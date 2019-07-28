Volkswagen: Surprisingly Successful

The company is very well positioned for the future and, despite the problems, is acting from a position of strength.

The reported increase in profit sets Volkswagen apart from other car manufacturers such as BMW and Daimler, which are currently reporting weaker numbers and forecasts.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) fears a possible downturn in the cyclical business of car manufacturing. At least these were the expectations prior to the publication of the quarterly figures. In addition, Volkswagen is burdened with high costs for legal disputes in the course of the Diesel affair. The company's reputation has also suffered. None of these are good prospects for the company and its investors. Surprisingly, however, the company has managed to surprise positively.

Bad economic environment

In the middle of 2018, the economic environment for all major markets (China, the USA and Europe) deteriorated dramatically. This was due in part to the customers’ lengthy transition to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), as well as to the U.S. trade conflicts with China and Europe. As a result, global automobile production - which had been expected to grow by two million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles - fell by around one million vehicles. At the end of May 2018, the U.S. government’s announcement that it was examining import tariffs on cars took the global stock markets by surprise and had a particularly negative impact on the share prices of automotive manufacturers. The failure to form a government in Italy also provoked fears of a new euro crisis. In addition, the U.S. government’s announcement that it would enforce extensive import tariffs on Chinese goods in the third quarter unsettled the stock markets again in the second half of June 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, rising interest rates in the U.S.A., further escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S.A. and China, and weaker economic data made investors fear bad things for Volkswagen as well.

And indeed, worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago.

(Source: World Motor Vehicle Production (ACEA))

(Source: Word Motor Vehicle Production / units (ACEA))

(Source: Forecast United States Car Production)

(Source: Production of Passenger Cars in Germany)

Surprisingly good results

Despite this poor market environment, Volkswagen presented excellent half-year figures. In the first six months of the current financial year, the sales revenue of Volkswagen grew by 4.9 percent to EUR 125.2 billion compared with the first half of 2018. Despite some negative development in volumes, the company boosted sales revenue especially as a result of improvements in the mix and price positioning in the passenger cars business area. Operating profit before special items rose by 1.9 percent to EUR 10.0 billion. The net cash flow of Automotive Division was up by EUR 2.2 billion to EUR 5.6 billion:

(Source: VW first half year report)

Analysis

Better than the market

The reported increase in profit sets Volkswagen apart from other car manufacturers such as (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), which are currently reporting weaker numbers and forecasts. In the second quarter, Volkswagen increased its operating profit by almost 30 percent to EUR 5.1 billion. Investors should not be too excited about this. This increase was only so high because the company had set aside 1.6 billion euros a year ago due to the diesel scandal, which burdened the balance sheet.

Nevertheless, Volkswagen is doing considerably better than the market environment. While the global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year in the first three months 2019, deliveries to Volkswagen customers was only down 2.8 percent. Additionally, Volkswagen expanded its market share in the passenger car market.

Dieselgate

"Dieselgate" has now cost Volkswagen EUR 30 billion. Volkswagen will continue to have to contend with civil claims for damages. In the UK, a high court has to decide if Volkswagen must pay out hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation to owners of cars affected by Dieselgate. A decision is set to play out in spring next year. In 2018, Hiltrud Werner, a Volkswagen Group board member said in an interview:

This will be the most difficult year to manage. It’s not so much the size [of the potential fines], but the sheer complexity. It’s tiring out the workforce. (Source: Financial Times)

It is likely that the impact of Dieselgate will extend beyond 2019, as the UK case shows. In Germany, too, many proceedings are still in the first instance. A high court ruling is also still pending. Volkswagen is also trying with all its might to prevent such a judgement, so that no presidential judgement can be passed to the detriment of the company. It will be seen whether Volkswagen will be successful with it. It has at least shown that it can cope with a weak market and its own problems. That's good for investors.

Outlook

Despite market conditions that remain challenging, Volkswagen continues to expect that deliveries to customers in 2019 will be slightly higher than in 2018. Including special Items, the company predicts that the operating return on sales of the Group and the passenger cars business area will be at the lower end of the target corridor.

(Source: VW first half year presentation)

In addition, Volkswagen intends to work closely with Ford (F) in the future. Both companies confirmed that they intend to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets beginning as early as 2022. In addition, the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles and have started to explore opportunities.

Besides that, Volkswagen and Microsoft (MSFT) are sharing progress on the development of the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud. Volkswagen intends to expand the global footprint of its Automotive Cloud, which has previously been developed mainly for the European market, to China and the United States.

Although these projects have not yet been able to generate any significant sales, this shows that the company is thinking strongly about the future. Compared to other car manufacturers, the company is also acting from a situation of strength with increasing sales and profits. In addition, the cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. Given that, it is well known that political stock markets have short legs. On the other hand, it should be keep in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could start to weigh on the revenue in the nearer future. On the other hand, the company itself is cheaply valued, even for an automobile manufacturer. The preference shares are currently traded with a P/E ratio of less than 6. With a payout ratio of 23 percent and a dividend yield of 3.15 percent, the company may offer some value for dividend growth investors too. However, the company is not a truly reliable payer of dividends.

(Note for foreign investors: The German capital yields tax including solidarity surcharge withheld may be reduced under double taxation agreements existing between the Federal Republic of Germany and the respective state.)

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Volkswagen

Volkswagen is surprisingly strong. An investment is worth considering, but the company is still not a jewel that I would necessarily have to buy today.

The reported increase in profit sets Volkswagen apart from other car manufacturers such as BMW and Daimler

The company is very well positioned for the future and is acting from a position of strength.

However, macroeconomic headwinds must still be taken into account.

It is likely that the impact of Dieselgate will extend beyond 2019

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.