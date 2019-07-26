AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics

I will take a look at the 2 metrics that are key to the long-term bull case for this company.

AT&T's (NYSE:T) stock has slightly outperformed the broader market over the last year.

The last five years is an entirely different story, as T shares are down 5% while the S&P 500 (SPY) is up almost 50%. However, looking ahead, I believe that there are legitimate reasons to stay long the stock with the company's rich (and supportable) dividend being on the top of that list. Having said that, I believe that investors should pay close attention to the two key metrics, i.e., free cash flow and financial leverage, that will have a material impact on the investment thesis. To this point, investors should be encouraged by the fact that AT&T has been able to report improving results for these two key metrics over the last year.

It also helps the bull case that the company reported solid Q2 2019 earnings results.

The Latest

On July 24, 2019, AT&T reported Q2 2019 results that were in line with estimates. The company reported adjusted quarterly EPS of $0.89 on revenue of $45B, but let's also remember that the Time Warner acquisition is creating some noise in the numbers.

The financial highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $45B, which was up 15.3% YoY

Operating income of $7.5B compared to $6.5B in Q2 2018

Cash from operations of $14.3B, which was up 40% YoY

The company's Q2 2019 results were already well-covered by Daniel Jones in this article, so I will not bore you by going over the same facts. I do, however, believe that there was a lot to like about AT&T's operating results, but there were also some concerns, with the subscriber losses being the most notable example.

The company reported the following disappointing results:

DirecTV Now lost 168k subscribers

Q2 wireless postpaid net adds were down by 154k

U.S. video net adds were down by 946k

Broadband net adds were down 34k

The company is losing customers right and left. However, as Credit Suisse also recently described, I believe that subscriber losses are getting close to peaking at least in the near term. Trying to figure out how this all plays out long-term is a difficult exercise, but the customer losses going forward should not be as significant as the past. To this point, management highlighted during the conference call expiring price locks and the promising prospects of the AT&T TV release as two key factors that should help the company stop the bleed. We will see.

FCF And Debt

I have long believed that these two factors should be front of mind for AT&T shareholders. The company's rich dividend is one of the main reasons to stay long the stock so, in my opinion, investors should be encouraged by the fact that management has been able to improve AT&T's financial metrics while also navigating the company through several large acquisitions.

Free Cash Flow

AT&T has taken on a significant amount of risk by swallowing several large companies, but its cash flow metrics have remained strong and have actually improved over the last few quarters.

$ - in millions Second Quarter % Chg Six-Month Period % Chg 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $14,284 $10,229 40% $25,336 $19,176 32% Less: Capital expenditures (5,472) (5,108) 7% (10,654) (11,226) -5% Free Cash Flow 8,812 5,121 72% 14,682 7,950 85% Less: Dividends paid (3,722) (3,074) 21% (7,436) (6,144) 21% Free Cash Flow after dividends $5,090 $2,047 149% $7,246 $1,806 301% Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 42% 60% -30% 51% 77% -34%

Source: Data from Supplemental Q2 2019 Report; table created by author

Consider this (all based on six months ended June 30, 2019):

Free cash flow increased by 85% with the significant increase in net cash provided by operating activities playing a major role

Free cash flow after dividends increased by over 300%, even after factoring in the 21% increase in dividends paid out

Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is down by 34% and is approaching the 50% mark

These results are something to brag about. Moreover, I believe that the strong FCF results have been overshadowed by the pundits that cannot seem to get over the amount of debt on AT&T's books. This sentiment will change, in my opinion, because I would contend that this company should have no problem servicing its liabilities.

Financial Leverage

Let's get this out of the way first. AT&T is a capital-intensive business, so a high debt balance should not necessarily scare investors off. However, there is such a thing as too much debt.

The DirecTV and Time Warner acquisitions greatly increased AT&T's risk profile (and financial leverage), but the company has already shown the ability to chip away at the debt balance. For example, AT&T has reduced its net debt balance by $18B over the last 12 months.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Additionally, the company is getting close to management's target of 2.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Management mentioned that they will focus on share buybacks in addition to paying down the debt once the company reaches the 2.5x target. This makes a ton of sense to me, and, in my mind, investors should begin to bake in expectations for the share count to tick lower over the next three to five years, especially once the intense CapEx ramp-up slows down.

When putting this all together, I believe that AT&T has promising cash flow prospects, and management definitely has a handle on the large debt balance. And, let's not forget that this company has been able to put up some solid operating results, and Q2 2019 was no exception.

Lastly, it also helps the bull case that AT&T's stock is attractively valued. Based on historic metrics, the stock appears to be reasonably valued at today's price (definitely not as cheap as it was through 2018).

However, the stock is attractively valued based on forward earnings when compared to its closest peer.

There are risks to AT&T's story, but, in my opinion, the stock is currently way too cheap based on several key metrics. I believe that the risks are more than priced into the stock at today's price.

Risks

The two metrics mentioned above (i.e., cash flows & financial leverage) are the most significant risk factors that need to be considered. If the cash flow metrics fail to impress in the years ahead, or if the leverage targets are not achieved, AT&T's stock will likely face major downward pressure.

Additionally, investors should closely monitor the progress that is made with incorporating Time Warner assets and figuring out how to win the streaming space. Investors should also consider the uncertainty that comes with a potential Spirt (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) tie-up.

Bottom Line

While there are plenty of concerns when it comes to AT&T business model and management's strategy, I believe that this telecom company has great long-term business prospects. AT&T should still be viewed as a large defensive telecom company that pays a safe [and growing] dividend, but, in my opinion, this narrative could turn on a dime with the changes that are occurring in the wireless and entertainment industries. This is the reason why investors should pay close attention to the two key metrics mentioned above.

To this point, I believe that AT&T's stock will go as the two metrics go over the next 12-18 months. As such, the improving free cash flow prospects, coupled with the company's manageable financial leverage position, make the stock a long-term buy at today's price.

