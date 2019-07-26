Ensco Rowan July 2019 Fleet Status Analysis

The floater side of the report is ugly. The company reports several mini-contracts. Two rigs sail to Spain to be stacked there.

Ensco Rowan (ESV) has recently published its July 2019 fleet status report. This report contains many developments, so let's look at the changes.

Floaters

Drillship Rowan Relentless (DS-18) got a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will drill for EnVen from October 2019 to November 2019. The contract has two one-well options. Drillship Ensco DS-12 got an additional well from BP (BP) offshore Senegal. The estimated duration of the contract is 60 days. Currently, the rig is set to drill until September 2019, but three one-well options remain. Semi-sub Ensco DPS-1 got a one-well extension from Woodside offshore Australia. The estimated duration is just 15 days. The rig will have a gap between two Woodside contracts as the current contract ends in July 2019 while the next one starts in February 2020. Drillship Ensco DS-4 will be mobilized to Spain after the current contract with Chevron (CVX) in Nigeria ends in July 2019. Spain is the stacking venue for Ensco Rowan. Drillship Rowan Reliance (DS-17) will leave the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and go to Spain where it will be stacked, just like the above-mentioned DS-4.

The floater part of Ensco Rowan fleet status report is clearly disappointing. No big contracts have been announced. It is possible that the company was bidding higher than competitors like Seadrill (SDRL) and Seadrill Partners (SDRL) on the available jobs and instead had to get some short-term contracts. Anyway, no follow-up work for Ensco DS-4 was found and the rig is leaving Nigeria after working there for two years. Moving Rowan Reliance out of U.S. Gulf of Mexico may be signal that the company bid the rig on Brazil work but gave up as the work has been scooped by local low-bidder Constellation. It will be very interesting to hear what the company's management will say on this decision during the upcoming earnings call.

Jack-ups

There is much news on this front:

Ensco 72 got a plug-and-abandonment contract for 40 wells from Eni (E) in the UK. The rig will work from November 2019 to August 2022. Ensco 96 contract in Saudi Arabia was extended by three months and the rig is now set to work Until October 2019. Ensco 101 got a one-well contract from Eni in the UK. The rig will work from September 2019 to October 2019. Ensco 102 got two one-well contracts in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, keeping the rig busy without interruptions until December 2019. Ensco 104 got a seven-month contract extension in UAE. The rig will now work until December 2019. Ensco 107 got a five-month contract from Chevron offshore Australia. The rig will work from September 2019 to January 2020. This contract has four 30-day priced options. Ensco 109's contract with Chevron offshore Angola was extended by two years. The rig will now work until July 2021. Ensco 120's contract with ConocoPhillips (COP) in the UK was extended by two years and now the rig is set to work up until July 2022. Ensco 122 got a two-well contract from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in the UK. The rig will work from January 2020 to October 2020. This contract has seven one-well priced options. Rowan Gorilla V's contract with Total (TOT) in the UK was extended by six months. The rig will now work until March 2020. Options remain: one eight-month option, one three-month option and one six-month option. Joe Douglas' contract with BP in Trinidad was extended by one well with an estimated duration of 100 days. The rig is set to work until September 2019. Rowan EXL II's contract with BP in Trinidad was extended by one well with an estimated duration of 45 days. The rig will work until August 2019 and then transfer to contract with Repsol in Guyana from September 2019 to October 2019.

As we can see, the jack-up part of the fleet status report is dramatically different from the floater part. Ensco Rowan's strong position in this segment allowed it to score multiple contracts, including several long-term ones.

Conclusion

The floater part of Ensco Rowan report is worrisome. The company has drillships Rowan Reliance (DS-17), Ensco DS-11, Ensco DS-6, Ensco DS-4 available for hire plus newbuilds Ensco DS-13 and Ensco DS-14. It will also have to deal with several drillships rolling off contract: Rowan Relentless (DS-18) (November 2019; two one-well options), Rowan Renaissance (DS-15) (September 2019), Ensco DS-12 (September 2019), Ensco DS-7 (October 2019). By the time Ensco Rowan (already under the new name, Valaris) publishes its October 2019 fleet status report, it will be clear whether it was trying to wait out lower dayrates and contract its fleet later to achieve $200,000+ dayrates, or whether there are simply few jobs on the market.

Meanwhile, the news from the jack-up side fully confirm the ongoing upside trend in jack-ups. With a total of 45 jack-ups (and 16 in ARO Drilling), Ensco Rowan is a major player in this field.

Speaking about the stock's performance, I'd expect Ensco Rowan to continue moving according to market sentiment in the near term. This will provide trading opportunities, just like in the case of a rebound seen in June - early July, but at this point, it's hard to tell when the stock will be able to regain the ground it lost after the merger with Rowan (a completely irrational move as Ensco got materially stronger rather than weaker).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.