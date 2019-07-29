Natural Gas Falls To The Lows Despite Bullish Inventory Reports

A hurricane barreling towards the Louisiana coast could not cause the price of natural gas futures to rise above the level of critical technical resistance at just over $2.50 per MMBtu on the August NYMEX futures contract.

In 2017 and 2018 the low in the natural gas futures market was at just above the $2.50 level, but in April 2019 the technical support gave way and became resistance.

When the price of an asset should move higher, and it cannot, it tends to reveal an underlying weakness in the market. The hurricane and declining injections into storage over the past five weeks have done little to support the price of natural gas. The low in August futures contract came in mid-June when the price fell to the lowest level since 2016 at $2.134 per MMBtu.

I am hoping that the natural gas market falls to a new and lower low and that a price spike takes the price of the energy commodity to the $2 level or lower before the end of August. At that level, call options on NYMEX futures for the coming peak season of demand will start to look attractive, and the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) could also reach a compelling price on the downside.

Falling to below the $2.20 level

Last Friday, the price of active month August NYMEX natural gas futures was sitting at below the $2.20 per MMBtu level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, after failing to climb above $2.50 per MMBtu, the price of the energy commodity fell to a low at $2.165 last week and settled at $2.169 on Friday, July 26. The price failure sent the price momentum indicator into oversold territory while relative strength is heading in that direction. Open interest at 1.329 million contracts has been gently rising over the recent trading sessions. Daily historical volatility at 29.36% has declined a bit as the energy commodity returns to its low.

Support and resistance levels contain the price

Since natural gas fell through its support level at just above $2.50 per MMBtu in April, the price action has been rangebound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the price has traded between $2.1590 and $2.489 per MMBtu since early June. The prices over the past six weeks define the current technical support and resistance levels in the natural gas market. At the end of last week, the price was at the low end of the range than the high despite the recent inventory data which has not been bearish for the price.

Inventory injections trend lower

On Thursday, July 25, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles rose by only 36 billion cubic feet for the week ending on July 19.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, the amount of natural gas in storage as of July 19 stood at 2.569 trillion cubic feet. Inventories are 13.2% above last year's level, but still 5.6% below the five-year average for this time of the year. With approximately 16 weeks to go before the start of the 2019/2020 peak season of demand when inventories decline, we will need to see an average injection of 42.4 bcf to reach last year's high at 3.247 tcf going into the withdrawal season. A move to over four tcf would require an average injection of 89.5 bcf which is unlikely.

The most reject injection was the lowest since the week of April 5 at the start of the offseason for natural gas demand. The inventory builds have been declining steadily, and the week of July 19 marked the sixth consecutive week of lower injections. The warmer than average temperatures across vast regions of the US have increased the demand for cooling and electricity, causing the amount of natural gas that flows into storage to decline.

A downside push is possible in August

The latest inventory report from the EIA should have supported the price of the energy commodity. Meanwhile, the price could not climb above the $2.50 level when the latest hurricane approached Louisiana early in the month and declined in the aftermath of the storm despite falling injection levels. This week, the price action following the release of inventory data was another sign of price weakness for the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart from July 25 shows that the price declined below the $2.25 per MMBtu level after the EIA told the market that the injection for last week was at 36 bcf, the lowest increase in inventories since early April.

While the price of natural gas displays an oversold condition on the daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly charts, the price action has provided few clues that a recovery rally is in the cards for the energy commodity. We could see speculative shorts attempt to push the price to a new low over the coming days and weeks if a rally does not materialize. I have been waiting for a price spike to the downside to position for the 2019/2020 withdrawal season and remained on the sidelines as of the end of last week.

GASL and call options for next winter

Aside from the oversold technical condition in the natural gas market, it is hard to see any other input apart from a devastating hurricane that would propel prices higher over the coming weeks. The price action in the face of Hurricane Barry and declining inventory injections could encourage an increase in selling over the coming trading sessions. When a market has lots of reasons to rally and it cannot, it reveals the underlying bearish tone. Moreover, when the price fails and sits close to the lows and short-term technical support, the odds of a push to the downside tends to increase.

I continue to wait for lower prices to pick up some call options with the lowest possible strike prices for December 2019 through February 2020.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve for the natural gas futures market shows that the highest price for the coming winter season was at $2.593 per MMBtu in January 2020. A short-term spike to the downside in the August or September futures would likely take the price of the January futures contract lower to a lesser extent. Meanwhile, September trading at a 1.8 cents discount to August futures is a sign that the market remains short as the roll period is underway. The term structure shows that shorts need to roll risk positions at a cost, meaning that more shorts than longs are moving from August to September in the current price environment.

I will continue to wait before purchasing any call options for the winter months for two reasons. First, the trend remains lower as natural gas is trading at a price that is closer to technical support than resistance. Secondly, with daily historical volatility at almost 32%, the call option premiums are elevated as they are a function of the market's perception of price variance.

I will also be looking to purchase the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares if the price declines significantly from its current level. The most recent top holdings in the short-term GASL product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While GASL holds some of the leading natural gas producing companies, the triple leverage of the product means that timing is everything as the price of the gearing is time decay. GASL has net assets of $37.47 million and trades 191,115 shares each day. The product changes an expense ratio of 1.04%. GASL recently underwent a one-for-five reverse split.

Source: Barchart

The one-year chart shows that GASL is trading at the lowest price of the year at $13.30 at the end of last week. Time decay and price weakness in natural gas have been a potent bearish cocktail for GASL.

Natural gas was sleeping near the June low at the end of last week. I continue to wait for a price spike to the downside before I dip a toe into the water on the long side of the market and buy call options for the coming winter season and the GASL product.

