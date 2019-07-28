Preferred Stock ETFs: Is It Time To Buy PFF, PGX, Or PFXF?

I have decided that it might be best for me to look elsewhere for the fixed income offered by preferred stock.

I take a look at three of the most popular preferred stock ETFs, PFF, PGX, and PFXF, to see if any of them will fit my investment needs.

Investment Thesis

When I first started investing, a chance conversation with a friend introduced me to the concept of preferred stock, that strange hybrid security possessing qualities of both stocks and bonds. Like many income-oriented investors, I was drawn to the promise of high yields, low volatility, and inexpensive shares. As I began looking into preferred stocks, however, I found that shares tended to trade in much lower volumes and in larger blocks than the common stock shares with which I was more familiar. As a result, I decided to look into preferred stock ETFs, ultimately settling on the Invesco Power Shares Preferred ETF (NYSE: PGX), which has remained a cornerstone in my growing portfolio ever since. After a year dedicated to diversifying my portfolio with growth-oriented stocks, I am looking to bulk up the fixed-income portion of my holdings again. I have decided to take another look at PGX as well as two of its peers, the iShares U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFF) and the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSE: PFXF), to see if I can find an ETF that offers the following:

A consistent, high yield that exceeds Moody's seasoned AAA corporate bond yield of 3.30% by 2% or more.

A low expense ratio.

High liquidity.

Diversification.

This article will examine these three ETFs and determine which, if any, will be my next purchase.

Because some readers might not know much about preferred stock, I would like to spend a little while going over the nuts and bolts of this unusual type of security before examining the ETFs in greater detail. For the purposes of this article, I will review the pros and cons of preferred stock, as I see them, in the following sections.

The Upsides

As something of a hybrid investment combining qualities associated with both bonds and common stock, preferred stock offers some unique advantages, which I would like to outline here:

High Yield. I'll start with arguably the biggest draw of preferred stock: the yield. Preferred shares tend to offer dividends that are significantly higher than those offered to common shareholders, and often offer more than bonds. It is not uncommon for a preferred stock's yield closer to 10% than 5%.

Low Volatility. In addition to offering a high yield, preferred stock also offers low volatility. Because preferred shares have a par value, they generally trade in a very narrow price range. This reduced volatility is especially appealing to individuals looking to preserve their assets while enjoying a steady, predictable cash flow.

In addition to offering a high yield, preferred stock also offers low volatility. Because preferred shares have a par value, they generally trade in a very narrow price range. This reduced volatility is especially appealing to individuals looking to preserve their assets while enjoying a steady, predictable cash flow. You Get Paid Before the Common Shareholders. One of the signature features of preferred stock is the holder's preferential treatment in the event of a company's collapse. If the issuer of the preferred stock is forced to liquidate its assets in order to pay creditors, bondholders will be paid first. After that, preferred shareholders will be paid. If there's anything left, it will be divided among common stockholders. In a less bleak scenario, if a company cuts or suspends the dividend it pays common stockholders, preferred stockholders will still get paid.

A Company's Profits Won't Change Your Dividend. Let's say a company stumbles for a quarter or two. Common stockholders might justifiably begin worrying about their returns. As preferred stock owner who knows what your locked-in dividend is, you have the assurance of knowing what your return will be.

The Downsides

Of course, preferred stock is not without its drawbacks. I would like to highlight a few of the more significant ones here:

You're Disenfranchised. One of the distinguishing traits of preferred stock is the shareholder's lack of voting rights. Firms issue preferred stock as a way to bring in money while not diluting the established power structures.

Capital Appreciation is Highly Unlikely. As a direct result of having a fixed dividend yield, investors generally consider preferred stocks to be a low risk investment. In turn, the perceived lack of risk tends to keep the share price from climbing in any significant way.

Interest Rate Sensitivity. When interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down--and prices can drop hard.

When interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down--and prices can drop hard. The Risk of Corporate Insolvency. Because preferred stock is a method of raising money for a company, it is common for newer, unproven outfits or companies trying to finance an expansion to offer preferred shares. Such companies are at a greater risk for insolvency than other firms.

The Risk of a Share Call. Like bonds, preferred stock generally has a maturity date set decades in the future. However, after five years, a company can call the outstanding shares of its preferred stock, which they will often do if it is financially advantageous for them to do so. They'll pay you the current market price and you'll have lost an income stream.

I find that preferred stock ETFs offer most of the advantages and minimize the disadvantages mentioned above. Because these ETFs track an index and consist of baskets of assets, they are diversified. Diversification insulates shareholders to a large degree, minimizing the impact of a company's sudden insolvency or the decision to call its shares.

Of course, one must also take into account the nature of ETFs when deciding whether or not to invest in a preferred stock ETF. For someone looking for a high-yield investment, for instance, it is crucial to consider the impact of an ETF's expenses one total returns. Likewise, given that so many preferred stock ETFs are heavily oriented towards the financial sector, it is important to consider the risk another financial crisis could present.

Still, I like having exposure to preferred stock in my portfolio. As an supplement to the other fixed-income assets in my portfolio, I enjoy the steady stream of cash that exceeds the rate offered by bonds. While I use my preferred stock income to purchase either additional shares of the ETF itself or shares of other companies I want in my portfolio, I also like their ability to generate income for retirees while preserving capital.

In this article, I will examine three of the most popular preferred stock ETFs and assess their value for investors who, like myself, want a high (5% or more) dividend yield, low volatility, and a regular infusion of cash. I will evaluate each of the ETFs on the following criteria:

Expense ratio

Dividend Yield and Consistency

Assets Under Management

Exposure

The Candidates

As I mentioned earlier, the three ETFs that I will evaluate here are the iShares U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFF), the Invesco Power Shares Preferred ETF (NYSE: PGX), and the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSE: PFXF).

Expense Ratio

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average expense ratio for an ETF is 0.44%. Of the three ETFs I examine in this article, only PFXF, with an expense ratio of 0.41% falls below this number. PFF comes close to that number, clocking in a hair over the average at 0.46%. Meanwhile, PGX is a bit high at 0.52%. This means that, for every $1,000 you invest in the fund, PFF will charge you $4.60, PGX will charge $5.20, and PFXF will cost you $4.10.

The Winner: PFXF. While $1.10 out of a thousand dollars might not seem like much, it adds up over time.

Dividend Yield and Consistency

Given that a high dividend yield is arguably the biggest draw of preferred stocks, I think it is only fit that I start with this particular metric. At present, all three stocks offer yields north of 5%, with PFF leading the way with 5.62%, PGX following up with 5.46%, and PFXF at 5.31%:

Data by YCharts

Each of the three ETFs pays dividends on a monthly basis, with PGX offering the most consistent payouts. Over the past year, PFF has paid dividends ranging from $0.156 to $0.257, PGX from $0.067 to $0.073, and PFXF from $0.057 to $0.119:

Data by YCharts

While some investors may not mind wide fluctuations in dividend payouts, others, especially those who rely on predictable payouts for monthly expenses, may strongly prefer an ETF like PGX.

The Winner: DRAW. All three ETFs offer a substantial yield. While both PFF and PFXF have, at different times, offered the highest yield of the three, they have both also offered the lowest yield. While PGX never came close to offering the highest yield, it did offer the most consistent yield, which will appeal to investors seeking predictable income.

Assets Under Management

In May, Moody's Investor Research issued a warning for investors owning "ETFs tracking inherently illiquid markets," arguing that "[t]hese ETF-specific risks, when coupled with an exogenous systemwide shock, could in turn amplify systemic risk." Since preferred stocks are such a thinly-traded segment of the market, ETFs focusing of them run the liquidity risks highlighted in the Moody's report. Of the three ETFs I look at in this article, PFF is the clear leader with $15.79 billion in assets under management. PGX follows with a respectable $5.18 billion in assets under management while PFXF trails with $655.52 million dollars:

Data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, PFF also trades at the highest volume of the three ETFs, though PGX is a very close second:

Data by YCharts

The Winner: PFF. Although all three ETFs offer substantial liquidity, PFF's assets under management offer the most of the bunch. High trade volumes, too, should assuage concerns about liquidity shortfalls in a declining market environment.

Exposure

Both PFF and PGX consist overwhelmingly of preferred stock offered by banks, making the two funds especially vulnerable to disruption in the financial sector. PFF tracks the performance of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index, which is market cap-weighted and rebalanced quarterly. At present, PFF owns shares of 468 securities, including Barclay's Bank, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. 94.89% of PFF consists of U.S. securities while the remaining 5.11% consists of securities from outside the U.S.. PGX tracks the Bank of America-Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Securities Index, which tracks the performance of U.S.-issued preferred securities. As a result, 100% of PGX's holdings are U.S. securities, including Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Citigroup. While PFF's exposure to international preferred stock issues lends the fund greater geographic exposure than PGX, it is a comparatively minor feature of the fund. It is also somewhat more diversified. Compared with the 66.47% of PGX's holdings in the financial sector, PFF's financials exposure is only slightly above 50%.

PFXF, on the other hand, has no exposure to financials at all, as it tracks the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities ex Financials Index. As a result, its biggest holdings are electric utilities (32.6%), REITs (22.8%), and telecommunications (11.2%). With 95.09 of the fund's assets in U.S. securities, it has minor geographic diversification. The comparatively high exposure to real estate makes PFXF somewhat vulnerable to another housing crisis, but it is strikingly diversified compared with the other two ETFs in this discussion.

The Winner: PFXF. By cutting out the financials sector, which tends to issue preferred stock more than other sectors, PXFX offers a high level of diversification for investors seeking to add preferred stock to their portfolios.

The Verdict

Although I do own shares of PGX, I am not particularly inspired to add to my position. However, I am also disinclined to add either PFF or PFXF at this time. While I like the ETF's consistent dividend, I dislike PGX's high expense ratio and heavy exposure to the financials sector. Likewise, while I like PFF's liquidity, I am not especially wowed by the ETF's rather average expense ratio or its exposure to financials. I love the diversity of PFXF's holdings and its low expense rate, but I would like to see more liquidity and a higher trade volume. I am slightly inclined to say that, of the three, PFF offers the most of what I am looking for, but I cannot get past the feeling that there is likely a much better option out there for me. My decision, then, is to hold off on buying any preferred stock ETFs until I evaluate more offerings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.