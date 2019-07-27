Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSF) CEO Jaime Guardiola on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCPK:BNDSF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Cecilia Romero

Good morning and thank you for joining Sabadell's Results Presentation for the Second Quarter of 2019. My name is Cecilia Romero, I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm presenting today is our CEO, Jaime Guardiola and our CFO, Tomás Varela. During our webcast during, we plan to spend around 30-minute present in the results and another 30 minutes answering your questions which you will be able to ask live.

You should have already received instructions to participate in our chat nice Q&A. We'll appreciate, if you can manage your questions to two questions per person only. Our presentation will follow senior's instructor of the previous quarter. Our CEO will start by going through the key highlights of the quarter and then we'll provide details on commercial activity and financial results. Our CFO will then discuss financials capital, liquidity and asset quality before our CEO concludes with some closing remarks.

I will now hand over to Mr. Guardiola to kick off the presentation. Good morning, Mr. Guardiola.

Jaime Guardiola

Thank you, Cecilia, and good morning everyone. Discussion we recorded a net profit of €273 million to 6% higher than the first quarter of the year. Yesterday, we have generated a 5% increase in our tangible book value per share, placing us on track to achieve our targets of an increase of more than 5% in 2019.

Return on equity in the first half of the year was 6.9% while return on tangible equity was 8.5% but figures represent a significant year-on-year increase of our profitability. A disruptive date of this year was set out clear guidance to help another analyst and investors understand how we expect to perform.

On this page, we show how our first half results contribute to achieving the guidance and our updated expectation for the year. We've published our 2019 guidance. The interest rate environment has deteriorated and our business like any other bank is impacted. We are updating our targets to reflect this and the government's into quarters of our exposure to SAREB debt, which impacted this quarter results by €47 million before taxes.

As a result, we now expect our return on equity to reach 6.5% or higher by year-end, which is lower than our internal business plan target, which was above 7%. We are working towards of setting these negatives and will be able to give you more details later in the year alongside the business plan from our UK CEO.

Going through the targeting detail, in the first part of the year, our NII was lower by 0.5% in cost and FX, and 0.2% reported year-on-year. We expected below our annual target due to lower than expect interest rates. We're now seeing the NII to be flat or have a more decline of 1% from an increase of 1% to 2%.

In addition, the impairments of SAREB subordinated debt, in the quarter, has impacted both our trading initiatives target, which are borderline with our year-end excluding this impact. Furthermore, because of this remains in line with our expectations for the year. This will mostly impact our organic capital generation by 4 basis points this year, which we expect we will be able to compensate for the sale of several problems and other initiatives such as securitizations.

Therefore, our fully loaded CET1 remain set to reach 11.6% or higher by year-end. And finally our tangible book value per share remains on track and we delivered 5% growth already in the first half of the year. Overall our business performance in the quarter was good. We saw positive volume growth momentum across geographies with both gross and performing loans increasing again year-on-year.

Net banking revenue continued to rise this quarter supported by a good performance in volumes and the strong evolution in fees which were up nearly 11% year-on-year. At the end of the quarter, our cost to income ratio stood at 54.7%. Our risk profile remains sound. The non-performing loan ratio went down slightly to just over 4%, and the cost of risk continued its downward trend to 48 basis points in the first half.

It is also important to note that we are close with week one of the Asset Protection Scheme NPA sales, which we announced in the last year Makalu. The remaining two transactions are on track to be closed by year end. Furthermore, our liquidity remains strong with the coverage ratio 157% following €5 billion early repayments of TLTRO II in the quarter while the loan to deposit ratio stood at 101%.

Our fully loaded CET 1 capital ratio increased in the quarter by 20 basis points to 11.2%, having already factored the impact IFRS-16 and TRIM in the first quarter. The fully loaded CET1 ratio performance increased by 11.4% in the quarter including the full benefits of announced disposals and [indiscernible] stream, our dividend accrual of 50% of the recorded profit of the full half of the year.

Now, moving on to the business performance. Looking at our performing loans by region, you can see that this quarter’s growth was largely driven by the strong performance in Spain and Mexico. In addition BNDSF lending performance also improved considerably in the quarter. Volumes in Spain which includes following branches grew by 2.6%, 3.5% year-on-year while in Mexico they were up 5.1% quarter-on-quarter and stood at 16% year-on-year.

Total volumes grew by 1.9% in the quarter but fell by 2.7% year-on-year due to the slowdown of commercial activity after the IT immigration. Overall group performing loans increased by 2.3% in the quarter and were up by 2.2% year-on-year. The following slide shows customer balances, excuse me, on the left hand side you can see the breakdown of performing loans. Overall, performing loans went up by 2.7% in the quarter and 4.1% year-on-year. Our performance was better in the industrial sector loan growth with just 1.3% year-on-year in the first quarter.

[indiscernible] grew very well quarter-on-quarter. Volumes were higher across the entire outlook spectrum. Public administration also contributed positively in the quarter as we gained market share in the segment. Total lending to individuals was impacted by politics seasonality as we included €0.6 billion related to software easy repayments which are expected to reverse next quarter.

On the right hand side on the right, you can see our customer funds increased by 1.8% in the quarter and 2.1% year-over-year. And this role was mainly driven by on balance sheet costs with increased by 2.5% in the quarter and 6.2% year-over-year. The growth of on-balance sheet funds was driven by sight accounts, which includes by 11.7% year-on-year as customers continue to prefer, customer accounts over low yield term deposits.

For balance sheet funds remain stable in the quarter and self speaker 7% year-on-year impacted by the declining mutual funds performance. Displaying commercial momentum across products remains strong. In regards to new mortgages and consumer loans, we ended the first half of the year with a public year-on-year solution.

Despite having extreme negative momentum in the first part due to the regulatory uncertainty related to the distribution of mortgage costs. Moreover, we continue to increase new loans and credit facilities to SMEs and we also achieving double-digit growth rates and credit cards and retail payment services turnover.

Once again, this is strong commercial momentum is reflected in the year-on-year growth of our market shares, such as customer loans, customer funds, and other relevant products. In addition, we prove our market penetration in SMEs by 50 basis points. Customer experience and service quality continue to be one of our key focus areas. We continue to perform better than the industry average in terms of service quality.

And we retain our place as the highest rank bank in stable by MPs for SMEs, while we are in the top 2 for large enterprises and personal banking. TSB continued to regain commercial momentum this quarter. In fact, the last 6 months have been a turning point for TSB with improving business goals and stable technology performance.

On the asset side, net lending increased by 1% in the quarter, a strong growth in mortgage applications in February through April generated higher levels of completions. Core mortgages growth the highest quarterly growth post-migration at 1.6%. Unsecured lending record as lower decline in the quarter as a bank receive, it's offered to existing customers so digital challenge.

Year-on-year and lending was down 2.1% due to lower in commercial activity post-migration with core mortgages up by 0.3%. In regard to mortgages, it is important to know the TSB has a powerful surge-related offering with a new IT system that's allow applications to be completed in half the time that has historically been the case. This together with market leading switch capabilities for broker products is providing TSB with a strong mortgage pipeline which should have the bank continue to retain commercial momentum.

From the liability side customers funds grew by 2.1% in the quarter driven by both current accounts and term deposits. Business current accounts balance also increased by 8.2%, mainly due to incentivized switching scheme, but also to improvements in our digital offering. The service customers are now access to our cost of digital service, which has reduced the average time or on-boarding from 20 days to under 3 days.

We also launched a mobile app for business customers and a market leading business saving items. Year-on-year customer funds increased by circa let 1% driven mostly by current accounts. TSB current accounts franchise is a key decision factor that sets the Company apart from others challenges banks.

On this slide, we can see how it has been commercial activity continue to improve year-on-year. New mortgage lending rich £1.4 billion in this quarter, and first half year-on-year increase stood a 13%. In addition, the launch of digital franchise loans, which are our TSB customers to construct these unsecured loans through digital channels, has assaulted in a significant increase in new lending during the second quarter.

And finally, I would like to highlight the TSB NPAs as well as model NPAs continue to improve. Actually mobile NPA is almost back to pre-migration levels. Regarding on our digital transformation more generally, our key message continue to e positive. The growths in digital and mobile customers were up 3% and 12% respectively year-on-year.

Moreover, digital sales of unsecured loans in Spain increased by 47%. And once digital sales in the UK are still below pre-migration levels, that has been improving some immigration and are now just 80% that you points below last year. TSB mobile obviously have increased by 10% during the first half of the year, and the ratings have improved significantly with a 4.8%, 4.7% star customer rating on the App Store and Google Play respectively.

Lastly and will also like to highlight some of our most recent digital initiatives. We are the first time is on to integrate Amazon Pay in our payment services. We want to position our sells as the leading payment services provider. Yes it has really improved over credit card operating iterating central bank Okay. Now, we improve our operating to retail with Amazon Pay.

Finally, we have launched a new model like our switcher in UK which allows customers to get proof of the identities and open the current account, bank account remotely via selfie.

Well, I will now hand over to the Tomas, who will discuss financial results, capital, liquidity and asset quality.

Tomás Varela

Thank you, Jaime, and good morning everybody. Financial results, regarding our quarterly results are reported group net profit was €273 million representing circa 6% growth quarter-on-quarter. This comparison has been impacted by three items, the capital gain on their disposal services with as soon as which contributed €155 million. And the other two items that we offset this. The first one is the payment to the single distribution plan. This is typical encouraging the Q2 and amounted 59 million. And then they added that impairment of €47 million which impacted the trading line in the quarters.

For this quarters impairment the coverage of our salary gross exposure of initially €321 million now stands at over 91%, and it is also worth noting that when we discuss cost to income ROE and ROT trends redistribute in the single distribution fund and deposit guarantee fund and the tax on deposit payments respectively year, equally across quarters to be more reflective of reality. Year-on-year, the group net profit comparison was impacted by also the 2018 NPA institutional sales, the provisions have been generated, and therefore the one off also related to TSB post migration issues.

Moving on the quarterly evolution of net interest income, the group NII increased by 0.4% in the year and decrease by 0.5% in the year. Most of the quarterly increase came outside DSV where NII was 1.1 higher in the quarter that was slightly lower year-over-year. Looking at the quarterly evolution NII was positively impacted by having one more calendar day in the quarter which contributed €8 million as we can see on the upper right hand side of the chart and also by higher volumes which are at €6 million as well as an increase of our ALCO portfolio contribution of €3 million.

Other factor which negatively impacted NII in the quarter were fairly wholesale funding cost which increased by €5 million as a service out of senior amplifier instrument that we should during the quarter and it covered one and senior prefer instruments that we issued in the middle and the end of last quarter respectively and secondly also. Low innervate and efficient recoveries which impacted NII by €4 million each.

Overall the group as volumes continue to be on track to achieve our NOE of fourth quarter expected 142 billion average volumes and it reach in this quarter €159 billion as can be seen also in the chart. In regards to lower rates as this past of the beginning of this percentage and we expect that changes in all the relevant yield curves since the announcement of our 2019 guidance will impact our year and target NII negatively by 58 million out of which 16 have already been incurred during the first half.

Furthermore, [indiscernible] to rate an additional decrease and thinking of next year, additional decrease of 10 basis points in all relevant rates will impact NII by 18 million in the 12 months following the rate cut. Looking at front book yield across products, this quarter yield has been lowered mostly impacted by movements in long-term rate. In particular the lower rates has impacted new feature rate mortgages as well as SMEs and corporate longer than loans. There we are growing the most.

It is also important to note that spread season decreases by the movement in rates for this specific segments. Credit lines were impacted by higher competition and the light compress and in shorter term rates during the period and consumer loan yield started due to the problem set as a higher proportion of out of finance. Nevertheless from book yields continue to be above the rough book in our products.

Overall, the groups customers spread was 5 basis points lower in the quarter driven by lower use at XTSV level and the higher cost of deposits exit in Spain where they fell quarter on quarter. IN addition to rate the higher proportion of lower yielding products in our front book this quarter such as low as public administration also drove ex-TSB yields lower quarter on quarter.

At TSB is shown here that the customers spent 3 basis points in the quarter this partially had to do with some improvement in mortgage, but I think with respective as compared with the last quarter but basically here is a currency effect because in Sterling actually there was a decrease of 2 basis points as is the case in general in the UK market.

Additionally, the Group’s net interest margin was also impacted by higher wholesale funding cost after having completed successfully our Umbrella issuance plan of the first half of the year. For group fees, they were significantly higher in the quarter increasing by 6% year-on-year the increase was even stronger at 10.8% or high single-digit of the year end guidance. This performance compares very favorably with the industry.

In terms of segment evolution, it is worth highlighting that we saw growth in our products in the quarter with service experiencing the highest increase, driven by CASA indicated on this. TSB fees also increased both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year as we continue to review commercial momentum. We’ve included this slide here. We can see that our focus on our core banking revenue evolution ex-TSB.

With this, we mean NII plus fees we show since 2012. As you can see this total revenue base has proven to be resilient over the years define rates and economic fluctuations. The compound annual growth was 6.7% in the 2012 to 2019 period and is above 2% year-on-year as of the second quarter of 2019.

These particular results are possible thanks to our highest possible two SME and corporate where we have very high penetration and cross selling rate and also thanks to our efforts to spend a pricing which we will continue to look. moving on to cost efficiency continues to be on track to meet our target of silica 55% as expected this quarter group total costs increased slightly by 1.5% after having an experience of significant decrease in Q1.

The increase has been driven by higher recurring costs on both DSB and ex-DSB level and in particularly Mexico. Non-recurring customer loan in the quarter improved legal cost at DSB as well as restructuring charges at both DSB and ex-DSB level. In admission provisions it’s in line with the quarter by 3% and our cost of risk for the first half was down to 48 basis points. Year-on-year our producing charge excluding the start a production in the second quarter of 2019 has improved significantly and decreased by 3.54%.

Moving now on to our balance sheet and starting with liquidity. The group finished the quarter with a strong liquidity position with an LCA of 157% alone to deposit ratio of $101 person and high quality liquid assets of €41. Our credit relating by DBRS on Banco de Sabadell long time credit, rating was raise to A low from BBB high with a stable outlook. And in terms of the TLTRO-II, we currently have a $15.5 outstanding after having repaid €5 million asset of timing this quarter.

The amount was positive as the excess liquidity. The decision has been mostly driven the intervention environment. In order to repay the remaining outstanding amount as can be shown in the lower right hand side part of the slide. We are planning to use part of our excess cash, the cash receives from the NPA portfolios that we saw and the cash received as payment for the deposit guarantee fund receivable related to the asset protection scheme also with net debt issuance, so the inflows coming year. LCR will remain comfortably above requirements and around 140% after the dollar repayment has been done and complete.

With regard to our funding plans, this quarter we made good progress on reaching our MREL targets. As you know, we received an MREL requirement based on our December 2016 balance hit. This was 22.7% of RWA. We're now at 21.4% and we are on track to meet our requirement before year-end. The increasing our MREL ratio was derived from the issuance of 1 billion in oral senior loan preferred transaction in May and 1.3 billion senior preferred that we issued both in July and April. And the funded plan for the rest of the year consists of €0.5 billion of senior non-preferred and €0.5 billion of senior preferred.

In addition to €1.5 billion of covered bonds and securitization to net debt at targets and replaced that maturities. In terms of asset quality, our risk profile remains down. The non-performing loans ratio will sell slightly to 4.05% in the quarter and this valid higher quarter-on-quarter due to a couple of one of single names and the coverage whether it's low as we focus more on our institutional portfolio transactions.

Consequently, the stock of MPL remained flat and non-performing assets increase massively by €67 million in the quarter. Integration and progress remain broadly stable. We also highlight here the closing of the APS loan and for growth asset possibilities also announced last year and with the sense of increase of 1.6 billion in non-current assets held for sale.

On this following slide, we have included based on the quarter-on-quarter revolution of the group's fully loaded CET1 ratio, as well as our pro forma position and the effective capital path to the end of 2019. We ended the first quarter of 2019 with reporter fully load CET1 ratio of 11%. So from these following the graph to the right, you can see the different drivers and capital impacts in the quarter.

In the first place, our organic capital generation including net profit 81 dividends intangibles analytical excellence and organic value-added growth are at 9 basis points in the as performance guidance. The decrease in capital reductions driven by fixed income portfolio fair value amongst dollar are at 7 basis points of capital. The SAREB debt impairment impacted per capital by 3 basis points and solid capital gain added 7 basis points. This taking into account in the case of the Solvia capital gain that we shows here 50% payout and as nicely to follow the regulation requirements in terms of disclosure.

Taking all these into account our reports a fully loaded CET1 ratio was 11.2% at the end of the quarter, and for the most volume to the left to the right, there are no factors to be considered in the pro form position. Certainly the remaining capital gain, which is likely to be converted from equity into capital at the year-end, and this will add a traditional basis points.

Secondly, the institutional disposals of NPAs also announced last year and expected to close in 2019. This would add as you know, for 18 basis points. These elements being are fully loaded CET1 pro form ratio to 11.4% at the end of Q2. And finally going forward for the rest of 2019 organic of SG&A stud at further 16 basis points or so for the next six months of the year, also important is to highlight that this organic capital calculation as soon as our cash dividend payout of 50% of recording net profit.

Considering all these impacts on the potential sale [indiscernible] areas I know that actions had small divestitures, this doesn't include business days. We continue to expect our fully loaded CET1 to go from 11.2 are reported at the end of the quarter to 11.6 or higher by year-end.

On the following page you have the details of our current report and capital raised in both fully loaded on fishing vessels are requirements. As you can see, our NDA backers increased by 18 basis points in a quarter and at the end of the quarter our reported facing capital ratio stud at 15, total capital ratio stud at 15.07%, which was 190 basis points above our requirement of 13.14%. Our phase-in leverage ratio was stable in the quarter at 4.95% as at the end of June.

And with this, I will hand over to Jaime to close our presentation today.

Jaime Guardiola

Thank you. Thank you, Tomas. To conclude our presentation today, I'd like to reiterate the strong commercial dynamic that we are seen on, of our geographies. Specifically in Spain, we are growing volumes and fees above the competition. We have generated a track record is killing for revenue growth. Thanks to our strong franchises and personal banking. And this is definitely important in the current lower for longer interest rate environment.

To these gaining commercial momentum its new CEO will present a new business plan in the second half of the year which will bring the new ambition and a very strong focus on improving efficiency. Our risk profile has improved significantly in the last year and our cost of risk continued to grow quarter-on-quarter.

To conclude, we made good progress towards achieving our target CET1 fully loaded of 11.6% by year-end. We are 11.4% pro form in June and we generated 30 basis points of organic capital in the first half of the year. We remain firmly committed to reaching 11.2% in 2019 and throughout in 2020.

And with that I pass the words to Cecilia.

Cecilia Romero

Thank you very much, Jaime. And we open now the line for a round of questions. Operator, please first question.

Andrea Filtri

Andrea Filtri

Good morning. Just two questions. The first is if you have got any savings left from the integration of DAT platform at TSB to comp in the following quarters? And secondly, can you please isolate the part of fee income growth that is related to reprising and where do you see fees evolving next year? Thank you.

Jaime Guardiola

So savings coming from the integration of the TSB of the TSB platform -- are coming in since we needed last year to deploy additional arrangements to hatch [indiscernible] of security on stability in the platform and also dealing with customers.

So serving the customers, these are coming into the P&L progressively, and actually, the new CEO, Debbie Crosbie will present a new plan while the combination of the full traction of this savings and for optimization or cost efficiency measures on policy will be disclose in the new plant for TSB, and then we will be able to more precise on that.

In terms of the fee income growth coming from reprising, we don’t disclose it back. This year actually is only a fraction of it because that increases in pricing really happen over the last two year. So in fact part of this year's growth has come from sales of last year increases but basically what is driving this growth this is an increase in transactionality.

Mario Ropero

Mario Ropero

The first is please, could you tell us, how much of your mortgage and what mortgage book is fixed rate? And then the second question is, if you could please update on the timing you are expecting to close Solvia Servicios deal? Thank you.

Josep Oliu

And about regarding the first now they book now, so one thing is the new flow the lending, the new lending about 70% of the new lending in mortgages is fix rate and the rest is valuable rate. In terms of the stock are valuable rate and one third is fix rate.

Tomás Varela

Regarding the update of the close of Solvia Servicios, the process is doing well is progressing well so I think that will sign the transaction in the next week.

Francisco Riquel

Francisco Riquel

Two for me, first on NII. So could you revise guidance for 2019 but the fall in interest rate just happen recently, so I wonder if you can give me color on what happens after 12 months and reprising the balance sheet to for whatever rate? You mentioned in the presentation a potential and there NII of €18 million and after 12 months for 10 bps additional, so is this all that what we should expect for 2020 after the lower base revised down for 2019 because €18 billion was say less than 1% of NIIs to come? Please comment on the moving parts on the NII and any mitigating measure that you may implement on stock pricing of long term debt and deposits? And second question is about the relevant bank has still has been - about they need to be proven in terms of distribution whereas still are growing a 50% sell out so wonder if it was coming out of structure high dividend in the context in which you’re still building up capital ratios and you cannot built on your dividend policy. Thank you.

Tomás Varela

Yes, about NII, this is of course the way in which we found probably more effective for you to receive information on the license activity. So what we see after the impact of the rates for next year is an increase from this year. So of course the rates have this sensitivity impact. Actually, there is a number of rates that play here so of course the short term the 12 months here but also the long term swap rates that basically drive pricing for fixed mortgages and also fix lending to all the segments. This is already all of this is all lean here and the sensitivity analysis.

But things to take into account, we still see a strong growth in lending, then our ALCO portfolio is so only less than 10% of our ALCO portfolio matures probably the rest of 2019, 2020 and 2021. So, the contribution of the ALCO portfolio is that it’s quite stable. Over the next quarters we have $1 billion of subordinated issues on the liability side, that mature at an average cost of 5%. And then also at some point, if the rates environment remains the same, I think banks will try to find ways to actually translate more to liability side the impact of rate.

So going beyond, it was months beyond next year. I think it's is now difficult to be precise given that we see this scenario of finding ways to offset more. Of course in terms of also offsetting in terms of the maturity of the $1 billion, 500 million here and 500 million covered bond so far high coupon. And in the schedule of maturities that you have in the appendixes, you can see when those mature. Other offsetting and management actions that we are considering into the range of them, some of them are difficult to disclose now, but we also have as Jaime Guardiola refer to action on costs starts already. So, there is a number of things that we are scoping and taking into account.

Jaime Guardiola

Okay. Regarding the question of our dividend policy, but we understand the dividends key part of the capital equation for the bank, as well as an important market also for shareholders. So, and as you know, we have accrued on the basis of 50% payout. You can see that in our numbers and as you can appreciate dividends, our board decision, we don't review our dividend payments at this moment into second quarter stage.

Alvaro Serrano

Alvaro Serrano

I just wanted to follow up on the NII question because you've taken down the guidance a couple of percent this year, which give or take call 70 million or more. So, then you give us 18 million and 10 basis points. So, I just wanted to understand what has changed in your modeling to reduce 2%, one from rates, from getting the pricing is not coming down as much, I think is a positive disrupt by coming down more than your fixed income offering. So, that would be a positive from around. So I just want to square the 80 million versus the 70 million boundary of the guidance something else is happened that has made you reduce that and if you can walk us through what has happened. So we can sort of make our minds up on what to expect for 2020?

And the second question on costs. To what extent, you can do and this is for you and for the whole sentence what you can do materials costs cutting at this stage when all the banks or investing in the absence of M&A. What areas can you actually tackling costs that can make the differences? Thank you.

Tomás Varela

On NII growth, you're right Alvaro. Out of this number you came out with the impact of rate is 55 million. This is for the full year. As I'm taking account that the guidance was based on the great situation the rate environment at the end of last year beginning of this year and now the situation for the average rates for the whole year are more than 25 basis points lower. So that the reason for these impacts for the whole year. While diversity we are given is for 10 additional basis points going forward. The rest of the impact is basically, there are some impacts basically related to less contribution than expected from the ALCO portfolio as we can proceed now for the total year because there were opportunities to use the portfolio to contribute more in, to NII in 2019.

Jaime Guardiola

Regarding second questions on cost and to what extent we can do material cost cutting at this stage. Well, as we have seen in the presentation, over the half of the year, we have already run out of costs, which is €10 million better than budget. And looking forward to the second half of the year, I think that we can continue with this positive deviation and probably even more than these €10 millions. And we have also the cause of action initiative activity, CET new plan will focus efficiency which is probably the TSB new CEO, he has plenty of experience in the good tracking in this regard. So, I think that this will be TSB another area for really having material cost cutting in the next, in the second part of the year in the next year.

José Abad

José Abad

I have a question only one on your front to defend to protect the pricing that you mentioned before. Some of your content, I realized that is fallout and what you mentioned before that you couldn't disclose for this let's try. So, some of your competitors already charging us with last corporate quarter in nonoperational of deposits, so what give you rational, actually for not already pass the lower and increasing the negative rate to your SME and how hold deposit was? Thank you very much.

Tomás Varela

Well, in fact, we have really having negative deposits in the institutional activity. The insurance companies and other institutional clients, we are trying to also have negative deposit in the corporate world. This has been difficult in the last year, but I think that the newest scenario probably it, I think that the move now is that this is changing and probably we will see in the corporate clients the negative real deposit. And probably it's going to be very difficult to do that in more small corporate or more, small businesses and also in individual, if you want to add anything more, Tomas?

Tomás Varela

The only think will be only that this is what we experience so far. But really the environment has changed dramatically. The expectation has changed and this could drive some change in practice in the market and this is too be seem but as we mentioned before we will be committed to take any opportunity to offset the impact of this.

José Abad

But we're here to over to households what is your thinking about the units and this is very difficult but why is this very difficult. These are number of where you can instrument through fees or older instrument not directly through negative way so.

Tomás Varela

Yes, definitely fees would be our way to. So it's through that we are in a scenario that is different from what we all seeing used to is very equal to understand for the household everyday life to be paying for keeping the money in an institution. So there is going to be one of that currently see in this segment might be just fees and commissions for the pockets that actually hold there, there savings this is an option that could happen but still we cannot commit and we should have where the industry will go.

Britta Schimdt

Britta Schimdt

I got two questions please, could you provide a little bit more color on your bond portfolio management? What size do you invigorate this to have over the next 12 months? And where do you think would maturity that you mentioned the contribution to net interest income? And then my second question will be we still have a sort on their review for TST outstanding, can you give us any update on the timing of that please? Thank you.

Jaime Guardiola

Thank you, Britta. Our management focus for the portfolio over the coming 12 months is pretty stable. The maturities are basically short term. So by your rates and our mindset is to keep the portfolio stable and to way of keeping the support that this is to NII. The contribution to NII keep being now increasing projects in given their nature of their fix rates, kind of contribution from this part of the asset but a little bit higher than the usual trend.

In terms of the timing of the TSB restructuring so it's going on it at this moment a little bit lower than what we have been anticipated because it's been refined but you will understand that I can't give more details until the plan is presented at the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year.

Britta Schimdt

Can I ask please do expect the bond portfolio to increase in size? I’m just asking which bank is generating more liquidity by issuing more senior non-proffered that was some customer fund increase.

Jaime Guardiola

It could increase practically but we are not planning on follow on aggressive extra digit usage different usage of our portfolio then so far.

Sofie Peterzens

Sofie Peterzens

So I was wondering, if you can just give an update on where you stand with all the transactions? What few roles you have received what are you scheduling for and a little bit more details around that please? And then my question would be on the breakup, are you planning to take any of your deals to three? And then lastly, if you could just give a little bit more explanation around bond guard that comes from foreign bond which is on slide seven? What are the foreign branches or companies are those and what type of lending is that? Thank you.

Tomás Varela

Sofie, in the first place, just welcome back. Glad to hear you. Thank you for the questions. And I guess I will answer the second, we are not planning to take any fleet and the other two, Jaime?

Jaime Guardiola

On R&D sales the R&D sales as I said in the presentation we have had closed the last NPR portfolio last week or this week. So I think that and then there are only remaining the two represented assets portfolios that we call internally challenge and we plan probabilities from those is progressing well and we will see the closing in the last part of the year.

And think about loan loss, the foreign branches there are basically London, Paris and Miami. They are in fact our CIB area and they are growing in the corporate customers especially corporate customers that are related with the Spanish corporate and this is the positive but also the rest of the Spain because there are branches the rest of the facility in Spain is also growing well in a very similar pace. And about the volume please?

Tomás Varela

We are not planning to take any.

Carlos Cobo

Cecilia Romero

Carlos, are you there?

Operator

Your next question is coming from the line of Carlos Peixoto from Caixabank. Please go ahead.

Cecilia Romero

Okay, operator please next question.

Operator

Next question is coming from the line of Fernando Gil from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Fernando Gil

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Can you hear me now?

Cecilia Romero

Yes, we can hear you loud and clear, Fernando. Thank you.

Fernando Gil

Okay. Just question on Mexico because all the questions have been answered from my side, so you have grown quite successfully in the quarter and the year, what are the plans and what are the cost for deposit on the Mexico front side, please? Thank you very much.

Jaime Guardiola

Well, but we're doing in Mexico is reducing very quickly, the funding gaps. The sense in business at this moment, this very moment, we are not using any funding from the headquarters. So we are obtaining all the funding from customers. There are two sources of funding. One came from the retail banking or the individuals and that is in elaboration of 4%, that's the price of our bank related current accounts. But at this point is relatively small in comparison with the wholesale funding coming from corporate and SMEs. That is relatively similar to the internal Mexico funding price. It's relatively lower than the Tier. And in average, the average funding cost is relatively lower than the Tier.

Josep Oliu

For the quarter, it's been 7.7 and the impact that can be seen. So, there's light breakdown the total cost of customer funds evolution for Spain. And in Spain, we can see that it has decreased couple of basis points. So the increase in total ex-TSB comes from the fact that discusses higher as I said, around 7.7%. But also due to the fact that volumes grew significantly in Mexico and these are just the increased in the contribution of these deposits on the total drive, the increase in average cost at group level. Thank you, Fernando.

Cecilia Romero

Thank you, Fernando. And thank you Tomas. Thank you, Jaime. That was our last question. And we wanted to thank you for joining our webcast today. And remind you that the Investor Relations team and myself remain available throughout the day to keep answering your questions and have a good day.