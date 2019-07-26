More Thoughts On Disney+: Profit Participation And Content Ownership

Profit participation is being looked at; Disney wants to limit sweetheart-deal lawsuits, which are plentiful in Hollywood, by changing how profit participation is administered. This is an important development.

D+ and Hulu will be two value-producing assets over time, and there are two strategies I will discuss in this article pertaining to them.

Disney (DIS) is making some solid moves ahead of its Disney+ launch. They may seem like small steps, and they haven't really been touted too much, but to me, they represent some solid thinking equity on the part of execs.

Here are two strategies I believe will pay off if well-executed:

The company wants to have an ownership interest in future programs on Hulu.

Profit participation has been identified as an opportunity to adjust to the benefit of Disney.

I remain bullish on the stock, even though it is arguably fair-valued-to-expensive at this point.

Ownership Strategy

According to this SA news item, Hulu intends to seek some ownership interest in future series. The goal is to have Disney's own ABC Studios or Twentieth Century Fox Television be the primary supplier, but the company will obviously have to rely on outside media companies to ensure that Hulu is packed with the kind of quantity/quality needed in today's competitive streaming marketplace.

Hulu, however, is prime platform real estate. It can set a franchise into motion if the timing lines up, or, if not a proper franchise in the Disney sense (i.e., with theme-park rides and merchandising), then a solid hit that can be sold in other distribution channels. The Handmaid's Tale is one example.

Investing in a series from an outside concern is de rigueur in the broadcast industry. Networks like ABC want to ideally produce programming for itself, but as it fills in the gaps, it doesn't want to merely be a promoter for some other entity's product. Like slotting fees at a supermarket, Disney is looking at Hulu as something of value to others and doesn't want to give it away for free. It's understandable, and it gives insight to what execs feel Hulu's purpose is in Disney's portfolio of streaming services: it can be thought of as a hedge against the investment in exclusivity with D+.

This can only help to increase revenue in the company's streaming segment, which is aiming for profitability in a few years. It dovetails, too, with the concept of running only a few seasons of a series before cancelling it and moving on, as this Deadline piece examines. That's been happening with increasing frequency, and the upside is that a business like Hulu doesn't have to pay increasing salaries to talent. In addition, as a series moves to Blu-ray and international syndication, Disney can then generate cash flow from series in which it holds an interest. Older seasons of many television programs on streaming channels probably don't attract subscribers as much as new content and popular legacy content (e.g., Seinfeld). Unless it is an unqualified franchise, it may be more efficient to produce lesser amounts of new series in terms of seasons, but more content in general. Even something like Netflix's (NFLX) Stranger Things, a burgeoning franchise, might benefit from ending after the next season and either moving to theatrical exhibition or spinning off to new series. The cast is certainly becoming an expensive investment.

Profit Participation Strategy

It's an easy segue from there to the subject of profit participation, one of the biggest riddles in the industry, the riddle being: how do you reduce exposure to it?

I've talked multiple times about profit participation in my articles over the years. It's not necessarily a topic that receives the kind of interest it should by shareholders. Execs at media companies certainly have profit participation on their minds every day. Recently, Disney was reported as wanting to do something about it.

This Deadline article describes a hypothetical new system in which a limit is placed on profit participation via a novel scoring approach. At its basic core, it assigns different values to different participation points. It also makes a deal with talent that allows Disney to make content portable to different streaming platforms without having to worry about sweetheart-litigation deals - i.e., when a vertically-integrated media company engages a transaction event between two subsidiaries that yields a below-fair-value price. The situation with The Walking Dead is probably the most famous recent example, but Disney has had experience with this type of court proceeding in the past and most recently has inherited one in the form of Twentieth Century's Bones lawsuit.

These lawsuits are always a mess to deal with, and it's only going to get worse, as implied by this article. Indeed, profit participation and streaming represent both an opportunity and a risk for investors: will shareholder value be conserved or, instead, transferred over to celebrities and their agents/managers/publicists/dog walkers?

Unfortunately, the Deadline article doesn't go into any detail on how the point-based system exactly works, but it is supposed to essentially put an acceptable ceiling on the amount of money paid out to participants. What I'm hoping for, as a shareholder, is an eventual evolution toward eliminating profit payouts altogether. It is well-known (as well as mentioned in the piece) that Netflix buys out participation in some cases by attaching a premium to the fees generated by content production. Disney probably will try to do that as well, but since Netflix owns one platform and Disney is in the business of managing multiple platforms, this isn't going to be an easy sell for the Mouse.

However, this is one of the most important factors affecting the value of content. It's also not a popular subject. Most individual investors assume that talent gets what it does because that is simply how it works and that movies are expensive because they have to be expensive. I take a different viewpoint and focus on the risk Disney and other studios accept when they allocate capital toward content. No matter what kind of momentum Disney has today, there is no guarantee it will continue into the future, and as such, rational fee structures are requisite to grow the company's studio division.

Thinking about the financial structure, let's consider what Disney stated during its investor day dedicated to streaming back in April. Fiscal 2024 is when D+ is expected to hit a profitable take. The next few years (2020 through 2022) will see losses accelerate and peak. Hulu will hit profitability around the same time, maybe a little earlier. Peak losses there will occur sometime this year (at $1.5 billion), and there will be narrower losses the next couple years after that. Disney will license content from itself, the studio and media segments specifically, at a level of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion over the next several fiscal-year reporting periods (as mentioned in the transcript, this obviously will have to be licensed at a price that would be fairly typical of the marketplace, which dovetails with the theme of this article). The company will also make original content that will start out in the billion-dollar range and eventually double over time.

CFO Christine McCarthy talked about the amortization process. $500 million would hit the books on a profit/loss basis in 2020, and that would grow to $2 billion in 2024. The company expects to amortize content costs up to a rate of 90% within four years. Disney is expecting between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by 2024.

It will be easier, in my opinion, for Disney to hit the high end of projections for subscriber count if it can yield more hours per content spending. Working on budget allocation, including the proposed changes in profit participation, will help to achieve this, in my opinion. I think if one reads between the lines, the company does, in fact, believe it will hit the higher range of subscriber projections, and it probably is betting that a big driving force will be the brand equity of the Disney trademark and its content (Marvel movies, Pixar movies, and so on).

As such, there won't be a pressing need to engage in the overpayment of talent. CEO Bob Iger has stated that the company is not going for volume and that its price point of around $7 per month will initially reflect that strategic course. It may not be volume that is necessary for shareholder value, but very efficient spending and programming. If you think of the point-based system of profit participation, basically what Disney is saying is it wants its content to be totally portable in as friction-free a transactional environment as possible (certainly that didn't happen with Home Improvement, as this recently settled lawsuit indicates). That could mean a series that arises on D+ heads over to Hulu as time goes on, and it could travel over to Disney platforms around the world (international Disney channels, Hotstar, etc.). Something that originates on ABC, Disney Channel, or Freeform may be programmed on D+. This is a key difference between Disney and Netflix: Netflix is essentially one platform. Everything has to be amortized through that one model... everything, including the aforementioned premium paid against original content. It all rests on subscriber count. With Disney, a Marvel film can begin recouping costs in theaters. Once it hits Blu-ray (and I am going to presume that Disney may day-and-date some of its upcoming home video releases with D+, or very closely date them, at least), there is another chance for monetization before streaming. Netflix, at this point, is investing just about all its capital in platform exclusivity. It might not be a brave thing to suggest that Netflix's model will evolve over time to include advertising tiers, investments in linear systems, and a general multiplex release strategy.

Disney's overall business model is one of cross-promotion/cross-platform flexibility. It is this flexibility that will benefit from limiting the value of profit participation structures.

Disney Stock

Before I finish, it is always requisite to see the status of the stock.

Data by YCharts

Disney has found new momentum in the midst of all the streaming excitement. At the time of this writing, it was a few dollars off the 52-week high. Also, the SA quote system shows that current P/E indicators find the stock either on the expensive side or at the very least (depending on how much premium you believe the market should give such a reliable, iconic company) fairly valued. The P/E based on adjusted earnings on a forward basis was 21.7 compared to the sector median of just under 19. One would expect this given the rise in share price.

I'm still bullish. Disney is a stock to accumulate over time, especially on down days, as the market waits for the rollout of D+ in November. I expect there to be excitement around the product, and for sign-ups to be robust. Until I see indications contrary to such belief, I remain positive on Disney.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.