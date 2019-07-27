Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's (CODGF) CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar on First-Half 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCPK:CODGF) First-Half 2019 Results Conference Call July 26, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Pierre-André de Chalendar

So good morning everybody. I'm very happy to present to you together with Benoit and Sreedhar for our First Half Results. So I will make the introduction and the highlights. Sreedhar will go a little more into the details on the numbers. Benoit will update you on where we are on our Transform & Grow program and I will come back for the wrap up and the outlook.

So, first of all, I want to say that they are and you will see that in the presentation a number of changes in this presentation. It's the first time that we report the numbers with our new organization, so Sreedhar will do that. All of our numbers are including the impact of IFRS 16 and we have changed our numbers in 2018 and 2019. So everything is after IFRS. And third, you will see that our new CFO listening to some input from U.S. changed a few definitions, so there are a few definitions that we are using and he will comment on them, which have changed from what we were doing before based on your input.

So the first half has been good for Saint-Gobain and I'm very pleased with our results with good sales growth. You see our sales up €21.7 billion, up 4.3% and 3.5% from a like for like perspective supported by a good trend in the first half. Our operating income is up 8.2%, up €1,638 million, which is giving 8.3% increase like-for-like. And it's important to notice that our operating margin is up 30 basis points from 7.3% to 7.6%. The recurring net income is up 16.7% has given good performance and better operating incomes at €944 million.

And the earnings per share are going up more because we have continued our program of buying back shares. So we've bought back 6 million shares that we canceled, so there is an additional impact there. The EBITDA, which is a new definition, and I will let Sreedhar to go through, it is up 8.4% at €2.4 billion. And net debt which is also including the changes with IFRS 16 – €12.6 billion and the ratio is 2.6 times, which puts us comfortably where we want to be in terms of operating. The main highlights of this first half; first a good organic growth at 3.5% with good pricing at 2.3%, Sreedhar will come back on that.

This is driven by all geographies and I would say that globally supported market plus clearly in a number of areas some of our performance of Saint-Gobain in the first half. And good impact of these sales on our bottom line and the operating profits are 8.3% like for like. We have benefited from our change in the organization. As you remember, we had also last year a few operational issues, which were impacting our results in the first half. So we have also a more, I would say, normal industrial performance. And a gain of 30 basis points, which I think is, bodes well for the future. I am very pleased with the first results of our Transform & Grow program. The organization has been in place as 1st of January and we are ahead of our targets on most items. Benoit will explain that in more details.

We have a few already, which was very early in some countries. We have already an impact on additional growth because of the synergies of the new organization. We are ahead in terms of the targets in terms of savings, which allows us to increase the impact on the first year of this plan from €50 million to more than €80 million. And in terms of the portfolio, we are going to be above the €3 billion sales by the end of 2019 in terms of divestment. We have already signed for a €2.8 billion – more than €2.8 billion of sales and we have a number of projects under way.

Free cash flow and this is again a new definition that that we are using in our – that I think is more aligned with the way you look at it is up 40% versus the first half of 2018. And the net income, as I said, is up significantly. So a very good set of results, which shows in value that Saint-Gobain is in terms of is over-performing at the moment on reasonably good markets better than probably some people who are thinking at the beginning of the year in line globally with what I had in mind in February, but I would say that good overall market and good start of our transformation plan.

So now I leave Sreedhar to go into more details in these results.

Sreedhar

Thank you, Pierre-André. Good morning to all of you. As Pierre-André said, we have made quite a number of changes in this presentation and not just the format, but also some of the indicators and it's based on the inputs you all give us during the last six months. The purpose of making these changes is not just to align the reporting in line with the way we run the business in the organization, but also to make sure that we help you to understand our results better.

So let me get into the details. Starting with sales. Sales increased by 3.5% on a like-for-like basis over the first half and 4.3% on a reported basis, with the positive impact from the exchange coming primarily from the U.S. dollar in the wholesales. The impact of acquisitions is slightly more than values divestments that we did in the transformation program. Even though we made fewer acquisitions during the first half, we will continue to evaluate various options of acquisitions in a disciplined manner.

If you look at the quarterly trend of price and volume, you would clearly notice here that we have remained focused on price in spite of given the fact that there was a lower trend in the inflation and clearly, it has helped us to offset the inflation, not only to offset the inflation, but also have the price, the spread between the price and inflation positive.

And this is very important for us to make sure that we continue to remain focused because we saw inflation in the first half, even though it was relatively lower than the last year and we expect the few raw material or trends to be lower in the next, in the second half.

Overall for the year, at this point of time our best estimate of the input cost inflation would be in the range of 450 million to 500 million as compared to around 600 million in 2018.

We are expecting some downward trend in some material costs including gas even though the benefit of lower gas price will not be significant in the second half due to our hedging policy. We just have to keep in mind that we benefited from this hedging policy last year in 2018.

As expected the volumes were lower in Q2 due to the lower number of working days and the comparison basis impact but overall the volumes were positive at 1.2% over the first half. The negative working day impact in the second quarter was around minus 1% and if you see the number of days impacting the second half, we expect to see positive working days impact of plus 1.5% in Q3 and slightly negative in Q4.

If you look at operating income, you will see a very good like-for-like improvement with the 30 basis point improvement in the margin. Clearly, because of positive price cost spread, positive impact of 35 million of Transform & Grow.

Pierre-André said that we are ahead of our program in the execution and we continue to work on our excellence program, which has given us €155 million cost savings in the first half.

And we also had the better industrial performance as compared to the last year. If you see the business income, it's up by 7.5%. Non-operating costs reduced from €233 million to €168 million. If we exclude the positive one-off impact of €180 million related to Sika, which we accounted last year in the first half and the non-operating costs this year includes €51 million related to the transformation program in the first half and €45 million accrual to the provisions of asbestos-related litigation.

Net gains and the losses on the disposals you have here is mainly linked to the divestments programs which we executed during the first half in the T&G program. Here you will also notice that we are changing the definition of EBITDA, which Pierre-André mentioned, I think the one of the most important changes we are making, again based on your feedback is we are not including the non-operating costs in the EBITDA calculation. So, the whole purpose is to equate this EBITDA to more resonate with cash.

So, let's look at between the business income and recurring net income regarding the financial results of 2018. We need to keep in mind that we had €601 million out of €781 million benefit from Sika transaction and it was treated as a pure financial gain in the last year first half results. And in 2019 it includes the dividend we received from Sika €28 million during the first half.

Otherwise, the rest of the financial costs are in line with last year and the average cost of borrowing is coming down. The reduction in overall net income in 2019 is again due to the exceptional one-off from the Sika transaction recorded in first half. However, the recurring net income, which is our real operational performers increased by 16.7%.

And similarly the earning per share also went up even more. The overall operating working capital increased slightly but remains stable at comparable or exchange rate. And now this is an operating working capital, it does not include the other working capital you will see in the cash flow statement, this is how we have been presenting in throughout in the last few years, and this shows clearly that we have demonstrated the discipline in managing the operating working capital. And that's something which will maintain that even in the second half.

Coming to the cash flow, based on your feedback, again, we have added this graph showing you all the details from EBITDA to free cash flow. As you can see from the graph, we have not taken the impact of depreciation of the right-of-use because it's a pure accounting treatment is a noncash item, and it's coming out of this IFRS system change, and the financing costs, we have excluded Sika benefit, that is €28 million which we received as a dividend because we believe it's not an operational – it's not the cash coming from operations and the CapEx does not include the investment on the additional capacity as such, because these investments are made based on our discretion for the future growth.

So you see the free cash flow is up by 40% and 30% conversion rate, and this is, again, the new one which we have added, because this is how you all talk about every time we look at the conversion rate, and this is 33% is what is for the first half. I hope this bridge helps you to bring more clarity on the cash generation of Saint-Gobain.

Finally, let us look at the debt equity ratio. You see the debt, including this, debt includes the IFRS 16 benefit impact of IFRS 16. And this is – if you see the ratio is slightly better than the last year first half, but absolute debt has slightly gone up, it's mainly on account of the higher acquisitions we did in the second half of last year.

Again, I would like to remind you that the debt-to-equity ratio, the way we have calculated here is by applying the new definition of EBITDA, which I explained to you earlier. Otherwise, our balance sheet remains strong, and our credit rating remains stable and is actually in the upper range of the rating.

Now let us look at into details by segment. Before presenting the results by the new reporting unit, let me explain it. We have now new five reporting units, which are completely aligned to the new organization. As you're aware, the purpose of creating this new organization is to make our organization more customer-centric, lean and agile. This five reporting units are high performance solutions, addressing the global industrial customers, and we have four regions, addressing the construction markets.

Within High Performance Solutions, we are organized by market segments. Mobility, which is the largest segment, providing solutions to auto, aerospace and other transportation markets, and then you have other industrial markets like Life Sciences, construction industry, general industry. In Life Science, we are providing solutions primarily to the health sector, whereas construction industry is providing the textile and reinforcement solutions to the large industrial customers in the construction market. And general industry is basically providing various high-performance solutions to industrial markets.

And then our four regions are organized by country. Through this country organization, we provide comprehensive solutions to the construction market, adapted to the local needs of the customers. And it includes building glass, Interior and Exterior Solutions and Distribution.

I will now comment on results of each of our five new reporting segments. Starting with High Performance Solutions, we saw for like-for-like growth of 1% in H1 2019. The volume is slightly negative, mainly due to the sharp decline in automotive markets in China and Europe. And then we have a lower volume in ceramics. And we had an exceptional – where we had exceptional orders during the last year first half.

Mobility market stabilized over the first half in a difficult automotive market. Our differentiation strategy of moving towards high-value added automotive glass solutions continues to pay off. Despite the ongoing contraction in Europe and China, our like-for-like sales in automotive glass remains slightly positive as we continue to gain market share in electrical cars market, specifically in Americas.

And our business in aerospace market is making a very good progress. Industrial markets remained stable against a difficult comparison basis in ceramics in H1 2018. Activities serving the construction industry showed a strong growth, notably, benefiting from the good trends and external thermal Insulation solutions.

And finally, the Life Sciences continued to show an excellent growth dynamic in the pharmaceutical and medical industries using plastic, single-use components. As expected, the first half operating margin is lower than last year, due to the very high level of ceramics sales with a positive mix and also partly due to slowdown in automotive market. However, if you look at this margin, sequentially, there is an improvement of 60 basis points as compared to the second half of 2018. So overall, High Performance Solutions has delivered solid results.

Now let us look at Northern Europe. Northern Europe grew by 3.6%, a like-for-like in the first half. Distribution business in this region had a great first half. And our Industrial businesses in the construction market also progressed very well, in particular, Gypsum and Insulation. Nordic countries started the year off with a very good sales trend in all main businesses, in particular, the distribution business, which benefited from the good dynamic in the renovation market.

UK remains slightly positive in the first half but actually declined in the second quarter due to the uncertain economic environment. Sales in Germany progressed. And lastly, Eastern Europe continued to show good growth, helped by easy comparison basis with two float repairs last year in Poland and Romania, which had impacted our results of 2018 first half.

So operating income grew significantly, driven by good volume growth and positive spread on raw materials and energy costs and with a good industrial performance. So once again, overall, Northern Europe region delivered strong results with a good improvement in the operating margin.

Now Southern Europe region, which posted an organic growth of 4.3%, even the growth was here, led by distribution business and also the Industrial businesses, specifically, plasterboard, insulation and mortars improved significantly in the first half. The pipe sales increased slightly along with our efforts to improve its competitiveness, which we have been working for the last two years. France recorded a strong first half, driven by the construction market, favorable in renovation.

Distribution reported a very good growth and insulation activities posted a double-digit growth, benefiting from, again, strong demand in energy efficiency related renovation work. Amongst all other countries in this region, Spain posted very strong growth, Benelux and Italy progress, Middle East and Africa were down in the first half, particularly in Turkey, it was quite difficult.

Overall, the Southern region also delivered a very good result. Now let's look at the Americas, Americas region grew by 2.6% on a like-for-like basis. North America continued to benefit from a good pricing, amid inflation of certain raw materials at the expense of volumes. And again, high comparison basis in the second quarter of last year, exterior products stabilized on a like-for-like basis despite strong pricing effect.

Insulation business is doing well. Prices are challenged in gypsum, where we still have difficulty to pass on the inflation and the volumes also remained broadly hesitant. Latin America enjoyed a continued growth momentum, in particular, in building glass and mortars businesses. Brazil recorded a good growth over the first half, benefiting from the new organization of its sales team, organized by channel so operating profit overall remains stable.

The Asia-Pacific region increased by 6% organically, supported in particular by building glass and plasterboard. India benefited from additional sales from its new float, which is a fifth float line and the plasterboard continued its strong growth trajectory. Amongst our other countries in the region, China recorded a good first half, marked by the launch of the new plaster plant in China. Southeast Asia is facing a competitive environment, again, varying on our sales price. Overall, the operating margin increased from 9.3% to 9.5%.

Before I conclude, let me summarize the key points of our first half results. Overall, a very good first half results, a good increase in margin, particularly in Europe, with relatively good industrial performance and good pricing level, not only offsetting the inflation, but giving us a positive spread and a very positive impact of the results of transformation program, which Benoit will update you.

I give the floor to Benoit now. Thank you.

Benoit Bazin

Thank you, Sreedhar. Good morning, everyone. So I give you an update on our Transform & Grow progress. My main message is clear. We are moving fast, and we are ahead of our initial plan. So we are very confident, but the benefits that Transform & Grow bring to Saint-Gobain. I remind you that there are two pillars of Transform & Grow, a new organization, agile, aligned to our customers; and second, an active and value-creating portfolio management.

First, our organization brings already significant growth synergies. I give you a few examples, but there are many more, organized by our CEOs, by countries, by markets, who have a direct and simple line of command on all the product lines within the perimeter that they manage. A few examples, reorganizing our sales force, multi-brand sales force by channel in Brazil; on one side, targeting distribution, second, all the technical experts targeting prescription customers; and third, digital and marketplace. It did bring roughly 1.5% of additional growth in the first half.

Second example, leverage; one very strong product line to pull and accelerate the commercial development of another product line. We are strong, for instance, in glass in India, and that did accelerate the development of our gypsum lines.

Third example, to boost innovation when we gather all our teams, for instance, on the aerospace market within an integrated teams, we gained customer intimacy, and we’re able to better co-develop innovation with our customers.

On top of those growth synergies, Transform & Grow is also a cultural change in terms of agility on decisions. And also, in terms of lean internal processes, we have reengineered and simplified a lot in order to free up time for our teams to spend more time with our customers on added value. We have also selected the best managers in the new organization, 80% of them being native in their country in the perimeter that they manage. They are empowered on all their business lines, with a very strong sense of ownership and also straightforward incentives.

To give a bit more precise on that, 100% of their incentives are now on the perimeter that they directly manage. When you chose to be roughly half in the former organization, the rest was linked to more solidarity items into the broader organization they were part of so all our teams are on board. We have [indiscernible] end of March, 76% of them are convinced by the benefits of Transform & Grow in terms of growth, additional growth and profit for Saint-Gobain.

So in terms of roll out, as I said, we have acted fast. All our teams have acted fast. Every country, our market is contributing. We moved from roughly 700 operational levers, end of February, when I presented that to you, to more than 1,000 by April, and we have been in the execution mode since then.

So in terms of savings, we are ahead of our initial target, instead of more than €50million in the P&L of 2019. We have revised that up to deliver more than €80million in the full year of 2018, we have released €35 million of that in our first half P&L. For 2020, we have also revised up our target from €120 million to more than €150 million, and will deliver the full €250 million in the full year of 2021. So frankly, I don't see a risk of execution, I see much more benefits than we initially anticipated. We have the right dynamic and the right execution levers everywhere.

Now a few words on our digital transformation, which is a big and powerful opportunity for Saint-Gobain, and we have made very significant progress. A few examples, our distribution business, for instance, the largest user internally of our group data scientists. We have 80% of our French distribution customers using our digital tools. If I take SolarPlus, which is our job quotation service for small customers, it's more than 100,000 views per year. We have also digitalized more than 80% of our building products information worldwide, which does reinforce our digital presence across all the construction value chain.

Our e-commerce, distribution sales in France and in the Nordics are up strong double-digit in the first half, for instance. And also on the manufacturing side, Industry 4.0, we keep increasing the number of robots in our plants, and we use digital to enhance further our operational excellence.

Our new organization helps to further accelerate on this digital transformation. By combining on white side, a dedicated central team of the experts of IT platforms, gathering and sharing and leveraging all the best competencies and on your side, on the ground, a clear empowerment of our local CEOs, country or markets to roll out fast their digital roadmap. If you want also on operational excellence, which, as you know, has been the core of our daily focus on the ground for years. We have developed over the years, group excellence programs, where they’re on supply chain, marketing, manufacturing, but I would say that over the years, sometimes, they became a bit heavy.

And sometimes, not so well adapted to all the different local business situations that we have, so within our new organization and our control teams of experts on marketing or manufacturing, we have reshuffled those group excellence programs to make them agile and to make them well adapted to each local needs, for instance, differentiating between the small plants, with midsize or large plants on world class manufacturing.

So the principle is to service and to help the success of our operations on the ground, rather than the former top-down approach. And this new bottom-up approach, makes the buying and the local ownership on execution, much stronger. As Sreedhar mentioned, we have already started to see some of those benefits in the first half results, with good operational excellence savings.

Switching to capital allocation and the execution of our CapEx plan, we concentrate our CapEx on growth to 42% in the first half of 2019 into promising technologies and in two fast-growing countries. We have highlighted on this slide, a few examples, numerous projects everywhere that we have been active on in the first half of 2019, whether in emerging markets, in fast growing areas, like life science or also growing insulation in France. In the first half, 55% of our total CapEx have been spent outside of Western Europe.

And now the second very important pillar of Transform & Grow, our active portfolio management. We are delivering fast on divestiture. Divestitures, representing over €2.8 billion in sales have been closed or signed year-to-date. In H1 of 2019, disposal of Silicon Carbide, glass processing businesses in Sweden and Norway, signature of agreements to sell our distribution business in Germany, our General East distribution business Optima in Denmark and our specialized civil engineering distribution business in France.

This comes on top of what had been done end of 2018, with the disposal of our pipe plant in Xuzhou in China. The EPS insulation from business in Germany and also the glazing installation business units in the UK. On the acquisition side, we made 10 acquisitions for €145 million, along the selective criteria that you know well, technology, like American sales, pretax, also not on savings for specialty savings in North America, emerging markets, like Gypsum in Mexico or Argentina and also four small acquisitions to strengthen our local leadership in distribution, Europe.

So all in all, I’m very confident that the depth of our transformation organization and savings on one side, portfolio management on the other side. And what it will bring to our growth and profit profile, we have the right teams to succeed and to execute well.

I now hand over to Pierre.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Thank you, Benoit. Before I go to the outlook, let me say, wrap up again, that I’m very pleased with what has been done. I think the team of Saint-Gobain have reacted extremely well to this program, and I want to congratulate all of them. We are on track to deliver a significant transformation in Saint-Gobain. What is very good for me is that the growth, which is the most important element of this plan is already adding where we thought initially that we would have to wait a little more. And we were at the beginning, more focused on the realignment and the cost. We are already seeing some benefits in terms of growth.

Benoit gave you some examples. We are ahead in terms of our savings, and the reorganization is bearing fruit very quickly. So we expect from that, a 60 basis point improvement in the operating margin, when we have the full benefit of the plan, and we are ahead of the, as Benoit showed you on the target, we will deliver more than this €3 billion sales by the end of 2015, and we have already, if not in the P&L of 2019, but given what has been signed. We know that there will be the fourth year already from what we have done, the 40 basis point improvement in your margin of Saint-Gobain when the – on a full year basis when taking into account the timing of the closings.

So we are very confident on this program, both in terms of improving the growth profile of Saint-Gobain and improving the operating margin by 100 basis points by 2021. When I look at the portfolio evolution, I want also to stress when I say that we will do that more than this €3 billion for 2019. We have done €2.8 billion, but we have a number of projects, which are ongoing, and we continue, as I told you in February, this review of our portfolio in the framework of the new organization, which is giving a new angle to our businesses.

When we talk about the local businesses, it is within the countries that we appreciate our footprint, and we can see what are the pluses and minuses and the evolution, same thing for the markets within High Performance Solution. I expect from this review, further acquisitions, and further disposals, so we have a number of projects in the way. We are also studying for some of our businesses, like in pipe, as you know, partnerships to strengthen the position that we have.

By the way, we have had a very good improvement, as Benoit was said in our pipe business. So this plan is an ongoing plan. I don’t intend to give an additional target in terms of sales. We first will complete that. But I want to tell you that we are continuing on this path, both in acquisition and in divestment.

Now if I come to the outlook, I think the – I am confident about the outlook for 2019. In High Performance Solutions, we should have satisfactory industrial market, we see some slowdown here and there. But globally, we have also some very good markets. So globally satisfactory, in particular, in the U.S., we have add and that’s – I think that in automotive, the drop of the automotive market has been higher than what people expected, and that’s why I expected for the first half, 7%, but you have seen that in this environment, our sales in the automotive market have been slightly positive, even in volumes, slightly positive. So I think that we over perform clearly.

In Northern Europe, we should have further progress after a very good first half. We see good trends. I remind you that in the Nordics, we have had very good sales were like last year, and in contradiction with one – some macro analysts are saying, and I think we are going to continue to perform. We say that the rate of growth of this year will be a bit lower than last year. We had – we still have good growth in the Nordics, so innovation market is picking up strength. The only country where we have more uncertain, and I flagged the uncertainty, but what’s happening in the UK, from a political standpoint, is having an impact clearly. And I think the environment is clearly uncertain.

We had probably a little bit better first quarter than expected and a little less good second quarter, which was due to some stocking impact before the 31st of March. But we have – so we have – the rest of Northern Europe. Southern Europe, clearly, that’s my outlook for the year is better than what I said at the beginning of the year, and I was probably already more optimistic than most. We are seeing and this is a very good news of this first half, is the French market and the French market for two reasons.

First, we don’t see yet a drop in new construction, we know that the statistics are not good, but I think maybe the activity is going to go less down. And the statistic we are seeing, and it’s taking more time. And at the same time, we are seeing a pickup in renovation, quarter-to-quarter. And in fact, you should deduct the number of days. The second quarter of renovation, was good. And this is driven by energy renovation, and that makes me optimistic, because I think there is a lot coming on.

For instance, our sales in the first half in France, we are a double-digit in insulation. And we think that given – I don’t need to stress the climate yesterday in France. I think the emphasis of most governments on these topics is going to grow which makes me strategically, not only for the second half of this year, optimistic that we are going to have a good outcome.

So France is better than what I thought, which was better than what people thought at the beginning of the year, and I am still quite confident on France. Americas, we have seen – we expect a kind of stabilization. We have good pricing, but the volumes have been a bit more difficult in the first half, partly because we have privileged volume – price to volume. And we have some uncertainties in Latin America, even though we are such where we have seen the first benefits in terms of additional growth from our Transform & Grow program. And Asia, we should see further growth.

So globally, I would say, markets which are globally a little less supportive, but for Saint-Gobain, given also the importance of France, I would say that my outlook is very – is positive for the second half. In this framework, our priorities is still to grow our sales price. As you know, it has been a strong priority for Saint-Gobain. We continue to be focused on that. We are going to continue the implementation and Benoit shows our confidence that we will deliver more than what we had in mind for this year in terms of the T&G savings in addition to our industrial manufacturing improvements and the impact of digital transformation, which is very positive.

For instance, in France, we have also, in distribution, we are still seeing an increase in the cost of digitalization, but we have had more – a bit more quickly than what we thought also, we have added productivity gain impact, which is clearly healthy. On R&D, we will continue to invest. This is key for us in the future to increase the part of the differentiated products of Saint-Gobain, and we are focusing on the high level of free cash flow with this. And I think that Sreedhar is on top of that as he illustrated it in his presentation. So globally, I confirm the full year objective of Saint-Gobain in terms of operating income, but I would say up to 8% for the first half, this doesn’t sound extremely challenging.

So I am also able to tell you that we are targeting an increase of the operating income in the second half, where it’s clear that you remember that last year, our performance in the first half was impaired by some operational difficulties. So comprise in basis of the second half is a little bit higher, but we are confident we will continue to progress. So I’m very confident. I am pleased with the results achieved as a team. And I think we are going to continue to over perform our markets like we have done in HPS in a number of areas.

It’s clear that we are over-performing our markets at the moment and I think that the new dynamics of Saint-Gobain is going to continue to help us to over perform in global markets, which are – I would say globally a little bit slowing, but, not especially for Saint-Gobain.

Thank you. And I think we are – now we are – Benoit, Sreedhar and I, we are at your disposal to answer any question you may have. So we’ll start from questions from the room and then the internet and then the – the phone and then internet. So the room, yes…

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Josep Pujal

Thank you. Josep Pujal from Kepler Cheuvreux. I have three questions. The first one on these difficulties that impacted you last year in H1. Could you be a little bit more specific about how much did they help you in this H1, this year as a comparison? The second question is on the pricing in Southeast Asia. You have said that it was a little bit weak some cases have a tough competitive environment. Could you be a little bit more specific, which products, which countries? And my third question is more a curiosity, but you have gone from 700 levers identified in February to 1000 now and the target remains €250 million. So could you explain a little bit from that? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

I take the second question in Southeast Asia and we have had in some businesses some competitive tensions in plasterboard in the first half. It was – I would say Thailand was probably and Indonesia well a bit difficult. I think that it is improving at the moment. So I am confident we are going to do a bit better. On the comparison with last year, maybe Sreedhar and Benoit will talk about this question.

Sreedhar

Yes. So, comparison with last year as we said in the past, that it’s not that straightforward to calculate exactly the precise numbers. If, you know, that last year we had various reasons for which the results got impacted. One was because of the weather conditions, which was certainly harsh winter impacted our sales. And that’s something which is very difficult to quantify because you know that in many of the countries you do have this shortage of labor, especially in the developed countries. You don’t know how much we recover in the Q2. So that’s one element which is still not easy to quantify.

But otherwise, in terms of industrial performance, I think the best way to look at this, to compare the performance we had in glass in the second half of the last year. I think that difference should help you to understand the impact of the industrial performance. The only thing we want to confirm is that the industrial performance is certainly better, better than what we had last year. We are making progress. And last year was certainly an exceptionally difficult year for us in terms of industrial performance.

Benoit Bazin

And on your question regarding the levers, first it’s not propositional in terms of savings, and second, we had a lot of cost savings initially, so most of the short-term actions were on cost. And after that we have developed more growth actions, in fact different in large country like France. We have launched a new organization in France in end of May, early June, which is more driven by growth. The cost actions were taken initially at the beginning of the year. So we moved from mostly cost actions at the beginning to much more growth levers into the full year. And after that, we don’t intend to go to 1000 or 500 or 2000. We have a lot of actions. They are good. And as I said, we have entered – since the beginning of the year into the execution, making sure that we deliver the full potential of all those actions.

Laurent Runacher

Laurent Runacher, Exane Asset Management. I’d like to understand on the – I welcome your increase the target in terms of savings, but I like to understand what is your ambition in terms of what is the retain operating profit you will get from this additional savings.

Sreedhar

Yes. I know this question comes because we have an operational savings, which we run the operational excellence program. And we have always said in the past that this operational excellence program helps us to offset the other cost increases we have. So coming to the T&G savings, we said that it will straight away it should reflect in the operating profit because what we are trying to do in the T&G program is trying to adjust our structure. So I don't expect this T&G savings to get anywhere disappeared. So it should be there in the operating profit.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

That's why we said, we have in mind to increase our margin at the end. And we are starting to see that…

Benoit Bazin

And we have €35 million in the first half T&G direction in it.

Sven Edelfelt

Yes. Good morning. Sven Edelfelt, ODDO. Three, a very quick one hopefully. First one, there has been a meeting yesterday at the FC with Pont-à-Mousson Union. I just would like to know whether you had an insight on this one before the press, take care of it. Second one on Leroy Merlin. Leroy Merlin, they have recently launched an offer for kitchen. So do you believe this is a game changer for Lapeyre and could it mean that you will be a selling Lapeyre to Leroy Merlin. And on the last one is on the Pompei infrastructure, I just would like to know whether the transaction included 2 million cubic meter readymix concrete you have. On this note, does that mean this activity readymix concrete is a core business for you? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

I will answer the third and second one. And Ben will answer on time. On concrete, in fact, there is a – we have had this question – asking ourselves this question for a long time. I think that, what we do is really things which are linked with our merchanting activity. So for small type of job, it's not towards the infrastructure type of the concrete, but it’s clearly very useful to be able to offer that to our customers. So this is not part of the sales and this is – when it is very linked with diffuse market, I think it's like a number of competitors of Pompei have the same strategy. I think for the diffuse market we are keeping an activity there. In fact, we have been depending on the region. And so on the way craftsman work in different regions, we are more present in the western part of France than in other parts of France. So it's really linked with actual demand from our customers’ upper phase. It's not an activity in itself. It's at service of the rest of the Pompei.

Concerning kitchen – done kitchens for a long time and so the game is not changing. I think it's part of the competition and I don't see any change for Lapeyre, where we are focusing on our – on the improvement of our performance. And we expect to see an improvement in the second half.

Benoit Bazin

And the new rollout of the new Kitchen offer of Lapeyre, which is very good, so I invite you to go and see our new offers of kitchen.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Yes. We have also a new range this year, which is very nice. We’ve just launched it.

Benoit Bazin

On the pipe situation, as you know, we inform the unions mid-February about the fact that we were thinking about partnerships for pipe to strengthen commercially, industrially our pipe division, long term. It became public. So we had of course some discussions with the local politicians, national politicians. Brexit got involved, because it was a quite reasonable to have also third-party administration review on that.

So we had a good discussion with all relevant stakeholders. And recently, some of the local politicians wanted to have an update before the summer, which they had yesterday. So I can see that you read the [indiscernible] not just in the national press, it was regular update on what's going on in terms of various discussions on those partnerships and strong options. So nothing new and on our side locally or in Paris, we have also regular discussions with all stakeholders to make sure that everyone is in the loop. So that everyone can support the partnerships. We did exactly the same when we launched the project revenue, so the restructuring plan of Pont-à-Mousson, a bit more than three years ago, which is doing very well ahead of plan. So profitability of Pipe division has improved a lot over the last years.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. First one, regarding difficult subject of Pont-à-Mousson and also Lapeyre. Pont-à-Mousson, you mentioned an improvement in results. Do you mean that you are now in positive numbers versus minus €40 million last year? Lapeyre, are we are now in positive numbers. And question regarding the situation in the Exterior Products in U.S. and insulation and plasterboard in Europe and in U.S., where do we stand with the price in volume? Thanks.

Benoit Bazin

So I’ll take the question one and we will going around the second one. So you have seen a very significant improvement of the profitability of southern Europe in the first half. And clearly, France is around the 75% of southern Europe. So we have a very significant improvement of profitability in France. Most of our businesses also – yes, Pont-à-Mousson is in the black. And in terms of Lapeyre, we are still a negative profit – a negative loss, negative results in Lapeyre but clearly, as Benoit said, in Pipe, we are seeing a significant improvement of the projects that we lost two years ago. And it’s – we are a little bit ahead of schedule on that one. On the second question…

Benoit Bazin

So it’s inflation of Gypsum, bit order of the world, it was…

Sreedhar

No, that – yes, it’s different in Europe and in U.S.

Benoit Bazin

Yes. So on – in the U.S., we had a good first half in insulation, partly on the pricing side, volumes were a bit softer, but a good evolution on the results. So a significant improve over the last two years. Gypsum been a bit tougher on volumes and pricing, which is different from the eight other products, the roofing has been a bit more significant in volumes over the recent weeks.

And so the price increase that we have put out should stick, so roofing and siding have been more positive, partly on pricing and a bit of fragmented storm activities in the recent weeks, which helped roofing. Gypsum has been a bit more difficult in the U.S. on pricing recently. And don’t forget that in North America, we are quite significant in Canada for Gypsum and Canada, as you may know, but the construction markets in Canada and big cities is quite down this year, so we are a bit more impacted by Canada than the U.S. situation. In Europe, overall, it’s a good momentum on Insulation and Gypsum. In most countries both on volume and price.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

I mentioned specifically insulation. I think that the installation is going to – we have seen very good growth in France. And I think that the forecast for us for this business in the various countries in Europe is very positive. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, [indiscernible] I would have three questions, if I may. The first one is about your transforming growth program. Just wanted one is about your transforming growth program. Just wanted to understand what the 24% of your managers were not convinced by the program are flagging. And what are you going to do with them, because I suspect that you want to have 100% addition to be successful? Second one would be on the development, you said you have no tables in terms of disposals. You have no tables in terms of disposals, could you consider in the coming years to exit fully distribution. And regarding acquisitions, we can see that you have spent a lot on bolt-ons on HPS, will you continue to have what I will call a niche market approach on the HPS side or being more critical size over time in this division.

My last question, sorry, is on price and put spread in H2. You mentioned that because of your hedging, you will not fully capture the benefit of the decline of the gas price. We can see on the pricing side, on the pricing side, sorry, that the base of comparison or a little bit more challenging in H2. So can we expect a new round of price increase in the second half? Or do you see the spread valuating in H2. Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Benoit will take first one, I’ll take the second one.

Benoit Bazin

On the first one. Well, first, we are transparent with you. So – and second, you take the glass one quarter of empty I take it to three quarter full. And third, it’s a survey that we did end of March amongst 3,000 managers, because we wanted to have the baseline, just three months into the [indiscernible], and I consider that has a very good positive feedback that 76% even though not to 3,000 managers had seen all details and all communication and all the action plans for the years on Transform & Grow after only three months, they were convinced and embarked on the power of Transform & Grow, so I’m extremely happy with the 76%.

And of course, the goal is to embark, 98% or 100% of them. But in those large deep control changes, we have to embark a lot. And so it’s not a dictatorship. It’s trust, empowerment, and we cascade, we communicate a lot internally on all this. Because what gets shared, that gets done. So it’s more bottom-up approach then top down, let’s do this into that. And frankly, 76% is, I think a huge good starting point and of course, we’ll continue to revisit that going forward. But I consider as very good.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

And as the end of the day, reserve managers were bits of people, but deliver the managers who are very saying oh, it’s great, and don’t deliver.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m sure you will redo a survey and we will see 100%.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

On strategy, I think I already answered this question. So I going to continue to give you there. So no, I don’t – we don’t have in mind to sell our distribution business as a whole, we are looking at it in the framework of our new organization. And as I said, the – given the strength we have in the different countries. And so there are some countries where we have increased our presence in distribution recently last year in Norway

And if we have opportunities to increase our presence in France to do further consolidation, we will do that, so it’s really a country-by-country approach, given the footprint we have in these countries. And what it gives to our program. As I told you already, I think that there is – with a digital revolution in our sector. The cars are moving. And when you are – when you are very strong in distribution. It’s a big plus in the future in my view for the overall footprint, when we are in that situation in Saint-Gobain. So, I think it’s a country approach. In HPS, we have always been having niches. We have always had a rule, which is in all these niches is it was 15 years ago, we call it gold, silver, bronze are out, which means that we want to be one of the main leaders in each niche and at that exact level that we need to appreciate.

So, we have been exiting some businesses. We have been adding some more, because the markets are changing. We are going to continue to do that. We don’t have an issue of a critical mass, but there are some adjacencies, some of which are small, small of which could be bigger that we may consider in the future in that business, where clearly, in terms of innovation, R&D capabilities that there is a critical mass impact. But I think this is very important for the rest of the group, this critical mass of R&D, I think we have it, we could expand. But I don’t think we are subcritical today in it, yes.

Sreedhar

So, summing to your question, whether we are going to have in the second half positive spread. As an organization, we are extremely focused on cost price, and this is something, which we have consistently done, leaving a few – very few exceptions. So, in the first half, we did have a lot of inflation, quite a lot of inflation. But looking at what I see the trend – current trend, we hope that you are expecting that the inflation will be lower in the second half. In any case, we would remain focused on price, we’ll make sure that our objective, at least, is to make sure that we pass on all the inflation.

Unidentified Analyst

And sorry, just to be – to understand clearly, your price pricing effect was plus 2.5% I probably remember when in Q1 and plus 2% in Q2. the base of comparison in H2 is more challenging. So, we should see facial erosion, sequential stability for H2? Or can you push prices in certain activity to get more benefits?

Sreedhar

Yes. So, we are pushing prices, it’s not that we are going to stop pushing prices, I mean clearly, roofing is one example, we want to go and push for price as far as something, which went up, and there are a lot of signals that it may come down. We need to be cautious. So, in all our businesses, we constantly look for opportunities to push prices.

Sequentially, I expect based on what I see as of now, and it’s always difficult to predict, because it’s pretty volatile market. So sequentially, the inflation is coming down. We hope it will come down. And the spread is what is important for us and we would remain focused on making sure that the spread is positive. Yes.

Nabil Ahmed

Good morning. Nabil Ahmed with Barclays. Actually, I got three questions if I may; one on the outlook, one on the margins and one on Transform & Grow. First of all, on outlook, you seem to be a bit more cautious on the Americas. And if I understand correctly on both North and South America. Could you be a little bit more specific on what has deteriorated here in North America, is it the comment you made on Gypsum, which is facing a more difficult environment for both volume and pricing? Or is there anything else change on the way you see the outlook in the solution in roofing. And on LatAm, which we’re quite optimistic on Brazil. So has that changed? Or are there other specific countries, where you see trends that are weakening? My second question is on the margins. Do you see the HPS margin in H1, which are very strong. and so congratulations for that, sustainable into H2? Or are you still guiding towards something that would be closer to H2 2018 margins? And lastly, on Transform & Grow. Sorry, if I misunderstood. but I’m not completely clear why you are increasing your savings target for this year? Is it like the removal of the management layers, people are leaving earlier Saint-Gobain, and therefore, you get more savings in 2019? Or is it that you’re moving faster with the shared services usage. And therefore getting more saving on that. Thank you.

Sreedhar

Well, on the savings, it’s mostly that we move faster. So, when we initially put out the €15 million target, it was end of November. Frankly, it was a bit more of a desktop analysis than the bottom-up analysis from all the operational levers. So, we have a firmed up that and the teams have executed it really fast. So, it’s acceleration of the actions, rather than changing the full scope by 2021. So, it’s mostly a timing issue and a lot of constructions don’t very early in the year.

Nabil Ahmed

But in practical terms, that means headcounts decreasing earlier than expected. Overall, all those actions, it’s not only headcount – but all those actions going faster than initially anticipated end of November, when we announced Transform & Grow at the end of November of 2018. On the outlook in Americas, I think we answered already, which is just a bit more challenging in gypsum partly on pricing, but a bit better in exterior products, partly roofing over the last weeks, and we are confident and very active on the pricing that we have set out for roofing, so it’s pluses and minuses. Good of all in Insulation and ceilings, but so the pluses are more on the interior products and a bit of the negative on pricing in Gypsum. But overall, a good stabilization of North America. And in LatAm…

Pierre-André de Chalendar

LatAm was, you know, when I say – clearly, it’s a macro environment in LatAm is less good than it was we anticipated at the beginning of the year, clearly there are some forecast revision in Brazil, so we are optimistic to overperform the market, which we have seen in the first half. But clearly, the market in Brazil at the moment, it’s a bit more difficult than what we anticipated at the beginning of the year. That being said, Brazil, we know that it changes very fast. Sorry...

Benoit Bazin

And Mexico is a little.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

And Mexico is a little [indiscernible] – economy in Mexico is a little bit less strong than we had anticipated for the domestic market, so that’s why we are a bit more cautious on South America. Concerning HPS, we flagged many times that the second quarter, especially sales and profit, and because of that, the first half profitability of 2018 was a very high level. We had some exceptional orders in ceramics, with a very good mix, so that we didn’t have in the second half of 2018. We did enough in the first half of 2019. We don’t expect to have that in the second half of 2019. That being said, I think that the kind of level of the margins we have in the first half looks to us sustainable.

Nabil Ahmed

Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Next.

Benoit Bazin

So now if there is no more question, I go to the call. So I think it Will Jones.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a first question from Will Jones from Redburn. Sir, please go ahead.

Will Jones

Three, if I could, please. The first is just around exploring the group’s volume performance. If we look at the first half pre today’s effect, I think it was around 2% growth. And it was about 0.5% positive in Q2. Just when we think about that as the run rate that you would carry forward and think about for the second half? Should we think about more of the H1 overall or more around the Q2 in terms of that difference for like-for-like volume growth going forward?

The second was just maybe in construction glass in Europe. Could you give us a bit of an industrial update on – and I think we need to be aware of it’s all around capacity or competitive behavior? Is anything changing on the supply side, I suppose, in glass, and also there was more of a technical one, but when we look at Americas and your new format. You did a 9% margin in the first half last year, a 13% margin in the second half. Is there any reason why that margin is so much higher in the second and the first of that new format. And I guess, do you think you can match the 13% again as we look at the second half of 2019?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

So I’ll take the first one and Benoit, you take this, so on volumes, globally, I think that – for me is the run rate is more the average between Q1 and Q2, so it’s the first half clearly, in Q2, we had, first, a negative impact of the working days. And we will have, on the other hand, a positive one in the Q3, we have add, as I said, in HPS, a very difficult comparison basis. I remind you that last year, if I am correct, HPS was up 10% in the Q2, so that’s the basis for the rest of the year, it’s more the average of 2018, and in HPS, we had last year already a drop in some markets in the second half, so the comparison basis becomes clearly much easier.

That’s why, for instance, if we take – if you say, what the automotive makers are saying, they are if I try to summarize what they say they are or slightly negative to flat for the second half versus minus 7% in the first half. Because also, the comparison basis is better. So that’s – so HPS, I think we’ll have an easier base than the Q2, clearly, we’ll have also an easier base in the U.S. in versus Q2, where we had also last year, a very strong increase. It’s linked with the stocking, destocking or distributors in roofing.

So I think that – and we had also in Q2, you would have noticed that the Northern Europe Q2 was better – no sorry, it was less good than the European Q2 in Southern Europe, I think that it’s always difficult to predict, and Benoit already talked about that. No data about it, that the weather impact, we have clearly had last year a very good second quarter, especially in May and June, in some countries in Northern Europe, in particular, the Nordics, so the comparison basis of Q2, we catch up, we got up last year, a little bit of the bad weather of the first few months in May and June.

In France, we didn’t have this impact last year. I think we didn’t go up, so that’s why we have a little better. So that means that the European business is also a little bit – was a little more difficult in Q2 last year – this year versus last year than Q1. So if I summarize all that, it means that I think there is no real downtrend globally in the Q2 volume versus Q1 as a run rate. So that's more the – that's what we are seeing somewhere.

In terms of construction glass, the situation we were – we didn't have enough capacity and that was a conscious decision that I spoke about many times in the past, in the last two years as we are buying glass for our needs, the drop in the automotive market is having an impact. So at the moment we are, I would say more balanced and there are some capacities which are going to come on stream in the next 18 months, but there are also some repairs. So I think that the capacity balance at the moment is relatively unparallel at the moment, so – but we don't expect to wait – I said that already for two, three years we don't expect significant decrease in the price of flat glass. We are working on our mix and we are continuing to improve our mix, those two questions.

Benoit Bazin

Two margins, Asia and North America were hopefully higher, thanks to a very strong pricing environment and it puts the spread with our synergies, so we expect that second half to be bit challenging for this year. So we got nothing to repeat the same level of margin even though we are very focused on price as you have heard already often.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

And in America there is – needs a second half is better than the first half. Next question?

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America. You can go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much. Good morning, gentlemen. I have three questions if I may. Firstly, thanks you to Sreedhar for slide 12 on free cash flow that’s very helpful. You give a bit of granularity on CapEx in particular, I think in the first half we had about two-third on maintenance and one-third on expansion. Can you confirm that this is the right level for the full year and going forward to sit maintenance, one site expansion and also if I just look at the maintenance that means around, if we analyze about €1 billion per annum, 75%, 80% of depreciation is at the right order of magnitude, that's my first question.

My second question is on your – on the share count, you're right, it's actually down compared to June last year, but it's a little bit up compared to December, 2018. So would you expect your share count to actually decline on a year-on-year basis at the end of the year? Are you going to continue to do some share buy backs?

And lastly, could you give us an update on your CO2 position? We are getting close to the Phase 4 of the European emission trading scheme, do you have excess quotas from the previous phases and do you see a risk of being short CO2 in the next two to three years? Thank you.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Sreedhar, the first two and I will answer the last one.

Sreedhar

Okay. So it's true that we have given the split and this is something which we will continue to give in the coming days. Now your question is, is this ratio is going to remain? It's very difficult to answer because it depends on the projects and the time of the execution of these projects. So, I don't want to put a ratio to it, but I can only say that the overall CapEx, the investment which we set in both tangible and intangible at the plant and machinery and the intangible assets, we will stick to what we will – our target is to remain at the level of last year, so that's one thing.

Coming to your other question on depreciation, it's very difficult to calculate the depreciation, it doesn't – it depends on the assets which we have – which we are investing on, then the year of depreciation is not the same. So it can vary. It can vary from asset-to-asset. So again, that's not a question which I will be able to answer you with a very precise number.

The other question on the share number of shares, actually the number of shares has come down by 600,000 shares, last year – by end of last year it was 544 and now it's five 543.4 so there is a small reduction.

Benoit Bazin

Maybe just to add on that, what Sreedhar said on CapEx, it was exactly 42% growth in the first half and as you could assume, it varies based on the timing of the products, if we take the last five years, the 60-40 that you mentioned is correct.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

On CO2, we don't have issues on CO2 in our businesses. We don't think that there will be an impact in the next – before 27, 28. So we don't have issues with CO2 and I remind you that the global Saint-Gobain is a very significant, provider of solutions in terms of CO2, so we are reducing our own footprint. I give a target to reduce by 25% and we are on track, we publish that every year.

We are having significant improvement in last year. So we are on track to reach this target. And the second point is that each time, we emit one ton of CO2, all the products which when they are installed during their lifetime, as they save around 90 tons of this CO2. So Saint-Gobain is a very significant part of the solution to the CO2 reduction in the planet, so I think on this front, not only – I’m not worried about the cost impact, but I think that we have a very important green stock, if I am – and I am very strongly supporting the involvement of finance in this climate change program. I believe that the investment community is together with the young generation, the two forces which are going to make it happen despite some governments. So clearly I urge the finance community to be active in this climate change program, which we badly need for our future. Next question?

Operator

The question comes from Manish Beria from Societe Generale. Sir, please go ahead.

Manish Beria

Yes. Good morning. So I have two questions. The first is on your net debt guidance for the year. I mean, so in the first half, obviously, net debt, excluding the IFRS lease accounting are actually have increased because of huge working capital investment, but this is normal. I mean, every year you have this increase, but just trying to understand because we have done some divestments, maybe find it but not got the money. So how much you expect from those divestment and what should be the net debt at the end of the year with the working capital, so that will happen in the second half. So should we expect with this disposal and the working capital are reversal in the second half, the net debt to be lower than the last year pre-IFRS. This is my first question.

And the second one is basically there is a lot of moving parts. I mean [indiscernible] in the second half of the operating profit, and this cost spread – price cost spread and things like that. But just wanted to have a word like, okay, in terms of EBIT margins, I mean, do you expect in the second half to be – I mean improving versus last year.

Sreedhar

Okay. I know Manish has this difficult question. I don’t think any of us can make a guess out of it. How much would be the exact precise number of debt at the end of the year because it depends on various factors. How much acquisition will make? Acquisition again depends on how much we are able to make it happen because it depends on price. It depends on various criteria. Divestment, again, it has got – we have – clearly, we have worked on this. We have a lot of projects identified on divestment.

Again, we don’t know exactly what time we would make it happen, so there are lots of ifs and buts and all this. So only I can say is that the debt is – if you see the ratio, as compared to the last year, there is a slight improvement. Again, we have a lot of awareness that the debt is something which we are – as an organization, we are looking it much it much deeper. So I can only say that we are going to remain disciplined. We are going to work on it. At the end of the day, the rating, what you have is quite solid, and we were earlier thinking that with the IFRS 16 is the rating would make a big difference. Actually, the agencies, they take into account their own estimates. And we now see with the real numbers. Actually, we are in a likely above range of this rating. So we are quite well positioned as far as the rating is concerned.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Concerning the EBIT margin, as I am not quantifying the increase in operating profit like-for-like for the second half, I’m not going to quantify the increase of margin, but we expect an additional increase in the margin versus second half of 2018. Next question?

Manish Beria

So just – maybe just a follow-up, I mean, on the net debt, I mean, so let’s assume, I mean, you don’t do any more divestment. I mean, but what you have signed, you get the money? And maybe you don’t do any more acquisitions, so you have that good impact. I mean, because if you assume these things, then what will happen to the net debt, how things are moving and what you have seen in the first half?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

We don’t make those assumptions, because we don’t know.

Manish Beria

Okay.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Next question?

Operator

Yes. Next question comes from Yves Bromehead from Exane BNP Paribas. Sir, please go ahead.

Yves Bromehead

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I’ll have three if I may. I appreciate it. It’s already been a long call. And the first one is on the consideration of the divestments, you mentioned that you’ve already achieved about €2.8 billion signed or executed. Are you also running at around 90% of the €1 billion target in terms of value consideration? And following up on this question, given that you are running ahead of expectations, how should we think about margin expansion versus your initial targets of 40 bps impact from divestments and 60 bps from cost savings?

My second question is on capital allocation. Could you give us more transparency on how you will use the proceeds of these disposals? Could the group get below the €530 million medium-term share count objectives? And what options do you have in terms of shareholder returns?

And thirdly, we have recently seen some of your U.S. competitors launching strategic reviews, including in the plasterboard industry. Given your flexible balance sheet, could you look at consolidating this industry and rationalizing capacity to increase prices and margins? Thank you very much.

Sreedhar

Okay. So coming on cash, you just have to keep in mind this objective was set during the Investors Day in 2017. So if you just take into account all that divestments we did from that point of – from that point. We are close to 60% of what we said. If you – end of June and if you also take into account, which has not yet close, the largest divestment, which we are doing is the German business – a distribution business. And we also recently announced the divestment of DMTP and this – all this should help us to come closer to 90% of our target as of now.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

So I think there’s three of us on cash allocation, I think that the task that Sreedhar gave and the cash we generate, then there is a second part which is allocation and I always answer the same way. There are four uses of these cash and I think that the new presentation helped to understand the way we do it. There is first a gross CapEx, there is a dividend and I think – then there is acquisitions minus divestments or divestments minus acquisition, but – no, sorry, the divestment will come as a – sorry, to a new acquisition. And the first one is the share buyback and I am – I was looking at these with the first one and the second one being prioritized, although the third one and the first one, and between. So first, our gross CapEx and our dividend and following our guidelines and then for the two others, depending on the – we are more opportunistic and that's what we have been doing and we’ll continued to do that between share buybacks and M&A.

In terms of the margin increase because of linked with the Transform & Grow program, I think I answered during my presentation. Now we are – we are at the moment, we are not changing our targets of 100 base points on the bottom line and we are quite happy when we have delivered that. In terms of the consolidation opportunities, we are regularly looking at what's going on in all our markets. As I said we have been focusing more on smaller – medium size acquisitions, but we are also, and we have the power in terms of balance sheet to do a bit bigger ones.

We are looking at – and there are a number of opportunities which have risen, you mentioned this one. There are been others. We are very disciplined on price that means that there are some significant opportunities, which we have declined. But we are studying in view of the synergies we can get, the price we can pay, whether it makes sense being very strict on our capital discipline as we have been there. So that's something we are – as part of the things we are looking at.

Next question.

Yves Bromehead

Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Eric Lemarié from Bryan Garnier. Please go ahead.

Eric Lemarié

Yes. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. It's regarding France, how do you explain? You don't feel the slowdown in the new housing in France. Is it because you are more late cycle in your view or maybe there is some geographical issues or maybe you are now much more exposed to renovations then few years ago or maybe a statistic or not maybe represented, there was a real – of the real market trends. What's your point of view on that?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

My point of view is the most important thing is that I've seen some statistics that are seen in terms of the proficient association. I’m not – don't correspond to the reality. I think that when we have a gross of 4% in France and I see that the renovation market would be flat, that cannot be – I know we are good. We are gaining market share, but most of the other merchants are also customers of our activities and our industrial activities are running. I talked about installation even at higher space. So I think global is a construction market in France and I think our distribution activity is a good proxy. We are doing well. I think we are over performing as I said, but I think the market is good in France, also. And I think there was a statistics that you may look, don’t represent what's going on. I think I've already said that in the past and I continue to say that and our figures show it.

Eric Lemarié

Do you think it is right for the new housing as well?

Pierre-André de Chalendar

I already answered that question. This one is yes.

Eric Lemarié

Okay. No, sorry. Underwriting is a bit different. I don’t – I don’t what I said on new housing is that a week, you know, there has been and we have seen in the past, a delay between housing permits, housing starts and the activity. I don't say the statistics, which are official statistics on housing permits and housing starts are wrong, that I am not saying that. What I'm saying is that they don't conflate into activity for the time being. And I think that, so the delay is longer and they may not completely conserve it to – in two activities, that’s what I said. But no, the statistics on housing starts, I am not saying they are wrong.

Yves Bromehead

Okay. Okay.

Benoit Bazin

Behind prior logistics – no, we are overperforming the market. We measure it. We gained 20,000 small customers in our distribution business, which is above market, so it's also our domestic market.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Better market is better than our market.

Yves Bromehead

Okay. Thank you. Very clear.

Operator

We haven't any questions by phone.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

So we go to the Internet. First question, on a government – maybe, Sreedhar, you want to answer?

Sreedhar

Yes, sure. The question is what is the price and volume effect for Q2 by division? So, yes – yes, sure, it’s there, but I can repeat. It's for the Q2, it's specifically for Q2, so the HPS was 1.5%, the volume was minus 1.9%. Northern Europe was priced 1.5%, the volume was minus 1.4%. Southern Europe was 2.1%, volume was 1.6%. Americas was 4.2%, volume was minus 3.4%. Asia was minus 0.5%, volume 3.4% – 3.9%.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Can you summarize, is it easy to be received of the 2.8% sales on EBIT impact? I think you already answered that question on the proceeds. Is your comment on a more challenging H2 – [indiscernible] is your comment on a more challenging H2 implying both lower organic sales and operating income versus H1 2019.

I think I answered on our organic sales growth. I don't – to say that the running rate of the first half and not the second quarter doesn't seem bad number. In terms of operating income growth versus H1, the margin, I think I answered it, will be slightly higher. In terms of the absolute number, yes, H2 is generally stronger than H1. And also, it will be the case this year, as in terms of number of days, it will be – this will be – they will – modest in the second half. On the other end, and compared to last year, the second half of last year was much better than the first half of last year.

Question from Elodie Rall, JPMorgan. You had a good performance on working capital. How do you see the evolution in the second half? Do you expect further improvement in H2?

Sreedhar

I think, we’re – I think…

Benoit Bazin

I’m happy that she is recognizing it. So good, we will continue to remain disciplined, we will remain disciplined. We will make sure that we keep this under control. And that's something which we have done it historically.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Another question from Elodie Rall from – in the Americas volume, we are down in H1 and your comments are more cautious than before. Can you provide more color and do you see further production on margin in H2, not in margin in H2 last year was 13.3% versus 9%?

I think Benoit, you already answered that question.

Benoit Bazin

Yes, and it's purely the mix are little better in – more difficult in…

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Previous guidance for restructuring costs was €100 million in 2019. Do you expect this to change given your accelerating the savings plan?

Sreedhar

At this point of time, we want to keep that number as it is. We are not changing that number for 2019.

Pierre-André de Chalendar

What was the contribution on Forex in EBIT in H1 and can you clarify if your definition of like-for-like growth in its total income includes or excludes this Forex impact?

No, in like-for-like, there is no Forex impact. But there was…

Benoit Bazin

I think there was some impact last year, which was not Forex but which were on not completely [indiscernible] Argentina and the consolidation of…

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Can we get price versus volume by division? I think you just answered that question. And while we know you have disposed of businesses, we say about 2.8, what is your profit figure and how should we think about it in terms of finding an impact on scope effects in Q3 and then into for year 2020.

I answered in terms of 2020 in terms of Q3 and Q4. It depends on the timing of the closing of these deals. And sometimes, there are regulatory approvals and we don't control completely the exact timing of – in France, sometimes some social regulations. So that's a question we had and I think that with that, that concludes our meeting. Thank you. And good holidays for those who are taking holidays in August.

Sreedhar

Thank you.