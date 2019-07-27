Care.com: The Challenges Of Online Vetting And Brand Reputation

If the company can resolve its vetting/checking issues, the stock is likely to rise to more reasonable EV/FCF multiples.

Gross margins have ticked down, but this has not overly impacted operating income or free cash flow.

Care.com has continually delivered revenue growth in the past 8 quarters, despite facing vetting issues reported in the WSJ.

Shares in the online information services provider Care.com (CRCM) have been bouncing along a bottom for the last four weeks, following several legs down, taking the shares from a March high of $25.81 to the current price of $10.93

Underneath, there are numerous positive fundamentals which, at first sight, would indicate a strong, reasonably well-run, and probably undervalued, company, operating in a long-term growth market. More analysis will be provided on these fundamentals further down.

A Brief Overview Of The Company

Care.com provides an online platform/marketplace for finding and managing family care, both in the U.S. and globally. This includes care needs, including child-care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping. The individual providers (caregivers, cleaners, tutors, etc.) gain access to the marketplace, via the [reasonably easy to use] platform.

As shown on the chart below, the top-line sales revenues (shown in red) have been consistently rising over the past 8 quarters. This has been offset to some degree by declining gross profit margins (in orange), which have dropped from around 79.5% to the present 76.618%.

What is interesting to note in these conditions (of improving top-line revenue amid tightening gross margins) is whether, the lower margin has affected the actual bottom line, in terms of free cash flow and operating income.

As can be seen, both the free cash flow (in yellow) and operating profits (also known as EBIT, shown in green) have suffered some minor dips in May, with FCF in fact recovering slightly since.

EV/FCF Valuation

Looking at valuation multiples, I tend to prefer the Enterprise Value/Free Cash Flow (EV/FCF, shown in blue) ratio as opposed to the more common P/E ratio.

Enterprise Value (or EV) takes into account the market cap, plus company debt minus cash/equivalents on the balance sheet, hence providing a better picture of the 'worth' (or takeover value) of a business, than just price (market cap) alone.

As can be seen in the below chart, the EV/FCF has been declining over many weeks, from a 30x multiple back in early March, to the present 11.8x. The lower the EV/FCF (much like P/E), the more potential value the company offers.

So, Is The Stock Undervalued?

What the above leads me to question is whether much of the negativity has already been priced into the current stock, and if so, is there an opportunity here to buy the stock at the currently depressed levels.

Beyond the not-insignificant 3% drop in gross margins, the company has suffered some bad luck recently, and I wonder if some of these issues have led to excessive pessimism (and an over-discounting) in the stock.

Proactive Measures In Online Vetting

Back in March, the Wall Street Journal reported that many day-care centers listed on the site were unlicensed. This is naturally a major concern for any investor, as the model (which operates in a competitive market) depends heavily on reputation - any erosion of this, and potential customers can easily search and switch for alternatives. Reputation is paramount.

The company has addressed this proactively.

In a statement (and press release present on the website), the company said it was implementing "a number of" enhanced safety measures on its consumer platform.

The steps included "in-depth background checks of caregivers and an identity verification pilot."

Additionally, the company named Clark K. Ervin, former inspector general at both the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department, to the board.

These proactive measures, in my view, go some way towards alleviating any major concerns by customers who use the platform. In fact, many times, such measures can have a positive impact, as everything online is presently under scrutiny for learning, adapting, and improving. Micro-measures of continual adaptation apply to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as much as Care.com.

The Takeaway

Buying Care.com stock comes with risk. It is speculative but, in my view, a calculated opportunity.

The stock has taken multiple legs down since March 2019, dropping over 55% since. Gross margins have suffered slightly, and this may continue as the market for this type of service is competitive. Alternative platforms do exist where customers can easily find caregivers, tutors, cleaners, etc.

However, the same concerns of vetting and checking are universal to each of these companies, and the technology to check individuals' credentials on the platform exists (and improve over time) through consultations and product/service developments, which I believe Care.com has been (and likely will continue to be) proactive in.

In the end, the brand reputation is paramount, and continual development will more than likely iron out these 'temporary' issues.

The brand (including the valuable name) and market the company has carved out remains relatively intact, in my opinion, with gross margin contraction largely a result of competitive headwinds, as opposed to anything structural. Margins will even out over time.

At the current price, I believe much of the pessimism has not only been priced in but overimpacted, in what is a reasonable growth company with healthy operating income and free cash flow, with a near all-time low in the EV/FCF valuation multiple.

If we model a recovery in optimism over the longer term and assume (conservatively) that Care.com's free cash flow remains the same as it currently is, a reasonable price/FCF multiple would likely return to around 18x, which is the median of the peak-trough price/FCF in the past 8 quarters.

At 18x free cash flow, the projected share price of Care.com, at a recovery point (a new permanent CFO, evening out of gross margins, and finding a positive solution to the vetting issues), will be around 52% above the current share price.

I am not saying the stock comes without risk. The negativity can entrench itself occasionally, especially on lesser-noticed small-cap stocks. The competitive challenges (and impact on gross margins) could have been underestimated. This is not an exact science.

But at the current price, Care.com does offer a good opportunity for an investor with a speculative streak to put a small portion of his/her capital to work.

