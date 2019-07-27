Silver Stays Above The Breakout Level - Silver Mining Companies Shine

Silver is a highly speculative metal. Throughout history, both gold and silver had been a means of exchange or currencies. Long before there were dollars, euros, yen, or other currencies that flow around the world financial system, gold and silver were money. Many governments used gold and silver to back their legal tender using gold for banknotes and silver for coinage. As the cost of minting coins with silver rose to make coin worth more than the denomination, mints replaced silver with other, less expensive metals.

Gold continues to play a substantial role in the global financial system. Governments around the world hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves. Over the past years, they have been net buyers adding to reserves. However, silver has taken a backseat to the yellow metal. As a commodity, the usual tools of analysis often fall short for silver as the significant percentage of annual supply is a byproduct of gold, copper, lead, zinc, and other metal output. Therefore, producers are willing to sell their silver output at any price as the production cost is insignificant.

When gold broke higher in June, silver followed to a far lesser extent. Recently, silver has caught a bid, and the precious metal is now threatening to build on its recent rally. Those companies that are primary producers of silver tend to outperform the price action in the silver futures market during periods when the price is appreciating. The price action in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) shares has magnified the price action in the precious metal over the recent weeks.

Silver follows gold higher

Gold broke out to the upside following the June FOMC meeting, but silver only made it to a high at $15.625 on the September futures contract and $15.555 on the continuous futures contract in June. After a dip back under the $15 level in early July, the price of silver took off on the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, it took until the week of July 15 for silver to make a move to a new high for 2019. Silver experienced a delayed reaction compared to gold. Market participants in the silver market likely waited to see if gold held above its breakout level before dipping toes into the silver market on the long side. Price momentum and relative strength continue to rise in overbought territory on the weekly chart as of July 26. Weekly historical volatility has increased from just over 6% in May to almost 18%. Meanwhile, open interest was sitting near an all-time high at 233,589 contracts as of July 25.

The weekly chart shows that the move above the 2019 high at $16.20 to over the $16.50 level broke the pattern of lower highs that had been in place since July 2016.

Silver has a long way to go to catch up based on the 2016 high

From a technical perspective, the move to the upside in the gold futures market has been impressive as the yellow metal rose above the July 2016 peak at $1377.50 and has remained above that level. When it comes to silver, the precious metal has only recently climbed above its 2019 high, and the July 2016 peak remains far above the current price.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that price momentum and relative strength turned higher as silver broke to a new high for this year and ended the pattern of lower highs. However, in July 2016, the price of the metal traded at $21.095 per ounce when gold hit $1377.50. On July 26 with gold around the $1419 level, silver was at $16.40. Gold was $41.50 or 3.01% above the 2016 peak, while silver remained $4.695 or over 28.6% below its high from three years ago. Silver has a long way to go to catch up with gold. At the current prices, the silver-gold ratio is around the 86.5:1 level or 86.5 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. While the ratio has declined from over 93:1 recently, the long-term average dating back to the 1970s stands at around 55:1. If silver were to return to that long-term average, the price at $1419 would be $25.80 per ounce. Silver remains historically inexpensive compared to gold, which could mean it has a lot of upside potential if the bull market continues over the coming weeks and months.

Higher prices on higher volume and open interest

In a futures market, rising volume and open interest that accompany increasing price tends to be a technical validation of a bullish price trend. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In silver, the technical metrics support higher prices.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the volume in June at 2.651 million contacts was the highest since August 2017. At the same time, open interest at 233,589 contracts is close to the all-time peak in the metric. Silver opened the month of June at below $14.60 per ounce and was trading at the $16.40 level on July 26. The open interest metric rose to a high at 243,411 contracts during the week of April 2, 2018, and could be on the road to a new record level in the metric if the price continues to rise.

Silver mining shares outperform silver

The price of COMEX silver futures rose from $14.245 in late May to $16.505 on the continuous futures contract, a rise of 15.87%. The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) holds shares in some of the world's leading primary silver producing companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SIL has net assets of $350.67 million and trades an average of over one-quarter of one million shares each day. SIL charges an expense ratio of 0.65%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SIL rose from $21.91 to $29.52 as the price of silver increased by just under 16% over the same period. SIL appreciated by 34.73% as the mining ETF provided a percentage move that was more than double the return in the silver futures market.

An update on Endeavour Silver Corp.

On July 12, after gold broke to the upside and before silver moved to a new peak for 2019, I wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha on Endeavour Silver:

With the shares at just under $1.85 per share on July 11, EXK could be a rocket ship if the price of silver finally decides to follow gold. Silver could be waiting for gold to confirm its rally from the end of June with more gains before it decides to take off on the upside. If history is a guide, it may be just a matter of time before silver starts to catch up, and the ratio between silver and gold declines. If that occurs, I expect Endeavour shares to outperform the price of silver just as it had from 2008 through 2011 and in 2016. At $1.84 on July 11, EXK is a call option that could optimize returns for anyone bullish for the price of silver.

When SIL and silver were at lows in late May, EXK shares traded to a low at $1.68 per share.

Source: Barchart

Over the period when the price of silver futures rose by 15.87%, and SIL posted a 34.73% gain, EXK vaulted 53% higher at the high at $2.57 as Endeavour shares outperformed both the metal and SIL ETF product. At $2.41 per share on July 26, EXK has moved over 33% higher since July 11.

Silver will need to remain above the $16 level to keep the bullish tone in the market. On July 26, August gold was steady at over the $1419 level, and the September dollar index rose to a new high. Silver was steady at the $16.40 level. On a day when silver should typically correct lower with a rising dollar, the precious metal could be sending the market a signal. When the price of an asset has many reasons to move lower, and it does not, it often reveals an underlying bullish tone in a market. Silver is looking good based on the price action in the futures market. The silver mining shares confirm the bullish price action, and for those reasons, I remain bullish on the prospects for EXK shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.