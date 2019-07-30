Tanger Factory Outlet: The Price Is Getting Cheap Even For This Bear

We continue to recommend avoiding the shares but would not short them either. There are better options out there.

We remain bearish on the long-term prospects, but take a neutral stance on short-term performance.

However, the price is getting so low that we cannot ignore the value.

In a recent article entitled: “A Very Rough Future for SKT”, I explain that Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) is in a very tough place because on one hand, the outlet model appears to be the weakest link in physical retailing, and on the other, Amazon (AMZN) is here to steal the show.

The retail market is rapidly evolving, and the outlet model is starting to look more and more like a dying breed when you consider that they lack an edge against other retail formats.

Compared with malls:

The locations are poor. There is little entertainment. The quality of the merchandise is lower.

Compared with e-commerce:

It is less convenient. The prices are not any better. The total cost including transportation is higher.

Outlet centers do one thing, and that is compete on prices. While this worked well in the past, it is not enough in 2019 anymore. Shoppers know that they can get the same (or better) prices online and so why would they drive out 30 miles to visit their closest outlet?

Traditional malls can easily survive because they have better locations, a layout that can be remodeled, and plenty of entertainment and services to offer (Think move theaters, restaurants, bars, barber shop, bowling, laser tag, spa, library, etc.)

Outlets are most often in the boonies (relatively speaking), have layouts that make sense only for retailing and are difficult to repurpose for other uses.

I went as far as to say that outlets could end up suffering the same fate as department stores in the long run. Since posting the article, insiders have also kept on selling more and more shares despite a crashing share price:

source

The share price is down an additional 15%, after already dropping by ~50% since 2016:

Is the price low enough to warrant an investment?

We believe that we are getting close.

At $16 per share, SKT is on sale at roughly 7x expected FFO.

The estimated discount to NAV is at 30%.

And finally, the dividend yield is getting close to 9%:

It is undeniable that this is cheap for a REIT with a solid balance sheet, a strong management team, and a track record of excellence.

While we have a lot of negative to say about the company’s assets and long-term outlook, we need to take a more neutral stance after the recent price decline.

The “value” is starting to seem overwhelming at just $16 per share and a fully covered 9% dividend yield. In fact, ignoring the long-term sustainability issues for a second, SKT looks like the perfect buy candidate for us.

It is not all gloom and doom for SKT – and the company has many positive attributes that are often forgotten by bears:

Low Occupancy Cost: The occupancy cost of its centers is among the lowest in physical retailing – lower than WPG (WPG), Taubman (TCO), Simon (SPG) or any other retail REIT. Therefore, tenants remain highly profitable to the most part.

source

Recession Resilience: The outlet format is not particularly attractive right now and appears to be losing the battle against traditional malls. This could however change if we head into a recession as shoppers become even more price conscious and seek the best possible deals. During 2008-2009, SKT did fairly well as compared with most other retail REITs. Given the low occupancy cost, and low share price, SKT could outperform its peer group in the next recession.

source

Share Buybacks: when your shares trade at such a massive cash flow yield, buying back shares can go a long way toward boosting FFO per share figures. It does not address the long-term issues of the company but it could mitigate some of the short-term downside.

source

Low Payout Ratio and Ample Liquidity: When a company undergoes financial difficulties, the liquidity level is often one of the deciding factors that can make or break an investment. SKT enjoys a healthy balance sheet and has a good amount of retained cash flow to reinvest in fighting / delaying the negative trend at its properties.

source

We understand the bull and bear side and while we side with bears today, we understand that a low valuation can go a long way. Therefore, at this point, we have decided to take a more neutral stance – because of valuation. We are not buyers, we are not sellers.

Tanger remains essentially a gamble for us. And for a gamble, even the current valuation is not enough to get us to buy it. Anything can happen in the short term, but the long-term outlook sure does not look compelling. I would love to convince myself that this is the opportunity of a lifetime, but with all things considered, it appears that a secular shift is happening and there is very little that outlets can do about it. At best, this is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity and I am not willing to take because there exist much stronger opportunities with lesser risk and even greater long-term upside potential.

Better Opportunities Elsewhere

Don’t let your “optimism” bias dictate your thinking. A strong track record means very little if all of the market forces have shifted. The outlook for Tanger is very challenging and I see no reason to own it when you could buy other REITs that are much better positioned at even lower prices.

If you want to invest in retail, grocery-store-anchored shopping center REITs are today enjoying positive same-store NOI growth, FFO per share growth and have a more sustainable path ahead. Yet many of them trade at comparable valuations with that of Tanger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.