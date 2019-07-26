'Yes, We Have No Bananas': The Fed Can't Give Us What We Need

The Fed could help by holding the feet of each Congress and each President to the fire, rather than simply enabling their outrageous spending sprees.

The situation now is that the Fed is increasingly ineffectual and irrelevant because fiscal policy is so massively out of control that it has overwhelmed Fed actions completely.

This serves as a metaphor for how things work at the Federal Reserve nowadays; they can't admit that they don't know what to do in a given situation.

In the song, when a street vendor is found lacking something, such as bananas, he sings "Yes, we have no bananas…" thus staying positive about what he can't provide.

Introduction

The famous song from 1923 is the source of my title for this discussion. The lyrics mention a produce seller on a big city street who never says no to a customer's request, but when found lacking something, such as bananas, sings "Yes, we have no bananas…;" thus, staying positive about what he can't provide. This phrase serves as a metaphor for how things work nowadays at the Federal Reserve. They can't admit that they don't know what to do in a given situation, and they seem unable to ever admit a recession could be in the forecast until it's almost over. They also can't admit that: 1) they've been operating under a foolish and counter-productive mandate from Congress (cf. Jonathan Newman, 2015; Jim Bianco, 2019; Norbert J. Michel, 2019); 2) their hands are tied by their extremely limited (and increasingly ineffective) tools (Ben S. Bernanke, 2016; Greg Robb, 2018; Tiffany Wilding, 2019; Joseph E. Gagnon & Christopher G. Collins, 2019); 3) their economic theories have been proven wrong for decades now, but they have no replacement approach (Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Kevin Wilson, 2019a); 4) they have no back-up plan for a future crisis (except additional, even more extreme country-scale economic experiments) in which now common extraordinary measures like "ZIRP" and "QE" fail to have any effect on the real economy, as they arguably also did in the last crisis (Kevin Wilson, 2018d); 5) the next stops on their journey to irrelevancy are likely to be "NIRP" and/or "helicopter money," either of which will be a disaster for the country (Kevin Wilson, 2016; Kevin Wilson, 2017a); and 6) fiscal irresponsibility on the part of Congress and various administrations over a period of decades makes monetary policy an ineffective and nearly pointless exercise in our current extremely indebted circumstances (Kevin Wilson, 2018e).

The Fed doesn't just stay positive to avoid harming people's confidence in the economy, which is something they naturally must do. They also go a few steps further and foster the canards that they generally know what to do, that they also know when to do it, and that their actions will have meaningful positive effects on the economy, allowing it to return to "normal" whenever there are problems. This series of false claims or insinuations was demonstrably not true for previous episodes of Fed failure such as the 1930s (i.e., the Great Depression), the 1970s (i.e., the Great Inflation), and the last twelve years (i.e., the Great Financial Crisis and its aftermath, which could be termed the "Great Fizzle"). These failures have been discussed at length (Christina D. Romer & David H. Romer, 2013; Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Op. cit., and references therein; Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Op. cit., and references therein), but these criticisms and many others have had almost no effect on the impenetrable armor of hubris cloaking the Fed at all times. I believe that instead of giving us false hope, the Fed owes the country an honest discussion about the fact that Fed policy really doesn't have the power anymore to offset our terrible mistakes with fiscal policy. This would be of great service in the national budget debates. The Fed also should admit that their models haven't worked and don't currently work, and they are simply groping around in the dark for something useful to do.

The Fed Now Favors the Markets and Fiscal Authorities, and the Real Economy Is Ignored

Markets seem to have an inherent faith in the wisdom, prescience, and effectiveness of Fed policies; to the extent that this faith is in regard to the long-standing "Fed Put" in support of the markets, it has been amply rewarded during bull markets by the Fed's outrageously easy money policies in recent decades. However, to the extent that some part of this faith is in regard to the actual economy, it has been misplaced for a very long time. The markets have risen to such extreme valuations (periodically) in recent decades (on top of mountains of easy money), that when a major sell-off finally occurs and imperils the economy, Fed action to stave off disaster is at first completely ignored, rendering the Fed essentially impotent when it is most needed. Evidence (Exhibits 1 and 2) for this accusation includes the poor responses of the markets to drastic Fed rate cuts in the last two recessions and bear markets (i.e., 2001-2003 and 2007-2009). The panic in 2008-2009 only ended, and the recovery arguably only started, in response to the suspension of the FASB accounting rules for big banks in early 2009 (Samuel Francis, 2011; John P. Hussman, 2019), and the boosting of "QE" (more easy money) around the same time. When "normal" monetary policies were deemed to have failed, Ben Bernanke and his gang of "nodders" (a British term for seat-warmers on boards who always agree to whatever is proposed) embarked on massive economic policy experiments. These experiments included "ZIRP" and "QE," and they arguably failed miserably in their stated purposes (Kevin Wilson, 2017b). However, in these cases, the markets and the fiscal authorities (if not the real economy) strongly benefited from the Fed's actions ("free money") and both groups responded with enthusiasm.

Exhibit 1: Fed Rate Cuts in 2001 Had No Effect on Markets And Little Effect on the Economy

Source

Exhibit 2: Fed Rate Cuts in 2007-2008 Arguably Had No Effect on Markets and Little Effect on Economy

Source

The probable side effect of further weakening capitalism did not bother corporate America at all in 2009-2013 since most of the occupiers of C-suites stood to gain personally regardless of the ultimate economic effects. They proceeded to mis-allocate about $4 trillion (21.56% of GDP) to share buybacks and levered dividend increases (Exhibit 3), which is equivalent to the entire amount of the Fed's "QE" or "easy money" program (cf. John Plender, 2016; Andrea Caggese & Ander Perez-Orive, 2018; Lizanne Thomas et al., 2019). Admittedly, some 25% of this mis-allocated money actually came from the recent federal corporate tax cuts enacted by Congress and the Trump Administration as well. Anyway, the result of all this free money and capital misallocation is that the recovery has been the slowest and weakest in modern history (Exhibit 4), and it has not returned the economy to its former strength (Exhibits 5 & 6). However, it has boosted asset prices extraordinarily and helped increase wealth inequality (Exhibits 7 & 8).

Exhibit 3: Mis-allocation of Capital at an All-Time High

Source

Exhibit 4: The Recovery Has Been Weak and Slow

Source

Exhibit 5: The Output Gap Still Hasn't Closed After 11 Years

Source

Exhibit 6: 10-Year Rolling Per Capita Growth Is Declining

Source

Exhibit 7: "QE" Boosted Asset Prices

Source

Exhibit 8: Wealth Inequality Has Increased Since 2005

Source

The Fed's policy errors that have done the most damage over the years have involved misinterpretations of evidence and drastic errors in theory in the 1930s, 1970s, and in the period since 2007, as mentioned above. In each of these cases the damage stretched out over more than a decade; the bulk of that damage was inflicted on the average American household; and that damage was absolutely enormous in each case (e.g., Exhibits 9, 10 and 11). It is of course not the Fed's fault that the Great Depression happened, but they definitely made it worse with their misguided policies (Christina D. Romer & David H. Romer, 2013; Op. cit.; Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Op. cit.). The Great Inflation was a completely unnecessary error in theory that led to a great and protracted experiment that had devastating consequences for the average American; it lasted from 1965 to 1982 only because that's how long it took for the Fed to realize that they were wrong (Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Op. cit.). The Great Moderation, which led to the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, was based on the willful decision by the Fed to keep money extraordinarily easy and regulatory actions extremely slack, based on ad hoc and arbitrary support for the asset markets (Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Op. cit.). Of course, Congress, two presidents, and an asleep-at-the-wheel SEC also contributed mightily to the conditions that created the crisis (Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Op. cit.). At the Fed, all this was done regardless of long-standing policies like the Taylor Rule that would have greatly diminished the financing of extreme risk-taking by punters in the derivatives, credit and money markets.

Exhibit 9: Unemployment Soared in the Great Depression

Source

Exhibit 10: Real Wages Haven't Moved Much in 40 Years, Due to the Great Inflation and Then the Great Recession

Source

Exhibit 11: Household Debt Has Nearly Doubled Since 2003

Source

Exhibit 12 indicates what monetary theory at the BOE and the Fed suggested would happen as a result of Quantitative Easing ("QE"). In reality, demand has not followed the projected track to higher levels (Exhibit 13) and asset prices are still highly elevated (Exhibit 14). The reality of "QE" therefore wasn't at all what was predicted; for another example, GDP was essentially unaffected, or nearly so, by "QE" (Exhibit 15). Two primary indications of the prospects for growth have always been the US Treasury market's yield trend for long bonds, and also the term premium for long bonds; however, both yield and term premium have been in nearly continuous decline since the 2008 crisis (Exhibits 16 and 17).

Exhibit 12: Theoretical Impacts of "QE"

Source

Exhibit 13: Real Per Capita Demand for Capital Goods Has Declined

Source

Exhibit 14: Asset Valuation for Wilshire 5000 Stocks Near an All-Time High Since 1970

Source

Exhibit 15: Actual Economic Impact of "QE"

Source

Exhibit 16: Long-Term Downtrend for 10-Yr. Bond Yield Is Intact

Source

Exhibit 17: 10-Yr. Treasury Term Premium Still Declining Ten Years after the Crisis

Source

The Fed Can't Offset Demographics and Irresponsible Fiscal Policies

The increasingly ineffectual efforts of the Federal Reserve are not just a function of failed theories and poor decisions on their part, although both of these kinds of mistakes have had serious impacts on the economy for long time periods, as already discussed. The really intractable problems behind our current economic decline are, in no particular order: 1) the long-term negative demographic pressure on the economy; 2) the financialization of the economy as a result of the run-away growth of unproductive debt taken on because of easy money; and 3) the increasing burden of corporate and government debt, which is slowly crushing the demand side of the economy (Mike Collins, 2015; Lacy H. Hunt, 2016; Milton Ezrati, 2018; Loretta Mester, 2018; William H. Frey, 2018; Timothy J. Barnett; 2018; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019a; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019b; Lacy H. Hunt, quoted by Emily Barrett, 2019; Niels C. Jensen, 2019). Exhibits 5, 6, and 13 (above) illustrate certain aspects of declining demand in the US; others are shown in Exhibits 18-21.

Exhibit 18: Demographic Decline in the Working Age Population since 2007 Has Affected Demand

Source

Exhibit 19: Decline in Per Capita Gasoline Sales Due Partly to Demographics, Partly to Economic Pressures

Source

Exhibit 20: Sharp Decline in Housing Permits and Starts Since 2006

Source

Exhibit 21: Real Household Income Has Barely Moved Since 1999

Source

In addition to the demographic pressure on the economy shown in some of the previous exhibits, there are also the impacts of economic financialization (e.g., as shown by rising wealth inequality; cf. Exhibit 8 above). Part of the impact of the financialization of the economy would also include gross capital misallocation by corporate America (cf. Exhibit 3 above), which unsurprisingly is the same size as the Fed's balance sheet, as I've already mentioned. But a decline in overall demand has additionally challenged capital allocation in successful corporations, which have responded with share buybacks, increased dividends, and increased corporate savings, but seemingly not with the more sensible idea of paying workers more for their increased productivity (Exhibits 22 and 23). Furthermore, we are likely in even worse shape than our weak growth numbers would suggest because corporate America has not been re-investing via CapEx at a very good rate since 2007, both because of financialization and because of overcapacity relative to demand (Exhibit 24).

Exhibit 22: S&P 500 Share Buybacks Have Soared

Source

Exhibit 23: Employees Increasingly Productive But Not Proportionally Rewarded with Higher Wages

Source

Exhibit 24: CAPEX Has Been Very Weak Since 2007

Source

Congress and various presidents have been on a spending spree of epic proportions (Exhibit 25) ever since Richard Nixon took us off the gold standard, allowing the creation of the modern welfare state (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019b). The cumulative impact of these deficits has been to increase our federal debt to around $23 trillion, but this leaves out our unfunded federal liabilities, which have soared to an impossible level of about $75 trillion according to some (Exhibit 26). However, the total unfunded liabilities and debt may actually be as high as $122 trillion if you include the growth of certain beneficiary groups over time, and add in state and local obligations (e.g., Antony Davies & James R. Harrigan, 2016; Myra Adams, 2019). Either way, we will eventually owe between 357% and 580% of our current GDP as debt. Given our current population of 329,237,000 people, our debt plus unfunded liabilities (at the federal level alone) will require minimum future tax payments of $227,799 per person, or $911,198 for a family of four. But only 56% of us actually pay taxes, so that number jumps to $406,783 per person in a taxpaying family or $1,627,136 for a taxpaying family of four. Even if we spread that out over a 40-year working career, it ends up costing about $10,169 per person per working year, or $40,678 per year for a family of four. But median earnings for an American household are only $56,516.

Exhibit 25: Federal Deficit Spending Has Increased Over Time

Source

Exhibit 26: Federal Debt and Unfunded Liabilities Equal Over 357% of GDP

Source

Our cumulative debt burden has caused or reinforced the condition in which additional government expenditures now have a negative multiplier effect (Lacy H. Hunt, quoted by Bob Bryan, 2016; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019a; Op. cit.). Growth is visibly shrinking over time (Exhibit 6 above), and the culprit is demonstrably and emphatically our excessive debt (Lacy H. Hunt, quoted by Eric Basmajian, 2019). We now face a negative debt spiral much like that of Japan if we don't change our addiction to ever higher federal debt (Lacy H. Hunt, 2016). Our declining demographics exacerbates the problem, but we are in a policy trap caused by our fiscal irresponsibility, and the solutions offered by the Federal Reserve are like trying to bail out a sinking aircraft carrier with a thimble.

Where does that leave us? We are deeply in debt with record deficits and the recession hasn't even taken hold yet. We can expect the deficit to soar all the way to $2 trillion in 2020 or 2021. Obviously, you can't squeeze blood out of a turnip, so where will that money (and our expanding deficit in the years ahead) actually come from? As I have written previously (Kevin Wilson, 2018e; Op. cit.), there are a few options for dealing with this dilemma: 1) legislate drastic reforms to the welfare state to include significantly cutting the size of beneficiary groups, and thus expenditures; 2) cutting projected benefits per person deeply and raising taxes moderately to eventually achieve a more balanced budget; 3) create a massive sinking fund as part of the federal budget, while raising taxes and cutting spending, in order to obtain the funding to pay down the debt over the next 100-150 years or so (much like the way Alexander Hamilton handled our debt when the country was founded); or 4) adopt wildly irresponsible policies like Modern Monetary Theory ("MMT"), which is just a program of massive debt monetization (John Mauldin, 2019) that will ultimately destroy the US dollar, trigger hyperinflation, and throw the federal government into a default situation (cf. Lacy Hunt, quoted by Emily Barrett, 2019; Op. cit.; Kevin Wilson, 2019b; Op. cit.). These lovely choices are obviously pretty unappealing. But we are headed towards choosing one of them, either actively or by default. The Fed can only serve to facilitate our continued decline with more easy money; indeed they have no chance of saving us from our self-imposed dilemma. However, they could show some leadership and courage by helping us face facts. They could start by freely admitting that we have driven them to the end of their tether and that if we don't change our spending habits, their virtual irrelevance is assured. In the absence of candor and courage, we are simply going to hear them sing, "Yes, we have no bananas."

Conclusion

We have met the enemy, and it is us. Alexis de Tocqueville predicted we would do something like this over two hundred years ago, based on his understanding of human nature and the perils that it poses to representative Democracy. In the present extremely poisonous political environment, it seems pretty unlikely that anything useful will be done to solve the problem. The tentative budget deal announced this week proves my point, as it allows for an increase of spending by over $300 billion in two years. We desperately need the Fed to face up to the facts and admit their increasing concern and declining powers if nothing changes. They really need to stop enabling the profligacy of politicians. These admissions and failure to support more spending with easy money would at least focus the minds of some otherwise scatterbrained politicians. In the absence of meaningful change towards fiscal responsibility and away from Fed interventionism and monetary experimentation, we are in for ever lower growth and ever lower bond yields.

After the 10-Year US Treasury nears a (prospective) yield of about 1.00%, or whenever the impending bear market for stocks bottoms (whichever comes first), I would expect very high risk of a bond selloff, and depending on circumstances it is possible it could even be a big one. So buying long bonds here or on the next pullback is more likely a trade, rather than an investment. It makes sense with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates to invest some money in a gold fund like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), but only as a short-term hedging trade, not a buy-and-hold position. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is an alternative ETF that may be safer for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. For those discounting a possible near-term recession and bear market, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a much sharper market draw-down associated with deteriorating economic data. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide or because of our secular decline in growth should also hold some long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund (WHOSX), and the I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, IAU, OTCRX, WHOSX, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.