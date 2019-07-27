For Oil Bulls, Canadian Natural Resources' Valuation Is Too Cheap To Ignore

Investment Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) is trading at a steep discount to its fair value and currently offers an attractive entry point for investors. In my March article Canadian Natural Resources: A Free Cash Flow Generation Machine, I suggested that investors wait for a pullback before initiating positions or adding shares. At current levels, Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a valuation too cheap to ignore. Last month CNRL completed an accretive transaction with Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that added prized assets at a great price, continuing the firm's long term strategy of adding to its capacity to generate free cash flow. Canadian Natural Resources is returning capital to shareholders through its generous dividend and share repurchases. CNRL continues to improve its operating efficiency and has distinguished itself through its commitment to reducing emissions, an increasingly important criterion for institutional investors.

Operating Results and Outlook

Canadian Natural reported positive results for Q1 2019 with adjusted funds flow of approximately C$2.2 billion. As an indication of strong free cash generation, this adjusted funds flow exceeded net capital expenditures by approximately C$1.3 billion. CNRL's Q1 2019 results were well above expectations, surpassing consensus earnings being by 37%. Over the last few quarters the firm has continued to drive operating efficiency, with costs at Horizon dropping to around US$15/barrel, down from US$40/barrel a few years ago.

Total production for the quarter was down slightly due to the impact of productions cuts mandated by the government of Alberta, however strong operating performance and a narrowing of the WCS-to-WTI differential drove strong financial results. The narrowing of this discount improved the economics of shipping crude by rail to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries. While the government mandated curtailment program has been controversial, CNRL is largely seen to be a net beneficiary.

Source: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Unsurprisingly, Canadian Natural Resources' free cash flow generation is largely dependent on commodity prices and market access. With the WCS differential narrowing significantly from December 2018 to July 2019, CNRL is poised to have a much better year than the December 2018 strip price would have indicated. New guidance released in May 2019 sees Canadian Natural Resources delivering C$7.8 billion in free cash flow in 2019.

Source: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Devon Acquisition

On June 27 CNRL announced the completion of its acquisition of Devon Energy Corporation's (DVN) Canadian assets. The acquisition announced earlier in the year involved the purchase of the bulk of Devon Canada oil sands assets for C$3.8 billion (US$2.8 billion). This transaction will see Canadian Natural Resources obtain a 100% working interest in the Jackfish steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) oil sands project as well as a 95% interest in a primarily heavy-oil property at Bonnyville, Alberta. Bringing Devon's assets into the fold will add an additional 128,300 bbl/d along with 730 MMbbl of proven crude reserves. All in, this move increases Canadian Natural Resources thermal oil reserves by 47% and its proved plus probable thermal reserves by 29%.

Along with being a good operational and geographical fit, CNRL expects to achieve $135 million in annual synergies through the acquisition. Canadian Natural anticipates that these assets should generate C$1.265 billion of EBITDA annually, an 11% boost to the company. With C$200 million in estimated annual maintenance capital required for the assets, the contribution to free cash flow should be around C$1.0 billion, making for a payback period of under four years. CIBC World Markets analyst Jon Morrison wrote that the ultimate acquisition price was price sensitive and disciplined. Compared with the Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) assets CNRL purchased two years ago, the Devon properties sold for 60% less on a per-barrel basis. The market reaction to the transaction was also positive, with shares of CNRL trading up 3.8% following the announcement of the deal. The deal further concentrates Canadian Natural's commodity mix towards heavy oil, leaving earnings further leveraged to commodity pricing, particularly the WCS discount to WTI. Overall, this deal is immediately accretive to earnings and represents good fit and value for excellent assets.

Compelling Valuation

Following a brief spike in April, shares of Canadian Natural of have dropped approximately 7% since the end of March, presenting an attractive entry point at these levels. With a 52-week high of C$47.93, shares of CNQ are down almost 30% from their peak this year. Since March 2019, the average one-year price target from the 24 analysts who cover Canadian Natural Resources has increased from C$45.93 to C$47.60 (Source: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.).Given that the consensus price target is below the firm's 52-week high, the target seems realistic and attainable. With the price target increasing and the share price dropping, the upside potential for these shares has increased even further.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Canadian Natural Resources is currently trading at a price to cash flow multiple of 4.79X, below its five-year average of 6.99X. On a P/B basis, CNQ is currently valued at 1.26X book, compared to the five-year average of 1.55X. Similarly, the current enterprise value/EBITDA is 6.54X - a 28% discount to the firm's average since 2014. Morningstar Equity Analyst, Joe Gemino assigns a fair value estimate based on 8.0X enterprise value/EBITDA. This valuation implies an upside of 31% for CNQ shares.

A Growing Dividend

One of the reasons that I like Canadian Natural Resources is for its growing dividend funded by free cash. As the share price has dropped, the yield on shares of CNQ has risen to 4.34% - a significantly richer yield than the firm's five-year average yield of 2.71%. A July 2 article from Morningstar featuring Patrick Reddy, manager of the Gold-rated Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Series F, listed Canadian Natural Resources as the top pick for dividend stocks in 2019. Reddy cites the recent 12% increase to the dividend, along with share buybacks last year equaling 3% of shares outstanding, with an additional 3% expected in 2019. The 19-consecutive-year-record of dividend increases has occurred in an era in which many of CNQ's peers have struggled with debt and poor cash flow, highlighting the quality of the company's assets, balance sheets and stable cash flow.

Market Access

Canadian Natural Resources' key investment risk continues to be uncertainty around expanding market access. CNQ will not achieve its full price potential until the issue around market access is achieved through pipeline construction. There has been some positive news for new market access with the June 18 announcement from the Canadian federal government approving the C$9.3 billion Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion. While no timeline has been confirmed for the project, if construction begins in 2019, the line could be operational by 2022-2023. Completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project is still far from certain with a myriad of legal challenges threatening to delay construction.

Enbridge's (ENB) Line 3, the other major pipeline that could bring some relief to the oil sands, could be in service before Trans Mountain, however it has also seen setbacks. On June 3 Minnesota's Court of Appeals reversed the Public Utilities Commission’s approval of Enbridge’s Line 3 environmental review. This set back was based on the environmental impact review and the court's concern around the potential impact of an oil spill near Lake Superior. According to Morningstar, Enbridge will need to resubmit an environmental review, which could delay the project by at least a year. The firm is currently exploring its next steps with the Public Utilities Commission and other state agencies.

Capital Allocation

Aside from the discount applied to the share price from the transportation constraints in Western Canada, CNRL's other concern is how their capital allocation decisions are being received by the market. Many investors are hesitant to see capital allocated to production expansion while commodity prices are suppressed or at least until further clarity on market access can be achieved. In a recent interview on BNN Bloomberg, Eric Nuttal of Ninepoint Partners suggested that the market has punished Canadian Natural Resources for continuing to buy distressed assets at steep discounts instead of preserving its free cash. The tone of the recent Q1 2019 earnings call underscored the market’s preference for capital preservation. The call features several inquisitive analysts pressing management on their commitment to the firm's capital expenditure plan, anxious to see more share capital returned through share repurchases.

The market appears to favour more share buybacks rather than new acquisitions with free cash. Despite the short-term impact on the share price, Canadian Natural Resources has proven itself to be a shrewd acquirer of assets over many decades and has always taken a long view when it comes to shareholder value. With a healthy balance sheet and a juicy dividend, I am comfortable with CNQ continuing to use capital to take advantage of asset deals. In many cases purchasing assets from rivals is more cost-effective than that capital intensive development of CNQ's existing properties.

The free-cash-flow-allocation policy adopted in late 2018 takes the adjusted funds flow, less budgeted capital expenditures, less the current dividend, and then allocates 50% to the balance sheet through debt repayment and 50% to share repurchases. For 2019, share purchases year to date have equaled 10.7 million shares. Since 2018 Canadian Natural Resources has repurchased a total of almost 42 million shares, or approximately C$1.7 billion. This repurchase program accounts for approximately 4.1% of shares outstanding. While I support the massive repurchase of shares at such depressed prices, I am confident that the limited capital expenditures and debt repayment plan with excess free cash will be beneficial in the long term as the firm strives to balance growth and enhance shareholder value. In 2018, CNRL invested C$4.7 billion in capital; for 2019, the firm plans to spend at least C$1.0 billion less.

Source: Oil Sands Magazine

Environmental Stewardship

In recent years, investor-driven sentiment pushing energy firms to take greater responsibility in addressing climate change has found its way from the periphery to the board rooms of global super majors. Large institutional investors that are accountable to vocal stakeholder groups have echoed the calls of environmental lobbyist to pressure energy companies to take direct action on climate change. BP Plc (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have been at the forefront of this with board members and executives having serious conversations around emissions targets. Motivations for taking serious steps to reduce emissions are no longer solely altruistic initiatives for energy firms. In order to attract capital from mutual funds, pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors, modern energy companies must meet the societal expectations held by the boards of these funds. For Canadian Natural Resources, institutional investors represent 74.86% of shares outstanding, with the largest 10 funds holding more than 31% of total shares.

Canadian Natural Resources has made tremendous progress towards its company-wide initiative to reduce emissions. Since 2012, the company has cut its greenhouse gas emissions per barrel by 29% and reduced its methane emissions by 78%. In a July 24 interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Company, Executive Vice-Chairman, Steve Laut announced a goal of achieving zero emissions. This would be achieved through a combination of technology and carbon offsets. In CNRL’s latest earnings call, Laut talked about how, 10 years ago, some of the criticism targeting the environmental track record of the Canadian oil sands was warranted, however today's oil sands operators have a much better story to tell critics. Canadian Natural Resources captures and sequesters the fifth most CO2 of any firm in the global energy industry. CNRL has even been using their improved environmental record to make a case for increased market access. Canadian oil-and-gas producers have average emissions that are 23% lower than the global average. Therefore, increased market share for Canadian oil-and-gas producers would result in reduced global emissions. Regardless of whether an individual investor values a firm's commitment to environmental sustainability, these initiatives are increasingly important for the investability and social license of energy firms. Canadian Natural Resources is taking the correct steps to ensure the long-term viability of the business by making serious efforts to improve the firm's environmental impact.

Source: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Investor Takeaways

Canadian Natural Resources is taking the right steps to build value for shareholders over the long term. The acquisition of Devon Energy's assets in Canada will be accretive to earnings and will add significantly to EBITDA. Shares of CNRL are currently trading well below their fair market value. The 31% discount of the share price to its fair value, combined with a 4.3% dividend yield, suggests a total return in excess of 35%. Growing free cash flow will continue to support capital being returned to shareholders through dividend growth and share repurchases. An ambitious goal of reaching net zero emissions highlights the company's commitment to meeting institutional investors’ ESG expectations. While stalled pipeline projects continue to hinder CNRL's market access, the cheap current valuation presents an excellent entry point for the stock. I will be adding to my position around ~C$33-34.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.