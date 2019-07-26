VOLI Is Not A VIX Killer, But It Can Be A Very Useful Volatility Indicator

When VOLI is used in conjunction with the VIX, it becomes a very useful indicator.

VOLI only uses at the money SPY options in its calculation.

The VOLI is similar to VIX in construction, with one key difference.

The VIX index is by far the most popular volatility indicator, but it's not the only one.

The VIX index has been around since the early 1990s and was improved upon with an update to its methodology in 2003. Since then, it's been virtually unchallenged in the space. Now, every now and then something comes along promising to be an improvement on the VIX, but nothing has had any staying power. The VIX index is by far the most widely used and talked about method of quantifying market volatility.

Introduced in 2013, the Nations VolDex (VOLI index) has largely remained unknown even to this day. I hope that will change once I point out a few of its unique characteristics and practical applications for trading, but as of now, it's almost never discussed.

The VOLI index has an interesting methodology that I feel makes it worth following and perhaps it should get more attention than it does. It's important to keep in mind though, VOLI is not a VIX killer. It's not a replacement for the VIX. It's actually a complement to it and both can be valuable analysis tools.

VIX index vs. VOLI index

*VOLI launched in June 2013, so I'm using simulated values back to January 2005.

They look very similar, don't they? But as they say, the devil is in the details, and their methodology is slightly different.

The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500® Index (SPXSM) call and put options.

The Nations Large Cap VolDex Index (VOLI) measures the implied volatility of a hypothetical precisely at-the-money SPY (SPDR S&P 500 ETF) option with precisely 30 days to expiration.

Do you see the subtle difference there?

The VIX index is based on all options on the SPX

The VOLI uses only at the money options on the SPY

Some traders may debate which index is better as if it's one or the other. Personally, I find various uses for both, and they are perhaps especially useful when used in conjunction.

Volatility indicator: VIX - VOLI residual

If we simply subtract VOLI from the VIX, the residual is a decent representation of the robustness of out of the money options activity, which can give clues as to broad hedging behavior and potential market direction. This VIX - VOLI residual indicator has several practical applications. In a future article, I'll explain how it can be used directly for options trade selection, but today, let's talk about using VIX - VOLI as a risk assessment tool.

As a risk assessment tool

VIX - VOLI residual since the launch of VXX on Jan 30, 2009:

As you can see in the chart, the VIX - VOLI residual indicator ranges from about +10 to -5 on the extremes. Positive readings are when the VIX is above the VOLI which is typically the case, and negative readings are for when the VIX is below the VOLI.

The long-term mean value is about +2. Now, this isn't a direct relationship, and it should only ever be used as one part of the larger picture, but generally speaking:

- If VIX - VOLI < 2, this may mean hedging behavior is light and market fear, in general, is subdued

- If VIX - VOLI > 2, this may mean hedging behavior is elevated, indicating potential risk on the horizon

Let me illustrate this point by showing you what the VIX - VOLI residual metric was showing during some of the most extreme volatility spikes of the recent past. Below is a chart showing the top 25 largest VXX spikes since the ETF launched in January 2009.

There have clearly been some very ugly days in the VXX's short history. Now, personally, I'm not an investor that tries to maximize performance by chasing big gains. Instead, I maximize performance by reducing drawdowns and managing risk. I'm always devising ways to identify risk as it's developing, in order to exit short volatility trades before the damage is done.

Let's take a look at the VIX - VOLI residual readings for both the day before and at market close on the same day of every one of those ugly crashes in the VXX.

* Red represents values in the top 1/3 of its percentile range, yellow is the middle 1/3, and green is the lower 1/3.

Notice a pattern?

There's an awful lot of red in that chart, and there was only 1 day out of 25 occurrences that the VIX - VOLI residual was low the day before a volatility event. 18 out of 25 occurrences showed a percentile ranking in the top 1/3, and many of those in extreme percentile readings above 90%.

- The mean percentile ranking was 75%, well above what I would comfortably call statistically significant.

This is when we throw in the standard disclaimer, correlation doesn't imply causation. I'm certainly not saying that every time the VIX - VOLI residual metric is elevated that it manifests in a volatility event. But, there is definitely a high correlation when those events do occur and an elevated VIX - VOLI residual reading.

On its own, I don't think this metric would have traders exiting positions full stop whenever it's elevated. However, it can serve as a useful red flag, and when used in conjunction with a few other risk metrics, it can absolutely serve as a solid filter in helping avoid taking punishing losses on those extreme down days.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As of writing this article, I am short volatility through VXX puts, long SVXY, long ZIV.