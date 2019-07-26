Ally's Low Profitability Does Not Support Its Valuations, Buybacks Nearing End

By the end of the current $1.25B buyback program, ALLY will be close to the 9% target CET1 ratio, and we do not see further buybacks beyond that.

The current market prices are slightly above the top end of our fair value estimates that range from $27 to $33, which implies around 5% to 20% downside risk.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) reported a 68% jump in second-quarter profits, driven by tax reversals. At a pre-provision level, the bank earned 8% more than the same quarter last year. ALLY seems to be well-equipped to handle the US Fed rate cut, with largely neutral exposure to interest rate changes. Furthermore, originations continue to come in at above-7% yields, while at the same time, the bank has already started repricing deposits downwards. Deposit franchise seems to be building out quite well, replacing higher-cost market borrowings.

However, we are unexcited by the bank's profitability, and we see an increased risk of rising net charge-offs. The current market prices are slightly above the top end of our fair value estimates that range from $27 to $33, which implies around 5% to 20% downside risk.

Ally shows off its ability to manage margins

Net interest margins for ALLY were lower by only 2bps QoQ - much lower compression than what we saw in the larger US banks. Asset yields inched down just 1bp, while funding costs rose 4bps. NII rose 6% YoY, thanks to growth in average interest-earning assets (+7%), further helped by deposits growth, which is replacing high-cost debt and funding asset growth. The bank guided for strong growth in NII for H2 2019.

The management is of the view that ALLY has a neutral rate positioning and, hence, is largely insulated from the fall in benchmark interest rates, flat-to-inverted yield curve, and changing views on the Fed funds path. This seems true, given that a 100bps instantaneous fall in interest rates will likely lead to only a $147M impact on the NII - just around 3% of annual NII. The market is largely expecting two rate cuts this year, and so a 50bps cut could slice off only 1.5% of NII - nothing to worry.

Deposit funding strengthens

Due to its online-only business model, the bank has been lacking a sticky deposit franchise. Nearly the entire deposit funding is interest-bearing, which means that the customers are mostly yield-sensitive, and there is a possibility that they would not stick around. However, contrary to this belief, ALLY has exhibited a strong deposit franchise, with retention rate in the retail deposit base as high as 96%.

Furthermore, the bank has been successful in increasing the deposit funding to replace the higher-cost market borrowings. Deposits now constitute 72% of the total funding - shy of the 75% to 80% target - against 64% last year and just 52% three years back. Retail deposit base jumped 21% over the past 12 months.

Source: Company reports

Deposit beta is high at 48%, but this is expected due to the fact that (a) the deposits are almost entirely time deposits, and (b) the need to grow deposit base faster. ALLY's funding costs are among the highest in the sector at 2.7%, compared to CMA's 1.36% and FRC's 0.93%. ALLY has already started pricing down deposits ahead of Fed action.

The bank also runs above-100% loan-to-deposit ratio (NYSE:LDR) of 121% due to relatively higher dependence on market borrowings. However, the bank has shown marked progress in this regard - driven by deposit growth - with LDR easing from 136% in Q2 2018.

Loan dynamics look strong

Auto finance - the bread and butter business of ALLY - had a flattish asset growth during Q2 2019, as the rise in retail was offset by a decline in commercial balances. Consumer originations at $9.5B was the best in at least the past six quarters, with 50% of that coming from growth channels (non-GM (NYSE:GM), non-Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)). On the call, the management sounded positive on asset yield expansion, which they expect to continue for the next two years, as new origination will continue to be above 7%.

ALLY has also increased its focus on the used car space, with 50-55% volumes originating in this segment in the recent quarters, compared to 30% two to three years ago. Used car space is two and a half times the new car business and is witnessing strong growth.

Asset quality - a constant source of worry in the auto financing space - has been benign, with net charge-offs declining on a year-on-year basis for the sixth consecutive quarter. The management guided for annual retail NCOs on the low end of 1.4% to 1.6% full-year guidance, driven by the used car business. In our view, a likely slowdown or recession will result in a significant spike in NCOs, and this remains the key risk for ALLY.

Source: Company reports

The stock is over-valued, buybacks likely ending

ALLY stock currently trades at 1.03 times one-year forward tangible book value. Our estimate of fair value lies in the $27-33 range, and hence, we believe that there is a downside of up to 20% from current levels. Our fair value numbers factor in ALLY's low return on tangible equity of 9-10% as well as the historical average P/B trading multiple of 0.8x.

It can be argued that the higher risk in auto lending is taken care of by higher yields. But we would like to point out that even with the current low NCOs, ALLY's three-year average return on tangible equity at 11% is unexciting, given the riskier portfolio.

Source: Company reports, Finalytiks estimates

ALLY has been aggressively repurchasing shares, buying back $1B during Jul'18 to Jun'19. It has so far bought back 102M shares or 18.8% of outstanding shares, starting in mid-2016. The bank has announced another $1.25B program to be carried out over the next 12 months. Based on our estimates, ALLY will be close to the 9% target CET1 ratio by the end of this program, and we do not see further buybacks beyond that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.