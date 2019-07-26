NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DCMYY) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (OTCPK:DCMYY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Keisuke Yoshizawa - Head, Investor Relations

Hiroshi Tsujigami - Senior Executive Vice President and Head of the Marketing Division

Osamu Hirokado - General Manager of Accounts and Finance Department

Hozumi Tamura - Executive General Manager of Network Division

Kenichi Mori - Executive General Manager, Smart-life Business Division

Conference Call Participants

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Jun Tanabe - JPMorgan Securities

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC NIKKO

Hideaki Tanaka - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley

Yoshio Ando - Daiwa Securities

Kei Takahashi - UBS Securities

Tetsuro Tsusaka - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Hiroshi Tsujigami

I am Tsujigami, Senior Vice President. Without further ado, I would like to explain the results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Please open Slide Number 1. Here’s the financial highlights of the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating revenues decreased by ¥17.4 billion year-on-year to ¥1 trillion and ¥159.3 billion. Operating profit decreased by ¥31.2 billion to ¥278.7 billion.

We are making a steady progress towards our full-year guidance. Also, the profit attributable to the shareholders of NTT DOCOMO, INC. decreased by ¥26 billion year-on-year to ¥192.3 billion. Free cash flow increased by ¥104.3 billion to ¥151.5 billion. Although we recorded a decline in both revenues and profit, however, this fiscal year we will focus on increasing and enhancing our customer base with the introduction of Gigaho and Gigalight, our new business – new rate plans and a steady expansion of the Smart-life business and further cost efficiency improvement exceeding 2018 so that we can achieve an early recover of our profit.

Please look into Page Number 2. This is the results by segments. In telecommunications business, operating revenues decreased by ¥18.4 billion. Operating profit decreased by ¥35.4 billion. Smart-life business and other businesses combined, the operating revenues increased by ¥2 billion and operating profit increased by ¥4.2 billion.

Slide Number 3. These are the key factors behind the year-on-year changes in operating profit. Operating revenues recorded a decrease of ¥17.4 billion. The key factors behind this included the decrease of mobile communication service revenues of ¥18.6 billion due to the expanded impact of customer return measures. Optical fiber service revenues increased by ¥11.8 billion. Other operating revenues increased by ¥0.3 billion [indiscernible]. Due to the reduction of the number of wholesale units sold, we recorded a decrease of ¥11 billion.

On the other hand, operating expenses increased by ¥13.8 billion due to the increase of point-related expenses, but this is already factored in, in our business plan. Consequently, operating profit decreased by ¥31.2 billion to ¥278.7 billion. As I mentioned earlier, we are making a favorable progress towards our full-year guidance.

Now, Page Number 4. This shows the d POINT CLUB membership. The total number of d POINT CLUB members increased by 7% year-on-year and reached 71.31 million. Among them, the total number of d POINT CARD registrants, who are the users who can earn and use points at street stores increased by 44% year-on-year and reached 36.16 million.

Page 5. Now, let me talk about the operational performance of telecommunications business. Mobile telecom service subscriptions increased by 3% year-on-year and reached ¥78.9 million. The churn rate, excluding the MVNOs, was 0.58%. The handset churn rate in particular achieved a significant improvement, due to the new rate plans, as well as d POINT service and enrichment of the new services. We successfully reduced the number of churns, and therefore, the handset churn rate improved significantly to 0.45%.

Page Number 6, the number of smart phones and tablet users. This increased by 5% year-on-year and reached 40.87 million. Docomo Hikari subscriptions increased by 18% year-on-year to 5.99 million. And thereafter, on the 8th of July, the total number exceeded 6 million.

Page 7 please. The new rate plans which was launched from the 1st of June. These new rate plans are receiving great reviews from our customers. After starting receiving applications from the 22nd of May, we have received so many applications from customers and the total number of applications amounted to 3.75 million as of the 23rd of July and the subscription rate of the Gigaho package, which is for high data usage customers accounted for less than 30% of the total.

The Minna DOCOMO Wari service application rate, which is for the family discount group of more than 3% will receive ¥1,000 of discount and under which ¥500 discount is provided for two member families. This Minna DOCOMO Wari application is about 85% of the total. This is especially well received by customers and we have heard many voices that the people are willing to continue to use Docomo services and we have seen voices that our rate structure become much easier to understand. We will continue to conduct rate consultation fairs and through one-to-one approaches to customers we will like to facilitate the migration to the new billing plans.

Page Number 8, ARPU. The first quarter aggregate ARPU, excluding the impact of the discount programs – including the impact of the discount programs was ¥4,770. Although there was an increase of – in the number of docomo Hikari subscriptions due to the expanded impact from the customer return measures, we recorded a decrease of ¥30 year-on-year in aggregate ARPU.

Page Number 9, cost efficiency improvement efforts. In the first quarter, we executed cost efficiency improvements totaling ¥20 billion. This is in-line with our plan and towards our full-year target of ¥130 billion of cost reduction. We will continue to make efforts to streamline our cost spending.

Now on Page 10. This is the operating profit from Smart-life business and other businesses combined. We achieved a 10% increase year-on-year and the operating profit reached ¥47.85 billion. This year, we revised a categorization of the Smart-life businesses and the content and commerce services was integrated with the lifestyle services.

Out of the operating profit of ¥47.5 billion, the contribution from each category was as follows. The Content/Life Style services such as dTV DAZN for docomo accounted for 15%. The Finance and Payment services such as d CARD and d Payment accounted for 20%. The peace of mind support services such as the Mobile Device Protection Service accounted for 45%, and other services, including corporate solutions, accounted for 15% approximately.

Page 11, Finance and Payment services. The total amount of transactions handled with our Finance and Payment solutions increased by 28% year-on-year and reached [¥1,130 billion] of which, the d CARD transactions increased by 27% year-on-year and reached ¥910 billion. The d CARD membership increased by 5% year-on-year and reached ¥20.18 million. d CARD GOLD continued to increase its subscriptions by 32% year-on-year and reached ¥5.62 million.

Page 12 please. Let me now talk about our efforts to expand Smartphone payment. With regard to d Payment, both users and the number of merchants continued to expand in a very positive manner. And as of July 14, the number of app downloads exceeded 7 million. The number of locations where payment, ID, and d POINT services are available reached 1.11 million and is expanding in a very robust manner as well.

As we made an announcement back in May, we have been adding new features to d POINT apps. In June, we launched payment services that can scan barcodes that are installed in various shops. And also, we will provide wallet functions that enable remittance among the app users starting from September, and we’ll also offer many apps that enable use of services provided by the merchants through d Payment application. And many apps will be offered going forward, but the d apps will be added as of September. [Indiscernible] functions that enable use of d apps in a variety of settings so that we can extend services that make our customers lives more convenient with greater benefit.

Page 13 please. Let me now talk about the d POINT. We made efforts continuously to expand the number of shops that handle d POINTs. As a result, the usage of d POINTs increased 15% year-on-year reaching 46.9 billion points. Now out of which the percentage of use at the d POINT partners now account for ¥26.5 billion, which is equivalent to 55% of the total.

As for the number of d POINT partners, it reached 476 reaching a very strong increase. Starting from June, we have lunched the [d POINT SUPER] return program. Going forward, we’ll make active efforts to make our d POINT programs even attractive and convenient for our d POINT CLUB members and also for our partners.

Page 14 please. Let me now talk about our efforts to expand plus d partners. The number partners continued to expand in a very robust manner, and as – including the partners you see on this page, the number has exceeded – correction, the numbers has reached 125. Together with partners, going forward, we’ll make efforts to accelerate co-creation through plus d.

Page 15 please. From this point onwards, we will now like to talk about our actions in relation to the 5G. We're now working to build out the 5G network, and with taking the opportunity for Rugby World Cup 2019 in September, we will launch pre-commercial service for 5G. For the consumers events such as Rugby World Cup, we would like to have these users experience the world of 5G, and also, we would like to coordinate with our enterprise partners and we would like to accelerate initiatives toward regional vitalization and solutions for social issues.

Please turn to Page 16. As we have the announced through our press release today, at the Rugby World Cup 2019 that will start on September 20, we will deliver a new viewing style that leverages 5G technology. To be more specific, we plan to deliver viewing assistant service in 8 different stadiums throughout Japan for multi-angle viewing and additional information such as player’s data can be checked using Docomo’s 5G handsets, handsets that would be provided by 5G. In various live viewing venues within Tokyo, you’ll be able to enjoy high presence viewing of multiple high-resolution video and sound transmitted through 5G.

Take a look at the Page 17 please. Now prior to the 5G pre-commercial service launch, at the Tokyo Game show that will start from 12th of September this year, we will exhibit a booth as the 5G telecom sponsor, where you will be able to experience the new world of 5G. Together with various partners that are garnering attention in the gaming industry, we hope to present a new world of gaming culture through e-Sport events with multiple simultaneous matches and new game watching experience. Going forward, the various events such as life performance and music performance, we would like to consider various measures to people to allow people to experience 5G.

Page 18 please. Next, let me talk about our efforts toward the enterprise sector. In six different locations throughout Japan, from March through June, we launched – we carried out the 5G business camp and more than 2,500 people from 1,000 companies attended. So, for the pre-commercial service, inclusive of the three examples which we've exhibited through these business camps, we are now promoting various solutions such as image transmission and xR. The enterprises and organizations that are now part of the Docomo 5G open partner program exceeded 2,800 as of end of June. Together with various partners, we would like to create new and [vote] various business opportunities leveraging 5G.

Last but not least, before the launch of the 5G precommercial service on September 18, we will have an event to announce a 5G precommercial service. On the right day, we are planning demonstration of services with [indiscernible] as we hope that you look forward to that event.

Please turn to Page 19. We would now like to talk about our first relating to our Medium‐Term Strategy ‘Declaration beyond.’ With regard to value and excitement to customers. As Declaration 1, we are now offering a functional enhancement of +Message service, enabling message exchanging between customers and business websites. Declaration 2, we will develop blade-free drone.

Declaration 3. We will carry out towards stimulation and also easy-to-understand website and accelerate peoples shift toward web, and we’ve made our first to mitigate congesting our shops [indiscernible] web and home-based contract procedures to improve customers convenience.

Page 20 please. Let me talk about value co-creation with partners. Declaration 4, we will develop solutions for foreign visitors and residence in Japan as part of the Declaration 4. As part of Declaration 5, we have started offering docomo IoT Manufacturing Line Analysis so there is room for manufacturers.

And as for Declaration 6, we have started offering a new enterprise CRM solution, called Fan Connect SPTM. This is an end-to-end marketing platform that assists our partners and their verification of the effects of their sampling, as well as their campaign.

It will be done in seamless manner. But aside from services that we introduced today we are introducing those initiatives. We will make efforts to realize Declaration Beyond and to realize a bright future.

Next page please. This is about share repurchase progress. The progress related to share repurchase throughout the first quarter is as follows. From the 7th of May through the 30th of June we purchased these shares on the TSE market and we acquired 19.45 million shares and also, we carried out aggregate amount of repurchase of roughly ¥48.2 billion. So, the remaining authorization is ¥251.8 billion will continue to repurchase on the market going forward.

Page 22 please. This is the highlight and the summary of the first quarter financial results. Let’s turn now please on Page 23. Fiscal 2019, we have characterized as a year to implement transformation for further growth. As far as the first quarter is concerned, we introduced new rate plans in order to enhance [indiscernible] of this ahead of the change in the market environment.

We will continue to offer the most optimal proposal to individual customers so that we will be able to solidify our customer base. With regard to 5G pre-commercial service launch, we will build out various networks throughout all corners of Japan and also in relation to regional vitalization in providing solution to social challenges, we will expand co-creation with a wide variety of partners.

Thank you for your kind attention.

Osamu Hirokado

The first quarter results presentation is now complete. Now, before going into the Q&A session, I will like to mention that the operation expenses increased by 13.8 billion, compared to the first quarter of last fiscal year, so I will like to make an additional comment to explain this increase. Going forward, the new rate plans “Gigaho” and “Gigalight”, this will have a larger impact of reducing our profits going forward. So, in this environment operating expenses has been risen. So, this has raised concerns that whether we are successful in controlling our cost.

So, I would like to address this question. First of all, the first quarter is limited to only three months and this is only a quarter-to-quarter a year-on-year comparison in the three months period. So, therefore depending on the year, the volatility could become large depending on the year, but for one thing, we have actively promoted Gigaho and Gigalight the new rate plans that’s one of the reasons for this increase in operating expenses.

Secondly, we have launched campaigns in order to promote cash less payment. And number 3, the point execution which is an irregular factor that did not exist last year. And also, for the pre-commercial service of 5G, we have accelerated the preparations for technical and service development. So, these are the factors or expenses that did not exist in the first quarter of last fiscal year, but however this was already known when we developed our full-year plan.

Therefore, as I mentioned during the presentation these already factored in our business plan and the operating expenses for the first quarter is within the range of our expectations. And the cost efficiency improvement of ¥20 billion that we have achieved in the first quarter may look smaller, compared to what we achieved last fiscal year, but in regards to the cost efficiency improvement we are expecting a larger delivery towards to the latter half of the year.

So, the full-year target of ¥130 billion cost efficiency improvement remains intact and we believe we are making a favorable progress towards this target in that event for the operating expenses. Due to the meticulous management of the various initiatives and steady implementation of the cost efficiency improvement we were like to make a full-year control of the operating expenses. That’s all from myself. Thank you very much.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Now, we will like to entertain the questions. We will like to take as many questions as possible from many participants. Therefore, we will like to limit the number of questions to only two per one questioner. I appreciate your cooperation. Now, as we have announced before, please register your name and from among those who are connected to the system we would like to take the questions in the order of arrival. Now, the operator will explain how to use the system.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Mr. Masuno of Nomura Securities. Please begin your question.

Daisaku Masuno

This is Masuno from Nomura Securities. I just have only basically one question, but when I look at the handset churn rate actuals it was very low at 0.45%. I think many things happened behind this, April and May you have continued conventional sales method and then in June you introduced new rate plan and the new sales method and therefore I think there are many things behind this, but as it turns out the churn rate has successfully brought down to 0.45% and you are making a very good control there. So, how do you analyze this performance? That’s my first question.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

This is Tsujigami. As you pointed out correctly, the handset churn rate has made a significant improvement. The major factors behind this include, the new rate plan, the launch of the new rate plans. We have made this announcement from early on form some time ago, therefore this is one factor that benefited the churn rate and of course we have performed many simulations, but we have also improved the contact point, the touch points of customers, not only the shops, but also we have extensive leverage to web series.

So, this is another area that contributed to the improvement. And also, we are now providing services and then reaching a point program pivoted on our membership base, and these are offerings making customers willing to use our services on a continuing basis. So, all combined, I think including this has improved the churn rate and also preventative outflows to other operators.

Daisaku Masuno

Another additional question in relation to that is that, the handset prices for June itself when it’s viewed from the customers, I think the prices have changed from before, but after June have you seen any impact on the churn rate after June and the new rate plans that has been, subscription has risen to 2.75 million in the end of June and has risen to 3.75 million as of July. So, have you seen any changes in the uptick, the pace of uptick because the churn rate is low, I think there should didn't have been any problems, but have you, can you also comment on the performance in June and performance in July?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

If you just single out the month of June on an year-on-year basis, because there was a last minute demand in May, so it is very difficult to make a proper analysis there, but if you look at the churn rate alone for June and July, it is almost comparable to the performance of the same month of the previous fiscal year. So, I think we are delivering a favorable performance in churn rate on a continual basis. 3.75 million I think is the new rate plan, I think, is that correct rate. So, 3.75 million subscribers. I wasn’t really sure about your question.

Daisaku Masuno

So, the piece of uptake in June, you think… I think it is different from June and July. So, if you look at the – you have already commented that churn rate has not really changed between June and July. So, therefore the new rate plan has not really affected your churn rate is that correct?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

The new rate plans, you have to first apply for that and then after – in the single month of June and then July they are actually converting to actual subscriptions. So, of course the number of applications per day has come down over time, but the Gigaho and Gigalight packages that we have introduced this time around compare to, like a whole day package [indiscernible] that we have introduced several years ago. This – in the new rate plans there are so many customers who are still enjoying the monthly supply support on discount programs.

So, we have performed simulations for each customer and we are advising for those customers we has the remaining period of the monthly support customers to finish up the [indiscernible] discounts first and then migrate to the new rate plans. So, those customers who have joined the service are those who have finished receiving monthly support discounts. And then once customers are finished receiving those monthly support discounts, I think they will continue to migrate to the new rate plans going forward. And that is really the case today and that is likely to be the case going forward. So, the monthly support as people finished using the monthly support in the future, at that point I think we will come to the new rate plans and that will translate increased subscriptions of the new rate plans going forward.

Daisaku Masuno

Thank you. That’s all my questions. Thank you.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Thank you very much. Next question, please.

Operator

Next from JPMorgan Securities Mr. Tanabe. Tanabe if you like to ask your question.

Jun Tanabe

Thank you. Tanabe from JP Morgan. Thank you very much for taking my question. I have two questions. I would like to ask a similar question to Mr. Masuno, like, with regard to the handset sales, 5.92 million, so that represents an increase of 20% year-on-year, but starting from April, up until June, I think you launched a new smart phone program, smart phone program, so the [indiscernible] for handset sales is undergoing a change, I think there are lot of original specific campaigns, so how do you see the competitive environment for the sales of handsets right now? And also, you mentioned that there was a rush demand, and less demand up until May, if possible, can you show on monthly basis the trends of the handset sales on monthly basis? And also, in July, have you noted a change in the environment, and what is your outlook for this situation going forward? I appreciate your comment, thank you very much. So, that is my first question.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here, let me respond to your question. With regard to handset sales, well among the total handset sales - are you asking based on the total sales of smart phones, is that the basis of your question?

Jun Tanabe

Well, mobile handsets, that was the basis of my question, of if you have a response based on the smart phone sales, that is fine as well. So, either will be fine.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well we are taking about handset sales. So, it is the sum of handsets, as well as tablets. So, in the first quarter, 170,000 increased year-on-year, but the percentage of tablet sales significantly reduced. And [indiscernible] increase for smart phone sales. Well on the annual basis, we expect a significant reduction in the smart phone sales. As far as the first quarter is concerned, it did not decline, the smart phone sales actually increased for the first quarter. This might be the impact of the last minutes sales, 200,000, perhaps the last-minute sales of smart phones in May.

Jun Tanabe

But what about June then?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

As far as June is concerned, while there was a review of the handset sales method. And the base of replacement will slow down as a result. That was our expectation. But then this time around, our new product line up was very attractive and was very well received by a consumer base. So, this has probably pushed up handset sales, so we were able to have handset sales that are on par with sales in the same period in the previous year. Thank you very much. That is my response.

Jun Tanabe

Thank you. What about the competitive landscape? There were campaigns launched by the competitors, so how do you see the competitive landscape right now. If you could respond to that question as well please? Thank you.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

As far as this question is concerned, you said so much about handset sales perhaps. You are talking about MNP?

Jun Tanabe

Well everything included. Yes, if you could respond based on everything included.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

As far as MNP is concerned, we will be focused just on the first quarter for both port-in and port-out is really equivalent to the previous year. So, customers come in, customers outflow are the same as the previous year. Now, among the competitors, through distributors some of the competition allowing their distributors to provide very generous cash back. We see space of such trends. But I think by and large, I think discipline has been maintained in the market. So, that being the case, we did not note a major significant change in the [indiscernible] at this moment that is not the case. We do not see any major change in the [indiscernible]. Thank you.

Jun Tanabe

My second question is related to the ARPU. The first quarter ARPU, the gross SRPU and the amount of discount supplied? I would imagine that there is slight impact from the new rate plans that is my understanding, so if you could share with us what elements reduce the gross ARPU and also is there an increase in terms of the impact of the discount, can you provide that insight please? Thank you.

Osamu Hirokado

Thank you, Hirokado, Head of Accounting and Finance. With regard to the Gigaho and Gigalight impact, the new rate plans impact. We’re just talking about one single month up until now. So, the impact is not that significant at this juncture. And also, besides this point, we did not see any other significant factors as well. So, there is the impact of the expansion of the basic plan, and also, we see factors that are only in the order of ¥10 or ¥20 that’s about the impact we see as far as ARPU is concerned.

Jun Tanabe

What about the discount? Is there increase in discount? Can we get your answer please?

Osamu Hirokado

Well from last year, we have implemented the basic plan and that has had an impact. Well, if we compare with the fourth quarter, we did not see any factors that can actually have an impact that may be [indiscernible] and the impact we see is, only in the order of ¥10 or ¥20, that’s the level of the impact we see from discount.

Jun Tanabe

Thank you, very much. That’s all.

Operator

Thank you. Now, we like to take the next question. The next question is from SMBC Nikko. Mr. Kikuchi, begin your question.

Satoru Kikuchi

This is Kikuchi. I have two questions. One is the new rate plans. This time around 3.75 million is the number of subscriptions and 85% of them have applied the Minna DOCOMO Wari discount, so I think with 70% being eligible, I think it’s a quite large number. So, I think those are the customers who will benefit by migrating to the new billing plans. In the first quarter, I think it’s just one month after the launch. So, the impact is negligible for the first quarter, but now if the current trend continues, how do you think the impact will appear in the second quarter and the third quarter? Mobile communication service revenues, how much decline do you foresee from the new rate plans in the second and third quarter? If not, it’s okay. I think those are the customers who will benefit from migrating to new rate plans. Can you comment on the average rate reduction that these people can enjoy the first early adopters, average rate reduction?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

This is Tsujigami. 85% of the application rate of the Minna DOCOMO Wari discount is that – actually this was almost in-line with our earlier prediction; 70% that you mentioned are those who are joining the family discount service with three member family or more, and so as I said, if you have applied to this with more than three-member family you will be able to receive a discount of ¥1000 per one circuit, and if it is a two-member family ¥ 500 per one member. So, all combined, we believe that 85% application rate is almost in-line with our earlier prediction, all combined.

So, it’s only just month after the launch of the service and on a full-year basis how much uptake will grow is something that I cannot really comment immediately, but given the precedence of the [indiscernible] we believe 70 million is the prediction that we have at the moment and the impact on a full-year basis is estimated to be ¥250 billion on a full-year basis, which currently remains intact and we will like to keep a close eye on the future performance before making any decision to revise this or not.

Satoru Kikuchi

Okay, thank you.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Relatively speaking, the uptake seems to be slow. The subscription increase seems to be slow as initial uptake of the new rate plans. This is Tsujigami. Compared to our initial prediction, yes, the subscription appears to be somewhat smaller, compared to our earlier predictions. About 3.5 million applications that I mentioned, is not really so small, it is not really absolutely small, I think we are finding good response from the market. And as I said, there are some customers who are waiting to finish and complete receiving the monthly support discounts and I think they are taking time to consider which handsets to buy next. So, those are – we believe there is a considerable number of customers who are waiting for their purchase or the switches for those reasons, and I think once they finish receiving the discounts, they will migrate to the new rate plans.

Satoru Kikuchi

My second question relates to Page 3 of the presentation. It’s on Page 3. These are the key factors behind the changes in operating profit. So, I will like you to elaborate on this.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

The mobile communication service revenue is declined. I think this was more related to the Docomo risk program and therefore the discounts applied was larger than expected, but the discounts offered under the Docomo rate is going to become smaller in the future. So, I’m not really concerned about that.

Satoru Kikuchi

But you made an additional comment regarding operating expenses. So, I would like you to elaborate on that one. You mentioned three factors, promotion expenses, promotion for the new rate plans, and the allocation is d POINT and 5 G. And those are the things that you mentioned, but can you comment on the impact from each element on you operating expenses? And I think can we consider this as one-ff thing and don’t we have to expect these expenses from the second quarter onwards?

Osamu Hirokado

This is Hirokado, CFO. The reasons for the increase of operating expense is, the POINT impact was about one ¥10 billion, close to ¥9 billion or so. And of course there are no factors that are in the excess of ¥2 billion, but those are expenses that are linked with revenues such docomo Hikari related expenses, finance and payment service related expenses, and corporate system integration related expenses, and for the new rate plans, the A&P, the advertisement and promotion expenses increased compared to last fiscal year, but single item does never exceed ¥ 2 billion. So, those are the individual factors for that.

For the full-year operating expenses, of course, we were able to successfully contain that for the first quarter below the target numbers, but on the full-year basis, the operating expenses will be controlled within the plan, I think. For the cost efficiency improvement, we are expecting a large amount of cost efficiency improvement towards the second half of the year, so therefore the first quarter efficiency improvement was limited to a smaller number relative to the second half, but we are not really concerned about that, because that’s planned.

Satoru Kikuchi

For the point program, ¥9 billion you mentioned, the expenses for the point program of ¥9 billion, of course there are many different points that you are offering for customer returns for example, and also the point program for d Payment service and also for the reaction from last fiscal year, but can you comment on the breakdown of each element that I just mentioned and from the second quarter onwards, the d Payment point, and if the customer return those points are not going to increase significantly in the future, can we expect a similar pattern of point increase in the second quarter onwards?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

The points will appear in the reduction of revenues and also increase in operating expense, so all the main factors that I mentioned are represented in increasing expenses, but those are the things that does not really provide us with revenues, so therefore that is the genuine increase. Last fiscal year, the d POINT expiry had an impact. So, if you offset from that the genuine increase is not as much as ¥9 billion. So, going forward, of course there is a potential of further increase, but the decrease in revenues and increase in expenses, the point cost altogether for the full-year.

On a combined basis ¥140 billion for the full-year is estimated, so this represents an increase of ¥10 billion compared to last fiscal year, but we will probably control this going forward, and the payment service. And in order to promote the payment service, in some cases we may have to launch some campaigns and may allocate additional expenses for the campaigns, but if that is the case, we only do so when there is an expected positive impact on the revenue side.

Satoru Kikuchi

Okay. Thank you.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Thank you, very much. We like to go on to next question please.

Operator

Next question from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mr. Tanaka. Ms. Tanaka the floor is yours.

Hideaki Tanaka

Thank you very much. My name is Tanaka from Mitsubishi. I have two questions as well. I will like to ask these questions one by one. With regard to Smart-life business, Smart-life business per say, it seems that there is slight decline in operating income on year-on-year basis. And this with regard to the other business part. It seems that you have seen significant increase in the operating income for this particular business, so if you could provide us an analysis of the difference between the two categories.

Kenichi Mori

Mori from Smart-life. This is with regard with Smart-life business, let me focus on Smart-life section. You talked about decline in operating income, but then recurred a d Payment campaign and also with regard to contents we just [indiscernible], we carried out very elaborate marketing campaign and we believe that this will lead to increase in future customer base going forward. So, we made advance investment.

Yes. So, that’s Smart-life per say. So, that’s the driver behind the decline in the operating income for Smart-life business, but regard to finance payment, we have seen very robust increase. So, as far as the first quarter is concerned, expenses are in-line with our initial expectation. So, 400-million negative on a year-on-year business, but with regard to other business, support services customer piece of mind, this is mobile phone protection service, there is an increase in the number of subscribers, slightly increase, so that has a very good impact. So, that is the factor behind the number you see today.

Hideaki Tanaka

Okay, point taken. A follow-up question, so as far as the content Walt Disney does on related contents are concerned, you reinforced your marketing, I understand, but what about the – has this had an impact in terms of increasing the customer base for these services?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well as far as Disney is concerned, indeed there is something, a service that we launched this year and we want to further expand this. As far as the zone is concerned, we have been carrying this out for a little while. [Indiscernible] winter time there is the baseball game. So, therefore that has an impact in terms of bringing down the contractor base. But then, from spring we’ve been promoting baseball [indiscernible] promoting the customers and that is the reason for carrying out our campaign.

Hideaki Tanaka

What about the other business? You talked about the mobile phone production service? How can you put it? Going forward, the momentum – if the increase has stabilized, so is your impression that the momentum for growth in the take up for support services may decline going forward or is this still growing at this moment. And also, is this still generating profits. How do you see the outlook? How do you see the potential growth for mobile phone protection service going forward? Will it be very strong? What about the increase this summer around in the first quarter? And also, if you could comment on the outlook as well, I would appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Tsujigami. I would like to respond to that question. As far as the mobile phone protection service is concerned, we have a very strong stock of take up. So, the pace of the growth is beginning to slow down, but at the same time, this of course is an insurance of when there is a breakdown in the phone. So, the repair rate is improving and when there’s a need for repair, and the customer paying to the parts, we have been working with rates [indiscernible] manufactures and we’ve been able to reuse the handsets.

So, we have been promoting various efficiency and also reviewing the insurance rates and so forth. As far as the profit is concerned, it is still growing very strongly in a very positive manner as far as the mobile protection service is concerned. So, the pace in the revenue may not be all that large, but we have seen improved efficiency. As far as the increase in the profit for the other business part is concerned, significant contribution from the mobile phone protection service.

Hideaki Tanaka

Thank you very much. My second question, in the media there is talk about Rakuten, of course although we do not know about the time table, but there is an outlook in the media that Rakuten might be announcing their rate plans eventually, and I would mention that if need be, you will address and respond to whatever rate plans that will be announced rather by Rakuten. So, right now, you have Gigaho and Gigalight customers that are now joining. So, you have existing customers who have joined similar plan. Are you going increase application of the new rate plans among you existing customers as well or you focused on just new acquisitions? Can you share with us the potential customer base you will for the application for the new rate plans?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well you are asking a very specific question and it will be difficult for me to respond specifically, but naturally with the rate of Gigaho and Gigalight new rate plans are concerned, and we have launched this plan ahead of the competition in June. We have done so in-line with the competitive landscape going forward. So, as far as reductions in new rate plans are concerned, there is going to be of course a point of interest. So, Gigaho and Gigalight, based on this new rate plan, we want to of course think about the situation, but depending on how the competition will react naturally, we may have to consider other possibilities, but right now our focus is on the new rate plans that we announced and launched.

Hideaki Tanaka

Well the gist of my question is this, so, you have existing plans and whatever rate plans that are introduced it will be even more cheaper compared against the existing plans. So, if you are focusing on the short-term performance, it will not be beneficial for you to apply the new rate plans to existing customers, but then on the long-term basis, you have existing customers.

It could be that when these customers join new rate plans, the customer satisfaction could drop and that could potentially lead to increase in churn rate and this could actually undermine the customers loyalty for Docomo. So, one way of thinking is that of allow existing customers to apply new rate plans beneficial for them even without making announcement. You have good rate simulations. I am sure that you would be able to control that. So, I really want to know your philosophy in terms of applications and new rate plans?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well on that note, as far as this particular issue is concerned, we have to take a look at the rate plans of the new entrant, and also, we have to say the responses about the competition viz a viz the new entrant. I think that is the best whatever we can do. So, at this juncture, there is nothing that I am able to share with you.

Hideaki Tanaka

Thank you, very much.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Thank you. The next question please.

Operator

Now from Daiwa Securities, Mr. Ando. Please begin your question.

Yoshio Ando

Hello, I have two questions. My first question is about your cost reduction towards the second half, you are expecting a large amount of cost efficiency improvement as you mentioned. Once again, in the second half what kind of cost items are you anticipating towards the second half? Can you elaborate on that point?

Osamu Hirokado

This is Hirokado, CFO. The cost efficiency improvement plan for this fiscal year, the major bulk will come from the marketing cost, especially the Asian resellers and commission, those are the cost that finance the discount programs because of the revision of the Telecommunications Business Act before October from early we have a squeeze, the amount of commissions paid out to the Asian resellers, and I think the impact of that will become larger towards the latter half of the year.

Now, as for the network, we will coordinate the schedule of implementation and also integrating equipment. And for the network aside, the fourth quarter, well if we expect a significant amount of network our cost reduction in the fourth quarter, so in last fiscal year it was even out, but this fiscal year you are expecting a larger amount of cost efficiency improvement to be achieved in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

Yoshio Ando

Thank you. My second question is about your countermeasure against Rakuten. So, as for the new rate plans, the previous questioner asked the question and I found that you are struggling to answer that question, but overall when you look at the overall situation when it comes to your network for example and your demography of your customer base, including all those elements, well how do you think about the resources of Rakuten, and how do you think there are – what kind of places do you foresee that you have to defend or whether you have to fight fiercely against Rakuten when you look at those individual aspects of the overall composition of the business?

Hozumi Tamura

This is Tamura from the Network Division. This is about the competitors. So, we are not really in a position to comment on the other company’s position.

Yoshio Ando

This is Ando again. So, poor example when it comes to marketing overall, not only the rate plans, what kind of marketing, what kind of areas do you have to compete against Rakuten, in terms of marketing overall for example?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

I think the main points is about the rates plans, the network quality, and the coverage. The breadth of the coverage. I think those are the important points in the competition with other players. In any event, although we are not really sure about the plans of Rakuten at this point of time, we don’t really have a clear picture yet, but in terms of overall marketing for example, if – because that is your question. First and foremost, we will leverage the new rate plans and try to defend our customers, so that they can continue to use Docomo service. We would like to establish our solid base of customers toward these measures and also as we have realized with – in looking at the first quarter performance, the d POINT has expanded to one of the largest point program, come on point program across Japan already, so d POINTs. These initiatives are well received by customers. So, the d POINT service, the credit card service, and also the payment solutions. Through these various means and services, we would like to promote them, so that the customers will fully utilize them and working together with our +d partners, we will like to further develop these services and develop a proper ecosystem. These are the areas that we will like to work on going forward, but in any event as far as the telecommunications business is concerned the handsets, the price plans, the rates plans, the network and also the customer support, I think we have an edge in all these areas. And also, for the new non-telecommunications areas, we will like to strengthen our capability so that we can compete on a comprehensive basis. Please if you can allow with that comment. Thank you.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Thank you very much. We like to go on to the next question please.

Operator

Next question from UBS Securities, Mr. Takahashi. Mr. Takahashi, please.

Kei Takahashi

Thank you, very much. Takahashi. I would like to ask the questions. The first question is with regard to the new rate plan and the initial response in 2.75 million as of June and 3.75 million of July 23, can you elaborate further if you will on the take-up of this new rate plans. For example, within these numbers there are new subscribers, but others are probably a transition from different – from old traditional plants, but people who use their handsets for more than three years for example, what – is the percentage of those type of customers very high in the take up or for example, after two years it has lapse [indiscernible] has now – it has experts, are those the type of customers that are actually taking up this new rate plans, so can you give us a break down of the type of customers that are taking up the new rate plans please? Thank you.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Please bear with us for a little while please. Thank you. So, well you were talking about the attributes and the characteristics of customers that have transitioned from traditional plans to the new rate plan. As far as the use of the handsets for these customers we have not been able to analyze the customer profile. But as we have consistently repeated during this session, customers who’s monthly support programs has already expired, naturally for those sort of customers they are quick to transition to this new rate plans.

[Indiscernible] is about four plans, four people, but in a way, if a group who’s monthly support has already expired, the percentage of take up of new rate plans are quite high. We were taking one person or two people with monthly support program has not yet expired still we have people who are transitioning to the new rate plan still, but this is in line with their expectation. So, I think as time goes on there will be take up of the new rate plans among the various customers.

As far as Gigaho take up is concerned, I mentioned the 3% is the rate. As far as this number is concerned, we are talking about 30-gigabyte therefore the Gigaho only one particular number is provided. So, people who are of high-volume users who are actually very just who were if you will be compromising under a very small number or very happy to take up with this 30-gigabyte plan. So, the thing is – so I think the take-up of the new plan among these high-volume users are quite high because they were really waiting for a higher data bracket. So, that is the understanding of the composition of the take-up.

Kei Takahashi

Okay. Point taken. So, as far as the first quarter is concerned, the new – the amount of the new rate plan, correction, the amount of the impact of the new rate plans in the first quarter, how do you see that.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well as far as the exact number is concerned, we're not able to share that, but the amount wasn't that high. We are talking about several billions of yen.

Kei Takahashi

Okay. Thank you very much. My second question, it’s about the net ads for the first quarter, the net ads. The net ads for the modules are probably the bulk of the net ads for the first quarter I would imagine. Now, at the time of the fourth quarter results with regard to handsets, I think you mentioned that you were able to deliver quite strong net ads for the handsets as for the fourth quarter, but what about the first quarter?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Speaking of the first quarter, I get the sense that the modules account for the bulk of the net ads. And I would imagine that there is an increase on the part of the MVNOs and also the – tablets are concerned, they are into the positive territory. So, maybe it’s the handsets that are facing a very challenging situation. That’s how we see it. But the churn rate is so low. It’s coming down so low.

Kei Takahashi

So, if we assume that the handset and net increase was very tough for the first quarter, if that is the case, did you struggle in the new acquisitions for the first quarter, if you could elaborate on the situation please?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Thank you. Tsujigami here. Let me respond to your question, you were talking about the net [indiscernible] for the different modules that’s the aggregate and the module net ads for the first quarter [indiscernible]. So, I think your question was that perhaps the subscribers for the handsets are declining [indiscernible] rather. As far as the handsets are concerned on a year-on-year basis, we compare with first quarter or the previous year it has shown improvement this year. We were able to reduce churns. On the other hand, with regard to the data plans, as was mentioned earlier, in this first quarter, unfortunately we experienced a net decline in the data plan.

The demand for second handsets, it has saturated, that’s the backdrop, but also this time around there is an announcement to the new rate plans. In the Gigaho and Gigalight without the original first handset then unless the first handset joins Gigaho and Gigalight then you are not able to benefit in the second data and you're not able to enter the benefit of the new rate plans. So, data plus is very cheap. We want to offer [indiscernible] plan. So, that indicates as far as the new ads are concerned and new acquisitions are concerned, yes, there has been a slight decline.

So, if we compare like-for-like apple-to-apple it has shown a decline. But then, we will be expanding this plan going forward. So, I would imagine that this – it may take time for the situation, but the situation will improve eventually. And also, on top of that, net ads on the part of MVNO on a year-on-year basis is showing a slowdown that is true. So, the churn rate for handsets as you see, as far as the handset churn rate is concerned as you see from the number for the first quarter yes, we still continue to see improvement as far as the trend is concerned. Well, you mentioned that the churn trend is the trend for the churn is improving that slightly represents the net ad is increasing well, yes, improvement. Things are improving. That’s all I can say. Thank you.

Kei Takahashi

Thank you.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

So, this will be the last question.

Operator

Since we are running out of time, this will be the last question for today's session. Morgan Stanley MUFG, Mr. Tsusaka, please begin your question.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Hello, this is Tsusaka. I too have a question regarding Rakuten. Your strategy against Rakuten, especially how capable are you in defending your revenues and the framework of competition?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

According to my understanding the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication believes that they are not really sufficient competition in the market yet and therefore they would like to further rectify the customer subscriber movement. So, a new scheme is currently contemplated.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

As far as the rate plan is concerned, we do not know how Rakuten will set their prices going forward. So, we don't have to rush, but what kind of countermeasures do you have to think about is the question here, but I think you will only respond after their uplands are unveiled, but if hypothetically, if Rakuten comes up with a very aggressive rate plan, and if the customer liquidity in the overall market increases many types of new competition may arise, but in that scenario. In the current NTT DOCOMO's capability to what extent will you be able to withstand a reduction of mobile communication service revenues, while cutting down on your expenses. So, that’s my first question?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

This is Tsujigami. To what extent can we sustain a reduction in mobile communications service revenues? So, to which level can you withstand a reduction in revenues? So, at which level will you be able to sustain your business through cost reduction that is my question? As you may know very well, for the short-term, as for the short-term volatility we can of course work on cost reduction and those are the only means that we can rely on to get through the circumstances, of course. Overall, in the entire company the expenses that we spend is enormous.

So, in that regard whether we have flexibility there we do have flexibility if you ask the question, but then on the other hand, for the if the competition didn’t intensify itself further down the road, if you can continue to improve our efficiency and control our cost, we have to make necessary preparations for that. In terms of sales and marketing that I am responsible for, for example as we have been talking about over time, the online services and web services will have to utilize this more heavily, so that the customers will take care of themselves without using our personnel and of course they would just purchase the handsets and of course the call centers where all done by AI for example, without involving humans or will be answered by machines. These solutions will have to be adopted going forward in order to further reduce our costs.

So, of course, for that we require some system investments and other – necessary preparations are underway already. But if you can immediately reduce our cost just for the sake of intensified competition, it’s not going to be that easy. So, we have to combine the near-term measures with their longer-term measures and over the medium-term we will have to continue to address cost reduction. Through all these means that I just mentioned in all our possible aspects of the business without any [secret calls] we are going to roll of these measures and through these measures we would like to reinforce our competitiveness.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Thank you. Now, one more thing so sorry, that cancellation fee this will be reduced to ¥1000. If that is the case, what kind of impact do you foresee on the overall industry? In your view?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

The view of a company that’s very difficult to answer, but certainly, so far, we have been charging ¥9,500 for cancellation fee. If this goes down to ¥1,000 it is almost nothing. So, there won't be any retention effect from that aspect almost, but on the other hand at least from October that is going to be implemented according to our assumption. The mobile communications subscription contract will not be the condition for the handset contract. So, the communication service contract itself, that subscription may be continued, but the only upper limit for that is through ¥20,000 including carriers and also the distributors.

So, in 24 months. There is a window through three months that doesn't require any cancellation charges and even though those windows that are – that window was available people had to pay – a significant number of people paid for the cancellation fee because of the handset benefits, but if we have established rule across industry, this cancellation fee in itself may not necessarily be a – we don't see a carrier switch as significant as before if this works out well.

So, any [indiscernible] the handset cost will be separated completely from the communication charges. Handset is handset, communication charges will be communication charges and customers will make a decision and choose carriers accordingly based on these different elements. So, we will set the handset charges at attractive levels, as well as the communication charges so that we can be chosen by customers who will like to prepare a good menu for customers.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

That’s all from my side. Thank you very much.

