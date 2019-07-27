An Open Letter To All Energy Executives - Buy Your Own Shares Or No One Else Will

This is a call for action. If you own energy stocks, you could make a difference. Send this to the energy companies you own.

We advocate for capex spend of 50% to 70% of cash flow with the rest used towards debt repayment of share buybacks.

In addition, given the valuation of energy companies, the most effective capital allocation policy should be to buy your own shares at a discount to intrinsic value and not grow.

If you aren't willing to buy your own shares, no one else will.

Investors have spoken with their capital, spending within cash flow is no longer enough, companies must initiate share buybacks.

Dear "fill in the blank company" management team,

Energy companies have been unfoundedly punished including yours. Valuations for a composite of energy companies we track show an implied valuation that's $10 to $15/bbl below where oil is trading at today. With such a large divergence between the intrinsic value of your shares and market price, the most effective capital allocation approach moving forward is by buying back your own shares on the open market.

Instead of allocating capital back into drilling and development, for every dollar you allocate into buying back shares, you are effectively acquiring your own proven reserves, infrastructure, and producing assets for a discount to where the market is giving you credit for.

In addition, by allocating capital to share buybacks versus drilling, you can save the valuable reserves for when oil prices rise to reflect a more economic level ($70+ WTI).

If your team decides, however, to ignore this plea, you will find that the investment community will actively ignore your company. Because by saying that you rather spend capital on drilling versus buying back shares, you are effectively saying that your stock is overvalued and that investors should avoid it.

So if you aren't willing to buy your own shares, no one else will.

A buyback template

Share buybacks for the sake of buybacks is a wasted and terrible way of allocating capital. Share buybacks are only accretive if done so at a price below the intrinsic value of the business. We suggest a 10-20% discount on top of the internally calculated intrinsic value to allow a further margin of safety in allocating capital.

There are myriads of examples of effective share buyback strategies like that of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway where the price-to-book value is used as a guide for when the company executes buybacks.

Some metric suggestions include:

A discount to PDP or P1 reserve value.

An internal free cash flow yield metric versus the corporate yield of the drilling program.

Target 50% to 70% of cash flow on capex, the rest goes into buyback

While share buybacks make the most obvious sense in allocating capital today, we understand the difficulties of operating the business. Volatile commodity prices and violent swings up and down make even the most prudent producers second guess themselves.

This is why it's important to align the capex budget to allow flexibility in spending. Rather than "spending within cash flow" (e.g. using 100% of cash flow and directing it towards drilling), we think an inherent margin of safety in the capex planning process could go a long way in finding the balance of growth and returning capital to shareholders.

A fairly easy benchmark to use according to the analysis we've done on energy companies is to spend 50% to 70% of cash flow on capex, which is to say that you will keep production flat to slightly growing, while using the rest of the cash flow towards paying down debt or buying back shares.

Depending on your company's balance sheet, you can pay down debt first, which is another form of rewarding equity holders, but if the debt ratio is healthy, then a share buyback is the most effective use of capital.

A call for action!

To everyone reading this article, you can make a difference by forwarding this article to the energy companies you own. If your company management team still believes that spending within cash flow is the "right thing to do", then they have to realize this one simple truth:

If they aren't willing to buyback their own stock in the market, no one else will.

Share buyback is now the most effective capital allocation policy for energy executives because energy stock valuations are so far out of their historical norm that the undervaluation is becoming head numbing.

Source: National Bank

So if you choose to ignore our advice, you have no one else to blame but for your own capital allocation policies. Spend all of your cash flow on production growth at your own peril, because investors are now taking notes on which management teams are capable versus the ones that are not.

Sincerely,

HFI Research

