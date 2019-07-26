Cheetah Mobile: A Binary Outcome At Fair Value

Still, in my opinion, we can assign 50/50 odds to either scenario. The results imply that CMCM is likely fairly valued until its issues are resolved.

I believe Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) is a highly speculative bet. It's a Chinese tech stock that has recently fallen out of favor with investors. Unfortunately, fraud allegations have caused headaches for shareholders and have even harmed CMCM's financials. Still, it's undeniable that CMCM now trades at an exceedingly cheap valuation. For context, it's trading well below its cash reserves and book value. However, despite its seemingly low price, I think that most investors should pass up on CMCM because its controversies and substantial risks aren't worth it.

Source: CMCM's logo.

Overview

First of all, it's impossible to ignore the fact that CMCM's cash reserves exceed the company's publicly-traded market cap. Typically, this is a reliable signal of a company being undervalued. After all, when this occurs, it's equivalent to buying the proverbial dollar at fifty cents. You see, CMCM could use its cash reserves to buy back all of its outstanding shares, and it'd still have leftovers. Thus, this fact alone makes CMCM incredibly attractive as an investment by conventional standards.

Nevertheless, prudence dictates that we first understand why CMCM is so cheap. After all, the stock market doesn't usually offer free money. Hence, there must be a reason for such a steep discount. In my view, the following are the critical factors at play:

Click injection allegations. Ongoing litigation. Chinese stock related risks. Operational headwinds due to reputational damage. Short-term headwinds due to investments in AI.

So, let's address each issue one by one. First of all, investors need to be aware that CMCM has been accused of participating in a "click injection" scam. This means that the company's software was pretending to generate downloads for other applications and receiving undeserved referral revenue as a result. If this is true, it means that CMCM was blatantly committing fraud. However, more importantly, this would likely expose the company to enormous liabilities. After all, such a scheme is tantamount to theft, and CMCM would be on the hook for millions that it received due to the alleged click injections. Still, it's worth noting that so far there isn't a concrete ruling or sentence for CMCM. This is still in the early stages. However, I believe that until this issue is resolved, it'll be a sword of Damocles hanging on top of shareholders.

Source: CMCM's 2018 20-F SEC filing.

Furthermore, there are other ongoing litigations against CMCM. According to the company (see link above), it seems it has been accused of issuing "false or misleading" statements in 2017 and 2018. As usual, if these allegations turn out to be accurate, then it could impact the company's results due to fines and damages. Furthermore, CMCM's CEO Sheng Fu has also been accused of breaching contractual obligations of confidentiality, non-competition, non-solicitation, and non-disparagement by his former employer Qihoo. So far, some of these cases have been dismissed. I'm not a lawyer, but I'd say the main takeaway here is that there may be some reputational damage for CMCM and its CEO.

Furthermore, I think it's fair to say that there's much smoke surrounding CMCM. Thus, it's reasonable to expect that some investors could conclude that there's also a fire somewhere. Therefore, these issues will likely continue to put pressure on CMCM until resolved. Moreover, these legal proceedings can be costly, which can potentially become a headwind as well.

Source: CMCM's 2018 20-F SEC filing (see link above).

Moreover, CMCM is a Chinese stock, which typically tends to trade at a lower premium than their American counterparts. Generally, this is because investors are wary of stocks with a VIE structure. After all, these arrangements don't give investors equity, but contractual rights on Chinese assets. The validity of these contracts hasn't been tested. You see, China seems to be OK with foreign investments through these vehicles. Still, if the PRC ever decided to pull the plug on them, there would be little that investors could do about it. Thus, the possibility of a total loss of capital is ever-present in these types of investments. Furthermore, the ongoing trade war between the US and China can cause unforeseen complications for stocks under VIE structures. Therefore, I think this is another valid reason for CMCM to trade at a discount.

Source: BuzzFeed. These allegations caused CMCM to lose business partners like Facebook.

In my view, whether or not CMCM committed fraud is beside the point. You see, these allegations by themselves have already caused financial damages to the company. For example, CMCM's results have been harmed by the loss of partners like Facebook (FB). Still, CMCM claims to be working closely with its partners to regain their trust once again. So far, they think they have had excellent results. However, Facebook is still not on board, and until CMCM recovers all of its previous partners, these allegations should remain a headwind going forward.

We have informed our business partners about the conclusion of the review. Some of them have resumed business relations with us, but some of them still have not, including Facebook, even though Facebook had preapproved the selection of auditing firm. We are committed to providing a high-quality advertising product and service to our business partners. - Fu Sheng, CMCM's Q1 2019 earnings call (see link above).

Lastly, CMCM seems to be betting on new AI technology, which is going to require investments in the near term. For example, the company's GreetBot is an exciting robot AI that can be used in a variety of different applications. Some of CMCM's clients have used the company's GreetBot as a replacement for museum tour guides or convenience store employees. These initial use cases are a testament to the revolutionary potential of AI. Furthermore, the company seems optimistic about AI and its countless commercial applications. In fact, I believe these investments should pay off very nicely in the long term. However, in the short term, it's reasonable to expect some near-term headwinds while CMCM hones in its technology (which could take longer than expected).

(…) we may sacrifice short-term profits to increase our investments into AI initiatives, which would help to secure sustainable and long-term growth for the company. - Vincent Jiang, CMCM's Q1 2019 earnings call (see link above).

How much is CMCM worth?

This is a very tricky question. You see, I believe it's moot to perform a regular DCF model to value a company like CMCM. This is because much of the company's value hinges on it being innocent regarding the recent fraud allegations. After all, a fraudulent company can't be valued as a regular investment vehicle. However, on the other hand, CMCM could also be wholly innocent. If this occurred, then CMCM would be trading below its cash reserves, which is exceedingly cheap. For context, CMCM's current market cap is $437 million, while its cash reserves are valued at $510 million. Thus, CMCM is currently trading at a 14% discount to its cash! Furthermore, its equity is $929 million, which would imply an even more substantial discount of 52%.

Hence, CMCM's valuation is binary and depends on your legal assessment of the company's ongoing legal proceedings. I'm not a lawyer, so I can't opine about when these issues are going to be resolved (or their outcome). However, in my experience, I've seen that legal proceedings tend to last much longer than investors initially anticipate. Thus, holding the shares through these tribulations can be a headache, which I think many investors will avoid (like me). Still, if you were to assign it a 50/50 chance, then the CMCM's valuation would be straight forward.

As you can see, such a valuation model would imply that CMCM is likely fairly valued at this point. Naturally, you can play around with the odds for yourself. Still, the point is that, until these issues clear up for CMCM, the shares will likely remain rightfully depressed.

Conclusion

I will concede that these allegations may be "FUD" (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). If this is the case, then I think that the truth will inevitably prevail over the long term, and shareholders would be nicely rewarded. However, I think there's a pattern of allegations across many years that investors would be ignoring at their peril. After all, both CMCM and its CEO have been accused of terrible fraudulent acts. Furthermore, there are some headwinds present in CMCM that also presage a challenging 2019.

Nevertheless, I do believe that for some investors, a small speculative position in the stock could make sense. After all, CMCM could practically double at this point if its issues suddenly clear up. However, I prefer avoiding these investments because they 1) can be very uncomfortable to hold, and 2) are highly speculative in nature. So for me, I don't CMCM think it is worth it.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.