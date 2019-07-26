AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Sarvis - Chief Executive Officer and President

Conference Call Participants

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dorothy and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AVX Corporation's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to John Sarvis, CEO. Sir, you may begin.

John Sarvis

Thank you, Dorothy. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the AVX conference call regarding the results for our first fiscal quarter of the New Year I am Johnny Sarvis. And with me today is Mike Hufnagel, AVX's Chief Financial Officer. We hope you have had a chance to review our earnings release and related disclosures issued earlier this morning.

Orders declined again this quarter as inventory levels remain high in the sales channel. And the global economy weakened. The global economic environment is in a flux. Uncertainties with respect to international relations and trade relations continue to put pressure on the global economy. The POS continues to be slower than expected and is impacting the order rates at our distribution customers.

Our overall automotive business continues to struggle with slower automotive market in all regions. Currently, we do not expect orders to improve substantially until the second half of the fiscal year. Our core product delivery lead times remain extended on certain high capacity ceramics. However, we are experiencing continued lead time improvements on our standard ceramic and tantalum products. In addition, with additional MLCC capacity coming online, combined with the current market conditions, lead times are continuing to improve particularly in the commodity type products.

These improved lead times are also reflected in the reduced order rate. Sales in this September quarter continue to reflect increased levels resulting in sales decline in a 3% range as compared to this quarter. Our backlog has declined in light of the market conditions, but remains strong and continues to support growth. As mentioned, markets continue to show weakness this quarter reflecting the downturn in China's economy with tariffs being the primary driver along with the slowdown in automotive sales and production in all regions.

Overall, sales in the quarter were $401.8 million, down 8.5% to the previous quarter. The distribution channel represented 38% of our overall shipments reflecting weaker distribution activity. Inventories remain extended above comfort levels with industry lead times being back to our normal level for MLC's low CV and tantalum capacitors. The distribution shipments were down 13% and the global POS was down to the previous quarter. The Americas was 7% down; Europe was down 14%, whereas Asia was up 6% quarter-on-quarter.

We expect a contracting shipments level through the next quarter as our distribution customers align inventory levels to the reduced lead time situation. The overall book-to-bill for AVX in the quarter was 1.02. AVX's total bookings are on the same level as in the previous quarter with a different split by region. The Americas were 10% down to the previous quarter reflecting the higher inventory levels and standard commodities at our distribution partners.

In turn, the demand for advanced components in the high rail market remained strong. Europe bookings were down 3% to the previous quarter reflecting a softer demand from the automotive industry. Asia bookings were up 18%, which was attributed to the Chinese New Year holiday recovery, whereas the overall Chinese market remains under pressure due to trade conflict and weaker consumer spending. Regionally and looking at our revenue split, market conditions and the region's were relatively unchanged from the previous quarter. As a result, each region share of the market was almost relatively unchanged with Americas at 29%, Asia 29% and you're relatively flat at 42% of our sales.

In general, the global economic environment remains unfavorable. Uncertainties in relations to international relations and trade regulations continue to put pressure on the global economy. The global purchasing Index sank in to contraction below the crucial PMI level of 50 points. China dropped just below 50 as well as the Purchasing Managers Index for Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. Most of the European countries were contracting at a combined 48 PMI. Germany had the lowest PMI with 44 reflecting a weak automotive industry. The US continued to hover just above the critical 50 mark with very modest optimism.

Global GDP growth projections for 2019 are now 2.6% down from the previous projection calling for a slow start in the second half with only marginal improvements in calendar quarter four. We continue to manage our manufacturing output to meet market demand. I will address the various market segments that we serve. Automotive represents 43% of our total revenue, 3% up from the previous quarter as we continue to win market share in a general weaker automotive market with the increased vehicle electronic content. After a strong 2018, the markets struggled in the first half of 2019.

Year-on-year light vehicle sales were down 10.7%. China was down 17.3% year-on-year. Europe and US were down to flat and Japan was 6.5% up year-on-year. We remain cautious for the second half of the year and are now expecting only a modest recovery in vehicle production. This is in due part to the large China market which was originally projected to grow 3.6% in 2019. With ongoing trade discussions and the generally slow Chinese economy forecast for the year indicate China could be down 9% for 2018.

Even with a total global light vehicle output forecast down in 2019, we trust in the mid, long-term growth in this industry. The electronic content and each model introduced in 2019 dramatically increased and we continue to see new applications and demand for electronic components and solutions in the next generation light vehicles. We continue to work closely with the automotive OEMs, Tier-1 and Tier-2 manufacturers on new designs. Our advanced ceramic products, polymer tantalum, super capacitors and electronic solutions such as antenna systems, interconnect solutions and different sensors and control units, will be included in the new 2020 models.

Computer network and telecom represents 23% of our overall revenue, a 1% down to the previous quarter. Computers were slightly down and network revenue was flat for the quarter.5G infrastructure continues to gain momentum on new designs an expected growth in this market continues to provide great opportunities for our antenna, RF capacitors and connectors. Our cellular and consumer business was flat in total revenue this quarter. In this industry market, we strengthen our market position since the last quarter in our antenna solutions despite the overall main market of mobile phones continuing to be under pressure due to weaker demand.

Smartphone production fell 2.7% year-on-year in quarter one to 373 million units. The overall handset production is projected to decline 1.8% for the year for the second half growing 1.4% driven by 5G acceleration. 5G is now it estimated to account for 25% of all handsets by 2023 reaching 435 million units. This creates a significant opportunity for passive and active steering antenna solutions which will be critical for 5G performance.

Our high rail, medical, defense and aerospace sectors were 1% up compared to the previous quarter and represented 11% of our revenue. The continued demand for commercial aircraft and increasing defense spending along with medical technology advances will continue to fuel these markets for electronic components and solutions. We expect growth to continue through 2021 and governments modernize their defense systems, pursue new technologies and capabilities and accelerate the exploration from sea to space.

The demand and backlog for advanced ceramic products that support these markets continue to grow and we are aggressively expanding our capacity to support market demand. Our reliability, implantable device, medical market is the primary source of AVX medical revenue. These devices include pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and neuro modulator for the treatment of pain and tremor conditions. The implantable market continues to show solid growth with revenue up 5.9% this past year. Growth in the pace maker and defibrillators have moderated over last year and was up in the 2.5% range.

Revenue from implantable devices for pain management grew over 13%. This portion of the market will become our largest medical market within the next few years and has significant long-term potential. The majority of the AVX revenue in the medical market is related to our tantalum capacitors, EMI filters and thin film components.

A significant growth opportunity for AVX exists with their antenna and internets interconnect solutions for implantable devices and a wide range of other medical applications. As we've mentioned in past calls, in spite of the market correction and being slower than expected, we foresee the overall long-term growth for electronic components based on many factors, such as medical breakthroughs, new IoT applications, increased electronic content and vehicles, smart home devices that are connected to the internet, and new consumer wireless devices. We are and we live in a connected world, which continues to require and increased demand of electronic components and solutions.

Our gross margin percentages was at 25.1%, 1.9 points down for the previous quarter, reflecting a different mix of product shipments and some price pressure on the low cost commodity MLCC products. However, overall margins continue to be strong reflective of our focus on improved operating performance and our operations and an improved product mix of higher margin value-added products. Total SG&A expense declined this quarter to $41.9 million or 10.4% of sales, consistent with the prior quarter.

Our overall effective tax rate for the quarter was 13.2% including discrete items. Excluding discrete items, our tax rate would be approximately 21%. For the quarter, we paid $19.4 million in dividend payments and spent $34.4 million for facility improvement and equipment purchases. Depreciation expense total $18.6 million. The tangible amortization expense was $3.5 million. For the quarter, cash flow from operations was approximately $54.3 million.

As mentioned, we currently anticipate sales in the September quarter to be down into 3% range. We estimate that gross profit margin for the September quarter will be in the 22% to 23% range, reflecting some good pricing pressure particularly on commodity tantalum and ceramic products. In addition to the higher manufacturing costs related to cost reduction initiatives. Total selling, general and administrative expenses should come in between 9% and 10% of net sales. The blended tax rate should be approximately 22%.

We're facing a difficult market environment in the coming quarters. However, we're optimistic about our prospects over the balance of our fiscal year, as we continue the expansion of the sensor, control and antenna products and our sales channels. Our design win pipeline continues to expand driven by the introduction of innovative products designed to address stringent application requirements in today's market.

I would now like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from the line of Matt Sheerin with Stifel.

Matt Sheerin

Yes, thank you and good morning, Johnny and Mike. Just starting off, John if I can. You gave some breakdown of the end markets. But could you be more specific in terms of the way you traditionally give the breakdown. So auto, computer, consumer, industrial, medical, et cetera.

John Sarvis

Good morning, Matt. Thank you. Yes, I'd be glad to. Starting with the automotive, again 43% of our sales, cellular,10% our sales, computer, 11%; consumer, 5%; industrial, 8%; medical, 6%; military, 5%, networking, 4% and telecom 8%.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. Great. And then by product segment?

John Sarvis

Okay. Starting with the ceramic components is 27%; tantalum 16%; advanced components, 27%; and the internet sensing and control grew 31%.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. Great. And so in terms of your guidance, you did talk about continued weakness in distribution, it looks like as percentage that fell a lot, so down double-digits year-on-year. Could give us a sense of what the distribution inventories look like now and how long do you think it will take for distributors to work off particularly given that their own in demand seems to be weakening, and their customers are going through inventory correction. So sort of like a double hit here that you're taking?

John Sarvis

Yes. Matt, I'll take the ceramic and the tantalum as a combined unit. We're running I think our distributor and inventory channel is probably in excess right now around six months of inventory. Where normally, in normal market conditions it's usually in the 3 to 4 months kind of range.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And the automotive revenue number was actually better than I expected. Last year, last quarter you were down double digit year-on -year and now with a sequential growth you were down only 3%. Is that also a function of some of the product areas particularly the high-rail, high-K size capacitors where there's still strong demand due to the shortages or is it as you earlier mentioned more share gains?

John Sarvis

Well, I think is a combination of both. We have picked up some share and some of our product groups within our automotive market penetration. But a larger driver in that is probably the increase in activity we've seen in the middle aerospace area, where that is probably one of the most active markets that we have right now.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then in terms of you are guiding down 3% or so sequentially. Are you expecting weakness across the various markets or any one's holding up better than others?

John Sarvis

Matt, I think you probably also understand this quarter is for European automotive manufacturers appeared to slowdown, shut down. So anticipating production from that standpoint. I think in the other contributing factors also in the distribution channel. Any other market segments where we're still working through this inventory issues that have accumulated over the course of the last several quarters and so I think it will take probably somewhere in that three months range to get those inventories pretty much back in line, which means, by the end of this coming quarter, we should be getting back in a stronger position for the second half of the year.

Matt Sheerin

Yes. Although typically the Q4 is typically down for distribution. So are you expecting to be sort in this lower level through the end of the year or are you expecting things to pick up before then?

John Sarvis

I think we'll see some gradual improvement in quarter latter part of the year.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then on the gross margin guiding roughly down 500 basis points year-on-year. You did talk about mix and pricing. Do you think gross margins are -- will be bottoming here? What's your sense in terms of what that may look like through the end of the year?

John Sarvis

Yes, I think this quarter due to the two driving products that we have in the tantalum and ceramic area. We're beginning to see some price pressures that we haven't seen in previous quarters. So we think that will have an impact probably through the balance of the year but probably more so by the end of the quarter, which will stabilize itself, probably due to second half. So we don't see continued decline in those after we get through this adjustment period.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then could you talk about the acquisitions you've done a year or two ago? I know that's obviously a lot of automotive and diversifies your product clients. But could you tell me how those integrations are going and whether there's been cross selling opportunities? I know there's a lot of auto exposure. So not sure if that relatively good auto number reflects that?

John Sarvis

We're still in the integration stage. One of the actions that we've taken earlier this year was we set up a different restructured our sales organization to help the integration process. And by doing a combined sales organization between the interconnect and the S&C operations where there is so much compatibility. And we feel like we can gain more share of mind with our end customers with combined revenues and combined product offerings from these two divisions.

So we'll continue to work that as we go through the course of the balance of the year. And on the antenna acquisition, we've taken and restructured those sales into our RF and antenna group, where we see compatibility especially with the 5G growth, that's going to drive a lot of that market in the next couple of years. So in those 2 areas like -- we're making progress. We're not where we want to be, but we're definitely above where we were when we started out the year. So we'll continue to work those.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then I know you recently announced the expansion of MLCC capacity with expanded factory. Could you talk about what your capacity levels are, utilization levels are? Now and then what are the expectations for CapEx is through the rest of this year -- fiscal year?

John Sarvis

Well, let me separate it into on the MLCC side, from the commodity versus the -- what I'd say the high-capacitance area, two different markets. We see the commodity market in the MLCC side; we're still running probably 90 plus percent utilization. A lot of that being driven still by automotive. And in the high CV area, we're still running a 100% right at the capacity, as we bring in, every time we bring on additional capacity to market is still strong there.

So we'll continue to bring on high CV capacity throughout the course of the next 3 years of their plan. And we'll probably see another 10% to 15% increasing in that area of capacity over the second half of the year. But again, we will -- we've got expansion plans for the next 2 to 3 years there.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then -- it's sort of a ballpark for the CapEx number for the year?

John Sarvis

Probably be somewhere in excess of $100 million.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And what was it the June quarter?

John Sarvis

35, about $33 million.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. Sir, we have no further questions at this time.

John Sarvis

Okay. Well, thank you, Dorothy, and thanks for those who joined in on the call. Again, this past quarter was an adjustment quarter and I think this coming quarter will also be another adjustment quarter, but we still -- we're very optimistic about the second half of our fiscal year. So again, thank you for taking your time out this morning.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.