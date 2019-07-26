Metso Corporation (MXTOF) CEO Pekka Vauramo on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Metso Corporation (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2019 6:00 AM ET

Pekka Vauramo

Okay, thank you, Juha. Welcome to this call. First of all, I mean we had a strong quarter, second quarter as you have seen in the numbers. It was strong in I would say most KPIs and measures that we have.

First of all, the markets, all Key segments, Industrial segments, and Markets, we’re very health during the second quarter. We had strong order intake in both segments. I would say even though the order intake [as a sets] was fairly flat, which is mainly due to timing and timing in mining. But it was a strong and we see a continued very strong pipeline ahead of us.

Despite a flat development in mining equipment orders, we see that strength continues. Metal prices have recovered and are relatively high level. Maybe only metals that are somewhat flat in price development at this moment are copper and zinc, but everything else is really showing a clear trend upwards and this of course means that the pipeline, our pipeline is strong and healthy looking forward.

We saw good order growth in aggregates and services, especially and same applies to Flow Control site. The sales grew very strongly and margin as well – thanks to good execution in our all divisions, I would say. Equipment sales continued to grow faster than service, which is typical for the cycle like this. But despite of that, the fact that equipment margins are somewhat lower than service margins, our profitability improved regardless of that one.

We announced also during the quarter several strategic steps. First of all, we closed a service acquisition in Chile that we announced last year already. And then we announced the acquisition of McCloskey International, the mobile aggregator equipment and service business in Canada. And then a few weeks ago, a transaction to create Metso Outotec, a new combination and the spinoff of Neles as an independent company. This we announced beginning of July. So these are the highlights of Q2.

Second quarter financials very quickly. Eeva will go them through more in detail. Orders received up by 2%. Like said, I mean, looks flat but activity is very strong and healthy in all our markets and we have several interesting orders that are in sort of finalization phase, but we were not able to book them into second quarter. This is primarily in mining side.

Sales 16% up and EBITDA €119 million, which translates to 13.1%, margin all together and operating profit €114 million, 12.6%. So this is once again an improvement over the previous quarter and a clear improvement also on the same quarter last year. And earnings per share firmed up as well.

Cash flow was negative in the quarter. This is very typical for our business when our volumes, the sales volumes, when they are growing. We are tying capital into work in progress. We are tying capital also in receivables and this was something that was expected. There's also some tax payments that were higher than expected during the quarter. Eeva probably comments those for later on.

Looking at Minerals, orders flat. Exactly the same number as year before, but services in aggregates grew very well. We also saw a very healthy growth in small orders of mining equipment, but really lacking any major orders during the quarter. But like I said, we have them in the pipeline.

And sales up all together 17% and driven by equipment, which of course is not necessarily the best thing for the mix, but thanks to good execution, the EBITDA margin in the Minerals improved from 11.5% last year to 12.6% now in this quarter. So good quarter for Minerals all together.

Flow story continues. Orders received up by 9%, $165 million during the quarter. Good growth in distribution day-to-day and business and services. Good project orders, especially oil and gas in Asia. And there again healthy proposal pipeline continues and especially, I mean, strong order bookings of pulp and paper.

Paper machinery companies and several projects that have announced just recently mean that there's a good pipeline and our position in pulp and paper is very, very strong. So looks promising from that side for Flow Control. Sales up 13% and this is mainly organic to 2/3 or 3/4 is in fact organic. And I forgot to mention that in the sales growth of Minerals, it was almost all organic growth that we had. But both segments growing and mostly organically at this moment.

And EBITDA margin improved clearly from 14.5% to 17.1%, 2.6%. And these numbers all together, order growth, sales growth, and margin improvement, they sort of speak for the fact that Flow Control and our Valves business has earned its independence and that we will see them coming ahead once the transaction closes.

And we move onto financials and I'll hand over to Eeva. I'll come back then with the strategy and some other things at the end of it.

Eeva Sipilä

Thanks Pekka, and good morning, good afternoon to everyone on my behalf as well. Looking at the income statement, Pekka commented on the operational items already so I will only highlight a few additional things.

The drop through both to EBITDA and operating profit, EBIT, is very good. We have slightly more amortization from the M&A transactions done in the past two years, but as there have been no other adjustment or restructuring items, the operating profit is really fully reflecting the improved operational performance.

This obviously shows in the significant improvement in the earnings per share, which was €0.59 for the quarter and €1.02 for the first half of 2019. On the tax row worth highlighting perhaps that both the P&L and the cash flow for the quarter include a positive €14 million impact from a repayment received from Finnish tax authorities on a claim we made on an issue that was originally booked in early 2019. And it was now reversed in the adjustment board to our favor.

Moving onto the next slide, highlights the impacts of structural changes and currencies to our orders and sales table, you'll also find in our interim review. As you can see, there was really no material effect from either. Slight positive impact from the acquisitions in – from the acquisitions closed during the second half of last year and the Chilean service company closed in May. Pretty much nothing against the impact from the sale of our Grinding Media business in the beginning of this year. So really a net-net, a very small change. The organic growth in sales is obviously nicely visible in the graph on the right hand side.

Moving to the balance sheet, still perhaps appropriate to remind everyone on the impact of IFRS 16 leasing standard, which explains to a large extent the growth on the balance sheet total from end of last year. Additionally, the further increase in net working capital items is also visible in these numbers. But I'll come back to that on the next slide where you actually see the various elements of the net working capital more in detail. Net working capital in total, €688 million at the end of June, up some €50 million from the end of last year.

On the graph on the right hand side, that represents the lowest part of the border, black bar in my slides. And in the other elements included in our capital employed calculated then on the top of that black part of the bar. This then totals €2.1 billion. In capital employed, which is used in the calculation of both the return on equity and return on capital employed KPIs.

As you can see from this slide, clearly, we continue to tie capital in inventories and trade receivables, as the business volumes continue to grow. The health measured by days is more positive but the overall amount, especially on the inventory side, is an indication that we continue to have work ahead on our supply chain to improve agility in our returns. This is not a new topic, as those of you following us longer know, but continues to be on top of our internal efficiency actions. Results are just not visible for you at this stage, when we are growing as we are.

Moving to the next slide, so cash flow shows the negative impact of net working capital clearly minus €160 million in the first half of the year. Pekka also mentioned that the improving profitability is visible in increased tax payments and that you see from the €52 million as well.

CapEx was also high in the first six months, €41 million. But we do expect that speed to slow down in the second half somewhat as some major investments we have been working are at the final stage. The business acquisitions comprise the acquisition of the Chilean mining service business in the second quarter and then the sale of the businesses row includes the previously mentioned Grinding Media business sale from the first quarter.

Moving to the key financial ratios, we are very pleased that we have been able to lift our business to above 20% return levels with the work done so far on improving profitability and on the profitable growth strategy arena.

Our balance sheet ratios reflect the lower extra position. At the same time, net debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverage continue to be at healthy levels supporting our plans going forward.

And with that, that's pretty much the sort of highlights on the financials. So I'll hand it back over to you, Pekka.

Pekka Vauramo

Okay. Thank you, Eeva. A few things about our strategy execution. I mean one thing that we have discussed for the past year and a half or two years is our investments in R&D. And we have communicated the level of expenditure. We currently stand at 1.8% of sales. We will continue to see more investments going into this area and like we said earlier that sort of sustainable levels should be somewhere between 2% and 2.5% and that's our target level where we will gradually be moving.

Then the other strategic steps, the acquisitions that we've announced and transactions here, the McCloskey International, which we announced in beginning of June. We are currently going through the antitrust filing. We do have clearance from some of the countries, some really important countries.

Already at this moment, in some of the countries, the processes are longer processes and we are in the middle of those. And there's not really much to comment. We don't expect any major delays because of the antitrust and we expect to close the transaction in Q4 of this year.

And just if you recall the numbers that we communicated, it is a company with sales of approximately €300 million in 2018 and a company that has grown in this industry fairly rapidly over the past 10 years, and we are very, very pleased to have it in the family once the approvals are in place.

And the Chilean service business that we have acquired end of last year, we were able to close that one and we are integrating that business as we speak. That is a highly specialized service business, increases our service workforce by nearly 1,000 people in Chile all together. The specialty with this company is the remote monitoring capability, which they have tied with the business model and we are currently, like I said, integrating that business now and taking the learnings, and expanding in future to other countries and markets.

Then the July 4 transaction to create two companies, Metso Outotec and Neles. As we announced it then, these will be two leading companies that we are forming. Metso Outotec in process technology equipment and services, combining really the strengths of two well known companies in this business.

Both companies contribute also businesses where the other is not involved us contributing aggregate business into it and then Outotec, the Metals, Energy & Water part, where Metso is not active at this moment. This is a highly complementary transaction where we form a truly leader in this area.

It will be leader in terms of technology. We will have a very good service footprint and our customers will definitely benefit from our service capabilities and this combination will be very competitive and will be competitively offering its products and services to customers all over the world.

We are also establishing and spinning off our Flow Control business, which today consists of our Valves business area. It will be renamed Neles and Neles, which has grown very steadily over the past three years. I think average growth rate is around 6% and currently even faster as we saw earlier in the numbers. And while growing, it has been able and capable to improve the margin levels. All the time, the recent improvement was from 14.5% to 17.1% in terms of EBITDA.

We feel that this business truly has earned its independence. It does deserve its own independent strategy, which it will have. It has already a new CEO appointed. It will have a new – fully independent Board and owners of Neles Day 1 will be Metso's current shareholders. So Metso will not have any shareholding in Neles. So it's a fully independent company and listed in Helsinki Stock Exchange.

With this transaction, we are able to continue the listing of both Metso Outotec and Neles Day 1, once the transaction closes, which for investors is very convenient access. And we will be able to do it without any IPO process. So it doesn't distract too much of management time at all.

Metso Outotec part combined sales €4.2 billion with 2018 numbers. That includes now McCloskey's €300 million in that one. With that number, we will be number one or number two depending on exchange rates in sort of this business that this company serves.

And like I said, our complementary nature of our businesses is really unique and it will give us a good platform through R&D to develop industry even more competitive and also good platform to grow service capabilities and service business globally.

The ownership in Metso Outotec will be such that Metso's current shareholders will Day 1 own 78% and Outotec's 22% of the combined company. And the synergies, we are expecting to find at least €100 million of cost synergies and €150 million of revenue synergies.

Revenue synergies are primarily coming from the complementary nature of our businesses. And cost synergies are more sort of a traditional administration procurement supply chain type of synergies. And we expect these synergies to be fully realized by the end of this year following the closure of transaction.

Then on Neles' side, a fast growing, very profitable business, business having strong position in fewer industries rather than all over the place. We are strong leaders in pulp and paper and downstream oil and gas control valves. Those are the two most important industry segments where we are. We operate in some others as well, but most of the business truly comes from these two segments.

So this means that we've been able to execute the business well without having too much complexity in our business and in our system, and that's what we feel is the strength of Neles today and will be the strength of Neles also going forward.

Neles has outperformed the market in terms of growth and it is in top class profitability with the numbers that we have been able to show over the time, and now even improving in quarter two.

Having a good sales mix, dedicated management, management that will together with the new Board, create a new independent strategy for the business and its well positioned to grow profitability in future as well.

Timing of this Metso Outotec and Neles transaction, it was, first of all, I mean everything will happen at the same time. We expect it to close beginning of quarter two, 2020 and we have initiated now the antitrust filing. First filings have gone in already.

We have about 20 countries where we need to do all that and we expect that this process will be finalized sometime during the first quarter of next year. This transaction requires approval from both companies' shareholders and the extraordinary shareholder meeting is expected to be held in October 2019.

Then our outlook. We repeat the same outlook that we gave after first quarter. Market activity in both segments, mineral and flow is expected to remain at the current high level both in equipment side and service side. And like I said earlier, our markets have been healthy and they continue to be healthy in both of our segments and equipment and service side. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Omid Vaziri

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I had a few questions. I'll take them one-by-one. The first question is around the outlook for mining equipment orders. We've seen mining equipment orders for some of the shorter cycle equipment providers weaken this year. Does this concern you for demand further out given the latest cycle nature of your Minerals business?

Pekka Vauramo

We've read of course the announcements that the others have made. But what we do follow is of course, our own pipeline more than what competitors do. And the pipeline looks healthy as we speak. Then at the same time, we look at some indicators where metal prices are really maybe not leading indicators, but they tell about health of the market reasonably well.

And if you look at them all except copper and zinc have really recovered nicely. I mean precious metals, both gold and silver, are very high. Nickel is heading upwards. Iron ore firming up a little bit as well. And then on the other hand, we know that there is a longer-term demand for copper. So at this moment, we don't see any reason to change our outlook and we feel that with both of these two things, we still see that the cycle continues.

Omid Vaziri

Yes, thank you. And with respect to the near-term, the usual sequential 6-month outlook that you provide, would it be possible to hear your expectations specifically on the copper mining area?

Pekka Vauramo

No, I wouldn't like to go into details with that one because there are a few projects and we are of course one of the bidders in all of those.

Omid Vaziri

Okay, thank you. And my second question was on services. Service growth, how are you doing on capturing more of the install base? How is the progress been for you and has this contributed to the faster service growth you've had over recent quarters?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes, I think our service development, if I take a look back what we've done in that one. First, we needed to take a bit of firmer control of some of our service activities and that is something that we did in 2018 primarily. And this year, we have continued to execute the service side of it.

We do see increased demand in many different areas. We see that improving the presence will further give us opportunities to bid for additional type of services. We do see increased demand for more expert services.

We are not necessarily going into labor, higher type of services. We try to stay away from that one. But expert services and related parts, components, modification kits, that is the type that where we see still continued potential in our own install base.

Omid Vaziri

Okay, thanks for that. And then my final question is in relation to the McCloskey acquisition that you've spoken of today as well. I understand that the service component of the McCloskey business sales is much lower than the Metso Minerals business today. What can Metso do to get this up? And would this in your view, be enough to narrow the margin gap with current Metso Minerals?

Pekka Vauramo

For sure, there are actions that we can take on McCloskey. The transaction, however, has not closed yet and we are still competitors with McCloskey, and it is a little too early to comment too much about that one. But one thing I can say at this moment is that consumables, the rare parts that Metso truly focuses on, I haven't seen McCloskey being very active in that field at all.

And now, of course, in future, McCloskey equipment will have more and more Metso crushers installed. Then of course, it's natural that we get into this consumable business. The other side of the service business not able to comment at this moment, but we noticed that share of services is relatively low. And one sort of natural reason for that one is that since the install base has grown very rapidly, because of past growth of the company. So the install base is fairly young and doesn't consume, maybe as much base at this moment. So over time that will improve, but I'll leave the comments to a later stage.

Omid Vaziri

Yes. That's very clear and thank you very much again for answering my questions. That's all for me.

Pekka Vauramo

Thanks.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Pekka and Eeva. It's Klas from Citi. A couple of questions from me. First question on what can happen to your sales effort next year, your own actions to improve margin and inventory turns once you start integrating Outotec to happen. Obviously, solid drop through again this quarter despite headwinds from mix and R&D and that's great to see.

But questions we get post the Outotec announcement, is whether this [indiscernible] effort has been put on the backburner because of the integration. I mean I don't think so but you probably have different integration teams and so forth. But Pekka, if you could just talk through the opportunities to continue to – margins in Metso Minerals despite integrating Outotec.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. Of course, I mean we'll make sure that we have dedicated integration teams and what we have internally communicated that whatever is ahead, I mean 99% of current people should continue to focus on daily business right now and also into the future. And the ones who are involved in the integration, they will be sort of dedicated people, separately assigned for that one.

And everyone else needs to focus on daily business, improving it, winning orders, and delivering the previous orders to customers and servicing them. So that will be our messaging to the organization, and of course, we have many means to enforce that activity, including incentives in the company.

Klas Bergelind

And then a follow-up to that. Trying to bridge the drop through [indiscernible]. So it's a big underlying improvement to the margin considering that you still have some 50 basis points negative impact from mix and R&D each. So it's nearly 250 basis points underlying improvement without mix and R&D.

So how much is this bottlenecks annualizing from last year versus your own efforts since you joined as CEO starting to abate. And thinking supply chain efficiency, factory optimization, lower in quality costs, et cetera. Just to understand what has happened so far and what we can expect ahead.

Pekka Vauramo

I think I've been now in the office in 8 months, nearly 9 months. And maybe there's some signs of it, but of course I clearly recognize that many good actions that have been put in place already before my team, they are bearing fruit as we speak. We have some other things in the pipeline that we hope will then provide continuation for the improvement.

Klas Bergelind

All right. My very final one is a question on the guidance. Can you talk a little bit more about the difference within Minerals? Last quarter, I think you said that you were still positive on mining, looking to the market, but you saw aggregates leveling off. And now, we have indeed some softness in India, in aggregate, for example.

Do you still have this view? You're still pretty bullish on mining? We heard from [CAT] yesterday. They're also bullish it feels like in late cycle demand is still coming through in mining versus those underground. But on the aggregate, are you still seeing softness here within your guide? Just to understand the mix between the two.

Pekka Vauramo

I think the only area in aggregates of softness over our main markets, I mean main markets, Western Europe, North America, China, India. The only area where we can see softness is India. We were expecting somewhat faster recovery after the elections, which really hasn't started yet at this moment. But it will at one point start. It's once again a timing issue for aggregates.

Mining, like I said, I mean all the indicators that we use, strength of our pipeline, metal prices, communications with customers, we haven't seen any change in mining outlook.

Eeva Sipilä

Maybe Klas, to add and remind you of the seasonality, obviously, on the aggregate side. So of course, we're kind of going into the slow quarter of there when the high season in aggregates is from sort of November, December to April in the year due to the sort of summer and winter conditions.

Klas Bergelind

Of course. Okay. Thank you.

Hi, there. Just a follow-up on the margins again. To start with, Flow Control margins. I was bit surprised seeing 250 basis points margin expansion in the business, also given that the pump division, which is a high margin business, was transferred to Minerals. So I just wanted to understand more on the leverage you're getting there. So are you seeing increased margins on the orders that you are booking? Or are there any specific areas within the business where you're seeing those low hanging fruits in terms of getting better leverage?

And also, you have some high margin businesses, like U.S. transportation, which were at the bottom last year. I think that should be recovering, helping the margins again. So just some color around those sub-segments as well please.

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I think there's both elements. Throughout Metso, we have put a lot of focus on pricing and to sort of be more granular on that and that's also visible on the flow side. And then again, I would sort of give very high remarks to the flow team on their work on the operational efficiency.

Now, obviously, the valves business is a business with high leverage. So the volumes certainly sort of give a nice tailwind. But there's been a lot of work really going on in the internal supply chain as well as with the suppliers and ensuring a better sort of flow and that the less hassle you have, the better the margins are.

I wouldn't sort of put much on the transportation business segment. It is a very small niche. It had a good year last year and has continued to be on a good level, but it is a sort of, at the end of the day, rather marginal business. So it really is the sort of the work done all throughout the sort of breadth of the businesses.

Tanuj Agrawal

Okay. Understood.

Hi, Pekka. I’m Magnus Kruber with UBS. Just to follow-up on Klas' question there on the aggregate business. Could you give us some color on how the growth rate developed year-over-year from Q1 into Q2?

Pekka Vauramo

We're looking some numbers.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. We can sort of say that it was a double-digit growth in both quarters of the year.

Magnus Kruber

And on the Metso Outotec combination, it's been some time since the announcement now. Can you talk a little bit about the feedback you see from your customers so far?

Pekka Vauramo

Many customers do see this opportunity very much in the same way as we do, that two strong companies, one strong in the front end of the process, the other in the back end of the process, putting their sort of strengths and resources together, merging also the service organization having truly global footprint on that one.

They do see the benefits and they do see the benefits in terms of future technologies that we will be able to push forward and turn into products. And then on the other hand, the service backup that we will be able to provide. That's what we do here for most of our customers that we have spoken.

Magnus Kruber

So no concern going to your market share position and so on after the close?

Pekka Vauramo

Well, of course, we do hear some commentary like that. But mostly, it is that this truly makes sense for the entire industry. And there is someone who does have the capability and resources to develop the technologies even further. [Indiscernible] fairly deep challenges in terms of sustainability, for example, and that requires a lot of R&D efforts, also, digitalization, data analytics. And that part requires a good platform on which to innovate and apply it, and so forth. So there's many aspects that this combination can bring forward.

Magnus Kruber

Okay. Many thanks. And just a final one, and I guess it could be a little bit early to talk about. But in terms of synergies for McCloskey, could you talk a little bit about that? Is there anything apart from topline synergies?

Pekka Vauramo

Of course, there are some synergies. But mostly, they are in fact topline synergies that we have with McCloskey. And as we communicated, then we see possibilities to sell McCloskey developed products through Metso's distribution and then McCloskey will be most likely using Metso's crushers in the future designs. And therefore, they are mostly revenue type of synergies that we do see happening through this one.

Of course, if our crusher volume continues to grow, the volume helps because they are sort of fairly standardized products, products manufactured in well-established factories. And it will improve the efficiency of the factories. And there are some synergies that we can see in that area.

Magnus Kruber

Excellent. Thank you so much.

Hi, there. It's actually William Ashman, JPMorgan. I just had a question on oil and gas, and if you can provide a few more specifics on what you're seeing there in terms of supply chain and which regions. And I also had a question on the R&D spend. And, you know, is there any particular parts of the businesses, or particular markets you're focusing that spend on? Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Maybe on the oil and gas, what we highlight in the report kind of worth mentioning is that if we look at the orders received, we had good project activity in Asia. And as you may well remember, we're obviously sort of in the downstream part of the oil and gas.

Otherwise, the day-to-day distribution sort of general comment to the whole flow across customer industries was positive. It was good activity. That would really be the one thing to highlight. Obviously, this project business is a bit lumpy, but as I said, that's where we kind of saw something perhaps worth highlighting.

Pekka Vauramo

On the R&D side, we have an organization with 7 business areas. We have R&D organized into these business areas. All business areas have their own dedicated growth plan, supported by the R&D plan. And then on group level, we have had up until now development of digital tools and digital products, data products for our customers. So that is the only one that is centralized and there are some dedicated resources and dedicated expenditure in the group level.

But R&D is happening across the board in all business areas as we speak. There is nothing in particular that I would like to highlight to say that this particular area is where we are putting a lot of effort. Here, we can say maybe pumps is an area that we are developing maybe relatively a little bit faster than the others. But it's happened across the board.

William Ashman

Okay. Thank you.

Juha Rouhiainen

All right, if there are no further questions, this concludes our conference call for first quarter results. And we'll be back with third quarter on October 25. In the meantime, we wish you a good continuation summer. Bye-bye.