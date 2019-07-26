UBS: The Upside's Just Not There, Even At 0.9x P/TNAV

I can't see any more than 8% upside to the share price even from the current depressed-looking P/TNAV level of 0.94x. This isn't enough upside to want to own the shares, given the multitude of uncertainties the company faces.

UBS looks set to miss its 2019 return target of 15% by a wide margin. This is not good for confidence, and the risk to market expectations remains to the downside.

Guidance for 2H is for lower revenues and higher costs, meaning ROTE will slip from the already underwhelming 1H level of 10.8%.

UBS beat profit expectations in 2Q, but the trends that matter are all headed in the wrong direction.

A tough year for UBS shareholders

When I last wrote on UBS (NYSE:UBS) (article here), I noted the stock had a woeful start to 2019, being one of the few financial stocks in Europe that was in negative territory for the year.

Things haven't improved much since. The stock is now essentially flat for the year against a 6% rise in the European banks index, a 20% rally for Credit Suisse (CS) and a 23% rally for Morgan Stanley (MS), UBS's two closest peers.

UBS has also has suffered a significant valuation de-rating and trades at a discount to net asset value (0.94x). This is a quite remarkable turnaround for a company that until very recently was regarded as being best placed to pull itself out of the morass of European banks and to rerate to the valuation levels closer to those of US peers.

Confidence took a knock from the announcement in February that UBS had been found guilty by a French court of illegally soliciting clients and laundering the proceeds of tax fraud. The company has been fined an eye-watering €4.5bn, which it is appealing. However, the fact that the company's total provisions for all litigation cases are only $2.7bn (€2.4bn) means there is a potentially significant liability here.

Ultimately, though, UBS's problems all come down to return on equity, and the blunt fact is that, however nice the UBS wealth management story is on paper, it simply hasn't delivered the level of improvement to group returns that are necessary to substantially re-rate the shares.

2Q results have been greeted with another sell-off

The initial reaction to UBS's 2Q numbers was positive as profits of $1.8bn exceeded expectations of $1.4bn. However, the gloss quickly wore off, and the market has since focused on a number of less positive trends:

Although the group result was 24% ahead of expectations, much of this was due to swings in the Corporate Centre, a difficult line item to forecast and one that is notoriously volatile quarter to quarter. The result of the operating segments was only 5% ahead of expectations.

Within these operating segments, the result was heavily skewed to a good performance from the Investment Bank, which was 28% ahead of expectations as UBS had an exceptionally strong quarter in advisory and underwriting. But with management cautioning on the outlook for 2H, most investors are wary about assuming this continues.

On the other hand, the result in Global Wealth Management (GWM), UBS's biggest and highest value division, was disappointing and missed expectations by 6%.

The outlook for Global Wealth Management has dominated subsequent debate about the company.

Investors appear especially unnerved by the fact that UBS experienced such a big fall in net interest income in 2Q, down 7% YoY within GWM, and down 15% across the group.

NII has obviously been a key point of discussion for US banks this quarter, given the prospect of Fed cuts, but UBS's YoY decline was much bigger. It also drove a much sharper decline in wealth management revenues than any of its US peers.

We know from UBS's disclosures on interest rate sensitivity that it is more negatively geared than peers to falling rates. The company discloses that a 100bps downward shift in the yield curve would negatively impact revenues by ~$0.6bn or an 8% hit to pre-tax profits. Compared to US banks, this is the highest negative sensitivity after Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

But quite why UBS has experienced such a sharp fall in NII before rates have even been cut is a bit of a mystery. The company talked of strong competition for loans, especially in the US mortgage market. It also has to contend with negative interest rates in the Eurozone and Switzerland, meaning there is no reinvestment return on its deposits in these regions.

With management guiding that there will be further NII headwinds in 2H, it seems likely the market will be lowering its sights for 2H revenues, particularly within GWM.

Compounding the problem is guidance that 2H expenses will be higher than 1H.

We currently expect our second half adjusted operating expenses, excluding litigation, to be up slightly versus the first half of the year (CFO Kirt Gardner, 2Q earnings call)

With 2H expenses likely to be higher than 1H, and 2H revenues likely to be lower, it seems clear UBS will post lower profits. 1H ROTE was only 10.8%, so it looks like the full-year outcome will be below this level. Consensus estimates currently see 9.4% on an underlying basis.

UBS has overpromised and is underdelivering

This is the crux of the problem UBS faces: its inability to get ROTE up to respectable levels or to the levels it has promised the market.

I've discussed the comparison to Morgan Stanley in the past, which I think is possibly the most relevant peer, given that both companies have very similar strategies based on re-focusing on wealth, downsizing investment banking, and drastically reducing balance sheet exposure to their sub-scale fixed income businesses.

The chart below compares the return on tangible equity experience of both firms (at group level) in recent years and serves to highlight that UBS has made virtually no progress since 2014 over a period where Morgan Stanley has increased ROTE by two-and-a-half times.

UBS also outlined a series of financial targets at an Investor Day last October that are another crucial benchmark for assessing performance.

Key amongst these are an annual return target of 15% for 2019 and 17% by 2021 as well as a 77% cost:income target for this year and targeted pre-tax profit growth of 10-15% pa in GWM.

Just eight months into the plan, UBS is already veering badly off course:

Compared to the 15% return target for this year (which UBS confusingly states as return on CET1 capital rather than tangible equity, as is the norm for most banks), 1H was 14.6%, but with a weaker 2H in prospect, consensus estimates see the full year outcome being only 11%.

Cost:income was 77.4% in 1H against the 2019 target level of 77%, and it looks like it will deteriorate in 2H. Consensus estimates see the full-year ratio at 80%.

Compared to the 10-15% annual pre-tax growth ambition for GWM, 1H profits actually declined by 17%. Consensus estimates see a full-year decline of 6%.

In the Investment Bank, the company has a 2017 target return on attributed equity (RoAE) of ~15%. 1H was 10.3% and consensus estimates are for a full-year outcome of 8%.

2Q results once again highlight the headwinds UBS faces in its wealth franchise

I've explored the reasons why UBS is struggling so badly to increase returns in a previous article.

An important reason is that the Swiss regulator has demanded ever more capital. UBS had shareholders' equity of $36bn on the eve of the GFC in 2007 and $2.2tn of assets. Today, it has $57bn of equity supporting assets of only $1tn. It has struggled to remunerate this ever-increasing capital base.

However, the bigger long-term problem I see is the declining profitability of UBS's wealth franchise that is supposed to be the cash cow of the business. Pre-tax wealth margins have been on a downward trend for years, but the recent slide has become more pronounced. Many of the reasons are structural, such as the decline of offshore banking as regulatory and tax scrutiny has increased. Much of UBS's recent growth in wealth management has also originated in Asia, where margins are lower than in the traditional European franchise.

2Q has added another cyclical headwind into this mix - lower interest rates.

Even on 0.94x P/TNAV, UBS's valuation is not attractive

Until recently, UBS seemed to have an investment story that elevated it out of the morass of European banking, built on its profitable global wealth management business, and relative absence of exposure to low-growth eurozone economies. The bubble has burst with the stock's recent slide below net asset value.

Unfortunately, a discount to TNAV (currently 0.94x) is justified by UBS's poor ROTE. As I noted above, consensus estimates see 2019 ROTE being only 9.4% and 10.4% next year. The trends in the 2Q results don't give any reason for thinking these estimates are going to move higher any time soon. Indeed, it seems more probable that they could move lower.

This being the case, my ROTE/cost of equity valuation model suggests a target price of CHF12.2 this year and CHF12.8 next year, giving maximum upside of 8%. The model assumes a 10% cost of equity and 2% long-term growth factor.

Given all the uncertainties in terms of the outlook for Global Wealth Management and the Investment Bank, not to mention the unresolved litigation liability in France, I wouldn't buy UBS for 8% upside, and I wouldn't recommend other investors do either.

ROTE/COE valuation model indicates maximum 8% upside

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.