Capital One Financial: 3 Takeaways From Q2 2019 Earnings

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) announced second quarter U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.24 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.37. The adjusted earnings figure exceeds consensus expectations of $2.87 per share. Consequently, the share price rose as market participants appreciated the earnings beat.

This is the third company in our financial services coverage that exceeded consensus earnings expectations. The first we reported on was Synchrony Financial (SYF) and the second was Discover Financial Services (DFS). As is usually the case - there are more insights to find in the earnings release than just the headline figures. Our job is to make it easier for our readers to note what those insights are. Here is our take on the COF second quarter earnings:

Yield curve

COF, like most financial services companies, is affected not just by the level of interest rates but also by the corresponding shape of the yield curve. As seen in the chart below, the spread between the 10-year US Treasury bond and the 2-year US Treasury bond has essentially disappeared compared to five years ago. The spread now stands at 0.25% compared to 2.00% five years ago.

This so called 'flat' yield curve is typically viewed by investors as a negative for financial services companies. This is because the banks (which are the most commonly known financial services companies) tend to borrow based on the short-end of the curve (e.g., certificate of deposits) and lend based on the long-end of the curve (e.g., mortgage loans, auto loans, etc.). The narrowing of the spread between the benchmark rates means that the margins of these banks will likely compress - potentially even causing them to lose money on a risk-adjusted basis.

This point of view was validated by Chief Financial Officer Richard Scott Blackley during the second quarter earnings call:

So as a reminder, I think we have said this many times that we really don't seek to bet on interest rate movements and we try to maintain a pretty neutral rate position relative to implied forwards. So from here I would say that a flatter or inverted yield curve is going to be a modest headwind to our NIM, on flip side of that a steeper yield curve is going to be a modest tailwind.

While we are modestly concerned with a flatter yield curve negatively affecting COF's net interest margins; our view is that the yield curve will actually steepen as the Federal reserve cuts the policy rate over the next twelve to eighteen months.

We talked about this view in a prior article on the Federal Reserve. We think that a rate cut is a done deal in July and that there might be another one (if not two) before the end of 2019.

Consequently, we see this as a marginal positive for COF on the funding side of things. This view is consistent with the one described by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard D. Fairbank (in response to a question about deposit betas) during the second quarter earnings call:

But I certainly - I've always thought it's ironic that people talk about deposit betas as if beta is the number that's the same size on the way up and the way down and a lot of people model things with a number called the deposit beta, but the first thing most intuitively is the betas have to be different on the way up and the way down. And they're going to probably be different for direct players than they will be for regular players... ...I think it's going to be harder for - well certainly the biggest banks don't have anywhere to go because they really didn't chase the rates up regional banks maybe are kind of in between relative to the direct banks and the big banks. But we'll have to monitor this closely. And your question is a good one.

In sum, we think that the combination of falling rates and a steepening yield curve will be positive for COF's net interest margins over the next three to six months. This in turn will be positive for COF shareholders and potential investors.

Credit outlook

Asset quality metrics continued to improve in the second quarter as COF's net charge-off rate falls to 2.48% from 2.64% in the prior quarter.

This improvement is in line with what we have seen from other consumer finance companies. For example, SYF's net charge-off rate fell to 6.01% in the second quarter from 6.06% in the first quarter, and DFS's net charge-off rate fell to 3.22% in the second quarter from 3.25% in the first quarter.

COF's asset quality improvement is also in line with what we expect based on broad credit card asset quality trends. Delinquency rates on consumer loans for all consumer banks have remained stable at 2.33% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019.

Our own regression analysis of the Federal Reserve Data indicates that 30+ day delinquencies can predict 60% of the net charge-offs six months later. Consequently, we expect continued improvement, if not general stability, in the asset quality metrics of COF over the next three to six months.

Regression of quarterly net charge-off rates and 30+ day delinquencies.

(Source: Federal Reserve data; Author calculations. The 30+ day delinquency data was lagged for two quarters. We also tested various lagging scenarios, but results from those scenarios showed lower R Square values (thereby having lower explanatory power.))

Here is Founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard D. Fairbank on the asset quality (during the second quarter earnings call):

So our viewpoint that is that credit performance that we see is basically flattish and there are number of kind of small effects, offsetting effects, different things that are idiosyncratic about the drivers that make variation off of flat, but on a seasonally adjusted basis things look pretty flattish for us. As we look at other metrics like delinquency flow rates they look strong, they look stable. We of course do have some continued benefits from growth in that being a good guy quietly in the background and I think overlaid on top of all of that that's probably underlying a little bit of normalization in the current business. And I think in our case there kind of these moderate effects are offsetting pretty much to a draw. So I think things are pretty stable and of course we always have to remind ourselves where we are in the cycle.

Given where we are in this very long economic cycle - I don't think we could have asked for a better assessment of credit conditions. But growing up in the financial crisis wherein I saw companies report massive surges in non-performing assets means that I find it difficult to rely on any person's outlook. We think our guess is just as good as anyone's when it comes to timing the economic cycle.

Hence, we prefer to rely on what management does leading up to a credit crisis and how that has played out for them. In fact, COF is a great example of a company whose actions made it stand out as an outperformer during the crisis: it did not lose money during the financial crisis.

(Source: COF Disclosures; Author visualization)

We believe that the company maintains this standard until now. Here is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard D. Fairbank during the second quarter earnings call commenting on this topic:

The number one thing that drives our underwriting is not reaching for growth opportunities. It's a focus on resilience. And I think this served us very well on the last recession we underwrite as if a recession is upon us. And, I, very much like the resilience of the business that we're booking but I think investors still carry concerns about that. And I think that affects valuation.

In sum, we appreciate the continued improvement in asset quality metrics, and we give due recognition to management for their quality underwriting. Their outstanding results during the last crisis speak volumes.

Loss of partnership portfolios

In the second quarter earnings call, management disclosed the loss of several partnership portfolios. In total, these portfolios represented $1 billion in receivables, $68 million in provisions, and $160 million in annual revenue. While this loss may not have a meaningful impact on the overall trajectory of COF - we will continue to monitor further disclosures of a similar nature.

Partnerships are very difficult to establish and have very high acquisition costs. In fact, COF has already booked $79 million in launch and integration costs for the Walmart Inc. (WMT) partnership. Continued churn of even low volume partners may eventually impact the bottom line and shareholder value. Taken to the extreme, the loss of these partnerships may be heralds of underlying problems that could affect the larger partnerships.

Note how much SYF emphasizes the length of its partnerships in their investor day reports (below). This is just indicative of how much value retaining partners is for a specialized consumer finance program.

When asked about this issue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard D. Fairbank responds (during the second quarter earnings call):

So I don't think there is any big significance to read into this. What I would say is with our digital transformation and where we are going in our card business, we are focusing more on partners that are industry leaders and scale players and we continue to be very excited about the card partnership business.

In sum, we're willing to take management's word at face value regarding these lost partnerships. However, we're going to closely monitor this issue and potentially do some on-the-ground due diligence with some of their partners to assess if there's more to this story. Our fear is that there are underlying conflicts between COF and their partners which can cause more departures - and therefore, higher acquisition costs (and lower shareholder value).

Valuation

We now estimate a fair value for COF based on the second quarter earnings, management's comments, and our own views. In particular, we will be using a justified price to book valuation methodology. It is an approach we feel comfortable using for financial services companies. We used a similar valuation methodology in this article pertaining to DFS and in this article on SYF.

Note that this approach was detailed in-depth in the Equities section of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level II materials. The summarized version of this can be found in The CFA Glossary Blogspot. It is essentially an implication of the Dividend Discount Model as seen in the derivation below:

We prefer this valuation method as financial services companies are primarily constrained by capital. More capital retained by the entity will almost always result in more earnings. Thus, we prefer to use a book value-based valuation model rather than an earnings-based valuation model.

We use the trailing twelve months average return on equity of 11% as the base case return on equity. We assumed a 2% risk-free rate based on the ten-year US treasury rate; a 6% implied equity risk premium based on the research of Professor Aswath Damodaran; and a market beta of 1.25, which we feel is appropriate for a financial services company concentrated in consumer lending (e.g., credit cards, auto, etc.). Cost of equity is the sum of the risk-free rate and the product of the implied equity risk premium and market beta. Since our calculated upside of 37% is greater than our buy recommendation threshold of 15% - we recommend that investors go long COF.

Run-rate return on equity 11.00% Trailing twelve months return on equity Cost of equity 10% Author assumption Sustainable growth rate 2% Author assumption Justified Price to Book 1.13 2Q19 Shareholders' Equity (USD millions) 55,767 2Q19 press release 2Q19 Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 473 2Q19 press release 2Q19 book value per share 117.90 Target price 132.64 Upside 37% Current price 96.92

It is our view that cyclical companies must be evaluated based on mid-cycle returns rather than just the most recent quarters. In our defense (of using said metric in lieu of a specific mid-cycle return calculation) is that the US consumer loan market as a whole is at a halfway point between the low levels of delinquencies in 2015 and the high levels of delinquencies in 2009, and therefore, the returns of COF now can still be considered mid-cycle from an asset quality standpoint.

Relative to other cyclical companies (which is practically our entire coverage), COF is more at risk considering that the margin of its trailing twelve months return on equity and our estimated cost of equity is only 100 bps. A relatively minor shift in credit conditions could easily wipe out that differential and our margin of safety.

The table below contains the companies in our coverage and our respective price targets for each based on the same justified price to book valuation methodology. Compared to the other companies in our coverage, we believe that COF deserves the lowest premium as it generates the lowest return on equity (and its relatively higher cost of capital does not help either).

Company SYF ETFC RJF DFS COF Return on equity 22% 13% 20% 26% 11% Cost of equity 10% 8% 8% 10% 10% Sustainable growth rate 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% Justified price to book 2.67 1.88 3.08 3.00 1.13

Conclusion

COF beat earnings in the second quarter, and the details of its performance affirm our favorable view. We expect the interest rate environment and the steeper yield curve to be an ally. We are pleased to see improvement in asset quality (as we have seen in the other consumer finance companies in our coverage). We remain vigilant with respect to the strength of COF's relationships. The stock is cheap but with some reason. Nonetheless, we prefer to be buyers rather than sellers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.