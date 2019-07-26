Vinda International: A Beneficiary Of Short Term Cyclical Tailwinds And Long Term Secular Trends

Long term secular trends in China that Vinda will benefit from include increased per-capita tissue consumption, tightening of environmental regulations, ageing population and a relaxation of child birth policy.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTC:VDAHF) (OTCPK:VDAHY) [3331:HK], a Asian hygiene company, is benefiting from both short term cyclical tailwinds and long term secular trends. Short term cyclical tailwinds refer to the recent decrease in wood pulp prices; while long term secular trends, particularly in China, include increased per-capita tissue consumption, tightening of environmental regulations, ageing population and relaxation of child birth policy.

Vinda trades at 21.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, based on its share price of HK$15.84 as of July 26, 2019. Its 21.7 times forward P/E is at parity with its long-term historical mean (since listing in 2007) forward P/E of 22 times, but at a 21% premium to its listed peer.

Vinda's share price rose 16% from HK$13.50 on July 17, 2019 to HK$15.68 on July 18, 2019 post-1H2019 results, and most of the positives associated with the excellent results have been priced in. I suggest an entry price of HK$14.60 for Vinda pegged to 20 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, as there are still risks associated with price competition in the lower priced segment of the tissue market with low pulp prices persisting, and a lower-than-expected RMB relative to USD (due to ongoing U.S-China trade tensions) could also hurt the company's financial performance.

Company Description

Started in China in 1985 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, Vinda International is a leading Asian manufacturer and seller of tissue and personal care products under nine key brands like Vinda, Tempo, Tork, TENA, Dr. P, Libresse, VIA, Libero and Drypers. It has 14 factories across Asia with an annual designed capacity of 1.22 million tonnes as of end-June 2019, which are located in Mainland China, Taiwan, Malaysia and Australia.

Swedish timber, pulp and paper manufacturer, Svenska Cellulosa AB (OTCPK:SVCBF) (OTCPK:SVCBY), or SCA, became Vinda's largest shareholder in 2013 with a 51% stake. Subsequently, Vinda integrated SCA's Greater China and South East Asia hygiene businesses in 2014 and 2016 respectively. In 2017, SCA's hygiene business unit, with operations outside Asia, was spun off as a separate company, Essity AB (OTCPK:ESSYY) (OTC:ETTYF). SCA's equity interest was transferred to Essity and Essity became the majority shareholder of Vinda.

Vinda's Tissue and Personal Care business segment contributed to 82% and 18% of the company's 1H2019 revenue respectively. Sub-segments of Vinda's Personal Care business segment include incontinence care, feminine care and baby care products. In terms of distribution channels, traditional distributors, key account managed supermarkets and hypermarkets, B2B corporate customers and e-commerce represented 34%, 25%, 15% and 26% of the company's top line respectively.

Vinda is the market leader for tissue, incontinence care, feminine care and baby care products in various parts of Asia as per the info-graphic below. It sells its products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and Korea. Specifically, Vinda has a dominant market presence in the tissue market in Greater China and the personal care market in Malaysia.

Mainland China is Vinda's most important market, accounting for three-quarters of revenue in FY2018.

Vinda's Market Share In Asia

Source: Vinda's 2019 Interim Results Presentation

Low Wood Pulp Prices And SG&A Cost Optimization To Keep Margins High

Vinda reported its 1H2019 results on July 17, 2019. Its 1H2019 revenue was HK$7,891 million, representing a headline YoY growth rate of 7.6%. In constant currency terms, Vinda's 1H2019 YoY revenue growth rate was an even stronger +13.0%. Net profit increased 5.4% YoY to HK$540 million.

The highlight of the 1H2019 results was the 250 basis points improvement in net profit margin from 3.1% in 2H2018 to 5.6% in 2H2019. This was driven primarily by favorable wood pulp prices and ongoing selling, general & administrative cost optimization.

As per the pulp price movement chart below, the pulp price has declined from approximately the October 2018 peak of $980 for long fiber and S$860 for short fiber to below $700 for long fiber and around $550 for short fiber in June 2019.

Historical Pulp Price Movements Between July 2016 and June 2019

Source: Vinda's 2019 Interim Results Presentation

Pulp prices started increasing sharply in the second half of 2017, when China imposed a ban on waste paper imports from mature markets, which led to an increase in demand and prices for wood pulp. Another factor that led to a rise in pulp prices was the positive economic outlook in late-2017 and early-2018. By the second half of 2018, pulp prices started to decline again, as the global economic outlook turned more negative and companies previously reliant on waste paper imports from mature markets such as the U.S., managed to secure alternative waste paper supply from other markets like Southeast Asia.

Vinda's gross margin was 30.0% for 2Q2019, 370 basis points higher than the 26.4% gross margin registered in 4Q2018. Month-on-month, the company's gross margin increased from 27.9% in April 2019 to 30.0% in May 2019, and further rising to 31.6% for June 2019.

Vinda's gross margin should continue to trend higher in 2H2019, given that there is an approximate four-month lag between pulp price movements and the reflection of current pulp prices in Vinda's cost of goods sold and gross margin, due to the fact that Vinda keeps about four months of inventories and its current wood pulp inventories will last till October 2019.

Beyond October 2019, wood pulp prices are expected to remain stable albeit rising gradually. At the company's 1H2019 results briefing on July 18, 2019, Vinda management reaffirmed this view:

We think that pulp (price) will remain relatively low for the rest of the year. Firstly, because we already bought the pulp that we will use until October. And secondly, we do not see any market recovering very quickly. As you know, the warehouses are full in China. And currently the economy was also a little bit weaker than maybe some of us hope for. So I think this year, we are probably okay with pulp. And then we expect a slight increase in the year to come in 2020, and that is basically recovering demand.

Apart from more favorable pulp price, Vinda's ongoing efforts to optimize SG&A costs played a critical part in the improvement in net margin for 1H2019. SG&A as a percentage of sales for Vinda declined from 21.0% in 1H2018 to 20.2% in 1H2019. This was the result of a combination of an increase in operational efficiency, prioritizing investments in higher margin products, and other cost saving initiatives. Vinda's management also emphasized on maintaining its cost discipline at the company's 1H2019 results briefing:

If you look at our SG&A, you can see that the percentage went down. We continued very strongly with our cost savings and prioritizing our advertising expenditure on higher-margin products. And on all the other areas, we have been very careful to spend, and thereforemwe have an improvement. I think the cost saving for us remains very important even if the pulp price is coming down as this is a good discipline.

While Vinda's profitability has benefited from the downwards cyclical swing in pulp prices, it is more important for commodity producers to have pricing power to navigate both up-cycles and down-cycles, which is the subject of the next section.

Pricing Power Derived From Focus On Premium Products And Value Added Categories

Commodity producers tend to perceived as price takers with little pricing power. This is not exactly true for Vinda.

When pulp prices started to reach a three-year peak (refer to pulp price chart in preceding section) in late-2017 and early-2018, Vinda did two rounds of product price increases, the first in 1Q2019 (4-5% increase) and the second increase in 2Q2019 (magnitude undisclosed). Vinda management highlighted at the 1Q2019 results briefing on April 25, 2019 that "both price increases were not very well-followed into the market" and " a lot of our competitors did not raise prices to the level we did." This is a clear indication of pricing power, as Vinda managed to pass on cost increases to its customers in an environment of rising raw material costs and maintained a high gross margin of 29.7% in 1H2019.

I believe that Vinda's pricing power is derived from its market leadership (refer to the "Company Description" section for the company's market shares for various product segments in different markets) and its focus on high margin, value added, premium products and categories.

Value added product categories include softpack, wet wipes and kitchen towels which grew sales in the double-digits for 1H2019.

A good example of premium products is its 4D-Deco embossed tissue products such as four-ply paper towels, facial tissues and toilet paper launched in 2016. The 4D-Deco embossed tissue utilizes the company's proprietary 4D-Deco embossing technique, and is more skin-friendly, absorbent, softer and stronger than other competing products.

As part of efforts to advertise the superior quality of its 4D-Deco embossed tissue products, Vinda invited fashion designer Lan Yu to make a wedding dress made its 4D-Deco embossed tissue which was modeled by popular Asian model and actress Lin Chi-Ling at a 2016 Tissue Wedding Dress Show in Shanghai.

Asian Model And Actress Lin Chi-Ling Modeling Wedding Dress Made From Vinda's 4D-Deco Embossed Tissue

Source: Vinda Media Release dated August 2016

At the company's 1H2019 results briefing, Vinda emphasized that there is "very little competition with the product like 4D-Deco in the Chinese market, which is still unique" and "the consumers really love this kind of product."

Vinda estimated that its premium products sold under brands such as Tempo (premium tissue brand that was born in Germany in 1929 and added to Vinda's portfolio as part of the SCA integration as outlined in the "Company Description" section) and Tork (a B2B brand detailed in the next section) accounted for approximately one-fifth of the company's portfolio and sales of premium products have been growing at approximately 70% a year albeit off a low base.

Vinda's Product Range With Premium Products In Every Segment

Source: Vinda's March 2019 Corporate Presentation

Gaining Headway In e-commerce And B2B Sales Channels

Among Vinda's four key distribution channels outlined in the "Company Description" section, the e-commerce and B2B channels stood out in 1H2019 achieving double-digit organic revenue growth.

Vinda cited statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics of China at its 1H2019 results briefing that e-commerce in China is growing rapidly, with e-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales in the country doubled from 11.9% in 2014 to 23.4% in 2018. In the case of Vinda, over 30% of its Mainland China sales is derived from the e-commerce sales channel. This represents a growing opportunity for Vinda, particularly in the feminine care market (Fempro in the chart below refers to feminine care products), which China Household Paper Association estimates has a market size of RMB 56.3 billion.

E-commerce Sales In China

Source: Vinda's 2019 Interim Results Presentation

E-commerce was Vinda's fastest growing sales channel for 1H2019, with online sales up more than 30% YoY. With the aim of capturing growth opportunities in both the e-commerce sales channel and feminine care market in China, Vinda re-launched its Libresse brand (the No.1 feminine care product brand in Malaysia with 30% market share) in mainland China this year leveraging on social media campaigns, and also increased the proportion of feminine care products locally produced in China to reduce time-to-market for its products.

B2B was the company's second fastest growing sales channel, with B2B revenue increased 25% YoY for 1H2019. The B2B sales channel primarily refers to corporate clients in the away-from-home market. A key product brand for Vinda in this space is Tork, a leading away-from-home brand for toilet tissue, napkins and liquid soaps in commercial settings such as hotels and office buildings. Vinda noted in its 1H2018 results announcement that "Tork made good progress in broadening the premium away-from home clientele."

The most unique aspect of the away-from-home market segment is customer switching costs. It is estimated that Tork products have a repeat purchase rate of 73%. A couple of factors are at play here.

One is that tissues are sold with dispensers in the away-from-home market, so there is customer lock-in, because the dispensers fit the size of the tissue products perfectly. If clients wish to switch vendors, they have to dismantle the tissue dispensers.

Another factor is that Tork's away-from-home products are sold to hotels, food service companies and hospitals. These are clients which have high standards in terms of the quality, aesthetics and hygiene. This implies these clients will stick with market leading brands with a long history (brand originated from Sweden in 1968) like Tork.

Tork's Away-From-Home Products

Source: Vinda's Company Website

Leveraged To Multiple Secular Tailwinds

Vinda is in a good position to capitalize on multiple secular tailwinds associated with its products it sells and the markets it operates in.

Firstly, the per-capita consumption rate of tissue in Mainland China was 6.4 kg in 2018, compared with per-capita consumption rates in excess of 15 kg, 18 kg and 20 kg in Europe, Hong Kong and U.S. respectively. Although China's tissue consumption grew by a decent 8.3% CAGR between 2013 and 2018, and Vinda's Mainland China business delivered strong YoY revenue growth rates in excess of 13% for each of the past three quarters (4Q2018, 1Q2019 and 2Q2019), the growth runway for Vinda's China tissue business is still very long.

Secondly, increasingly more stringent environmental regulations relating to emissions standards have led to the closure of many tissue production factories and the exit of sub-scale players in China. It is estimated that 1.37 million tonnes and 0.54 tonnes of tissue production capacity were removed from the Chinese market in 2017 and 2018 respectively, as a result of tissue factory closures ordered by the government due to failure to meet environmental regulations. The numbers are significant, compared with Vinda's total annual designed capacity of 1.22 million tonnes from its 14 factories as of end-June 2019.

China Tissue Factory Closures In Terms Of Production Capacity

Source: Vinda's 2019 Interim Results Presentation Quoting Statistics From China Household Paper Association

The four largest tissue producers in China, including Vinda, have over half of the market share in the country. The stringent environmental regulations and closure of tissue production plants failing to meet emissions standards are positive, as it will lead to an eventual consolidation of the tissue production market in China favoring the market leaders like Vinda. In the short term, this has the effect of removing supply from the market, especially sub-scale players which engage in damaging price competition.

Thirdly, Vinda's Personal Care business is a beneficiary of both the ageing population and the relaxation of child birth controls in China. The World Health Organization expects China's proportion of the population aged 60 years and above to increase from 12.4% in 2010 to 28% in 2040. In 2016, China's long-standing "one-child" policy was relaxed for couples to have two children, and there are signs that birth control restrictions in China could be completely lifted in time to come. In August 2018, CNN reported that a new draft reform to China's Civil Code "will no longer retain the relevant content of family planning."

Vinda's incontinence products like adult diapers are ranked first in Singapore and Malaysia (TENA brand), and ranked second in Taiwan (Dr. P brand) in terms of market share; while its baby diapers (Drypers and Libero brands) are the market leaders in Malaysia with 38% market share.

Vinda's Tissue business segment is the market leader in China with a 18.4% market share. Going forward, the company has the potential to expand the presence and reach of its Personal Care brands and products in China to capitalize on the ageing population and the relaxation of child birth controls in China.

Valuation

Vinda International trades at 21.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 18.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of HK$15.84 as of July 26, 2019.

Vinda is valued by the market at a premium to its peer Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCPK:HEGIF) (OTCPK:HEGIY) [1044:HK], which trades at 17.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 16.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

Vinda's 21.7 times forward P/E is at parity with its long-term historical mean forward P/E of approximately 22 times since its listing in 2007. My suggested entry price for Vinda is HK$14.60, based on 20 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, a 10% discount to its long-term historical mean P/E and at a lower 12% forward P/E premium over its peer Hengan.

Variant View

The bear case for Vinda International include stiffer-than-expected price competition in the lower-priced segments of the tissue market with lower wood pulp prices, and a weaker-than-expected RMB relative to USD. Vinda buys its key raw material wood pulp in USD and generates a significant amount of sales in China denominated in RMB.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.