CEVA Acquires Hillcrest Laboratories For Sensor Processing Tech

With the deal for Hillcrest, CEVA is diversifying its IP portfolio into consumer IoT, AR/VR, and robotics fields.

Quick Take

CEVA (CEVA) announced it has acquired Hillcrest Laboratories for an undisclosed amount.

Hillcrest Labs provides software, components and intellectual property for sensor processing in consumer and IoT electronics as well as robotics.

CEVA acquired Hillcrest to diversify its licensing offerings into new fields such as augmented/virtual reality, IoT, and robotics applications.

Target Company

Rockville, Maryland-based Hillcrest Labs was founded in 2001 to develop software and components that enable smart sensor data processing in various digital devices, including robotics, virtual reality [VR], augmented reality [AR], 3D audio, and handheld motion controllers.

Management is headed by President Chad Lucien, who has been with the firm since 2004 and was previously Director - Strategic Development at TVGateway.

Hillcrest Labs’ primary offerings include:

MotionEngine

FSP200

BN0080/085

FSM300

FSM-9

Company partners and major customers include:

LG Electronics (KRX:066570)

Samsung (KRX:005930)

Sharp (TYO:6753)

TCL (SHE:000100)

Investors have invested at least $64 million in the company and include Columbia Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and AllianceBernstein. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Market Research Engine, the global IoT sensor market is projected to reach $68 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 40% between 2018 and 2024.

Sensors are fundamental for IoT automation and their use in retail, safe and security, healthcare, building automation, automotive, shopper natural philosophy, industrial, power, and utilities as well as building and home automation is expected to drive market growth.

The other main drivers for this expected growth include the development of cheaper, smaller, and more intelligent sensors, and growing penetration of the digital sensing devices.

Major vendors that provide IoT sensor technologies include:

Digi International (GDII)

ARM Holdings

Libelium

InvenSense

Ericsson (ERIC)

Honeywell (HON)

Robert Bosch

IBM (IBM)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

CEVA didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so it is likely the deal was for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, CEVA had $156.8 million in cash, short-term bank deposits, and marketable securities, and $41.5 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $4 million.

In the past 12 months, CeVA’s stock price has dropped 7.9 % versus the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 3.9%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises in recent quarters have tended to be negative, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly, according to a linguistic analysis:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CEVA acquired Hillcrest primarily for its MotionEngine sensor processing software.

As CEVA stated in the deal announcement,

The MotionEngine software expands and complements CEVA's smart sensing technology, which includes computer vision and AI processing for cameras and sound processing for microphones. As a result, CEVA DSP licensees now benefit from CEVA's capabilities as a complete, one-stop-shop for processing all classes and types of sensors. Furthermore, the Hillcrest Labs software technology broadens CEVA's software licensing engagements directly with OEMs and ODMs to enable the addition of a plethora of IMU-based software applications to their merchant SoCs, which adopt a royalty payment scheme based on devices rather than chips.

So, the deal for Hillcrest is part of a diversification strategy for CEVA. The firm has been negatively affected by handset market volatility and the Hillcrest technology broadens its offerings, especially in the consumer IoT (Internet of Things), AR/VR fields, and various robotics applications.

We will have to wait until CEVA’s second-quarter earnings call on August 8 to get further details about the transaction, including its financial aspects.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.