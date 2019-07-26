J.Jill: Insiders Betting On A Turnaround

Women’s apparel company J. Jill, Inc. has lost over 75% of its value since its IPO in 2017 and more than half its value since reporting a woeful quarter.

Today, we look at a beaten down retail play. As can be seen below, the shares have lost almost three quarters of their value over the past year. However, the stock does seem to be trying to form a bottom in recent weeks. The name has also picked up some insider buying in June and July. Is this signalling a potential turnaround for shareholders? We examine the possibilities in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

J. Jill, Inc. (JILL) is a Quincy, Massachusetts-based omnichannel retailer of women's clothing, accessories, and footwear with a focus on affluent women between 40 and 65 years of age. Initially founded as a single specialty store in Western Massachusetts in 1959, the company evolved into a direct catalog business before going public in 1993. It then started opening retail stores in 1999 and was subsequently purchased by Talbots for $517 million in 2006. Three years later, it was sold to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $75 million. It was then purchased by TowerBrook Capital in 2015. The company IPO'd in 2017 when TowerBrook sold ~12.5 million shares to the public at $13 per, leaving it with ~60% ownership. The company employs ~1,500 full-time, ~2,500 part-time, and now, commands a market cap of ~$73 million.

J. Jill operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending the Saturday closest to January 31st. To be consistent with the company's filings, its fiscal year ending February 1, 2020, will be referred to as FY19.

Business Segments

The company disaggregates revenue into Retail, which consists of ~283 stores across 42 states; and Direct Channel, which comprises J. Jill's catalog and website orders. Retail stores are all leased and are predominantly located in shopping malls. Management expects to grow its store base by 10 to 12 in FY19 and 75 overall before it achieves saturation. Bucking the disappearing brick-and-mortar retail trend, it has opened 34 net new locations since FY14. Retail was responsible for net sales of $412.6 million in FY18, or 58% of the company's total. On the Direct Channel side of the business, its catalogs (~57 million copies circulated in 2015) function more as marketing vehicles with 90% of this segment's FY18 business generated from online sales. Overall, Direct Channel accounted for net sales of $293.6 million, or 42% of total in FY18.

Approach

The company's apparel can be best described as uncomplicated and comfortable and is available in a full range of sizes from petite to tall and from slender to large. All of J. Jill's merchandise is designed in-house, with new collections introduced approximately every four weeks. Each collection is offered simultaneously into its retail stores, website, and catalogs, of which there are 24 editions annually. Approximately 85% of its products are sourced from Southeast Asia, noteworthy considering Sino-American trade tensions. Because the company was originally a catalog business and has been around for decades, it enjoys a very loyal and trackable customer base; so loyal, the company is able to determine the exact customer for 97% of transactions it executes.

In addition to leveraging its extensive customer data and catalogs for marketing, J. Jill promotes a private label credit card that provides a 5% discount on all purchases among other benefits. In FY18, 56% of gross sales were generated by private label cardholders.

Retail Apocalypse

Despite these built-in advantages as well as its distinct, well-recognized brand, the company, like other retailers that are reliant upon brick-and-mortar locations for a majority of its revenue, is up against very strong secular headwinds courtesy of Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers. Even though it can be reasoned that women enjoy trying on clothing before purchasing, the simple fact remains: the average U.S. household spent ~$5,200 online in 2018, up ~50% from 2013. This statistic means a significant decline in shopping mall traffic, adversely affecting mall-based retailers such as J. Jill. Heap on typical retailer issues - such as competition from trending new brands, innovation from existing rivals, and aggressive pricing strategies - with the highest consumer debt levels since 2008 and all the ingredients are in the pot to accelerate the decade-long retail apocalypse.

Since 2015, there have been no fewer than 68 major retail bankruptcies in the U.S. Since 2017, ~15,000 retail properties have closed, and according to research conducted by UBS, an additional 75,000 retail locations will be shuttered by 2026, of which ~21,000 will be apparel stores as online sales will comprise 25% of all retail sales, up from its current 16% share.

1QFY19 Results and FY19 Outlook

Against this industry backdrop, J. Jill has seen the price of its stock decline over 75% since its IPO as investors question the wisdom of growing its brick-and-mortar store base.

Further exacerbating its troubles, the company announced below consensus 1QFY19 earnings on May 30, 2019, reporting Adj. net income of $0.10 per share on net sales of $176.5 million versus Adj. net income of $0.29 per share on net sales of $181.5 million, representing decreases of 66% and 3%, respectively. These results missed Street expectations by $0.07 and $3.5 million, respectively. Adj. EBITDA for the quarter fell 32% YoY to $21.5 million as comps, which includes retail stores and direct to consumer sales, decreased 3.3%. Adj. EBITDA as a percentage of total net sales fell to 12.2% compared to 17.4% in the prior year period.

The relatively new management team - including a new CEO, CFO, Marketing EVP, and Merchandising SVP over the past 14 months - pointed the finger at itself, blaming sub-par apparel offerings, a too severe of a shift away from direct mailings into digital marketing, and poor inventory management ($85.4 million at the end of 1QFY19 vs $77.5 million in 1QFY18) once it became clear that the consumer was underwhelmed with its fashion offerings in the quarter. The remedy to these problems will hurt performance in 2QFY19 and beyond.

As a result, after guiding the investment community to flat FY19 comps, a slight uptick in total net sales (over the $706.3 million posted in FY18), and diluted EPS of $0.68 three months prior, the company restated its outlook to -3% comps, -1% total net sales, and diluted EPS of $0.19, based on guidance midpoints. Not surprisingly, the stock, already severely depressed for reasons stated above, was taken out behind the woodshed and shot, losing 53% of its market value in the subsequent trading session, closing at $1.68 per share.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The balance sheet, owing to a special dividend of $1.15 a share distributed to shareholders of record on March 19th, 2019, reflected cash of $14.3 million on May 4, 2019, down from $66.2 million on February 2, 2019. J. Jill holds long-term debt totaling $244.7 million in the form of a term loan due 2022. It has additional borrowing capacity through a credit facility of $38.2 million.

The $50.2 million special dividend is noteworthy considering: 1. the funds were not deployed to pay down debt in a tenuous environment for retailers who generate a majority of their net sales from brick-and-mortar locations - after the company paid off $25 million in FY17; 2. the projected FY19 interest expense of ~$19.2 million, or ~$0.44 per share; 3. the covenant in its term loan agreement stating that it may pay dividends if its leverage ratio doesn't exceed 2.5 to 1 after giving effect thereto; 4. the net effect of the $1.15 per share dividend raised the leverage ratio from ~1.7 to ~2.5; 5. the maximum leverage ratio covenant of 3.75 to 1 that steps down to 3.0 to 1 over time, which means the TTM Adj. EBITDA needs to stay above ~$61 million (assuming the 3.75 ratio) or ~$65 million (if the ratio steps down to 3.5 to 1) in the coming quarter(s) to maintain compliance; 6. the severely curtailed outlook, which means the current $93.5 million TTM Adj. EBITDA will likely fall quickly in the coming quarters; and 7. most of the dividend was received by TowerBrook, owner of ~60% of the company with considerable influence over the board.

TowerBrook reportedly paid Golden Gate $400 million for J Jill in 2015. Factoring in the IPO, which returned it ~$150 million, and the dividend which returned it ~$30 million, one could take a skeptical view of this move: the private equity concern made a bad investment, sees the writing on the wall, and is getting as much cash out of J. Jill now, because if operations continue to head south, that opportunity may not arise again.

Conspiracy theories aside, analysts have soured on J. Jill with six hold ratings outnumbering one lone buy rating. Since its 1QFY19 announcement, two analysts downgraded shares of JILL from buy to hold. The median twelve-month price target of prognosticators making commentary post-earnings is now $2 per share.

However, insiders are behaving as if they know something the Street does not. A half dozen insiders as well as the CEO have purchased just over one million shares between $1.49 and $2.00 a share since June 7th, 2019. The latest purchases occurred on July 2nd and July 3rd.

Verdict:

Selling apparel with a focus on older women tends to be challenging over the long term. The subsequent generation views companies like J. Jill as their mother's store, which creates built-in biases regarding a brand - not to mention the added difficulty generating new business from younger consumers - even when the daughter's generation enters the age when fashions offered by legacy apparel brands should be appealing.

The plunging market values of J. Jill's contemporaries reflect this dynamic. Prior owner Talbots was taken private for only $193.3 million in 2012 - remember it paid $517 million just for J. Jill - while Coldwater Creek filed for bankruptcy in 2014. Chico's (CHS) has drawn faint interest from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, who recently lowered its 'take under' bid to for the woman's apparel company to $3 a share (from $3.50), or $0.38 below its June 21, 2019, closing price, citing deteriorating conditions. After paying $2.16 billion for Ann Taylor and Loft brands in 2015, Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) now trades at a market cap below $140 million.

On the flip side, the company's valuations are compelling, trading at less than 6x's FY19E Adj. EPS and 10% of FY19E net sales. However, sensitivities surrounding the retail apocalypse are unlikely to change, meaning even if J. Jill successfully addresses the issues contributing to its disappointing FY19, the market may not reward it with a higher stock price. With ~75,000 retail storefronts expected to disappear in the next seven years, the decrease in foot traffic becomes its own self-fulfilling prophesy: fewer stores means fewer reasons to go to the shopping mall, which means less future traffic. Even though J. Jill generates a solid amount (~42%) of its sales from its catalog and online, its continued brick-and-mortar expansion into this deteriorating environment appears foolhardy.

Although the spate of insider buying may signal a belief that J. Jill's valuation is so compelling as to attract a suitor ala Chico's, J. Jill insiders have been wrong in the past with one board member purchasing shares at $9.92 and $4.53 before his latest purchase at $1.51.

I was really hoping this would turn out to be a turnaround story I could fully believe in when I started this analysis. These can be lucrative especially when coming from such a beaten down part of the market.

There are some positives that could happen at some point. A buyout could occur. A turnaround could take place. There may be a short squeeze. Sino-American trade tensions could ease, giving the stock a lift.

However, there are many reasons I am not sanguine on J. Jill's long-term future, even though I could see the shares get a short-term bounce after a huge decline

That special dividend it just paid reeks of the private equity firm (TowerBrook) - which controls 60% of the company - getting the last cash out of the company before it starts violating leverage ratio covenants later this year.

A legacy brand growing brick-and-mortar locations in this environment makes no sense.

The only thing that matters in this environment is margins. Signing five to ten year leases for declining foot traffic is not going to help margins.

By management's own admission, its fashion isn't keeping up - at least it didn't in 1Q19. It would appear that almost all c-level management and board members beholding to TowerBrook, making me skeptical regarding all the "insider" purchases.

The brick-and-mortar retail sector seems like all the old Blockbuster Video locations: you don't know which one is going to go out of business next, but eventually, most all probably will unless something major changes. This is not a gamble I am willing to take at the moment.

