Oil Trades Between $50 And $60 Per Barrel - Oil Services Stocks Remain Cheap

The price of crude oil has been under pressure since trading to a high at $66.60 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures in late April. Crude oil fell to a low at $50.60 in early June and recovered to a high at $60.94 before turning lower once again. At around $56 per barrel on July 26, crude oil faces bullish and bearish factors. The current trend in the oil market is lower as the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China continues to weigh on the Chinese economy. Meanwhile, a host of issues have prevented the price of the energy commodity from falling further over the past weeks.

At $56 per barrel, crude oil is 15.9% below the April peak. At the same time, the XLE declined from its high for 2019 at $68.81 per share to the level at $62.34 or 9.4% last Friday. The strength in equity prices has caused the Energy Sector SPDR, which holds many of the top oil-related companies, to outperform the price action in the crude oil market. Meanwhile, shares in oil services companies have done a lot worse than either crude oil or the XLE. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined from $18.68 in April to $14.10 per share as of July 26, a decline of 24.5%. For those looking for value in the oil patch, the price level of the OIH ETF product makes it a compelling candidate for investors.

Iran provides support - Brent-WTI edges higher

The rising tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East continue to underpin the price of crude oil. Since the US walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement and refused to extend extensions on Iranian oil exports, the potential for conflict and hostilities has increased dramatically. There have been more than a handful of incidents including attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, missiles flying into Saudi sovereign territory, the downing of drones, and the hijacking of tankers.

Since the Middle East is the home to over 50% of the world's crude oil reserves, threats to production, refining, and logistical routes in the region increase the supply concerns of consumers around the world. So long as the rhetoric continues to fly back and forth between Teheran and Washington, and Iran provokes the US and its interests in the region, the price of crude oil is likely to find support.

One of the barometers of political risk in the Middle East is the spread between Brent and WTI crude oil.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of WTI minus Brent futures in September highlights, the Brent premium has increased from a low at a $5.81 on July 1 to over the $7.30 per barrel level at the end of last week. The rise in the Brent premium is at least partially a function of supply concerns in the Middle East.

Inventories, rig counts, and production have been falling

Meanwhile, crude oil fundamentals have improved over the recent weeks despite price weakness in the energy commodity. Last week, the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration reported significant declines in stockpiles of 10.961 and 10.80 million barrels respectively as of the week ending on July 19. The market had expected declines in inventories of under five million barrels. The decline in stocks was the sixth consecutive week of lower inventory numbers from the API and EIA.

Meanwhile, the number of rigs operating in North America, according to Baker Hughes stood at 776 as of July 26, 85 lower than last year at this time. Fewer rigs eventually translate to lower production, and last week the EIA told markets that daily output in the US fell to 11.3 million barrels per day as of July 19, down 700,000 barrels from the prior week. US daily production had reached a high at 12.3 million barrels each day in early July.

Inventory and production data and the number of rigs are all supportive factors for the price of crude oil.

Oil-related stocks continue to lag in a rising stock market

The stock market was sitting at just below record levels as of the end of last week.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract recently hit a peak at 3027.75 and was at that level on July 26. Since the late 2018 low at 2,316.75, the E-Mini has moved 30.7% higher. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil has also rallied since the end of 2018. After finding a bottom at $42.36 last December, at $56 per barrel at the end of last week, the energy commodity was 32.2% higher.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select SPDY, which holds shares in many of the top oil-related companies, has underperformed both the stock and oil markets on a percentage basis.

Source: CQG

The chart of the XLE shows that it appreciated from $53.36 to $62.34 between late December and July 26, a rise of 16.8%. While all oil-related equities have underperformed both the oil and stock markets, shares in oil services companies have done the worst.

Oil services - the forgotten sector

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product has net assets of $809.31 million, trades an average of over 8.6 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.35%. The top holdings of OIH include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The performance in the OIH has been weak throughout 2019.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, OIH hit a low at $13.13 late last December and was at $14.13 on July 26, only 7.6% higher on the year. While crude oil and stocks did not fall to lower prices than at the end of 2018 so far this year, the OIH ETF declined to a lower low at $13.01 on the final day of May.

Given the price action in the crude oil and stock markets, and even in other oil-related equities, the oil services sector has turned in a disappointing performance.

Risk/reward favors OIH and the long side in crude oil

The old saying that every dog has its day could be one of the best reasons to consider the OIH ETF product. With the stock market in bullish mode, investors will likely be looking for value, and oil services companies are a compelling example of a sector of the market that has not participated on the upside. OIH had a dividend yield of around 2.02% at $14.13 per share on July 26, which more than compensates for the 0.35% expense ratio. If buying returns to the oil-related equities sector over the coming weeks, OIH could go from laggard to leader quickly on a percentage basis.

I believe that risk/reward favors the upside in both crude oil and oil-related equities as there is no solution to the situation in the Middle East on the horizon. At the same time, inventory and production data, and rig counts are supportive of gains in the price of crude oil from its current price level. When it comes to OIH and the individual oil services companies, this sector for the energy asset class offers some of the most compelling long-side opportunities in the market these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.