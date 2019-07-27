4 Buy-And-Hold Forever Stocks For Rising Dividend Income

By Josh Arnold

Many investors use their hard-earned investment capital to generate income over time. While high current yields are nice, there is also a very important dividend growth component that can help investors build their wealth over time. However, most companies aren’t suited for this sort of long-term, safe payout growth because of high current payout ratios, susceptibility to recessions, inferior business models, or other challenges.

Some stocks, on the other hand, have tremendously long track records of payout growth over time. The best-of-the-best in terms of long-term dividend growth are the Dividend Kings. This is a group of just 26 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, putting them in very rare company when it comes to income growth.

In this article, we’ll highlight four Dividend Kings that we think will continue to pay rising dividends for a very long time to come. These are among the highest-quality companies in the list of Dividend Kings that we see as providing investors with rising dividend income for many years to come.

Buy and Hold Forever Stock #1: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

The first stock on our list is Johnson & Johnson, the global healthcare and consumer care giant. Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare company that is a leader globally in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer care products. The company gets about half of its revenue from pharmaceuticals, a third from its vast medical device portfolio, and the balance from consumer products like Band-Aids and baby care products.

Johnson & Johnson produces about $82 billion in annual revenue and has a current market capitalization of $342 billion.

Johnson & Johnson’s business model is the reason why the company is a Dividend King, and why we like it enough to include it on this list of buy-and-hold-forever stocks. The company’s model targets areas that see strong and growing demand over time, irrespective of economic conditions. Pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer care products all fit this description and Johnson & Johnson has built its portfolio very intentionally over time to meet this goal.

The company has certainly had some missteps over time, including the enormous list of lawsuits it has faced over the decades. However, its portfolio of products that serve a variety of needs in the healthcare space is unique. Combined with its massive scale, Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio is unmatched globally.

The company’s diversified product offerings provide steady growth and recession resilience, the combination of which is why Johnson & Johnson has been able to raise its dividend for more than a half-century while others it competes with haven’t.

Johnson & Johnson’s earnings-per-share actually grew during every year of the Great Recession, and the company has suffered lower year-over-year earnings-per-share just two times in the past 16 years. There are very few companies in the world that can make that sort of claim, and this is why Johnson & Johnson continues to be a widely held dividend stock. When the next recession strikes, we are confident Johnson & Johnson’s earnings will hold up nicely and assuming the recession isn’t worse than the last one, the company should continue its impressive run of steady growth.

Speaking of steady growth, Johnson & Johnson has grown its earnings at a rate of about 5% annually over the long-term. This sort of growth isn’t spectacular, but given the company’s focus on products with steady demand, and its sheer scale, this is more than good enough. We see earnings-per-share growth slightly higher than that in the coming years at 6%.

This growth will accrue from a combination of revenue expansion and share repurchases, the latter of which is generally good for a low-single-digit tailwind on its own. Over time, Johnson & Johnson has proven its ability to generate growing demand for its products and we have no reason to believe its current portfolio won’t deliver. This will help Johnson & Johnson continue to boost its payout over time, raising its available cash available for distribution to shareholders each year.

Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is in the low-40% area for this year, which is generally where we find it. That makes the dividend ultra-safe given the company’s strong track record with earnings growth through all kinds of economic environments, but it also means the dividend can be safely raised for many years to come. Like the other stocks in this list, Johnson & Johnson’s dividend has very favorable prospects from a safety and growth perspective long-term.

The yield is also very close to 3% today, so Johnson & Johnson provides a strong mix of current income that is well in excess of the broader market, with above-average growth and safety metrics. For these reasons, Johnson & Johnson is one of the best dividend stocks on the market, as it has been for a long time.

Buy and Hold Forever Stock #2: Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the US behind rival Home Depot (HD). The company has operated since 1946, growing from a single hardware store to a sprawling, 2,000 store behemoth in the US and Canada. Lowe’s generates $73 billion in annual revenue and has a current market capitalization of $80 billion.

Generally, retailers aren’t necessarily thought of as safe, hold-forever investments because most sectors of retail are highly cyclical. However, Lowe’s operates in a very lucrative sector of retail that is somewhat cyclical, but certainly less so than apparel or specialty retail, for instance. Indeed, construction continues through recessions, albeit at slower rates, but things like home maintenance don’t fall off during times of economic hardship as these items are generally nondiscretionary. For this reason, Lowe’s holds up quite well during recessions compared with other sectors of retail.

In addition, we like Lowe’s because it operates in what amounts to a duopoly with Home Depot. The two have the great majority of market share in the US and with no competitors of similar scale, they enjoy strong margins. Lowe’s has underperformed Home Depot in recent years, but Lowe’s is certainly no slouch and we see its status as a member of a duopoly as another reason to like the stock.

During the Great Recession, Lowe’s saw its earnings-per-share decline meaningfully, but certainly not to the extent that other sectors of retail did. Earnings per share declined from $1.49 in 2008 to $1.21 in 2009, but it quickly rebounded to $1.44 in 2010 and hasn’t looked back. This recession resiliency is not only favorable for obvious reasons, but it helps the company maintain its very impressive streak of dividend increases. Management knows that because the company’s earnings will only be moderately impacted by even a severe recession, the dividend can continue to be raised. This is the recipe for a terrific long-term dividend growth stock and Lowe’s dividend history is proof that even a retailer can help income-oriented investors sleep well at night.

Apart from recession resiliency and a favorable business model, we see Lowe’s as having a robust growth outlook. Indeed, we think the company can grow its earnings per share in the high single digits in the years to come thanks to a combination of factors.

Lowe’s isn’t opening enough new stores to move the needle on revenue, but very strong comparable sales have been enough for many years. The company continues to post mid-single-digit comparable sales increases and that, along with margin expansion and share repurchases, have been enough to help the company compound its earnings-per-share growth in the past decade at 17% annually. While we don’t think high-teens growth is reasonable to expect, we do think that the combination of low to mid-single digit revenue growth, some measure of margin expansion, and share repurchases can reasonably be expected to boost earnings-per-share by 8% or so annually in the years to come. This will help boost the denominator in the payout ratio equation, thereby making it easier for Lowe’s to continue to raise the payout.

Lowe’s current payout ratio is just over one-third of earnings, meaning it is quite low, particularly considering the company has raised its dividend for more than half a century. With a low payout ratio, not only can Lowe’s can not only continue to raise its dividend indefinitely, but the possibility of a cut is much less likely. There is a huge margin of safety in the payout today such that Lowe’s could experience a much larger decline in earnings per share than it did during the Great Recession, and still continue to boost its payout. This sort of safety is ideal for long-term investors and we have no reason to believe Lowe’s won’t continue to raise its payout for many years to come.

Lowe’s has one of the lower yields among the Dividend Kings at 2.2%, which is just over what the broader market delivers as measured by the S&P 500. However, the prospect for growth in the payout is much better for Lowe’s than for many of the other Dividend Kings due to its strong earnings growth and low payout ratio.

Buy and Hold Forever Stock #3: Target Corporation (TGT)

Next on our list is Target Corporation. Target traces its roots back to 1902 but the Target name has been around since the early-1960s, having been a part of the former Dayton Company. Since the 1960s, the Target brand has seen enormous growth and it now operates about 1,850 stores, selling everything from grocery items to apparel to bicycles to electronics. The company produces about $78 billion in annual revenue and has a current market capitalization of $45 billion.

Target is the second retailer in our list of buy-and-hold-forever stocks, but made the list for completely different reasons from those of our other retailer, Lowe’s. Target has remade itself in the past couple of years after suffering comparable sales and profitability declines that saw its earnings per share deteriorate markedly in 2017.

Target is now more focused on the consumer’s digital experience, having invested heavily in things like various delivery options, in-store pickup, and the like. These enhancements are the product of billions of dollars of cumulative infrastructure spending, but the work is paying off. Consumers are responding in a big way to Target’s new, convenient options for ordering that don’t require one to actually walk around and shop.

In addition, Target has expended capital on store remodels, refreshing and updating the exteriors and interiors of the stores to have a more upscale feel with better lighting. This in-store experience complements the digital options the company offers, providing a better shopping experience no matter how one chooses to interact with Target.

Target has been focused on its merchandising strategy as well, which was a primary concern a couple of years ago, driving lower comparable sales and margins. Target has experimented with store-within-a-store concepts, some which have worked and some of which haven't. In addition, Target is heavily into private label brands, particularly in staple categories like groceries, apparel, baby supplies, etc. These items generally have lower price points for consumers, but better margins for Target, making them a popular, and profitable, choice for consumers. These merchandising steps have worked in aggregate and the company’s strong growth rates in the past couple of years reflect this success.

Target, like Lowe’s, also has a component of recession resiliency due to the nature of the goods it sells. Target certainly sells some discretionary items like electronics, for instance, but the majority of its wares could be considered staples. Given this, demand for these items should remain quite steady during recessions, which is exactly what we saw during the Great Recession.

Indeed, earnings per share declined from $3.33 in 2007 to $2.86 in 2008, but very quickly rebounded to $3.88 in 2010. This sort of recession resiliency is very attractive and we believe that Target, due to the initiatives described above, is in much better shape now than it was a decade ago to weather the next recession. This should help protect the dividend and facilitate further growth when the next recession strikes.

Target has managed to grow its earnings per share at an average annual rate in excess of 6% in the past decade. However, the past decade includes some missteps that crimped growth, including the merchandising errors discussed above, and the company’s relatively slow response to consumers’ digital shopping habits. In addition, it includes Target’s failed attempt to expand into Canada.

However, we see the current version of Target as ready to grow at 6% or better in the coming years. This growth will accrue from a low-single-digit tailwind from comparable sales – which we believe will be largely driven by strong digital growth – as well as a small measure of margin expansion. Target’s margins have been a bit of an afterthought in recent years as the company has instead chased revenue growth and market share, but now that those investments have been made, the company should see margin reflation. Finally, Target has reduced the share count by about 4% annually for the past five years, providing yet another tailwind to earnings-per-share growth over and above earnings growth on a dollar basis.

Target’s payout ratio isn’t quite as favorable as that of Lowe’s, but is still under half of earnings at 43% for this year. That means the dividend is quite safe, and given that Target saw just a ~15% decline in earnings-per-share during the worst of the Great Recession, we don’t see any reasonable scenario where the dividend would come close to consuming most or all of the company’s earnings-per-share. That not only provides the sleep-well-at-night quality that long-term investors want, but it also gives the company plenty of room to continue boosting the payout for many years to come. This, combined with an improved growth outlook, makes Target a terrific buy-and-hold dividend stock.

Finally, even though the stock is trading very near its all-time highs, years of consistent and meaningful dividend growth have the yield at 3%. That’s much better than the broader market and makes Target not only a dividend growth story, but one with a strong current yield as well.

Buy and Hold Forever Stock #4: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

The final stock in our list of companies to buy and hold forever is a real estate investment trust, or REIT. Federal Realty Investment Trust is one of the largest REITs in the US, and focuses on high-income, densely populated coastal markets in the US. The trust owns and operates mixed-use properties that generally center around upscale retail. It has a long and successful track record of redeveloping properties to fit its standards, and raises rents over time. Federal Realty was founded in 1962 and produces nearly $1 billion in annual revenue; the stock trades with a current market capitalization of just under $10 billion.

REITs are generally quite cyclical, and this is particularly true for REITs that focus on retail. For obvious reasons, retail REITs suffer during economic downturns because retailers in general are cyclical, meaning the underperforming ones will struggle to pay rent obligations when times are tough. In turn, this causes the landlords to suffer as more spaces are vacant. However, Federal Realty’s unique model is why we like the stock and why it is the only REIT on this list. Indeed, Federal Realty is the only REIT on the Dividend Kings list as well.

Federal Realty primarily owns shopping centers that it buys, redevelops, and then operates with upscale retailers and providers. However, it is also diversified into residential properties to some extent, creating properties where people can both live and play. The trust’s portfolio of just over 100 properties is generally leased at rates in excess of 95%, so Federal Realty has a healthy mix of steady income and availability. This is key because the trust has proven exceptional over time in terms of raising rents, and this impact is most seen on vacant properties where Federal Realty can find a new tenant for better rates. This, combined with organic rent growth, is a primary reason why Federal Realty has been so successful over the years.

By focusing on the best properties in the best markets, Federal Realty’s model has proven superior to other REITs over the long term. Federal Realty’s markets are the ones with the best income and population statistics, as it isn’t trying to be all things to all people. The trust understands where the best growth opportunities are for the long-term and isn’t afraid to go after them.

Federal Realty is also unique among REITs in that it is actually resistant to recessions. For obvious reasons, most REITs suffer mightily during economic downturns given that their tenants struggle, and occupancy rates rise. While Federal Realty will see some pressure during the next recession, its focus on the highest-quality tenants helps it to maintain and grow earnings during tough times. Indeed, the trust grew its funds-from-operations per share, or FFO, by 6% in 2008, while that number was flat for 2009 and 2010. While investors surely prefer growth over stagnation, the fact that Federal Realty managed to maintain its FFO per share during the worst recession in decades is an outstanding endorsement of the trust’s business model. This is why we like Federal Realty, and why it is the only REIT Dividend King.

Federal Realty’s growth hasn’t been particularly impressive over the past decade, but the trust has managed to compound FFO-per-share at a rate of about 5% annually. Given the varying economic conditions that have existed during that time frame, as well as the very competitive environment for retailers, however, this is quite good. Many REITs, particularly those focused on retail, have struggled to even maintain FFO per share, while Federal Realty has continued to steadily grow.

We see ~5% annualized FFO-per-share growth in the coming years as Federal Realty maintains its high occupancy rates, and continues to see higher base rents over time. In addition, we expect margins to rise gradually as the trust redevelops its properties and is able to drive higher rents on a comparable basis. Indeed, Federal Realty has been doing this for a long time and the formula works. Finally, the trust continues to buy and develop new properties gradually over time, building the base of properties on an absolute basis.

As a REIT, Federal Realty’s payout ratio will always be high, as it is required to distribute most of its income to shareholders. However, the trust’s current payout ratio is just two-thirds of FFO per share, which is quite low for a REIT. That is very desirable because it allows the trust to continue to raise its payout irrespective of economic conditions and should afford Federal Realty the ability to fund many more years of consecutive dividend increases. Combined with its steady FFO-per-share growth over time, Federal Realty’s dividend is highly attractive. In the world of REITs, Federal Realty’s dividend is the gold standard for these reasons.

Federal Realty’s yield is also 3.2% today, which is well in excess of the broader market, providing investors with strong current income to go along with outstanding safety and growth prospects.

Final Thoughts

While there are many places an investor can look to generate income, for those that seek growing income over time should start with the Dividend Kings. These stocks are the best in the market in terms of long-term stability and quality, and we’ve picked four of our favorites here. These four companies offer investors safe, reliable, and growing dividends over time while possessing superior operating models in their fields. For that reason, these four stocks could be the foundation of a long-term portfolio of dividend growth.

