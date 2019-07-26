3 Blue-Chip Stocks From The Dow Jones With Over 3% Yields And Good Balance Sheets

But even with all of these obstacles in place, there are always opportunities for decent stocks with high yield, and this article presents 3.

For quite some time now, investors have been starved for yield in this ultra-low interest rate environment. With the S&P 500 recently crossing 3,000, it can seem harder and harder to find an acceptable dividend stock with a decent yield trading at a good price. But it's not impossible - you can find good dividend stocks even among the big blue-chip stocks and even at today's seemingly inflated levels.

In this article, I present 3 blue-chip stocks that all have yields over 3% and are components of the long-lasting Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. Not only that but each of these stocks also has a balance sheet that appears sturdy while carrying a good qualitative reason why valuations could shoot higher. This would lead to great gains for investors who buy now.

The Yield Problem

For years, yields for the 10Y treasury stayed below 1, and rates have finally risen above ultra-low levels and have hovered around 2-3%. Still, a decent dividend yield as a whole has been hard to find in the stock market, both historically and today. This chart shows the concerning trend for income-oriented investors looking for yield lately:

It's not all bad news for investors. While in some cases, managements have been more stingy in giving back capital to shareholders, some of the focus has also been towards higher stock buybacks. See these charts for a good illustration of that:

Low Interest Rates Lead to Buyback Preference

Another side effect to ultra-low interest rates is that it pushes the "allowed" valuations for many different valuation models (such as a DCF calculation) higher, and so analysts and managements alike can view their stocks in question as having a higher intrinsic value than where the stock is currently trading. One example of how low interest rates create higher valuation estimates is in how it affects the discount rate, pushing the value of future cash flows higher and thus creating the higher valuation estimate.

A resulting effect of this when it comes to capital allocation in large corporations is that managements view their stocks as undervalued due to the higher valuation models, and so, an accepted practice for allocating capital when your company's stock is undervalued is buying back your own shares. This can be seen by many investors as more efficient than a dividend payment because there's no tax paid in a share buyback, and so as the trend for stock buybacks has increased, you have another factor alongside low interest rates and also reinforced by low interest rates that push dividend payments down across the board. Here's a nice chart illustrating the increasingly growing trend towards stock buybacks:

Note, how buybacks have outpaced dividend payments for almost all of the 20-year time period between 1999 and 2019, which would naturally push dividend payments lower.

If we are to consider low interest rates and whether they are likely to rise (which it seems that everyone thought in early 2019 by the way), or fall, we see that on a historical basis interest rates are still extremely low.

Source: CNBC, arrow added by author

Source: CNBC

As a dividend investor, one would hope that rising rates would lead to higher dividend yields as the risk free rate would rise higher, leading to investors demanding higher yields for the additional risk that a stock investment would entail and thus pushing down stock prices and valuations to create those higher yields.

On the flip side, higher interest rates can lead to a contracting rather than expanding economy and push operating earnings lower for many companies, leaving less capital available to allocate back in dividend payments and perhaps pushing down dividend yields around the same level that interest rates are rising. However, I would presume that this kind of a fallout would happen in less dividend-paying stocks rather than more, as many companies are motivated to keep consecutive annual growing dividend streaks intact for good dividend-payment track records.

Another possibility is that management could see the falling stock price as evidence that their stock is undervalued and use that as an excuse to buy back even more stock as a percentage of operating earnings compared to dividend, which could negate the effect of higher yields due to falling prices.

Where Will Interest Rates and Dividend Yields Go From Here?

With all of these developments and forces moving to affect dividend yields and payments in the stock market (and we haven't even discussed the influence of the bond market), it's impossible to say whether the trend will continue or if it will finally reverse. We've seen dividend yields trend up for a significant period of time (see the late 1960s and 1970s), and there's also the possibility of a bear market and/or recession which could push the amount of buybacks much lower than dividend payments (see 2008 - 2010 in the Buybacks vs. Dividends chart above). Whether that's the case or dividend yields remain flat or even continue decreasing for the years to follow, the fact remains that investors are starved for good stocks with good financials that pay nice dividends.

A big problem with chasing yields is that you can run into a company that is undervalued not because of a temporary cyclical force or market irrationality but rather because there are real problems with the business model and a large chance at a dividend cut. Recent examples that come to mind include GameStop (GME) whose dividend cut has been debated and met with angry pitchforks (this article by Seeking Alpha contributor Patrick Doyle as an example, and their falling share price as confirmation).

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, we have long-term investors in somewhat of a pickle. We can't control the Fed, or interest rates, or managements allocating capital, or prices, or valuations, or business models that suddenly fail, or a country across the ocean that doesn't want to play ball in a trade war, but we want yield. Along the same lines, it doesn't make sense to overpay on a stock just because the yield is higher, and if anything - there's sort of double risk there too. If a company is aggressively paying a dividend to keep its yield higher despite a higher valuation, well not only are you paying a high valuation but the company could also be returning too much capital to shareholders and not leaving any for reinvestment into the business, which could be awful for the company's competitive position in its market for the long term.

Dividend Opportunities are Everywhere

But I don't want to be negative for this entire article. I do believe that there are and always will be opportunities in the stock market for individual stocks, for the investors who are bold enough to fight the crowd and also have the wisdom to only invest in healthy businesses. To search for stocks with high yields (especially because of low valuations) requires mental fortitude to sift through companies with recent negative news and have confidence that the ship will turn around, so to say. That's just the beginning - buying into a stock with poor price momentum often means seeing the stock take even more of a beating, as it's pretty much impossible to time the market.

That all being said, there will be over-reactions in any time of the market and thus opportunities to buy low, even with large corporations that most people consider blue-chip and great businesses. I've definitely seen my share. For example, I bought Cisco (CSCO) back on February 1, 2016, when its yield was around 2.8%, and even though they've publicly made big splashes with their record stock buybacks, I still have a Yield on Cost of around 6.4% in a very short time period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

You don't even necessarily need to buy into a fraught situation to score a high dividend yield at a great company. Valuations could simply be low because that's where they've always been or a company could be having such stellar earnings performance that the valuations can't keep up with the growth. I had a similar situation to this when I first bought Hormel (HRL) back on February 1, 2015. The yield back then was around 2%, on a stock that seemed to always move in a perfectly straight line with no reason to stop its trend. That has become the case, as the share price keeps climbing like you'd like and yet, I still see an increasing Yield on Cost due to the fact that I'm reinvesting the dividends. Today, I've estimated my Yield on Cost at 3.3%, which doesn't sound like a lot but is almost double the current S&P 500 average dividend yield and on a great company that has returned me around 73% to boot.

Source: Seeking Alpha

3 Possibly Great High Yield Blue-Chip Stocks to Consider Today

But enough about me, how can an investor looking for dividends and dividend growth find a great business today by taking advantage of short-term market pressure? Well, I ran a screen and found 3 great opportunities that fit at least two important criteria: a yield higher than 3% and a Debt to Equity below 1. In addition, these stocks should have some sort of bad news that can be justified as a short term rather than fundamentally long-term problem. With the low Debt to Equity ratio, an investor hopes to pick stocks with strong balance sheets that can survive (and continue paying their dividend) a market with both rising or falling rates. At the very least, you want to avoid a value trap or disaster story.

My original screen returned over 50 stocks to choose from. To make the final selections, I first sorted by Market Capitalization, wanting the biggest blue-chip type stocks that are still good deals valuation wise and relatively healthy. The relatively health criterion made me immediately eliminate AT&T (T), as I know all too much about their leverage situation and how they're desperate for good operating performance to keep the business afloat (good Editor's Pick article by Stefan Redlich covers AT&T's risky dividend debt load). Kraft Heinz (KHC) is another with so many sticky problems lately (Robert Kraft scandal, anyone?), not to mention what SA contributor Ian Croci considered "a mountain of debt". These two don't exactly make me think I'll have much peace of mind, which is why they don't make the cut.

Other great stocks came up on this screen that were excluded for reasons that I didn't want overlapping industries on the final list. Stocks like Chevron (CVX), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Phillips 66 (PSX) could very well be great stock picks that aren't included simply because they operate in the same industry as one of the stocks on the list of 3. I was also intrigued by Dow Company (DOW), as I've written about their dominance in Polyurethane back when the company was DowDuPont (DD) before the spinoffs/split. But, the new Dow company hasn't released a 10-k with official balance sheet numbers since the split, and so I resisted adding this stock to the list for now.

Now we get to the final list. The stocks are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Dow Inc. (DOW). I've included a screenshot with some of their commonly used valuation metrics that you can reference as well:

Source: finviz

You can see that the average Forward P/E ratios for all of these are pretty low and their P/Bs are also below the S&P 500 average (3.53 today), except for PFE. Pfizer does have a good amount of cash on their balance sheet though, which is evidenced by their P/C of around 20. Let's walk through why each of these could make shareholders very happy in the upcoming years.

Exxon Mobil: What's important to realize about a large oil conglomerate like Exxon is that although they are largely in the commodity business and will see their revenues, margins, and stock price fluctuate with the price of commodities like Brent crude oil and WTI, they also will build their businesses to combat the negative effects of demand and production by maintaining various strategies. Some companies obviously do this better than others, and resilience can often be found by how well management redeploys capital and keeps the balance sheet healthy, but a good track record like Exxon's of 36 years of consecutively increasing dividend payments is a good place to start.

In addition, the company is positioning themselves for growth with their build-outs in the Permian Basin, and have sold plans for increased rig operations by the end of the year and much higher production over the next several years.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Relations

Margins have been compressed lately (which has also helped push down the stock price), but it's not a story that investors haven't heard before. Excess gasoline supply is hurting the Downstream business, particularly with refining industry margins, with weak spreads contributing negatively as well. It's gotten so bad for the Downstream Margin Environment that they are approaching 10-year historical lows.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Relations

It's hard to imagine that those can stay low for so long as they would impact the entire industry, and not just Exxon's. Is it possible that some of the small players who are creating excess gasoline supply get snuffed out, eventually pushing margins back up? I believe so. Couple this with the fact that management expects an 11.2% CAGR in earnings per share through 2025 if oil stays at $60, as reported in their investor presentation and referenced in this bullish article for XOM by SA contributor Aristofanis Papadatos.

On the balance sheet is where XOM can really flex its muscle. The company has more Property, Plant, & Equipment ($247 billion) than all of its Total Liabilities ($147.7 billion), and so their superior production capabilities are really evident and clear. Regardless of where the various commodity markets move, it's clear that this company is here to stay and has the assets to do it.

Pfizer: This drug manufacturing company recently made a strategic acquisition of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) for about $11 billion. According to management, they are funding the majority with new debt - which I don't particularly like - but they are clear that the possible capital impact is one in which this transaction won't hinder future share buybacks or dividend payments (and increases).

From the transaction, the company has stated 3 major value drivers that are expected (some of this is medical jargon, but I'll try to draw out the obvious financial impacts): 1. BRAFTOVI/MEKTOVI Combination, 2. Royalties from Out-Licensed Medicines, 3. Preclinical Portfolio. Details below:

Source: Pfizer Investor Presentation

Melanoma is the third most common cancer among both men and women, and while you'd never want to see growth in something as morbid like this, this is a company that now has additional resources to combat diseases like this and other types of cancers by hopefully creating synergies and possibly find combinations with other Pfizer drugs. The Array Biopharma R&D facility in Boulder, Colorado is expected to continue to run and possibly provide greater growth catalysts and innovations. Finally, royalty income from licensed medicines is expected to be significant with income from the likes of Bayer and Loxo, among others.

When it comes to financials, PFE seems to have a promising track record and positioning to maintain and perhaps exceed its previous performance. Over the very long term, the company has been an excellent capital compounding machine, and with a good balance sheet, they should see that continue. Their latest annual figures are below:

2017 2018 Assets Cash & Equivalents 1,342 1,139 Short-Term Investments 18,650 17,694 Accounts Receivable 11,271 11,399 Inventories 7,578 7,508 Other Current Assets 2,300 12,186 Total Current Assets 41,141 49,926 Investments 7,015 2,767 Property, Plant, & Equipment (Net) 13,865 13,385 Goodwill 55,952 53,411 Other Intangible Assets 48,740 35,211 Other Assets 5,084 4,722 Total Assets 171,797 159,422 Liabilities & Equity Accounts Payable 4,656 4,674 Tax Payable 477 1,265 Accrued Liabilities - - Short-Term Debt 9,954 8,831 Deferred Tax Liability - - Other Current Liabilities 15,340 17,088 Total Current Liabilities 30,427 31,858 Long-Term Debt 33,538 32,909 Pension Liabilities 7,430 6,610 Deferred Revenue 3,900 3,700 Minority Interest 348 351 Other Liabilities 24,846 20,587 Total Liabilities 100,141 95,664 Retained Earnings 85,291 89,554 Paid-in Capital 84,278 86,253 Common Stock 464 467 Preferred Stock 21 19 AOCI -9,321 -11,275 Treasury Stock -89,425 -101,610 Other - -1 Shareholders' Equity 71,656 63,758 Liabilities & Equity 171,797 159,422

Source: quickfs.net

The only thing I'd watch here is the company's Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets inside the balance sheet. If these numbers were to be inflated and a significant goodwill impairment charge was to happen, then the company would appear much more leveraged than the Debt to Equity ratio currently relates. With EPS having grown 4.5% CAGR over the last 10 years, investors can hope that a similar increase and a return to higher profitability (such as the 30%+ ROE seen in 2017) can drive great returns on top of the fantastic yield currently offered by purchasing the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance: This company has been a "dead stock" since 2016 and yet, it has continued its strong dividend performance all along the way. This Dividend Aristocrat has increased its dividend for 44 straight years, and yet, it trades at rock bottom valuations (both on current earnings, future projected earnings, and sales). Recently, the stock caught heat and dropped -2.1% in a trading day after an article by the Washington Post reported that WBA was one of 3 companies that distributed the vast majority of opioid painkillers from 2006-2012 in the U.S. The estimated liability exposure was $6.5-8.5 billion from Evercore ISI's Ross Muken (source).

In the company's biggest segment, Retail Pharmacy USA, management has seen headwinds from reimbursement which they expect to continue in the near term. In the latest quarter (presentation here), the Retail Pharmacy USA business saw gross margin decline by 1.5%.

Source: 3Q19 Investor Presentation

However, the company expects to increase scale, efficiency, and services to relieve and, ultimately, negate the pressure from this continuing headwind. All 3 of those goals aren't terribly complex and could be achieved by really any team with basic confidence, which could lead investors to expect a reasonable improvement moving forward. With the negative effects from their Store Optimization Program almost completely realized and the Transformational Cost Management Program expected to deliver $1.5 billion in annual cost savings by 2022, margins will probably be better in the long term which can drive great growth for this important business moving forward.

Source: 3Q19 Investor Presentation

With short-term debt pretty insignificant at $3.9 billion compared to the company's $6.5 billion in Accounts Receivable and $26.7 billion in Shareholder's Equity, combined with a reasonable $12.4 billion in Long Term Debt, the company seems financed conservatively enough to maintain a long-lasting position in the marketplace. You have to imagine that the continually rising top line would eventually get priced into the stock, even if total financial performance hasn't been as picture-perfect as shareholders would've hoped.

The Bottom Line

All in all, there are stocks with yields to be found out there, and they don't require dumpster diving to find. Every company will find reasons to stumble and have struggles every now and then, and it doesn't always mean that the stock's future prospects are forever grim - especially in companies with solid balance sheets and decent cash flows. As a long-term investor, you might never know what catalyst will be the one to help restart a large blue-chip's growth, but it's nice to get paid a healthy dividend to keep you patient along the way. These 3 stocks are ones that appear to be bargains now and could have a great chance at appreciating in value over both the short-term and long-term future. Whether you're sad about current dividend payouts or the trend of dividend payouts overall (or not), make sure you're making the best of it and getting paid along the way.

