EDP Energias de Portugal's (ELCPF) CEO António Mexia on Half Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Miguel Viana

Hi. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this First Half 2019 Results Conference Call of EDP. We’ll start with presentation by our CEO, António Mexia; and our CFO, Miguel Stilwell de Andrade; followed by a Q&A session. Afterwards you can – at this Q&A session you can use both questions by our website, www.edp.com, or through the phone line.

I will pass now the floor to our CEO, António Mexia.

António Mexia

Thank you, Miguel. Good morning everybody. Thanks for being present on this conference call. As usual I will start with the highlights and key figures and key comments that we want to share with you about the results. So if you’re following the presentation, as you have on Slide 3, I would like to start by providing this overview on the performance over the first six months. Our EBITDA increased by 11% to €1.9 billion with strong growth across our three business platforms.

Let’s see on the positive side. We had built out of 900 megawatts of renewables capacity over the last 12 months, mostly wind, and also the execution of asset rotation strategy with one deal in Europe already with a significant contribution to our first half results as you will see. We have reached – basically we are close to one fourth of our €1 billion target for 2019-22 at valuation assumptions above our business plan expectation. Additionally, our networks platform showed also sound growth.

In Brazil, significant demand grows in distribution. It’s relevant. While in transmission we have commissioned our first line and we have three additional lines currently under construction. In Iberia, the evolution was basically marked by the EBITDA benefiting from an OpEx reduction of 5% year-on-year. On the negative sides, our performance was significantly penalized by the weak hydro resources in Portugal, which in the first half of the year were 44% below average.

In terms of net profit, we see an increase of 7% to €405 million benefiting from the 14% growth at EBITDA – EBIT, supported also by significant efficiency improvements with OpEx decreasing by 1% on a like for like basis. Our financial costs were penalized by 30 basis points increase that we have already seen in the last time we met. Why? Because we have an increasing rate of our debt in dollars and Brazilian real and of course the relevant issuance of €1 billion hybrid green bond in January of this year.

Our net debt fell by 1% year-on-year to €14 billion in June of 2019 or plus 4% versus the end of December last year. Following organic cash flow of €0.7 billion in which – in the first half 16% increase year-on-year, so the €700 million, it represents a significant increase on a year-on-year basis supported by the expansion of our activities and working capital improvements. Expansion investments more than double year-on-year of which 85% were investments in renewables. Last but not least, I’m seeing that everybody knows, on 15th of May, we have paid the full amount of our annual dividend that amounts to €700 million, fully aligned with our commitment on a sustainable and stable dividend dollars.

So if we move to Slide 4, as you can see, our hydro production in Iberia fell by 50% year-on-year following very low, as I mentioned, resources in the first half of 2019, 44% as I already stressed below historical average, which compared to 15% above average in first half of last year. Regarding wind resources, there were close to the long-term average in the second quarter but still 4% below average for the entire first half, so the first quarter was bad, the second on average but still on average below.

Moving to Slide 5, we see – we explained the 11% increase of EBITDA. So let’s move first in renewables. Renewables EBITDA increased by 9%. In wind and solar, the assets rotations was actually announced in April generated €200 million gain. But I want to stress that excluding this impact underlying EBITDA in wind and solar rose by 6% following the similar increase of installed capacity, a 5% recovery of average selling prices more than offsetting the effect of weak wind resources that I’ve just mentioned. On the negative side in hydro, the low volumes in Iberia implied a minus €200 million impact on EBITDA partially compensated by higher average prices.

Now a second platform networks, EBITDA increased by 12%. We see in Brazil the growth driven by a 4% increase of electricity demand in distribution and a positive impact from the tariffs updates while in transmission we benefit from the rollout of the lines that we have under construction. In Iberia, as I mentioned, EBITDA increase backed by sound performance with a reduction of OpEx of 5%.

Lastly in client solutions and energy management, EBITDA was 24% up supported by the supply operations in Iberia following the normalization of the market and the regulatory context after the adverse conditions that we faced in 2018 and also important a 73% increase in gas generation in Iberia. Let’s move into cost on Slide 6. We continued to see a strong performance on operating costs. OpEx on a like for like basis showed a decrease of 1%. In Iberia, OpEx fell by 1% in normal terms and 2% almost in real terms.

In Brazil, OpEx increased in local currency in 3% or almost minus 1% in real terms in a period of significant expansion of activity gathering more with less. At EDPR, adjusted core OpEx per megawatt also of course, which includes ForEx impact and one-offs, fell significantly by 2% year-on-year. Summing up, OpEx year-on-year was below inflation in all our key geographies leading to reduction in expenses in real terms.

Talking of net profit in Slide 7. We see a 7% increase to €405 million, as I mentioned, supported by renewables and networks. EDP Renewables had profit increased by 147% year-on-year, of course, significantly impacted by the assets rotation.

In Brazil, net profit increased 10% year-on-year in local currency, propelled by strong growth in networks partially offset by lower results in energy management. In Spain, the lower net profit reflects deterioration of dark spreads and the positive fiscal impact in last year. If it was not for this, basically, we are good.

Finally operations in Portugal, I think it’s relevant, post a net loss of €18 million in its traditional business continuing heavily penalized by taxes and regulatory costs such as, the sales, the social tariffs, all the supported by generators, raw battery [indiscernible] and also of course as we mentioned the low hydro resources in the first half. So all the platforms with the exception of Portugal are going well.

Slide 8, strategy execution. I think it’s important that from here we do something detailed on this because we have just presented four months ago in London our strategic object. And I believe that a lot of things since have happened at consolidated division of this execution.

So moving to Slide 9, first element that is relevant, it’s the increase of renewables secured project. So we are basically trying to talk about the key figures, the key elements that we are expecting us to deliver since we presented those targets in January. So as we plan, we have set the target of deployment of 7.2 giga watts of new renewables capacity in the four years period, and we have been focused on delivering our project that fulfill our investment criteria in terms of risk returns and deposition.

By June 2019, we had 1.3 giga watts of renewables projects under construction, and over the first year, we have secured more than 800 megawatts of PPIs for renewables project to start operating before the end of 2022 across all our geographies. So we have an increase to 3.3 gigas representing 46% of the target in terms of solar and wind built out for the four years period. So clearly, we are delivering on that front almost half for the four years until 2022.

Also in terms of Brazil, regarding our six Greenfield transmission projects, which represent total investment of R$3.8 billion, we have already reached 30% of execution of the total investment, of which 20% incurred in the first half of 2019. In last December, as you remember, we delivered the first line with 20 men advanced to the schedule and we have currently three lines in the construction and two additional lines in permitting stage, one of which added to our portfolio in last May. And all of this will be delivered before time.

We have also been working on the funding optimization of this project that you know it’s relevant in Brazil, which has also provided a significant improvement of our returns. Up to now, we have already raised R$1.6 billion of infrastructure for offshore gas or 50% of the expected funding needs for this portfolio.

The second element of the execution on Slide 10. The establishment of JV with Engie over 50%-50%. I think it’s relevant, offshore will be an important element for our growth throughout the plan, but also throughout – the period out after 2022. And we expect to show significant growth over the next decade.

So with Engie, we have created the clearly a top five wind off-shore player. We believe that this partnership will reinforce our competitiveness in this area given our complementary competence and I think it’s important complementary capabilities to large scales of operations which are required to succeed in such a capital-intensive business. These JVs, also I would like to stress this, a natural development for two companies that have been partners in several wind projects since 2013 so we know each other well. The JV will have a dedicated team and shall controlled governance with the first CEO being proposed by EDP and the COO and Chairman by Engie followed by a rotation agreed after three years mandate.

The JV has four wind off-shore projects in construction stage all with fill in tariffs already secured spread around for geographies and include fixed and floating off-shore technology, representing a total capacity of a 2.5 gigas. And On top of this, we have other projects under development amounting to 3 gigas with highlights to Moray East project in UK where there will be a CFT auction this year. And the Mayflower project in the U.S. which is eligible to the next PPI auctions in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Third element on Slide 11, assets rotations and disposals in Iberia. So very different assets rotation something that is structural to our business, something that is recurrent and disposals, of course, in the pressure low of rebalanced portfolio and also deleveraging. The assets rotation through the monetization of fully valid renewables projects to reinvest in new projects in development stages became, as I mentioned, a recurrent piece of our business and important part of our strategy, not only [indiscernible] but in our case, we are clearing this.

In this front, since our strategic presentations of just four months ago, we have with one assets rotation in Europe, which follow our first deal of this gain closed in U.S. last December. This deal was agreed and completed evaluations the best our business by assumptions, benefiting from the current downward trend in long-term interest sets and the strong market demand for quality assets sustainable infrastructure assets of the quality. This transaction will provide €0.8 billion of cash proceeds over the second half of this year, representing roughly 20% of the €4 billion target in terms of assets rotation, so – and we will have a more.

Second, another important commitment in our strategy plan was the disposal evolving assets in Iberia to be executed in a 12 to 18 months period, targeting to reduce the weight of the Iberian market in our portfolio, an important contribution as I mentioned, to reduce our leverage. Over these four months periods, we have identified the portfolio of merchant generation assets in Portugal representing an installed capacity of 1 giga and 1.5 giga for potential disposal. These assets have raised from market interest from a large number of potential investors, among which we have selected a restricted group of interest party to present nonbinding offers next week.

Moreover in line with what we defined in our strategic plan, we have been developing other options regarding potential disposal in Iberia, which may execute depending on the evolution of current merchant process. So we have our plan A and Plan B. So clearly, we are very focused on these figures that we have committed in January. Overall, we reaffirm our expectation of delivering our commitment in terms of the asset disposal through a directed value crystallization to our shareholders within previously announced timeframe that would assure the full delivery of the disposal program before 2020 year end.

So finally on Slide 12, I would say that the word is on track to deliver our targets of strategic plan. So regarding the key elements, so we are talking about visibility. Regarding our accelerated and focused growth ambitions, we have built quickly 900 megawatts and that is 800 megawatts of long-term contracts having the secured for, what I referred, the 46% of the targets up to 2022. The JV on the top, the new transmission line in network, so clearly all of these items are – in four months explain exactly why feel comfortable on this growth.

Second, continuous portfolio optimization. We have, as I mentioned, already crystallized it under Maranhão assets in terms of assets rotation with valuations better than assumed in our plan. And also we have clearly launched this process in Iberia and the non-binding proposals next week. Next week is a good sign of all the home work done in the last four months

Thirdly, in terms of solid balance sheet commitment, we have reinforced our credit metrics through the issuance of the green bonds, and we have secured – securitized €1.1 billion of tariff deficits in Portugal. Contribution to reach the €6.7 billion of financial liquidity by June, which covers refinancing needs beyond 2021. So clearly, we have a very strong liquidity position.

On efficiency and digitalization front, we have delivered in the first half, 1% reduction of OpEx, as I mentioned. On the digital front, I would highlight as an example the successful ongoing rollout of digital meters in Portugal, which in this first half provided a 40% increase in remote readings with a significant reduction in operating costs. We continue to make the attractive shareholder remuneration having delivered in last May dividend as foreseen.

But finally, I would like to highlight that in terms of guidance for 2019, we maintain basically what we have stated in the first quarter 2019 results conference call. First, we continue comfortable with EBITDA consensus of €3.5 billion, second we consider this still possible to achieve consensus by profit close to €800 million, depending of course naturally on hydro and wind conditions during the first quarter.

So I will now pass to Miguel Stilwell for more detail analysis and then I will come back for the Q&A session. Thank you. Miguel?

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade

Thank you, António. So now moving on to more detailed analysis of the results. I would ask you to turn to Slide 14. So here in fact, 14 as we have shown in previous quarters, you can see that the focus continues to be clearly on renewable energy with a 2% increase in the renewable installed capacity. And I also like to highlight that this represents a 6% increase in wind capacity. So with this the renewable energy now weighs 74% of EDPs installed capacity, and 68% of its generation mix, despite very high first half in Iberia, and also slightly weaker wind resources in some of our key geographies, although that was mostly in the first quarter. So overall, renewables production 16% lower than the first half due to lower renewable resources, but still over two-thirds of our total production.

If we turn to Slide 15, here we can see that the wind and solar EBITDA increased 40% year-on-year to €961 million significantly impacted obviously, by the €219 million of asset rotation gain in Europe. Excluding this impact, the remaining underlying activities still grew by 6%, and I think this is extremely important. So excluding the asset rotation, even so the underlying business grew 6% driven by the opposite increase in installed capacity mostly in the U.S., the higher average selling prices, mostly in North America and Eastern Europe, which more than compensated the wind volumes 4% below long-term average in the period.

Let’s move to Slide 16. Here we can see that the EBITDA decreased by 36% year-on-year to €302 million, obviously, strongly impacted by the very dry first half-year in Iberia as António has mentioned. He also mentioned some of the hydro coefficient was 44% below historical average. So if you compare this on a yearly basis, the hydro generation in Iberia declined 50% to 4.3 terawatt hours. This was partially compensated by 15% increase in the average selling price, which prompted higher realized prices associated with lower load factors generally in Iberia.

In Brazil, EBITDA from hydro declined 10% in local currency and 12% percent in euros with the allocation of a higher percentage of our annual energy contracts through the second half of the year.

Moving to Slide 17, in our networks operations, here you can see the EBITDA increase 12% to €472 million. So in Brazil, the EBITDA increased 26% or 33% in local currency with the transmission activity contributing €18 million already as the first line became operational in December 2018. And in distribution, the improvement in results was mainly driven by 4% demand growth in our concession areas, mostly in the area of [indiscernible] and positive impact also rising from tariff updates.

In Portugal, EBITDA increased by 6%, despite the decline of return on RAB by 17 basis points to 5.26%, in line also with a slight reduction in the interest rates. And in Spain 16% EBITDA growth includes the unwinding of some previous year’s costs. Finally, OpEx in Iberia fell by 5% in the networks business reflecting significant efficiency improvements, which António also mentioned earlier on.

Slide 18, so Slide 18 touches on the client solutions and energy management business, which includes also the thermal generation. The EBITDA from these operations increased 24% year-on-year to €208 million. Regarding supply in Iberia specifically, EBITDA resulted from the normalization of operating margins only particularly adverse first half 2018, and also the increasing penetration of new services in our client base. So in a strategic update, there has been some doubts as to how this business would evolve to the target that we have shown. I think these results this year show that clearly there is a very strong improvement in the supply business.

Iberia generation also benefited from improvement in market conditions in gas with the CCGT productions increasing by 73%. In Brazil, EBITDA from these activities declined mainly due to lower volumes in the liberalized supply market – the slight decline in results was mostly due to an extraordinary positive effect in the first half of 2018 as a result of the downward revision of the reference availability level, which obviously, happened last year, but it’s not happening again this year.

So let’s move to Slide 19, and talk a little bit about net debt. So net debt stands currently at €14 billion, 4% increase versus December 2018. And this reflects – so a 16% increase of recurring organic cash flow to €700 million. So that is positive, mostly due to the expansion of activities and also a big improvement of working capital. We more than doubled the net expansion investment to €1.2 billion with a significant weight around 85% of investments in renewables.

The payment in May of 2019 of the annual dividends of €700 million, and finally a positive €500 million of impact from 50% equity content of the hybrid we issued in January. There’s also a positive €200 million impact mostly related to regulatory receivables. So overall, net debt to recurring EBITDA stands at 4 times.

Let’s move to Slide 20 and talk about financial liquidity and the debt maturity profile. So here, the total available liquidity is currently at €6.7 billion, including €1.5 billion of cash and equivalents and €5.2 billion of available credit line. So this covers clearly our refinancing needs beyond 2021. As we stressed before, we have obviously, reinforced our balance sheet with hybrid. And another important contribution was the securitization of €1.1 billion of Portuguese tariff deficits – sold during the second quarter of this year, and that obviously has an impact.

Talking about financial results on Slide 21. So here, the net financial costs stood at €371 million in the first half. So increasing from €277 million in the first half of 2018. So this looks like a big increase. Obviously, there are some significant non-recurring items and others are recurring. But excluding volatile items, not directly related to interest cost in the first half of 2018, so we don’t have the IFRS adjustment of €16 million. We had Celesc badwill impact of €15 million and we had an asset rotation gain of €19 million.

So that was just first half of 2018 and those are impacts, which we then don’t have in 2019. Impacts in both 2018 and 2019, so the results from net ForEx and derivatives –negative year-on-year impact of €15 million. So adjusted financial cost rose by just 3%, €11 million, justified by the 30 basis points increase on average cost of debt to 4%. I just remind you that at the end of 2018, this was already at 3.8% and it’s now moved to 4%, but it’s in line with what we indicated in the strategic updates where we would be.

Also, I think it’s important to highlight that with the recent significant decline of medium and long-term interest rates, both in dollars, euros, and in the Brazilian real, we believe we will be able to gradually refinance our debt at rates significantly below the ones that we are currently paying in our debt, which is maturing in the short term.

So this should have a positive impact on the evolution of our average cost of debt although more materially post 2019 because refinancing, which will be done now towards the second half will obviously have more impact in the following years. So this increase in the cost of debt is obviously, justified partially by the hybrid, but also in a great part by the higher weight of dollars and Brazilian real in our consolidated net debt because that’s the currency that we are investing in. And so that goes on gaining higher weight as time moves forward.

Let’s move to Slide 22, last slide. So here, we have the 11% growth in our EBITDA. Our EBIT goes up by 14% to €1.168 billion. Financial results and associates go down by €85 million due to the previously referred adverse year-on-year comparison of non-interest-related items. And the effective tax rate is stable at 17% in this first half versus 16% in the first half 2018. Again, I remember there was some concern in the first quarter results regarding the average tax rates and so as you can see, it’s now below the 20%. If we guide it towards, obviously, in the medium term, this will converge to above 20% to the mid-2020s we talked about it.

Also to highlight the results of the first half continue to be penalized by the booking of the full annual amount of the extraordinary energy tax of €67 million, which we have excluded from our recurring net profit. Regarding non-controlling – they increased slightly by €10 million reflecting the increase of the EDPR net profits. So overall, our net profits rose 7% to €405 million, while our recurring net profit grew 8% to €470 million.

So with that, I’ll conclude my presentation and turn it over to Q&A. I’ll just pass the ball to Miguel Viana.

Miguel Viana

Thank you very much. Maybe we’ll start with the questions from the phone?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] The first question we have today comes from the line of Stefano Bezzato from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Stefano Bezzato

Yes. Hi, good morning. This is Stefano Bezzato from Crédit Suisse. Two questions for me. The first one in relation to the asset disposals, assuming that the sales of the 1.5 gigawatts of merchant capacity in Portugal goes ahead as planned. After that, do you still see the need to reduce exposure to Iberia further, may be in light of political regulatory risk? And the second question is on the strong performance of the Iberian supply in H1. Can you elaborate on the key drivers, how much is regulation, how much is new products, and how do you expect this division to evolve over the next quarters? Thank you.

António Mexia

Thank you, Stefano. I think that what we have been focused as you know on disposals in Iberia, and we are talking basically more about Portugal. We have been focused now in merchant assets, probably a package of hydro that makes sense. We have a huge market share in Portugal. If we reach this target, we feel comfortable. It means that we will comply with our commitments. So this €2 billion will be matched. As I mentioned, we have valid plans if anything doesn’t pleases us or if anything is on the way but the target will probably not move a lot. So we want this.

Of course, it concerns thermal. As you know, we have been very frank in the sense that of course, we want to – we would love to reduce even more there, but it relates also to a question of supply and demand and the question of the time spent on those assets and clear the value. We are not ready to leave value on the table for nothing just for the sake of a nice conversation. So clearly, we will be looking for value crystallization again at the same time as with the leverage and the risk.

And what concerns strong performance of Iberian supply. The improvement I would like to highlight, I think, it was basically first in Portugal and in Spain. So almost half-and-half and the improvement in the first part – half is in line with our guidance in the strategic update that cannot be extrapolated for the full year. So if we are talking low 40s in the first half, we will be reaching the end of the year in the 60s. So it’s not the 80s, it’s only the 60s, okay. It will not double, but it will be more or less half of what we have shown in the first quarter – in the first half.

Miguel Viana

We can go to the next question, please.

Operator

Thank you, very much. The next question on the line today comes from Javier Garrido from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Javier Garrido

Hello, good morning. I would like to know if you could provide a bit more detail on your asset rotation. You mentioned predominantly hydro. You could give an indication about the mix whether it’s run of the river, pump and storage, reservoir. I mean, any detail you can provide about the mix earnings or the output contribution that will be very helpful. And also I think this disposal, would you be open to sign a contract where you would sell the asset where you would keep the operation of the asset so you would continue to provide an O&M services in the long run. And also finally if you are selling hydro, could you comment on what could be the implications for those asset sale, if any decision in the future, if ever on the European Commission on the concession suspension in Portugal and the formal process through which the concession expansion was done. That was the first block of questions.

And then the second question would be on asset rotation. Would you be open to include any of the joint venture components into future asset rotations or now that you have created the joint venture with Engie, you feel comfortable with attributable stakes you have in offshore? Thank you.

António Mexia

Thank you, Javier. Let’s start with the question on the hydro. Of course, we have built a mix that makes sense, geographically that people that would keep those assets. Credible players will be of course also able to learn something that makes sense in terms of integration of those assets, in terms of operations. So our base case clearly is not to keep the operation. If it’s needed it’s okay, but depending very much on the buyer. So the base case is not that one.

So we did a mix. We had both run of the river, storage everything that of course will allow somebody that with this asset to be more balanced in the market. So we have clearly identified this and we have shared this with the key people that are really serious about this and as I’ve mentioned, we expect already non-bindings at the end of next week. So within that we have been doing all this technical stuff.

Now concerns question of Brazil. I think that, of course, extension of concession is by the way is not a Portuguese issue. It’s an issue that involves very large number of countries, that’s for different reasons of those are Portugal, because they did it later. Portugal did it in totally legal form basis. So with no questions until recently, so the issue is that if anything, if anybody is worried about having more players, more competition whatever, this is the path of course to reach in a quicker way the target.

So I think that the incentives are aligned between everybody, and so we expect this to go through. Of course, this is a reason why, we never know in terms of timing, whatever. It is the reason why we are also preparing as I mentioned B and C our plan because clearly, what we will be doing, I can assure you, Javier, is that we want to give visibility until the end of the year and we want to execute throughout 2020. So that’s clear commitment and we will not change that.

Including of JV offshore assets in terms of asset rotation, as you know, this is built mainly – we had already done this. By the way, wind projects we have already where we are already with Engie. So the key issue is that now we will be – together, we will be stronger and we will have more power to be consortiums together. As you know, nobody consolidates in these big projects. People basically want the leader and together we will have more chances to be the leader of any consortium provider in EU.

So this is more driven to do new stuff than just to lower what we have today. So the key focus – it does not mean that we cannot do it, we don’t have any taboo. But the key issue is that we have now pulled teams together that are focused on these leadership of new projects in Europe, U.S. and also in Asia, including new markets in Asia

Javier Garrido

Okay, thank you.

Miguel Viana

We can go to the next question on the phone please.

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question today comes from the line of Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Alberto Gandolfi

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I have three on my side. The first one is on Brazil. We have been reading about disability effect seen in assets injected in energy in Brazil. You becoming a minority shareholder there. I was trying to see what would be the attractiveness for your shareholders to do that? How – is there any ground to it? And how would you create value for EDP holders in that scenario?

The second question is about capital allocation and EDPR in particular. Now let’s say you carry out €2 billion of disposals, at least announced before year-end. That is clearly done to improving strength in the balance sheet. But could you have incremental disposal of something that you deem as growing much less or non-core and as a result, may be upgrade investments in growth areas. You just mentioned the JV in offshore, and as part of all this discussion, where does in your priority you see the full integration of EDPR. Because I think you’re now sharing about 17% of your growth from your core business with minorities and very limited liquidity there, why not bring it in and enjoy full growth from it. So apologies, this is two-part question.

Last one, very briefly, you seem to have more project than balance sheet to carry out, to carry them out. So the question would be, do you think you can stay independent on a 3-year basis, would you be open to consolidation? How is going to this whole renewable development impact your long-term strategy? It seems to become more and more and more at scale, really the type of business where size matters a lot. So if you can share any thoughts it would be fantastic. Thank you.

António Mexia

Thank you, Alberto, for your ambitious questions and covering very interesting topics. I think that speculation in Brazil in this moment is not worth spending a lot of time, but I wanted to be clear in several items. First, Brazil plays a relevant role in our business and it has been value creative for EDP. Of course, we continue to evaluate any options, any option to the extent it’s aligned with our equity story, and creates value for shareholders. I don’t want to be vague, but in life the key issue is to keep your principles and what’s the line that we will not cross.

So we will not do any evolution on Brazil platform that will not make sense for EDP. Of course, you need to respect minorities especially we will not move in any direction that does not fulfill the interest of EDP shareholders, that does not deliver to the full value of what we believe is the full value of Brazil. So we are ready to do whatever. We have been flexible as in the past to do whatever we have to do when we think it’s relevant, and it’s a non-regret. But we will not be on a wishy-washy situation. If it’s what worries you, we will not accept any wishy-washy middle-of-the-road solution.

The second is capital allocation and the question of EDPR. That’s a recurrent question. I would like to say that we will not be integrating anything in cash. So it’s out of the question. It’s also not a priority. I don’t say that it does not make sense, it will make sense, but of course, it has to make sense in all terms for EDP shareholders.

So clearly, we don’t move just for the sake of something that is make it simpler of course. Making simpler is nice, but of course, it needs to make sense otherwise, but in any case, we will never buy minorities in cash. That’s obvious. Whatever are the proceeds of any asset reallocation, we will agree.

In terms of projects, bigger projects and balance sheet, consolidation fees. I think that your question I think it’s relevant for a lot of people in the scene. I really believe that our plan shows that we are focused. One of the critical elements that of companies of our size is you need to be focused, you need to lead, but at the same time, it’s true that size matters especially for example in the offshore, that’s clear. But for the other items where eventually some moves have been done by really small players and sometimes not really creating a lot of value.

So what we’ve been doing is let’s keep focus. Let’s create optionality, namely in the group, everything that relates to client relation, new downstream that will be important to integrate on this leadership of any transition. But I believe that we have a story that makes sense and standby on its own, on its own feet without any need of integration in the future. We can and we will be delivering as it was the case until now. If you see the past in the last decade, we have delivered more value to our shareholders than the sector. So I think that the story still makes sense, but of course you need to be focused, you cannot have middle-of-the-road solutions. You need to be ambitious and I think that our strategic plan shows that we have these in mind.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Miguel Viana

We can go to the next question please.

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question over the phone today comes from the line of Jorge Guimarães from JB Capital. Please go ahead.

Jorge Guimarães

Good morning. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I have three. First on the soft guidance that you gave us. You said that it includes guidance from asset rotation. Should we assume it also includes the gains from hydro asset sales in Portugal?

And secondly the OpEx evolution in Spanish network division was very good in first half of the year, maybe as some recoveries of past cost. But what should we assume for the second half of the year?

And finally, a question on your generation mix. You’re still producing a lot of electricity from coal. Should we assume that your plants are still competitive against CCGT plants, namely the Sines plant in Portugal. Thank you very much.

António Mexia

Thank you, Jorge. Let’s be clear. The guidance for the net profit as I mentioned still possible to achieve. It does not include any gain on any of asset dispose in Iberia. First because probably even if you are able to show something, sign or anything probably the deal will be – any deal will be closed only in 2020. By the way, we are not doing this because of capital gains. We are mainly this for – we are looking for asset reallocation and deleveraging.

We are not looking to do capital gains here. They are perfect, but it’s not the driver. The driver is really deleveraging and lowering our exposure because we have also invested a lot in last decade in Portugal. So we – it’s a question of rebalancing that portfolio, and no inclusion. By the way, in terms of assets rotation, we are working on new deals on the renewables front.

Just to give you an idea, when you see the figures and people try to look into the end of the year. It also relates to all the questions that we received on the web, is that when we guided the capital gains, we have talked about between €150 million to €200 million with a downward trends towards the end of 2022 plan, where we would be reaching only €100 million. So the reality is slightly different for good reasons. In 2019 we will be above the €200 million, but I wanted to be very clear, not because we sell more megawatts, but because we get more euros per megawatt than expected. So that’s the reason why we think it’s still possible to achieve the figure, and this figure does not include any item or whatever disposal in Iberia.

The OpEx, it’s a trend. We have been very focused on this. Just an example, it’s a detail, but we are doing OBCs [ph], everywhere. In the company, we’re pushing OpEx in terms of all the items. So this minus is to go on and we can – basically, we will anticipate what we have committed in our OpEx program that we are currently doing.

In terms of generation mix, I would like to stress the following. Our coal power plants both in Portugal and Spain are among the most competitive. In Iberia, Sines and Aboño are clearly on the first quartile due to location, due to the fact that Sines is one of the most recent by the way, it is in the 70s but it is a recent one and designed to be.

So we still believe that it is competitive and it still plays a role in both markets, both in Portugal and also in the North of Spain. They are very relevant still for the equilibrium, the balancing of the system. So they still play a role. We don’t see this role as we’ve already mentioned for going to 2030, but we see clearly in the next year’s them to be competitive and needed in the system.

And lastly the rules of the game change and if they change, and if they are not there, of course, we will take all the decisions, but we have good coal power plants, even if we are focused on just investing in wind. By the way, as you know one of those thermal plants in the North [indiscernible] gas, so we are always looking even when they ask are we a green company?

Yes, we are a green company, but we always try to find a solution that protects the assets, but also makes anything that is brown, greener if it is possible using better fuels. So I don’t want to take long, but we have been very cautious with this.

Miguel Viana

So we still have time for one more question on the phone and then may be one or two from the web. Let’s go for the last phone question

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question on the phone today comes from the line of Manuel Palomo from Exane. Please go ahead.

Manuel Palomo

Yes, hello. Good morning everyone for taking my questions. I have got one follow-up, one question, and one clarification, if I may.

Follow-up is on the short-term guidance. You have just ruled out the capital gains coming from hydro asset divestments being part of this €0.8 billion. But I think to be very clear, could or should we expect more asset rotation deals also helping the company to achieve this full-year target?

Then the question which is on – maybe for Miguel, on the free cash flow statement, I see that maintenance CapEx has increased versus last year and I wonder why?

And the last one is a clarification, is on the net debt figure. I see that this €14.04 billion net debt calculation, I wonder – my understanding is that you are not including the impact from the IFRS 16. Am I right? Thank you.

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade

So just to be clear, taking perhaps the last one first. In terms of the IFRS, we’re not including that. So it is clearly identified in the handouts and in the information. But we have been consistent in terms of what we gave in terms of targets, that’s a strategic update and the way we are presenting the numbers here. But in any case, the information regarding the IFRS impact is clearly identified in the handouts.

In terms of the free cash flow, and maintenance, we have our normal ongoing maintenance, which is obviously, goes on increasing also as a result of the renewables businesses as it goes on growing. And there’s a certain amount that is being accelerated relating to the networks business. And there’s also a component associated with the payables to fixed asset suppliers, and so that has come through also in the first half. And so that basically explains the difference between the first half of this year and the first half of last year.

Manuel Palomo

Thank you.

António Mexia

And finally on the short-term guidance, as I mentioned, does not include any results from any sale in Iberia. It relates only with gains of the assets rotation as normal business on the renewals, but from wind and solar. And the answer is yes. We’re looking into more asset rotation. It’s not a question of meeting it or not, it’s – as you know, we’ve targeted for the four years. We know exactly what are the assets that we consider for that farming down, and so we’re just implementing this. And what we see today, there is great opportunities in the market because of the quality of the assets, because of the situation of the interest rates, and we like to take advantage of these, I would say, suppliers market of good assets, and so it’s true. So I wanted to be very clear, we expect to be slightly – to be above the €200 million this year, so above the average of the periods.

Manuel Palomo

Thank you.

Miguel Viana

We can now move to the questions of the web. We have here from Fernando Garcia, Royal Bank of Canada and Jorge Alonso from SocGen. Some clarification on the impact of the hydro impact in Iberia in the first half 2019. And so what was the impact in terms of volume and in terms of price?

António Mexia

The questions were mixed. Thank you Fernando and Jorge. Let’s see about the hydro. As I mentioned, the hydro impact was around €200 million of EBITDA, and this includes two things. First, the minus four terawatt hours generated, it’s a huge difference because of the hydro resource, clearly below the average for the last half. That also includes the positive of 15% increase in realized price versus a full increase of 3%, why? Because of course, hydro due to the flexibility on the system, on technology, you can pick better moment, so your realized price is better than the average price of the system.

So this overall explains the €200 million. You know what concerns the tariff deficits, it was we have been very clear about this figure. It was 3.79 in June with a reduction smaller than expected in the [indiscernible] because of lights received CO2 revenues, and also because of lower demand as by very mild weather in this winter in Portugal and in Spain. The demand was minus 1.9% despite the economic growth, so it’s clearly weather thing. But we want to be very clear.

We continue to see the system depth reducing this year, close to €0.5 billion this year. So it is a same trend. The trend is clear over the last years. The reasons that explain this trend are the same that eventually have basically just timing issues or revenues or weather season. So no change on the steps.

So then the last question was about the hedging. The hedging is – we talk typically about the hedging in 2019. We are clearly above 90%. We want to – we were clear in what concerns having so that 58 that compares to last year of 55. If you – it also relates to if you compare pools 52 to 50. So it means that relatively, we are in a good position and the spreads have improved. And also I would like to include the mentioning to the gas as I think that more or less everybody did. We had a positive impact on the gas of €10 million mainly on the second quarter of 2019. Due to this hedging positions, we expect additionally €30 million, so it means €40 million for the full year. So I think it’s relevant for the figures.

I have seen also a question about Brazil, the strategy – the first half, we’ve allocated only 40 – 46% of our resource, so it means in the second half, we will be allocating the 54%, so it was already foreseen. We have a question about sales from Jorge. So the sales, we will have – we have a commitment towards the system not towards us, but to everybody that sales will evolve with the reduction of the tariff deficits.

The tariff deficit has been reduced. So we expect for the next years progressive reduction of the sales and as you know, at the end of plan, still in 2022, we still consider the sales to be there at 40% level. So we expect this. You’ve also asked about Brazil and Chinese interests and on EBITDA. I think that we have already talked about this. We’ve made it very clear. We will focus on our shareholders. So I think that we have answered all your questions.

A - Miguel Viana

So I think with this we have answered all the questions, even the small pending ones, we will follow-up on the IR level. And now for the conclusion of the call to again to the CEO.

António Mexia

Once again, thank you, Miguel. I wanted to share you the feeling that after meeting probably most of you and at least some of you in January. And we are having already basically four months, less than five months after this meeting. We feel very comfortable with the strategic commitments. We’ve been very focused on the delivery. We’ve been doing all the home work, some is already visible. The figures are already there. The money is already in. The others are clear. So we want to give that word of visibility of delivery.

Of course, to us, the first half where we missed rain in Portugal and in Spain. So we all missed rain. But I think that we have clearly adjusted our strategy to this and we have, if anything we have been over-delivering when everything that depends on us. On crystallizing value, on reducing costs, on capturing opportunities to grow. So I think that and what depends on us, things are clear and so the guidance is also there. So see you soon and thank you for your presence. Bye-bye.