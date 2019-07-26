Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) CEO Jerry Rexroad on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Gehman - Chief Financial Officer

Jerry Rexroad - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Ruiz - Sandler O'Neill

William Wallace - Raymond James

Tyler Stafford - Stephens

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carolina Financial Corporation 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. William Gehman, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please begin.

Bill Gehman

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Carolina Financial Corporation's second quarter 2019 investor call. Please refer to Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures.

Now I'll turn the call over to Jerry Rexroad, CEO of Carolina Financial Corporation.

Jerry Rexroad

Thanks Bill, and thank you all for joining the Carolina Financial Corporation's second quarter earnings call. I appreciate that very much. Let's talk about the highlights for the quarter on Page 3 of the deck.

Second quarter 2019 net income increased 0.7% to $15.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share and that compares to $15 million or $0.70 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. On an operating basis, second quarter 2019 increased 4.2% to $16.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share from $15.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share for the 2018 second quarter.

I will remind you in the latter part of the second quarter of 2018, we did sell some additional shares. And as a result to share count in 2019 is fairly significantly higher than that in 2018. As far as affecting operating earnings, we did have gain on securities that was slightly more than offset by the loss on swaps. We did have a fairly significant increase in the unrealized gain or securities portfolio. And in addition to those items, which are pretty much every quarter, we also had an impairment of our MSR asset at Crescent Mortgage Company of 1.3 million, and I'll discuss that later in the presentation.

Loans receivable grew $60.6 million in the second quarter, an annualized rate of 9.4%. On a year-to-day basis, we're up approximately 10% or $126.9 million. Provision for loan loss in the second quarter of 2019, $680,000, and that compares to $559,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Our provision for loan losses was primarily driven by organic loan growth.

Deposits increased $87.9 million in the year-to-date number and decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2019. Tangible common book value per share was $20.88 that compares to $19.36 at year end. We have an outstanding share repurchase program that's been approved by the Board of Directors to purchase up to 25 million of common stock. We did purchase some shares during the second quarter approximately 30,000 on an average price of $34.33.

If we go to Slide 4, we're really pleased to announce our merger with Carolina Trust BancShares on July 13. Carolina Trust BancShares is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina has assets of $621 million, loan receivable $474 million and deposits of $523 million as of quarter end March 2019. We're really excited this significantly increases Carolina Financials’ presence in the Carolina's largest market which of course is Charlotte MSA. We had a loan production office in the Charlotte MSA, but this significantly increases our deposit presidents in that market. Combined, the Companies will have assets over $4.5 billion and a market capitalization of approximately $150 million.

We're really excited as we did our due diligence, we really came to understand that both of us have a very strong community banking philosophy. I think that our teams will merge very well together. And we were very pleased that the transaction from our perspective was very financially attractive.

If we go to Page 5, you can look at the map as a combined Companies. And I think you're seeing that it's just an excellent map and one of the very best markets in the country. The Carolina's are really blessed to have a number of markets that are just growing very, very well compared to national averages.

If you look at Page 6, we're blessed to be able to operate in 8 of the top 25 growth markets in the southeast. Really from Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Raleigh, Charlotte, of course significantly improved with the presence of Carolina Trust, Wilmington, North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Durham and then of course, Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina. So we're just really blessed to be in great markets. Obviously, that helps with loan growth, which we had a really good quarter on loan growth.

Let's talk about the second quarter community banking segment results. If you go to Slide 8, Community Bank segment on a GAAP basis, net income was $15.8 million, or $0.71 a share, compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter of '18, or $0.70 a share. On an operating basis in the second quarter of '19, $16 million in earnings $0.71 per share, compared to the prior year $15.6 million in the second quarter of '18, or $0.73 per share. On an operating return on average assets, we decrease slightly. On a GAAP basis, return on average assets was 1.63% in the second quarter 2019 compared to 1.65% in the second quarter of 2018.

Net interest margin on Page 9, several things I want to point out here. Overall thought we just had a really solid quarter on NIM. We did have an increase in the year or months by about 1 basis points, slightly offset, our tax equivalent securities, which decrease from 3.74% to 3.69%. We had accretion income for the second quarter of 2019 of $1.5 million and early pay off fees of $46,000, and that compares to the prior quarter of $1.5 million in accretion income and $99,000 in pay off fees. So first and second quarter, pretty comparable on accretion income and pay off income. If I take you back a year to the second quarter of 2018 though, our accretion income and pay off fees were $2.2 million. So approximately a $700,000 reduction in accretion income when you compare 2018 second quarter to 2019 second quarter. So given that, very, very pleased with the earnings results in the Community Bank segment in the second quarter of 2019.

As far as operating efficiency, we continue to work very hard to make sure we're very efficient Company. Our non-interest expense divided by average assets 1.96%. Our efficiency ratio in the Banking segment was approximately 47%. Again, numbers that we've been pretty consistent and being able to hold to over really the last several quarters.

Balance sheet growth, we're really pleased with good growth in loans. We had very good growth in our non-interest bearing in the second quarter approximately $41 million, total assets at about $3.9 billion.

If we go to Page 12, our non-performing assets remain very steady 0.37% at the end of the second quarter, compared to 0.35% at the end of the year. They've been holding very steady. Overall asset quality continues to appear to be very favorable. And we were also pleased that during the second quarter of 2019, we did have a net recovery at 74, that we don't expect that to continue for the foreseeable future, but we were really pleased to be able to take care of a couple long standing items and actually had a net recovery in the second quarter. That's not going to continue forever, but we continue to work hard to make sure that we resolve all those old outstanding issues that we have. But I do think that net recovers is probably coming to an end certainly this year.

If we go to Slide 13, our costs of deposits was 98 basis points. And then we'll go and talk about Crescent Mortgage.

Crescent Mortgage of course had a little bit of noise in this quarter. We'll see impairment of the MSR asset. But overall, I thought they had a very good quarter. Origination volume was down just slightly from what it was a year ago, up significantly from the fourth quarter of '18 and the first quarter of '19. Overall, the margins help very firm, up actually 14 basis points was what it was in the second quarter of '18. But we did record an impairment on MSR servicing of $1.3 million in the quarter. Most of that relates to servicing that we bought in 2018, are originated in 2018. Overall, that portfolio has actually performed very well. And based upon some recent data that we received, that portfolio is actually paid at approximately two thirds of what the peer portfolios appear to be paying. So it's performed well, but that portfolios recorded at the lower cost to market by Traunch. And that particular 2018 Traunch up on a market value showed an impairment. If you exclude that item from earnings, the mortgage company actually would have made about $900,000, which is up from where they were in the second quarter of 2018.

I'll also point out that we record our servicing rights at the lower of cost to market. So when you look at the portfolio as a whole, our portfolio still has an unrealized gain at the midpoint of the valuation of close to $5 million. So just that one piece impaired still a significant unrealized value in the portfolio. We still like the asset a lot and are really pleased with the repayment performance of that portfolio. Hopefully market values begin to stabilize and improve as we go forward.

Overall shareholder results, I've mentioned most of these numbers on Slide 16, before I will point out the tangible book value per share was $20.88 at the end of the second quarter, that compares to $18.11 at the end the second quarter of 2018, up 15.3% from where it was a year ago.

Second quarter 2019 just had a number of very positive things and really pleased with the quarter. Really excited to announce the opportunity to merge with Carolina Trust Bank. I feel like we have very similar cultures and the transaction is financially accretive in a fairly significant way. Overall, loan growth was excellent during the quarter, good non-interest deposit growth in the quarter. And overall, the margin held very solid, up 1 basis point on a core basis. Mortgage pipeline looks good, similar levels to where it was a year ago. Good volumes continuing into this quarter. Very good expense control in the mortgage company and overall very good expense control in the company as a whole.

As I mentioned tangible book value up 15% from where it was a year ago. And on operating return on average tangible asset, we had a 1.74% operating return on average tangible assets for the quarter ended June 30, which we're really, really pleased with.

So I really want to thank our team members. They worked hard during this quarter. I think we've had excellent results. And I just want to thank them for their hard work.

And at this point in time, I'll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question or comment comes from the line of Peter Ruiz from Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Peter Ruiz

Hey, good morning.

Jerry Rexroad

Hi Peter.

Peter Ruiz

Maybe just first starting with the net interest margin. Just wanted to kind of get your thoughts on what the NIM looks like going forward, assuming we have some rate cuts you know in the next couple quarters, maybe starting next week? And kind of you know encompassing with that, just what deposit costs are trending like right now and is competition easing at all?

Jerry Rexroad

Monthly competition remains challenging. You know it probably has eased a little, but that is still very challenging. And particularly, I would say we don't have a lot of this, but for government deposits seem to be very aggressively priced. And so I would say deposits remain a challenge as we go forward. You know, we do disclose in our 10-Q and 10-K information as to what happens if interest rates go up and down based upon what our best estimates are from an interest sensitivity standpoint. We would expect there will be some probably tightening of the margin. I did mention – I think I got asked this question last quarter and I said, you know, second quarter, third quarter, we get help from the fact that we're in tourism markets and we get a growth typically in non-interest bearing deposits during this period of time. And then, of course, the fourth quarter gets challenged because some of those deposit gets use, you know, continue to operate businesses when the market is much slower and then of course to pay taxes. So, you know, our margin can be a little bit hard to follow, simply because of the seasonality. That's in some of our deposit portfolio, Peter. But you know, if interest rates drop, I think we are going to definitely have to fight hard to keep our margin close to where it is right now. But I would expect it to contract slightly.

I will say that on the lending side, our pipelines look really good. And we fight really, really hard on the lending side to maintain our pricing. And fortunately, we're in really good markets. And so we've been able to do that. And I think that's proven out by the fact that we continue to get some increase in mortgage yield, I mean in loan yield during the quarter. So, deposits would be tough, but I will say that we do have a decent amount of other borrowings that are fairly short. That should also catch that repricing that will occur should the Fed decrease. And so overall, you know, slight contraction, but it probably will be more pronounced in the first quarter then it will be in the second and third quarter. Second, third quarter, you know, we get some real help from just the seasonality of the businesses that we serve.

Peter Ruiz

Okay, great. And just maybe kind of following up on your loan pipeline comment. Another good quarter of the high single digit range here. I know things aren't necessarily linear for you guys all the time, but kind of what's the pipeline looking like and is kind of a high single digit range still achievable. Maybe any commentary on pay downs?

Jerry Rexroad

Yeah, actually, this quarter, we probably had a couple of loans that didn't close, which always seems to be part of that, you know issue too is can you get them closed at quarter end or do they roll over until the next month. And you know, we feel very good about our pipelines. The paid outs are part of the normal business. We're not seeing any excessive amount of pay downs at this point in time. But I expect it will have some, we don't know about. But when I look at the pipeline taken as a whole, I probably would say, the number of opportunities out there are as good as we've ever seen. I think our teams are probably operating certainly better than they were a year ago. We're all proud of our team in North Carolina thought that they had a really good first half of the year. And we continue to see a lot of opportunities, and really all seven or eight of our MSA is that we served. We're just blessed to be in great markets. I think we've got really good team members, and they're working hard. So pipeline looks good. What I can't tell you is what are the unknown payoffs and what I can't tell you is will there be loans that we think we're going to close that end up not closing. But so far, we were pretty encouraged about long growth here to date and what we continue to see throughout the remainder of this year.

Peter Ruiz

Great. I'll step back for now.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of William Wallace from Raymond James. Your line is open.

William Wallace

Thank you. Good morning, Jerry.

Jerry Rexroad

Hi, Wallace. How are you?

William Wallace

Very good, thanks. With the Carolina Trust acquisition and the thoughts around the upcoming integration of that, I’m curious if you are still planning on attacking the opportunities that might be provided by the BB&T and SunTrust merger, as aggressively as you would have without Carolina Trust. And I’d also like to know if you’ve seen any opportunity early?

Jerry Rexroad

Great questions. I think if anything, this probably gives us more opportunity for that particular transaction. So we’re – I think Carolina Trust have a very good opportunity related to this, as do we. And so no, we’re going to be with something we were talking about, almost weekly. I will say this, we’re not only seeing closings related to that particular transaction you mentioned, but we’re also seeing some other people close branches in some of our markets. So we’re very, very focused on the opportunities that creates. We’ve actually, most of them haven’t actually closed yet, but there’s been a number of announcements and several of our markets about upcoming branch closings and we’re focused on those probably is a good practice for what we will have down the road with the Trust transactions.

So we seem to be seeing some consolidation in all of our markets and we really look at that as an opportunity. I really don’t see the Carolina Trust transaction distracting us from that, because it’s just one of those, almost once in a lot, I’d say once in a decade opportunities that you really just got do your best to focus on and try to capture as much as you can. As far as activity today, I haven’t seen a whole lot related to that transaction. I will tell you some of these other branch closings that I’ve mentioned, we are seeing a number of accounts opened in some of those markets.

So we’re going to – we see this as an opportunity. We believe that there’s very few community banks that have great presence in the Carolinas as a whole. I think we are certainly one that does and we’re very focused on being a community bank in the Carolinas and trying to make sure that people that are seeing their bank close, understand that we’re there to serve them, and hopefully they will choose to do business with us.

William Wallace

Okay. Thank you for that color. I had one question just thinking about the mortgage bank and now the interest rate environment has changed, which brings that more back to a potential positive for the earnings. So one, first question is based on what you can see now and just kind of your past experience, do you think with the way the mortgage rates are behaving now that you could get your volume for the year above where it was last year? I believe you are tracking below on year-to-date basis.

Jerry Rexroad

First quarter doing good.

William Wallace

Right, right.

Jerry Rexroad

Yeah, I think that’s probably in the ballpark. It really depends on what rates do from here. At June 30 I think the ten year had gotten down to 2%. And I don’t know exactly what it is today, but about 2.08, so hadn’t moved materially up a little bit. There does seem to at least from my perspective, there does seem to be a pickup when we get down in that 2% range on the ten year 1.85 on the seven year. We start to see actually a pickup. I will tell you that Wally, our community bank and our mortgage company do business in what I would call non-super regional areas as far as urban activity. So California, we don’t do business in and that’s where the Refah has pick up, obviously, very, very quickly at the beginning because the loan amounts are higher. We tend to see it delayed. And so it’s a little early for me to probably say exactly where we’re going to see what happens in the third and fourth quarters. So far, I would say we’re kind of operating exactly like I thought, kind of a delayed response and now it’s starting to pick up a little bit. But our average loan that we do is lower than national averages. And so those people don’t tend to refinance unless there’s about a 1% drop in rates and we’re not quite there yet.

So if the 10 year – if we see the 10 year drop with the Fed, which I certainly hope we don’t because we don’t need any flatter yield curve. But if we see it do that, then yes, I think we will have a pretty strong second half of the year. If on the other hand, the Fed drops rates and the long end goes up, which easily could happen, then I think we’re just going to have a good solid second half of the year and not necessarily any kind of a refinance boom.

William Wallace

Okay. And then, when you have rates change like this, how does that impact margin or does volume not really impact what you see a margin in that business? Like more function of how many competitors there are?

Jerry Rexroad

No, it definitely does impact. If our volume was running, say 25% higher, you would definitely see a spreading out margin a little bit. And I think some – I think you will see some of that in the third quarter from some people. I don’t know if you see it from us. But definitely volumes do impact margin, the higher the volumes. You just get to a point where you really have to kind of control your activity was pricing. We’re certainly not at that level right now.

So I mean, our teams doing a great job. I think we’re probably two days and underwriting still. So it’s not like we’re being overly stressed. Our service levels are extremely important to our customers and to us. So if rate – if volume was increased to the point where we started to see our service levels define, we would control that through pricing, but we’re not there right now.

William Wallace

Okay, great. Thank you very much for the time. Appreciate it.

Jerry Rexroad

Thanks, Wally.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question or comment comes from the line of Tyler Stafford from Stephens. Your line is open.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning, guys.

Jerry Rexroad

Hi, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, just one for me on the margin. Can you just remind us of the repricing dynamics of the loan portfolio as it sits today kind of pre-acquisition, just how much is variable versus fixed? Any kind of loan for commentary could provide will be helpful.

Jerry Rexroad

Yeah, about 30% to 35% would actually have repricing now. Some of those would already be in a floor, but about 30% to 35%, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

And do you have the mix of how much of that is kind of prime versus LIBOR?

Jerry Rexroad

We have a small snick portfolio that would probably be LIBOR, pretty much completely LIBOR. That would probably represent maybe 5%, 6% of the portfolio. The majority of what’s left would be tied to prime. So I would say less than 10% tied to LIBOR the rest tied to prime.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Yeah, that makes sense. Just a question on expense growth and if we do get a few rate cuts and the revenue picture is a little bit more challenging. Obviously, you’re going to have some assets, hopefully with the mortgage businesses but just curious how much flexibility you think you have with a tough revenue picture to kind of mute expense growth or just given the organic kind of hiring opportunities you’ve got, you probably wouldn’t see any slowdown on expense growth?

Jerry Rexroad

Yeah, nobody asked the question about hiring. We are definitely seeing some opportunities for some really good people. And we’re being very selective. But we have added some, and I’ve been really pleased with some of our add., really solid, solid team members. So, truthfully, you’re right, from an expense standpoint, if rates were to drop and the mortgage company were to pick up significantly, we’d actually have an increase in expenses, because of course, our incentive pay would go up with the increase in mortgage volume. I think overall, we’ve been targeting to stay under that 2% non-interested expense as a percentage of our assets and we’ve been pretty comfortable staying at that level and so far, been doing pretty good job.

So the answer to your question is there’s always opportunities to manage expenses. The question is, is it the right thing to do for franchise value on the long term? I would suggest to that the other thing that we’re looking at is that kind of this once in a decade opportunity from a marketing standpoint, to try to really capture some deposit opportunities with some branch closings that may occur very near some of our offices. So there’s some expense incurring that we will probably have in probably in the latter part of this year related to that. But overall, I think I got to say, I think we work really hard to manage our expenses and overall basis, and I think we’ve done a really good job on that. But when opportunity comes, you’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities. At the same time, I think we recognize that we try to hit our earnings targets too as much as we can.

Tyler Stafford

Sure. Just on that one of those comments you just made, just the marketing campaign around the kind of the larger end market deal. As that marketing on your end really kind of hit full force yet? Or do you need to wait, you are planning to wait, I guess, closer to the deal close? Or how are you just kind of thinking about the preparation and timing of taking advantage of that?

Jerry Rexroad

So as I mentioned earlier, there’s two different things going on, we’re seeing a number of branches close in some of our markets right now that are not related to tourist. And so having said that, we are doing some marketing related to those right now. And on the other hand, I would say that the BB&T SunTrust merger, we’re going to try to look probably closer to when system changes occur, maybe not necessarily legal, the legal transaction occurs. So, but we’re seeing, like I said, there were there’s been a number of offices closed within two or three miles of one of our branches and we’re definitely investing in that right now.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And then just last question for me, just around CECL, not as much the impact, but just thinking about how CECL might impact your loan mix? Do you see that the loan mix changing dramatically for you guys or really at all, just kind of under the CECL framework?

Jerry Rexroad

It’s a really interesting study, as you look at CECL, and you can get such a widely divergent results, depending on how you actually implement it. So at this point in time, we haven’t totally made our decision on implementation. And so I would say, as of right now, the answer to that is probably know, but as we go forward, you’re getting a lot of information every single week on this accounting standard, that sometimes changes how you think about. So right now, I don’t see a tremendous change. We do have some long live mortgages, but the performance on those mortgages, it’s just been outstanding over the year. So I don’t see any major, major impact related to CECL on an ongoing basis. But there’s just so much information that comes out, that you really kind of, we almost pledged to give an answer here.

I will say that our consumer portfolio is very small, we don’t have any indirect auto. We don’t have credit cards. We don’t have some of these things that have significant loss ratios that would make me flinch as to trying to figure out how to implement CECL on those. So I think ours is probably more plain vanilla probably than some others. And right now, we have certainly not made any plans to adjust what we’re really doing from a lending standpoint.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, got it. Very helpful. Congrats on last quarter, Jerry.

Jerry Rexroad

Thank you, Tyler.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Jerry Rexroad

Thank you for those that have joined and appreciate your support of Carolina Financial. We’re very much looking forward to the second half of the year. Have a good day. Goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.