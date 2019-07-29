The Price Action In The Dollar Is A Reason For A Rate Cut - UUP And UDP To Trade The Dollar Index

More cuts on the horizon if the dollar does not back off - UDN for the downside in the dollar index.

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. Since the United States has a long history as the most stable political nation with the leading GDP, central banks around the world hold the greenback as a substantial part of their foreign exchange reserves. In the United States, it has been a tradition for Presidential administrations to follow a strong dollar policy. However, during his 2016 campaign, President Trump took the other side of the argument, saying that a weaker dollar is in the best interest of the US at this time. When the value of the dollar declines against other world currencies, US exports become more competitive in the global market.

Moreover, as the President attempts to level the playing field when it comes to international trade, a lower dollar is a valuable negotiating tool. Since Donald Trump took the oath of office in late January 2017, the dollar index has weakened. During the week of January 23, the index was trading around the 100 level, and as of July 26, 2019, the index was trading at 97.75 on the active month futures contract. Last week, the President shot down a suggestion from trade advisor Peter Navarro that the administration devalue the US currency. However, it is no secret that the leader of the US would prefer if the dollar moves lower from its current level.

The dollar index had declined to a low at 88.15 in February 2018, but since then it has made higher lows and higher highs. The leading reason for the rise in the value of the US currency over the past seventeen months is the wide interest rate differential between the dollar and the euro and yen currencies.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) replicate the price action on the up and the downside in the dollar index.

The Fed said rate cuts are on the horizon

We are now in the blackout period before Wednesday's FOMC meeting. At the June meeting, the Fed signaled that US short-term interest rates were heading lower because of low levels of inflationary pressures and the "crosscurrents" jeopardizing the global economy. The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China is weighing on economic growth in the world's most populous nation and second-leading economy. In the second quarter, China's economy grew by a record low of 6.2%. In Europe, economic weakness is an ongoing concern. Last week, Boris Johnson became the Prime Minister of the UK. The Prime Minister promised that the UK would leave the EU by October 31 even if it means a hard-Brexit that could trigger a risk-off period in markets.

While US economic data remains robust, the Fed will cut interest rates on the back of global concerns. During his testimony before Congress in July, Chairman Powell's most repeated word when it comes to the global economy was "uncertainty."

The dollar is near the highs - the ECB ups the ante

The prospects for a decline in the Fed Funds rate on July 31 and the end of the program of balance sheet normalization in September are not supportive factors for the US dollar against other world currencies. Lower yields on dollars should weigh on the value of the greenback. However, the dollar index was not far below its high at the end of last week.

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index was at the 97.755 level on July 26. The most recent high was at 98.26 in May. The dollar index dropped to a low at 95.365 in June after the Fed told markets that US rates would decline. However, the dollar index has come storming back in the upside and now threatens to rise to another higher high.

Last week, the European Central Bank signaled that rate cuts are on the horizon across the Atlantic. Since the euro currency comprises 57% of the dollar index, falling European interest rates would maintain the yield differential between the dollar and the euro, which currently stands at 2.65-2.90%. The ECB could lower short-term rates from negative forty basis points and begin asset purchases and a new round of quantitative easing. The bottom line is that the latest news from the ECB makes the chances of a US Fed rate cut even higher.

A strong dollar is not good for the U.S. economy

A rising dollar makes US exports less competitive in global markets. In a sign of how the strong US currency is weighing on earnings of multinational companies, Coca-Cola's (KO) second-quarter earnings took a hit of 9% because of the currency markets according to the company's chief financial officer John Murphy. The company expects that Q3 operating income will suffer by around 6%. Coca-Cola is not the only company suffering as a result of the rising trend in the dollar, Caterpillar (CAT) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) have also said that the strong dollar has weighed on earnings. Despite the hit from currencies, KO reported significantly higher than expected earnings in Q2.

The strong dollar is also presenting a challenge for US trade negotiators. As a part of Chinese retaliation over US tariffs, China has devalued its currency. A strong dollar and weak yuan give China an advantage when it comes to trade negotiations. The higher the dollar moves, the more it will weigh on US economic growth, which is one reason that the Fed will move to lower rates this week.

25 basis points on July 31

A move to lower the Fed Funds rate is more of a corrective than a preemptive move as the central bank went too far tightening credit in 2018. Central banks tend to move slowly when it comes to adjusting monetary policy. The shift from tightening credit to a more accommodative approach to monetary policy is likely to result in a 25-basis point move on July 31 rather than the 50-basis point rate cut some market participants, and the Trump administration desires.

While Chairman Powell and other members of the FOMC uttered highly dovish comments leading into the blackout period, Eric Rosengren seemed a bit more hawkish citing economic data in the US as a reason to be cautious when it comes to cutting rates.

Meanwhile, the statement by Mario Draghi last Thursday when the ECB President told the markets that the central bank would be easing credit likely cemented a unanimous rate cut and a dovish statement following the move. The market will be looking for at least another one-quarter of one percent move by the end of the year, and it is likely to get just that from the Fed this week. The US economy does not exist in a vacuum. With Boris Johnson taking a hard line on Brexit and Mario Draghi allowing the accommodation to ramp up, the US has no choice but to cut rates to compete when it comes to currency differentials.

More cuts on the horizon if the dollar does not back off - UDN for the downside in the dollar index

We could begin to see lots of volatility in the currency markets in the coming days, weeks, and months. While the dollar is the world's reserve currency, gold is another asset that central banks around the world hold as part of their foreign exchange reserves. Gold has been moving higher in all currency terms, which means that the foreign exchange asset class is losing value.

The CFO of Coca-Cola told shareholders, "We think the dollar is at the - towards the end of a strong cycle, and hence, we think that we're in for a benign environment over the next year, 1.5 years." The benign environment he referred is for KO's earnings, not for the currency markets. We could be entering a period where Brexit, trade disputes, and other political factors cause currency volatility to increase, perhaps dramatically.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart are ETF products that replicate the price action on the long and short side of the dollar index for those who do not venture into the futures market. Both ETF's hold futures contracts in the dollar index on the long and short side of the market. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

UUP has net assets of $321.94 million and trades an average of 572,409 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The September dollar index futures contract rose from 95.365 on June 25 to a high at 97.835 on July 26 or 2.59%.

Over the same period, UUP appreciated from $25.89 to $26.58 or 2.67%. UDN is the converse product that has net assets of $37.69 million and trades an average of 35,069 shares each day. UDN charges the same 0.75% expense ratio as UUP.

UUP and UDN offer market participants the ability to trade the dollar index in standard equity accounts. An increase in currency volatility over the coming days and weeks as central banks lower rates could create lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes, and the dollar index is no exception.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.