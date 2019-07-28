Gold Waits For Fed - Gold Mining Shares Are Telling Us Gold Will Continue To Shine

Gold's profile has increased in markets since the price moved above the July 2016 high in June. Following the June FOMC meeting, the price of the yellow metal experienced a technical break to the upside when the price rose above $1377.50 per ounce.

Meanwhile, a bullish trading pattern is nothing new for the precious metal. Starting in the early 2000s, the price of gold began to rise, reaching a peak in dollar terms in 2011 when it rose to $1920.70 per ounce. After a correction that took the price to a low at $1046.20 in late 2015, the price of gold has been consolidating until it began to rally last month. Time will tell if the move above $1400 is the beginning of a new leg to the upside in the bull market in gold in dollars. Meanwhile, gold has been rallying in all currencies, and it recently moved to a new all-time peak in yen, Australian dollars, and many other currencies.

On a short-term basis, the next significant event for the gold market is likely to be the July 31 meeting of the US Federal Reserve where the market expects at least a 25-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate. Lower interest rates are typically bullish for the price of gold. Gold mining shares tend to outperform the price action in the gold market on a percentage basis. Over the recent weeks, both the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) have both been shining even more than the price of gold. Both ETFs hold diversified portfolios of the leading major and junior gold mining companies. The GDX and GDXJ have acted like the yellow metal on steroids, and that is likely to continue the higher the price of gold moves.

Gold breaks higher in June

The price of gold broke higher above the level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 in the aftermath of the June FOMC meeting.

As the monthly chart highlights, gold was trading at around the $1420 per ounce level on July 26 after reaching a high at $1454.40. Price momentum and relative strength are rising in overbought territory after the recent move. Monthly historical volatility has increased to 10.23%, which is close to the highest level in 2019 and since 2017. In 2018, the measure of price variance hovered below the 8% level for most of the year. Open interest at 593,878 contracts has declined from over 640,000 as the price of the yellow metal has been consolidating. Technical support stands at the breakout level at $1377.50 per ounce, and above the recent peak, $1500 appears to be the next target on the upside for the yellow metal. At $1420 on July 26, gold has moved $135.30 or 10.53% higher so far in 2019.

The Fed should trim rates by 25 basis points on July 31

After the June Fed meeting, it appears that the FOMC is prepared to cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at the next meeting on July 31. Chairman Powell and other members of the committee have made statements that support a rate cut. However, on July 19 the head of the Boston Fed, Eric Rosengren tempered the enthusiasm for a rate cut a bit in an interview on CNBC citing the recent robust US economic data. While many market participants and President Trump believe the Fed should cut the rate by 50 basis points at the end of this month, the odds seem to favor only a one-quarter of one percent move to lower the short-term rate to 2.00-2.25% after Friday's GDP data which showed the US economy grew by 2.1% in Q2.

As always, the devil will be in the details when it comes to the upcoming Fed meeting. The tone of the statement and press conference that follows a rate cut will reveal if the Chairman and members of the FOMC shift to a more hawkish approach or remain on the dovish path established at the June meeting.

When market consensus for a 50-basis point move increased following Chairman Powell's testimony before Congress, gold traded to its high at almost $1455 per ounce. The return of expectations for a 25-point decline has calmed the bullish price action in the gold market.

Gold mining shares outperform gold on the upside in bull markets, and they are playing catch-up

Meanwhile, gold mining shares tend to move higher and outperform the yellow metal during bull market periods in the gold futures market. During bear markets or periods of price consolidation, gold mining shares have a habit of underperforming the price action in gold.

In 2018, gold moved from $1305.10 to $1284.70 on the year, a slight decline of 1.56%. The same year, GDX moved from $23.24 to $21.09 per share, a loss of 9.25%. GDXJ fell from $34.13 to $30.22 or 11.45% over the same period as the gold mining ETFs that hold shares of gold mining companies underperformed the price action in the yellow metal. This year, gold was 10.53% higher on July 26 compared to the price at the end of 2018. The GDX has rallied from $21.09 to $27.39 and GDXJ from $30.22 to $38.78, 29.9% and 28.3% respectively as the gold mining ETFs have outperformed the gold market on a percentage basis. The gold mining shares have validated the bullish price action in the gold market so far in 2019.

GDX is near the highs - NUGT for GDX on steroids

At $27.39, GDX is just below the 52-week high which was at $28.41 and the highest price since August 2016 at $31.79 which is the next technical level on the upside for the ETF that holds shares in the leading gold mining companies. The most recent top holdings of GDX include:

GDX has net assets of $10.54 billion and trades an average of over 45.8 million shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.53%.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) has net assets of $1.29 billion and trades almost 10 million shares each day with an expense ratio of 1.23%. NUGT is a tool that seeks to deliver triple the return in GDX by holding a leveraged long position in the GDX. The price of August gold futures rallied from $1279.20 on May 30 to a high at $1454.40 on July 19, a rise of 13.7%. Over the same period, GDX moved from $20.36 to $28.41 or 39.5%. Meanwhile, NUGT exploded from $14.34 to $36.68 over the period as it appreciated by over 155.7%.

GDXJ is doing even better - JNUG is the turbocharges product

The top holdings of the GDXJ product include:

GDXJ has net assets of $4.14 billion and trades an average of over 16 million shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.54%. Since May 30, GDXJ moved from $27.82 to $40.22 per share or 44.57% as the junior gold mining ETF outperformed both gold and the GDX product.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (JNUG) has net assets of $846.82 million and trades almost three million shares each day. JNUG charges an expense ratio of 1.17%. The tool creates a triple return by holding a leveraged long position in GDXJ. Over the period where GDXJ moved almost 45% higher, JNUG rallied from $31.55 to $87.99 per share or just under 179%.

For those expecting gold to continue to its ascent to the upside in the short-term, JNUG is an instrument that performs like gold on steroids. NUGT and JNUG are tools that are only appropriate for short-term positions as the leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. If the price of gold and gold mining shares enters a period of consolidation or corrects lower, the two leveraged products will decline in value rapidly.

When it comes to gold mining shares, they are telling us that the move in the gold market is for real. Outperformance on a percentage basis by the shares of companies that extract gold from the crust of the earth is another validation that the next leg in the bull market for gold is under way.

