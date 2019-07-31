When MLPs Lead To Large Losses

We explore the most common reasons that lead to large losses in the MLP sector.

Opportunities are abundant in the sector, but you must be really careful to not step on a landmine.

All things considered, MLPs are one of my favorite asset classes for long-term oriented income investments.

MLP investments are famous for three things:

They pay high dividends.

They generate fairly consistent cash flow.

They offer dirt cheap valuations at the moment.

With that said, it's important to recognize that:

Not all MLPs are created equal.

Many times, do-it-yourself investors get seduced by a juicy yield when picking MLPs and believe management’s rosy projections of how future growth will come to fruition without any hiccups and will therefore support their enormous distributions and shower investors with riches. What these investors fail to realize is that management teams are often self-interested, make poor capital allocation decisions, and excessive risk taking is common. Needless to say, this is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns and avoid landmines.

As an example, for every investment that we make, we reject about 10 other alternatives:

Picking winners is one thing, but avoiding the biggest losers is even more important. We call these "landmines" and investors should do everything in their power to avoid stepping on one, and this starts with education. In this article, we will study the most common reasons that have led to large losses in the MLP industry. Our aim is to learn from the past so that we know how to detect the landmines and improve performance in the future.

#1 Reason for Losses – Dilution from Excessive Equity Raises

Every MLP wants to grow to achieve greater scale and "notoriety." Management teams are often conflicted because a larger portfolio size may justify higher salaries or fees. This has often led to "empire building" in that managers will seek to make more and more investments with little regard to the dilutive impact of raising more capital.

Growth is only profitable for shareholders if it happens on a "per share" basis. It does not help to double cash flow if you also more than double the share count - leading to declining earnings per share.

To spot conflicted management teams that are likely to pursue dilutive growth strategies, we look for the following signs:

They will often have an external management agreement. The managers will have little skin in the game other than their salary. The MLP will not hesitate to issue shares at a discount to NAV. The fees will be directly tied to the assets under management (AUM).

Trust but verify. If a MLP suddenly starts raising more equity, but its share price is at a very low level (high yield and/or discount to NAV) - there will likely be pain ahead.

This behavior of targeting "growth-at-all-cost" is the number one reason that leads to large losses in the MLP sector in our opinion.

#2 Reason for Losses – Unsustainable Distributions

In an attempt to attract investors, many MLPs will pay extraordinarily high distribution to boast a high yield – which is in high demand in today’s yieldless world.

The issue here is that when you pay a high distribution, you quickly end up in trouble because:

You have a tight payout ratio. You have no room for error. You have no cash flow to reinvest in growth. You rely on external capital to keep the ball rolling.

In the end, even the slightest unexpected event can lead to a distribution cut:

Since MLPs are income-driven investments to the most part, you can bet that investors are not too happy with distribution cuts. It will often come with a sharp drop in unit price and steep losses for the greedy investors who bought into the unsustainable story.

A great example of that is American Midstream Partners (AMID) which cut its distribution last summer, sparking a massive sell-off in the shares.

#3 Reason for Losses – Overleverage

Charlie Munger likes to say, "There are only three ways a smart person can go broke: liquor, ladies, and leverage."

Now, in reality - the first two he just added because they started with L - it's leverage.

In good times, leveraging a pipeline investment can result in spectacular performance with +20% or even +30% returns on equity. However, once the cycle reverses, you then get crushed as losses are also amplified. There are no benefits to making a killing for a few years just to go broke thereafter once the cycle reverses.

Many MLPs learned their lesson in 2008, and again in 2014 and now follow a more prudent approach with leverage. This is not, however, the case of every MLP, and there are still quite a few of them that are taking extreme risks today as we enter the 11th year to this already extended cycle.

There is nothing like leverage to destroy wealth in a downturn, so be prudent to not pick overleveraged MLPs.

#4 Reason for Losses – Depleting Assets

When you invest in MLPs, you should always keep in mind that you are buying real assets, and while one property may produce very consistent cash flow and grow in value, another one may become obsolete due its age, condition or simply new technological advances.

Investors are quick to forget that the assets owned by MLPs have a fixed life span. This life span is long, ranging over many decades, but a pipeline does not last forever, and the underlying commodities are not infinite.

Before investing in an MLP, make sure to keep an eye on property obsolescence and asset depleting.

Our Real Asset Portfolio Analytics:

Our Real Asset Portfolio is designed to avoid landmines:

(1) Equity Dilution: We seek to avoid externally managed companies with no skin in the game and clearly conflicted interests. We would rather own units in an MLP that is a bit pricier, but is well managed with little reliance on new equity raises to fund its growth. In the long run, we expect this to results in outperformance nine times out of 10.

(2) Unsustainable Distributions: We seek to keep our average payout ratio at less than 70%. This way, our underlying MLP investments have plenty of retained cash flow to sustain distributions and even grow them over time without taking excessive risks.

(3) Overleverage: We skip the MLPs that are overly leveraged so late into the economic cycle. The entire MLP sector is dirt cheap today so there is really no need to play with fire by picking companies that are being too aggressive.

(4) Property Obsolescence: Finally, we stick with higher-quality companies with large and diverse portfolios that are able to generate consistent cash flow for decades ahead. We are not looking to play musical chair games with MLPs – and speculate whether we manage to get out right before the problems begin.

With a mere $71,000 allocated across 19 holdings, we are able to generate a dividend yield of ~7.3%, translating into the average monthly passive income of ~$435. Assuming we manage to avoid the landmines, we expect this income to grow through a lucrative combination of distribution per-share growth as well as reinvested dividends, creating a snowball effect.

Closing Notes: MLPs Can Be Wonderful… If You Pick The Right Ones…

Priced at a huge discount to other real asset classes and the broader market as a whole, there's no doubt that there exist some lucrative opportunities in the MLP space today.

You must however exercise very prudent attention regarding your selection of individual investments as return disparities can be massive.

To demonstrate this, consider that the average investor has generated only 2.6% per year over the past 20 years.

Clearly, the average investor keeps on making the wrong decisions, trading too much, and stepping on landmines. Hopefully, with this information, you are better equipped to identify the future losers and learn how avoid them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.