Buy SenesTech Now, Before The Crowd Realises It Is Only A Dip, Not A Downtrend

Senes Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is a nano-cap company set up in 2004, with HQ in Flagstaff, Arizona. Their only commercialized product is ContraPest, a liquid rat bait containing the active ingredients 4-vinylcyclohexene diepoxide (VCD) and triptolide. When consumed, ContraPest targets reproduction, limiting fertility in male and female rats beginning with the first breeding cycle following consumption. ContraPest is registered in all 50 US States. It does not yet sell outside of the US.

What makes ContraPest stand out in comparison to other rat control products is that: 1) it does not kill the animal, 2) when used continually, it prevents a wave-like rapid reproduction (“rebounds”), which normally follows the use of lethal poisons. The fact of not killing rats effectively changes the game when it comes to the consequences of pest management methods and how they affect the behaviour of the rats. If they see another rat died of eating a poisoned food, they avoid this food and move on. This effect is called “bait shyness”. A rat couple produces 15, 000 babies per year. If they drink a delicious fatty ContraPest, that tastes for them better than anything else, they stop reproducing, because the product works both on ovaries of a female, as well as on male’s sperm vitality.

Why drop of the price is not a drama, even if it cuts my return in half

On 16 July the Public Offering of Common Stock closed with $4.1 M proceeds, after selling over 3 million shares at the price of 1.35. The offering was announced on 11 July, when stock opened at $1.7. The next day it opened at $1.28. CEO Kenneth S. Siegel bought 696,296 shares of SNES at an average price of $1.35 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $940,000. The offering was based on the "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-225712), previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 24, 2018. According to the registration document, the proceeds are supposed to be used for the working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In general, it does not surprise that a new CEO buys a significant number of shares of the company they have just joined. It somehow demonstrates to the investing public that he or she has a faith in the future of the enterprise they are leading. In the case of SenesTech, these 4 million dollars of proceeds are pretty much needed to drive sales efforts and awareness raising activities about the product, ContraPest. Siegel, who has made a career in hospitality, has announced during the last earnings call that he planned to meet personally potential clients in his network to drive sales. But not only hospitality will be targeted. As Siegel summarises in the call, the target area is California, the fifth largest economy in the world, where the target group are municipalities and agricultural corporations:

“California has become target number one for us, particularly given the potential passage of 1788, plus the fact that has one of the more progressive markets. They – with 16 counties already banning rodenticides, we know that we have a natural entrée there. It also happens to be the fifth largest economy in the world and heavily agricultural base, so it’s a natural target for our efforts. [...]. The municipalities are very compelling. They have a slower sales cycle and they have budget constraints. Corporations because of the flatter organizations have entirely make decisions more quickly and have an ability really for us to go with our total cost of ownership presentations. So we can identify for them how much SenesTech and ContraPest will ultimately benefit their businesses.”

To summarise the price movement and the purchase by Siegel: no surprise about the purchase, but surprised about the price. Would it be that the insiders thought price above $1.5 or $1.6 would be too expensive?

The company expects that the Assembly Bill 1788 will pass and the CEO’s transaction is reflecting this faith in a bright future of the company. Therefore, I reiterate my support for the stock, investors can load up on this drop and count on a speedy rebound, probably after next earnings call. But there are still some steps before the Bills is signed by the Governor and the media coverage is not fully positive towards the ban. Moreover, major media do not mention ContraPest, or fertility control in general, and that is perhaps a situation that SenesTech wants to change: educate the public, industry and officials that there are alternatives to killing the rats.

Is the Assembly Bill 1788 (AB 1788) a Danger for Public Health?

You might want to get some background on the history of the Bill. As the environmentalist association CLAW ( a non-profit organisation Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife) and supporter of the new law explains, AB 1788 is a state bill authored by Assembly Member Richard Bloom that would ban the “second generation” category of anticoagulant rodenticides in California, and the use of any rodenticide within California State Parks. Bloom has been trying four times previously to address the effects of rodenticides on the wildlife, but failed each time. This bill would protect countless wild animals from the harmful effects of secondary poisoning (when an animal eats another poisoned animal and gets sick from that). What has been evidenced in last years, especially in the mediatised case of death of a mountain lion (cougar) called P-47, animals from numerous species suffer an excruciating death due to internal bleedings caused by the rodenticide toxin build-up. These toxins are moving up the food chain starting from a rat that ate the traditional “second generation anti-coagulant rodenticides”, SGARs.

Anticoagulant rodenticide compounds have been found in 21 of the 22 local mountain lions that have been tested, including in a three-month-old kitten. The Department of Fish and Wildlife found that of 68 dead mountain lions tested in 2015 and 2016, 63 had second-generation poisons in their systems. The poison has been found in 27 species of birds and 17 species of mammals, including some endangered species such as the Northern Spotted Owl, according to the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA).

The bill received on 9 July the approval with the "do pass" action at the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee. SnesTech co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Loretta Mayer, as well as the CEO Ken Siegel, were present at the hearing and afterwards expressed their joy about the progress:

“We have followed AB 1788 within the State of California, and it is clear the demand for more ecologically sensitive products continues to grow and this legislation is rapidly moving to become law. Our fertility control product ContraPest® is currently in use in California and expanding. This law will require an expanded support network for the professional pest managers in the State as they add ContraPest to their integrated pest management solution strategies. Standing on the Capitol steps and in the hearing chamber, it was very gratifying to know we can help the world's fifth largest economy in meeting their environmental goals." (Dr. Loretta Mayer)

"AB 1788 highlights why California is a critical component of SenesTech's long term strategy. Its extensive network of government owned properties, its robust food and agriculture industries and its focus on wildlife safety are closely aligned with our key target markets. We believe that ContraPest offers both pest management professionals and end user customers an effective, ecologically friendly solution to the persistent rodent infestations throughout the state. We have been aggressively adding resources to fully support the expected demand for ContraPest as AB 1788 becomes law later this year. We estimate that Californians purchase more than $100 million of rodenticide annually, of which we expect a significant portion will be affected by this bill,” (Ken Siegel)

In his reference to “aggressively adding resources to fully support the expected demand”, Siegel is repeating what Loretta Mayer mentioned during the earnings call of 15 May in response to a question from an analyst:

“We have anticipated that our manufacturing is running at a very high efficiency rate. And we have stockpiled a lot of our inventories in the active ingredients. We are set to meet that demand.”

However, the media seem to be ignorant of alternatives to SGARs like ContraPest. The more balanced articles try to explain arguments of both sides. Other plainly bash liberal and pro-environmental laws in California and cry that citizens’ lives seem to have less importance. All this comes due to cases of typhus and hantavirus, which are being transferred to humans from rats. The logic seems to be black and white: without SGARs people will die. I recommend to read a very good article “As rats overrun California cities, state moves to ban powerful pest-killers“, which is not as sensationalist as for example this one “Rat Story Is a California Allegory”. What seems worrying, on a purely human basis, is the lack of research on alternatives proposed by environmentalists themselves in a situation where the public is on the verge of panic. Parents are affraid of sending their children to kindergartens. These kind of situations do not normally occur in the developed countries. How are then journalists supposed to find out about ContraPest, if the even opposers of SGARs do not seem to bring it up either? If they mostly suggest improvements in public spending to make cities more sanitary, especially in cases of camps of the homeless people, such solutions are still dealing with human nature (anybody expecting success?) and not a rat nature with their reproductive power.

It seems that what SenesTech really needs to drive the sales is to get to the environmental opinion makers and directly to the press. An example of potential impact: publish results from trials in Hawaii (in Oahu) and present it as a solution to mice infestation in the Farallon Islands. Probably ContraPest would be a better solution than dropping 1.5 ton of SGARs, as it is being debated currently.

What is the current trend direction?

If we look at the 1-year chart of SNES (with daily candles), we see that the company has had a nice slow rise up to nearly $1.8, after reaching over $1.9 in April.

On the yearly chart, the StochRSI which I set for 21 periods, shows the oversold area, which could lead to a nice buying opportunity.

Let us look at a shorter period, 6-months' with 4-hours' candles.

According to me, here MACD already is signaling a slight recovery from the recent drop.

The shorter period we are getting to, the clearer it gets that investors seem to be confused about the reason of the drop. Consequently, stock trades pretty flat since the end of offering, but already very near to crossing level 0 of MACD, as we can see on this 1-week’s chart with 30-min candles.

Conclusions

It may be that the investors did not follow the news on the stock and did not understand that impact of the offering as a corporate event, not related to the new fundamentals. That could be a reason why the stock did not recover in a way “Buying the Dip” could work out as soon as they would understand this is a loading opportunity. But I am sure that those who monitor SNES much more often got their chance to add to their position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

