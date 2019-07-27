Interview With Azvalor Managers Fund: 'Past Performance Shouldn't Determine Your Opinion Of An Active Fund Manager'

We talk about his manager selection process, lessons learnt over the years and his main source of mistakes, as well as the key features he looks for in a manager.

Today’s post is the edited transcript of an interview with Javier Sáenz de Cenzano, head of Azvalor Managers UCITS fund. I had the pleasure to talk to Javier at Azvalor’s offices in Madrid for more than an hour. For those of you who don’t know Azvalor Asset Management, it is one of the leading Spanish value investing independent boutiques. While it was founded in 2015, its co-founding partners and portfolio managers Álvaro Guzmán de Lázaro (now Azvalor’s CEO and co-CIO) and Fernando Bernad (co-CIO) had a successful long-term investing track-record co-managing the funds at Bestinver.

The launch of a Luxembourg-based version of the fund was recently announced, so that would make it more accessible to international investors. I wanted to learn more and better understand the most recent fund that Azvalor launched last year, a multi-manager fund that aims to bring together outstanding active managers globally under one single fund. This is the main challenge of Javier Sáenz de Cenzano, who is a CFA charterholder and has a 20 year experience in the analysis and selection of fund managers. First at Allfunds Bank, then worked for Russell Investments in London and later returned to Madrid to take on the position of Director of Analysis for Morningstar in Europe. In March 2018 he joined Azvalor to lead the project we focus on this interview.

After our conversation, I was able to appreciate Javier’s work, as he explained the process by which he looks for, identifies and analyzes the managers and strategies for his fund. His insights may be very useful not only for prospective investors in the fund, but also for capital allocators generally and retail fund investors who want to learn more about picking the right funds for their long-term portfolios. He shares some of the lessons he’s learnt after 20 years doing this, as well as the key characteristics he looks for in the ideal manager, and equally important, some red flags that should be identified during the process.

So far, there are 4 managers included in Azvalor Managers: Donald Smith & Co, Mittleman Brothers, Moerus Capital Management (Amit Wadhwaney) and Goehring & Rozencwajg. The latter two have already visited Azvalor Managers’ team and gave a presentation followed by a Q&A session that can be seen on Youtube: see Amit’s and G&R’s presentations. In our interview, we talked about these managers and other potential strategies that can be added to the fund in the future, including Javier’s current search process of a manager specialized in the Asian region.

We ended up our conversation talking about passive vs. active management and the now overlooked merits of good active management. This is currently a hot topic given how US indexes and MSCI World benchmarks have generally trounced active funds —particularly of the value style— over the past decade. Javier brings some light to this debate and how we should think about past returns and the role of fees in active management.

Multiple references to the managers included in Azvalor’s fund, as well as others not included, are used when discussing the different topics mentioned in the introduction, what makes it even more interesting. Hope you enjoy my in-depth interview with Javier Sáenz de Cenzano (JSdC), as much as I enjoyed our conversation!

Q. First of all, I’d like to know about the origins and key motivation to launch this fund.

JSdC. Until they left Bestinver, Álvaro Guzmán de Lázaro, Fernando Bernad and Beltrán Parages had their money invested in Bestinver funds. After the exit, and until founding Azvalor, Álvaro looks for foreign or external managers to invest his own money, and starts to think about 'why not do something with excellent external managers who can add new perspectives to us?'. It is a way of diversifying the financial assets of Azvalor's partners and employees. And of course, we also offer this diversification option to investors who want to join us.

As for me, I have spent 20 years analyzing and meeting managers who in many cases were out of reach. In my time at Morningstar, for example, I couldn't recommend Chris Mittleman's fund because he doesn't have a fund in Europe. The managers that we have been able to study at a very deep level are about 90-100, counting the Asians that I am looking at now. But we have looked, more superficially, at about 500-600 in the last year and a half. Some of them are discarded in 5 minutes because you see they don't do what you're looking for. There are other managers who you need to do a little more analysis on, and then at a certain point you discard them for some reason, and in other cases you do all the analysis.

Then, all those names of managers that I had in the back of my mind after reading interviews or letters years ago (including from Chris Mittleman, Donald Smith or Amit Wadhwaney), were put on paper and we said, 'now let's deep dive into each of them individually'. In that process I discarded 99% of the managers, and kept what I think is the best of the best. This fund opens up the possibility of doing something with these names, and offers the Spanish and European markets the chance to invest with managers that were not available in any other way.

Q. How the Azvalor team found you and decided you were the right person to lead this project?

JSdC. I met them when they were portfolio managers at Bestinver. When I came to Morningstar in 2008, my responsibility was to analyze funds from Spanish fund managers, and one of the first ones in the list were Bestinver's. I knew what Bestinver was but I had never done any in-depth analysis of them. That's when I get to know both of them as investors, through meetings every 3 or 6 months, and they get to know me as a fund analyst. That's how I develop an enormous respect for how they do things, and I understand that if they decided to count on me for Azvalor it's because they thought that as a manager selector I could do a good job. In the case of Beltrán Parages, I met him at Allfunds Bank as we both worked there in the early 2000s.

Q. In these 20 years of experience analyzing funds, what are the main lessons you have learnt?

JSdC. When you start as a fund analyst, you tend to focus too much on returns, that is, if you see a fund with good returns you almost unconsciously are looking for data or facts that confirm a good opinion. You have a very strong confirmation bias. I think that as you evolve in your career you try to get rid of that bias gradually.

For me working at Russell Investments in London is key in that regard. There, the type of managers we were looking for were more mainstream, closer to the index and from large investment firms. There were some managers that didn't have a relevant track record, others in which the differences in returns against indices weren't very wide, etc. Although it may be surprising, we didn't even look at past returns before sitting down with the managers, but rather we analyzed in depth the firm, the team and the investment process, looking for strengths and weaknesses beyond the return profile.

At Allfunds we also did qualitative analysis, but at that time I was very young and it was early in my career, so I'm sure I fell much more into the mistake of looking too much at past performance.

This is precisely why at Azvalor Managers the source of generating ideas is purely qualitative, we do not filter who has the best returns over 15, 20 or 30 years, nor do we look at that as a starting point. Of course, you look at the track record at a certain moment, to better understand the investment process and how the manager has applied it over time, and whether the returns generated with that investment process makes sense.

What we do in order to generate ideas is reading all kinds of specialized publications, interviews, articles, essays and investment books. Of course, it helps to talk to people in the industry, investors from other parts of the world, to ask all managers what their competence is or which investors they respect the most.

In Asia, for example, there is much less information and it is much more challenging to know which independent investment boutiques exist, but when you talk to people there, both managers and investors, you get new ideas from them that you then research more deeply, thus building wider knowledge on the region.

In short, I believe that the process should be, from the beginning to the end, essentially qualitative and that is an evolution in the way of doing things to which every fund selector should go, in my humble opinion.

Q. What have been your main sources of mistakes when analyzing funds?

JSdC. There are several things, but the main one in my case is not being able to appreciate that the manager was so tied to a specific area or sector of the market, where he had already built a reputation and generated a good track record, that even though he saw things were expensive or unattractive, he was not able to move his portfolio to other types of companies.

I remember an example 8-10 years ago of a manager who had done very well, with a brilliant track record, who was a generalist but had specialized quite a bit in a specific sector. That sector ceased to be cheap, but he was not able to get out at a time when prices in that sector were already excessive. It is an anchoring bias, where a manager feels uncomfortable leaving the comfort zone. If he moved his portfolio to other sectors he was going to start receiving questions from investors of the type, 'why did you leave your area of specialization?' 'Have you changed your investment process?' As an analyst, not being able to identify how "anchored" the manager was made me think once in a while that a fund was good when it was no longer good.

Q. Now that you mention the specialization by sector, I’d like to ask you about including natural resource managers Goehring & Rocencwajg (G&R) in the fund. Is this a more shorter term opportunistic bet because of the opportunity that commodities offer, or is it structural in nature?

JSdC. The other three managers are generalists, they don't have that particular focus on one sector. They are managers that we want to have for 20 or 30 years, of course if nothing happens and if we don't lose conviction in them.

In the case of G&R, the most likely is that they will be in the portfolio for several years, but logically it has to do with Azvalor's positive view on the natural resources sector. There is a dichotomy of valuation between this sector and the others that makes us think that it is appropriate to have this exposure in a more opportunistic way, if you want to call it that way. I don't know if it will last 3, 5 or 10 years in the portfolio; it depends on when the investment thesis is fulfilled. We think that investing in an area that is so depressed, from a price point of view, is very interesting.

Q. With respect to the rest of the managers, one of the requirements that you have in the selection is that they should have a specific strategy, right?

JSdC. The idea of a single strategy does not have to be a particular sector or country, it is more about not doing too many different things. What we don't want is to have a manager who, to give an example perhaps a little too extreme, invests both in Chinese bonds and Latin American equities at the same time. These are two things that don't have much to do with each other and the knowledge you may have of one area doesn't barely apply to the other.

We have managers like Amit Wadhwaney (Moerus) who isn't specialized in a sector or country, he's 100% global. He invests in any company of any sector, country and size. But he only does one strategy, he's not doing 17 different things. A reasonable workload and focus is very important to us. Regarding Chris Mittleman, it's exactly the same, he only manages one portfolio. He has a very different investment process than Moerus, but he also has that flexibility at those three levels (country, sector and company size) to invest in specific companies.

Donald Smith specializes in US companies of different sizes. He builds independent portfolios by market cap (size), resulting in a strategy of large, medium, small and micro companies. What they invest for us is only about 20 companies within the segment of small and micro caps. We have chosen that particular segment (small and micro), because in my opinion this is where they are better. They are good in all, and the investment process is the same, but the area of small and micro caps is wider in number of opportunities and more inefficient in theory. Also, this is an area where it's much more complicated for us at Azvalor, here in Spain, to have an edge.

Donald Smith.

Q. Beyond these general features, what key aspect or headline would you highlight from each of the 4 managers that comprise the fund?

JSdC. On Mittleman I’ll use the Barron’s headline in 2012, which was the first time I read about him, “Like Private Equity, Only Better”. It's an approach of getting to know companies as Private Equity funds do, that is, of getting deeper into the heart of companies at a really comprehensive level. An example of this is his "activism" case with Revlon (company in his portfolio) and his investigation of investor Ron Perelman, who was a majority shareholder. Seeing that his minority interests could be harmed if Perelman took over the entire company at a price he considered too low, he investigated the history of this investor and found similar cases that caused him to publicly alert the management team.

Chris Mittleman, Barron’s.

Regarding Amit Wadhwaney (Moerus), the phrase he always uses is that he buys dirt cheap stocks. Jean Marie Eveillard from First Eagle (who invested in Third Avenue funds managed by Amit in the late 1990s) used to say that Amit doesn't buy cheap stocks, he almost has to steal them, meaning how extremely cheap he buys them. He does an asset valuation analysis, pondering how much the company's assets would be worth if it were liquidated today, and if in such conservative terms the company is cheap, that's when he gets interested.

Goehring & Rozencwajg, in my opinion, are the world's foremost experts on investing in natural resource companies. Leigh's (Goehring) two parents worked at Exxon, and he, so to speak, has natural resources on his blood. In their latest quarterly letter they talk about climate change, their own analysis makes them quite controversial compared to what you hear on the street, on that topic and many others. In this case, moreover, it was curious because their quarterly letters fell on our table without knowing the story of who were the people and firm behind them. Our approach towards G&R was not, 'let's look for some natural resource managers', but rather we found their letters and thought, 'this is very powerful, let's see what's behind it'. And when we started to analyze them, we found that they met perfectly all the criteria we are looking for in a manager, so we decided to include them. We wouldn't have had a natural resources manager if it wasn't someone of the G&R top level.

Leigh Goehring & Adam Rozencwajg.

And finally, Donald Smith, brings experience in a very specialized area. Donald has almost 50 years of experience, and Richard Greenberg, co-CIO, has almost 40; they have been working together since 1981. They have built a team around them over time. What I highlight about them is their strong competence and experience. Their approach, again, is quite different from the others'. Donald Smith was a disciple of Benjamin Graham, and established a personal relationship with him. Their investment style has been deeply influenced by that fact. They use the Price to Tangible Book Value as their initial filter or starting point, and from there the rest of the process follows.

Q. We’ve talked above how one should focus on “process” over “outcomes”. But, what are the key characteristics you look for in the selection process of that ideal manager with the aim to distinguish a solid investment process versus a weak one?

JSdC. There are two questions here. On the one hand, what conditions are necessary in the process, but not necessarily sufficient. We are looking for managers who think very long term, who make investments in individual companies whose businesses they understand very deeply, who have concentrated portfolios, who are not afraid to go against the market (being contrarian) when necessary, without looking at the benchmark indices. Another condition we look for is limited assets under management, that they are very aware of illiquidity risks. There are many managers who, as I said before, we discard them at the beginning of the process because they do not meet this criteria.

But, once a manager passes to the next level, it is also critical to analyze the robustness of their investment process. The most helpful task here is looking at portfolios, not only current, but also historical. When you sit down with a manager, the fund always has a great presentation, where apparently everything sounds good and is well designed by very effective marketing teams, especially in large firms. It's rare that you find something alarmingly wrong. What I think you should do is analyze whether what they are telling you today is consistent with what they actually did 3, 5 or 20 years ago. That's where you can find warning signs. For example, a manager can tell us that he invests in companies with little debt. So you look at his portfolio today and that is true, but it turns out that 7 years ago he invested in companies with very high debt. What has happened? Maybe the answer is totally legitimate, but you want to understand what has been happening over time and if the change of views is worrying. We have discarded a good number of managers because of these things.

A very frequent example is the issue of assets under management (AUM). I have seen many cases in my career where a manager is generating very good returns, his AUM grow a lot and the investment process changes. What usually happens is that the size of the companies in which he invests increases. Logically you ask the manager and the answer is always the same: 'no, now we find more opportunities in that area'. For me the question is: 'with this level of assets, could you have the same portfolio you had 3 or 5 years ago?' If the answer is 'no', means something has changed, and it's a sign to rule out a manager. It may still generate great returns, but it gives me a lot less confidence, I want the manager to continue doing what he was doing before.

The case of Neil Woodford is very relevant in this respect. Now it may seem opportunistic to say so, but if you see the investment portfolio he had at Invesco, where he managed even more money than now (in his current firm AUM reached 10 billion in 2017), it was mainly made up of large companies. Actually, even at Invesco you saw that, as the fund grew, it started to buy bigger companies. There you already had a small red flag. But even more alarming is when he sets up his own firm and invests in much smaller companies; it is legitimate to have that approach, but then he should manage small amounts of money.

In the end, you want to choose managers who stick to their investment process. In the case of Amit Wadhwaney, for example, in 1999 he had only been managing money for a relatively short time, but he did not allow himself to be dragged by the technology bubble. Amit, with much less experience and prestige as a manager than now, said 'no, I'm not going in there'. Imagine the pressure he suffered from negative results in '98, in '99, and not succumbing to that. Then, that consistency in the process paid off and generated positive returns during the 2000-2002 crash.

Amit Wadhwaney, Barron’s.

And then, the last step of our analytical process involves Álvaro and Fernando in the final selection of each manager. When I have a very high conviction about a particular manager, Álvaro and Fernando enter the process. We meet again with the manager and they play the role of devil's advocate, trying to challenge each manager's investment thesis. That way you evaluate the level of knowledge that manager has in each company. This element is something I already had at Russell, and that's where I realized the added value of having a fund manager in the process: in the area of manager selection having someone by your side who is also a manager himself is a very important added value, and that was one of the reasons why Azvalor was the perfect place for this project.

Q. In relation to Azvalor Managers' strategies, you commented earlier that you are now looking at managers in Asia. What are you finding and why Asia? Please, tell us a little more about the research you are doing in the region.

JSdC. The idea of looking for a manager in Asia is because none of the managers we already have is purely specialist in the region. In addition, it is an area where Azvalor does not have easy access to.

We are finding it much more difficult than in the US to find managers who meet our demanding criteria. Intuitively, it makes sense, because there are far fewer managers per square meter, and there is far less tradition of independent boutique management. After a long search and extensive contact with local people, we have analyzed close to 40 managers who a priori seemed interesting, but almost all of them have some flaw that seems relevant to us.

They are all names that are totally off the investors' radar. I didn't even know some of them before, but I heard about them from references of others during the process. We're at the point of digging a lot deeper into some of them, and if it makes sense, we'll include one. But again, as I said regarding Goehring & Rozencwajg (G&R), we're not going to include an Asian manager for the sake of it, only if we find someone really good, at the top quality level we already have.

It is true that Asia is a very large area in terms of size and where there are many opportunities, so it would be interesting to have a great manager to invest there. But in the end, the goal of investing in Asia, Latin America or the US is to have a different pond to fish in. Whether you are able to catch the big fish in one region or the other is not too relevant either. This is not a fund in which we want to make an active asset allocation, like the typical fund that says it wants to have 50% in the US, 30% in Europe, and so on. I think that this is not the best approach, since it is tremendously difficult to get it right consistently.

That's why our approach consists of investing in a collection of good investment ideas, good companies at cheap prices in different parts of the world. In fact, the 4 managers we already have —and if we find one in Asia surely also— are mostly uncorrelated to the index; the latter may rise by 20% and the managers fall by 20%, or vice versa. The overlap of the Azvalor Managers portfolio with the MSCI World index is virtually zero.

These managers are not buying the overall market, but they tend to invest in under-followed companies. We want managers who know how to find the jewels of the crown in each region, if that means including a manager who only invests in India, maybe it makes sense to invest with him; if it is someone who has a broader Asian mandate, so it will be. But for me it's more important to find a manager who meets all the requirements we're looking for than whether the manager invests in Asia or Latin America.

In Latin America, for example, we've also looked extensively. In Brazil there are many, as there is quite a tradition of independent asset management firms, people who have set it up on their own at some point in the past and who do things well. It's a smaller area of the world, and where Amit from Moerus Capital is already invested, so our interest in this area is smaller, but who knows.

What we don't want to have is 17 managers, that's never going to happen. We want to have few, but if we see an area that for some reason is very interesting, or we come across a manager that is extremely solid in a particular segment, we could include it, even if it's not the most obvious investment area — whether it's in emerging or frontier markets, or segments that are outside the investor's radar, where there are extreme inefficiencies and where finding a manager who does it well is very complicated.

Q. Now that you mention the possibility of investing in exotic areas, I recall the very interesting episode I listened to of the ‘Invest like the Best’ podcast, with Geoffrey Batt of Euphrates Advisors, a manager who invests in listed companies in Iraq…

JSdC. Yes, I met him in New York about a year ago. His vehicle is especially niche, but in Asia there are some of that kind that specialize in a particular country. The shortcomings I saw were more of a legal nature, related to the protection of the investor's assets, as well as being a very illiquid market. On the other hand, it has a hyper-concentrated portfolio. The reason is that in Iraq there are only about 20 listed companies that are really investable. His fund has only 12 positions and the top one is the distributor of Pepsi (Baghdad Soft Drinks), which had a weight of almost half of the portfolio when I met him. In addition, the fund itself has a significant concentration of investors, and an exit from some of the major ones could be a problem in terms of liquidity.

From the point of view of the portfolio, it may be a successful investment, since it is a country that is developing very fast and there are probably very interesting companies. If you read his monthly letters, the investment theses seem very promising, and in fact that is how we started to be interested in him, but when we did a little research we saw a risk not necessarily at the level of investment but at the level of the operational set-up, such as the protection of the assets with respect to the depositary, which did not convince me, and so we decided not to go ahead. Probably that risk will never crystallize, but even if the probability of it happening is very low, it would have a huge impact.

Q. What about any other strategy at a sector level that might interest you? I am thinking about the technology, in which Azvalor admits not to be a specialist.

JSdC. If something like March 2000 would come back to us, we could think about it. But currently technology is not the obvious area where you can find undervalued companies. Actually, our 4 managers own hardly any technology company, with the exception of a couple of semiconductors or electronic components, but none in the FAANGs-type universe. I don't think that we'll particularly bet on this sector today. The natural resources theme we are playing with G&R is more the exception rather than the rule. In this case, our opinion is so strong and the valuation dichotomy is so large that we think it makes sense.

Having said that, I have seen managers, mostly in the US, who are generalists but try to do things in technology, not so much in the biggest and most popular companies but in more unknown and under-followed names. If we find someone who really knows the sector in depth, who knows how to interpret what the changes are due to the effect of disruption, etc., it could be interesting. There are some names that we have looked at, but without any hurry due to valuation issues.

Q. Would you also consider a long-short strategy or one that specializes in short ideas?

JSdC. No, not with the vehicle we currently have. If in the future we launched a different structure we might think about it, but today there is no plan in that regard. We did talk to some long-short managers who are willing to do long-only for us or who already manage a long-only strategy. But after all, we believe in equities as the best asset class in the long term and doing long-short strategies is not on the table.

Q. Let's now move on to the debate over passive versus active management, an essential topic around Azvalor Managers fund, as you are clearly betting on active management, as Azvalor also does. There are several things I would like to talk about with you, because in addition to your 20 year experience analyzing active funds I guess you also have a thorough knowledge of index investing...

JSdC. At Morningstar we actually had active manager analysis teams, where I was, and separate ETF teams. I'm not at all against ETFs, I think they make sense. Whilst I have never invested personally in an ETF, nor do I think I'll do, it really depends on your particular profile and circumstances. I think it's possible to find active managers who beat the market in the long run. In that respect, I understand that there may be a lot of people who don't have the willingness, the time or the resources to analyze them and try to identify them, and who are happy with a slightly below-market return. But I have always been a faithful believer in active management, on the condition that you know how to distinguish good from bad.

Well, excuse me, I don't know what your question was...

Q. I have several questions, actually. The first one arises from the Mittleman Brothers performance chart below, although we could give other examples. Beyond the structural trend in favor of passive management, on a cyclical level index investing may also be at a particularly sweet spot. As we can see from the chart, Mittleman has a very good track record in the last 10 and 20 years, but in the last 5 years their performance is well below the market (-15 annualised points). Mittleman is just one example for a broader question, why do you think the recent underperformance of this kind of managers has happened?

Source: Mittleman Brothers.

JSdC. The first thing that I'd like to say is that, for me, investing in these managers, who have done poorly in recent times, is more good than bad news. You should always focus on the reasons behind the returns, good or bad. There are people who follow the pattern of investing in funds that have done very badly recently expecting a rebound, but that doesn't make sense if you don't fully understand why they have done badly in the first place. It's very important to look at what companies they have in their portfolios, why they've performed badly in terms of price and what's going on with their businesses. If they are companies that have undergone capital raises, are reporting negative business performance numbers that will persist over time, or are suffering from some structural reason (debt is unsustainably high, for example), then you should not invest in a fund that has done badly, because the reasons for their poor performance are the right ones and there has been a permanent loss of capital.

It is very important to follow the performance of the businesses that make up the portfolio, to go beyond whether the fund has done badly or the kind of simplifications in terms of whether it is a value or growth fund, active or passive. In the portfolio of Azvalor Managers we are investing in companies at very good prices, whose businesses are generally doing very well but where the market has not yet recognized it, for some reason.

In addition, these are managers who invest in companies that tend to do relatively well in difficult market environments. The case of Amit Wadhwaney is a case in point. A manager who did badly in 1998 and 1999, rose much less than the market, but was able to remain consistent with his philosophy and in 2000, 2001 and 2002 obtained positive returns in each of those three years, rising more than 30% cumulative, while the market plummeted by about 50%. In February 2000 you could think something along the lines of: 'what the heck is Amit doing?', 'he's missed the entire rally', 'he's crazy', 'value investing is dead'... and it turns out that 3 years later the view had totally changed. In 2008 Amit did fall, it was a much more widespread market meltdown and there was no such dichotomy as in 2000, but it fell less than the market (his Third Avenue Global Value fund fell in 2008 by 38% compared to almost -45.2% of the MSCI ACWI ex US). He is a manager that tends to fall less than indices or competitors when things go wrong, although perhaps in a bull market rises less. As the overall market, at least in the US, has been steadily climbing since 2009, the fact that our managers have not done particularly well is not a concern for me, as long as we look at what's underneath. Portfolio companies have not changed much, they are generally managers with low turnover, and there have been no significant permanent capital losses.

We talk to each manager on a regular basis. Formally we have at least one meeting per quarter, in a conference call format with Álvaro and Fernando. When we did the most recent quarterly review, there was one common denominator among the 4 managers: their portfolios haven't been as cheap for years, or in some cases even decades.

In the case of Donald Smith, they look at the Price to Tangible Book Value. Using this metric as a summary of how cheap or expensive his portfolio is, it is trading at 0.58x, something we haven't seen since February 2009. You then are buying the fund at a very attractive price. Regarding G&R, the natural resources sector has only been as cheap as it is today three times in the last 100 years. Mittleman calculates upside potentials like Azvalor does, and again he commented that it hasn't been at these attractive levels for 10 years. In the end, as I said, it is about investing in undervalued companies at the right time, and have patience.

The issue of upside potentials or portfolio valuation ratios is something that some people criticise. You might think that using such ratios at the portfolio level doesn't make much sense beyond monitoring it over time. It is true that the manager may make a mistake in his assessment, he may believe that his portfolio should be worth 100% more but get it wrong because three permanent capital losses occur, but at least I think it is useful because it gives you an idea of how the manager is seeing his own portfolio and how undervalued the opportunities he is finding are, as opposed to other periods in his career.

For example, again coming back to Donald Smith, if the Price to Tangible Book Value within 4 years rises to 2x from the current 0.58x, that could be telling you that they are not finding the same opportunities that they are finding now. Or in the case of a manager who estimates upside potentials like Mittleman, it could happen that if within some time the investment theses play out as expected, his portfolio goes up substantially and he is not able to recycle the portfolio —investing in new cheap companies—, in that case his fund's upside potential would collapse. That would be a time when we would consider that, if he's unable to maintain a portfolio with high upside potential, it might be time to get out. Not because their quality as managers has deteriorated, but because perhaps the portfolio price increase has been so fast that they have not had time to analyze other things and change their portfolio. Maybe they weren't well prepared, they had slept on their laurels —maybe because they knew their portfolio was very attractive— and they didn't look at other things as back-up ideas, or just because the whole market was expensive. Our job is to closely monitor our managers in order to identify if something like this happens.

In short, a fund’s track record of past returns tells you very little in itself. I mean not only looking at the last 3 or 5 years, but also the last 20. If you look at a 20 year horizon and the numbers are spectacular, it doesn't tell me much if you don't look beyond what has happened, how the managers’ team or the process may have changed, for example. I have found asset management firms in which a second generation of managers are mostly in charge, after a very successful manager —who has done very well for 20 or 30 years— has already taken a step back. This step back is not always very visible, as he or she may continue working for the same firm and in theory continue with his/her manager responsibilities, but when you start scratching the surface and asking questions, you realize that the manager is no longer in the day-to-day work. That is one of the reasons why I think that relying on the track record as part of the fund selection process is very dangerous.

Already at Morningstar we tried to give less importance to the track record. Within the 5 pillars of the selection of funds that we always mentioned, the performance pillar was the least relevant. Morningstar, in fact, conducted studies to analyze whether its famous star ratings, which are only based on quantitative criteria, were predictive or not about future returns. In this study, the conclusion was that they were "moderately predictive," that is, that it could help slightly but you couldn't rely on the star ratings to choose from funds. Let's keep in mind that it was Morningstar itself saying that, the company that elaborates the star ratings. I refer to the stars because it is a well-known quantitative model, but my argument is more general. When you have a quantitative model as the starting point and want to rely on it, you can make many mistakes and you can miss many opportunities.

It’s very likely that if you now take the track record of G&R or Mittleman, you would discard them, but you are precisely missing an excellent opportunity to buy those funds at a very good time, as reflected in the upside potential or valuation ratios. We don’t want to be very smart trying to get the timing of investing with one manager or another right. We believe they are very solid managers for the very long term. But it is good news that they have done poorly recently, that the companies in their portfolio have not been rewarded by the market and are still undervalued.

Q. In relation to this debate, there may be some pitfalls in some of the aggregate data and studies that show the tiny percentage of active managers beating the indices consistently. What is your perspective on this?

JSdC. It's an important issue I think. In theory, asset management is a zero-sum game where some win and others lose. Net of fees, the average manager should underperform the benchmark index in a magnitude similar to the average fee charged.

Having said that, it is important to differentiate between active managers and so-called closet trackers (those that basically mirror the overall market but pass for active management). I recommend Professor Petajisto's work entitled "Active Share and Mutual Fund Performance" (2013). Together with Professor Martijn Cremers, Petajisto popularized the concept of active share (which reflects the degree of difference that a portfolio has over the benchmark index) in a study published about 10 years ago. In his work in 2013 he distinguished among different types of active management using two metrics: active share and tracking error (which measures the deviation in the profitability of a fund over the benchmark index):

Source: “Active Share and Mutual Fund Performance”, Petajisto.

His distinction ranged from the stock pickers that are the most active to the so-called closet indexers. The results of the closet indexers were very disappointing, but those of the really active ones were quite positive. His study showed that the group of stock pickers generated an alpha of 2.6 points per year before fees and 1.26 points after all expenses. On the other hand, the closet indexers had done worse than the market. He did this for the US market, which is quite efficient, in theory.

In a recent study by Neuberger Berman, "The Overlooked Persistence of Active Outperformance" (March 2019), they took a similar approach. They also tried to differentiate between what is really active versus non-active management. We may think of a group of runners of a marathon as an analogy. There are runners who sign up and do not go to the race, others who attend but know they are not going to finish it, others who may finish it but know they are not going to compete, and finally there are the few who are really going to compete. You can't say that "the 4-hour average time of the marathon has been a disaster". If you focus on those who are going to strive to win, the record will be much better. You cannot generalize that active management is bad or good without differentiating what is within active management. Petajisto's and Neuberger Berman's approach is very broad and academic, I take it more from a specific manager selection point of view. But it is along the same lines, you can't put everyone in the same basket.

As an anecdote, when I arrived at Morningstar in Spain from London I began having meetings with some of the managers of the big banks. I remember in one case, in a formal meeting, a manager ended up recognizing that it was impossible for his fund to beat the index. I told him, "you have a very low active share, with a tracking error of 1% and charging 2.20% fees; mathematically the probability that you don't beat the index tends to 100%". After I insisted, he ended up recognizing it, and said something like, "I know I'm not going to beat the index, but I try to do my best with the tools at my disposal to, if I get it right, stay close to the index". This manager wasn't there to win the marathon. So you shouldn’t put that fund into the same statistics as truly active managers. In aggregate statistics, studies may conclude that active management destroys value, but in my opinion you cannot make a generalization in that sense.

Q. Regardless of these arguments, in the current underperformance environment of active managers, there is now much more focus on the (presumably) too high fees of active management. And it is perhaps one of the main criticisms against the Azvalor Managers fund, given its higher management fee compared to other products: 2.25% per annum on assets compared to 1.8% for Azvalor International (Azvalor's flagship fund). How would you defend this relatively higher fee?

JSdC. First of all, if you want to have managers of this top quality, who have capped assets under management and are not particularly cheap, as well as you don't want to charge a performance fee, the only way to make the product viable is to have a management fee at that level, honestly.

Secondly, I put it in the context of the active share I mentioned earlier. I read something recently about this, it wasn't a very robust study but it compared units of active share to units of fee. I understand that if you are a fund with a small active share of 50% (<60% is what Petajisto's study considers to qualify a fund as a closet indexer) and you charge 2.25%, logically it doesn't make much sense. But in the case of Azvalor Managers fund you are investing in companies that do not belong to the indexes, which are out of the radar of most investors and the active share of the fund is close to 100%. Measured in units of active share per unit of fee, 2.25% does not seem so high.

The last point I would say is that in the end this is about whether managers are able to absorb the fees and expenses or not, and in this case in my opinion they are. We have analyzed them in depth and we are convinced of that. But I understand that someone without that closeness could take the long-term track record of each of them and see how much they have beaten the indices net of fees. The one that has beaten the benchmark the least is around +4% and the one that has beaten the most is around +7% annualized, net of fees, in periods of at least more than 15 years and the one that has beaten the most over 30 years. We think that these four managers can continue to deliver these excellent returns and even, in some cases, we believe that the current environment allows them to perform even better.

Q. Approximately, what level of fees have they been able to absorb and even outperform?

JSdC. It is difficult to provide a number, because each of them charges different types of fees and some of them have changed them over time. For example, G&R in Chilton had performance fees, so there is a period within their track record since 1991 that they charged a performance fee (20%, plus management fee of 1.75%), and another one they didn't. In the case of Amit (Moerus), who beat the index by more than 4% annualized points since he started on Third Avenue in 1996 until it left in 2014, his funds charged a 20% performance fee there.

Q. Looking at these numbers, then I guess that their track records have absorbed higher than 2,25% fees...

JSdC. The following may be oversimplified, because it depends on the high-water mark that exists, but Amit made an annualized 10.54% return during that period and charged a 20% fee for positive performance. If that return had been generated in a linear way —just to simplify—, that would be a 2% performance fee per year, which added to the management fee, total costs would be above 3%. This is just for the sake of trying to do a reasonable exercise, since you asked the question, but I don't think you have to go so much into the details either, because nobody guarantees that Amit is going to return exactly that 10.5% per year or +4% versus the index in the next few years. However, it gives you some idea that they had high fees and still beat the indexes by a wide margin.

It's really almost impossible to calculate it in precise terms, but in any case, just put a conservative number between 1.25 - 3% of total fees on each, in theoretical terms of what they would have charged historically, and yet they have beaten the market between 4 and 7% annualized a year. Therefore, a 2.25% fee that includes everything, that is to say, there is no double layer of fees or performance fee, seems to me to be perfectly acceptable. Especially if you consider that we have maximum conviction about the quality of our managers, and that we think they are going to continue to do as well or better than in the past, because they have not changed their investment processes, they are the same people who were before and everything has been done in a consistent way, perhaps some of them —like Moerus or G&R— with even more motivation and determination now, given that they own their own firm and have a strong "skin in the game".

In your previous question you compared Azvalor Managers' fund fee to the Azvalor International fund. Logically, we pay the managers underneath, and therefore the profit margin left to Azvalor is significantly lower than in the rest of the funds.

Q. Finally, I’d like to better understand the operational and cost structure of the fund. As there are several managers and this fund has a different way of operating than others, are there relevant operational or cost difficulties?

JSdC. They are not relevant. This is a very technical issue, but summing it up, the operational conduit is as follows: each manager, Chris Mittleman for example, places a purchase order to his usual broker for our portfolio, at the same time as for the rest of his investors and his own fund, complying with the best execution and "fair treatment of all clients" required by the regulator (SEC in this case). When it is executed, Chris' trading team informs us of that order and the broker sends us the settlement of the order. That is to say, the part of the trading is done by them and then all the operative conduit goes through our channels.

For us this type of operations is more efficient because managers have contact with their brokers, they know who to turn to if, for example, they have to buy a very specific company. It gives us this advantage benefitting from their knowledge and experience of the market in the particular companies they buy, which we don't necessarily have.

Regarding the operating or execution costs of this fund compared to others. The US managers are not governed by Mifid II, so there brokerage fees have not dropped as in here, where there is now a distinction between research and execution and costs have been renegotiated downwards. In the US, costs are still not separated. It depends a lot on the specific case whether it is cheaper or more expensive to trade with a broker here or there. In any case, the execution costs are not high because our managers have very low portfolio turnover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I indirectly, through the firm I work for, inBestia.com, have a business relationship with Azvalor Asset Management. I previously published this interview in Spanish at inBestia.com as part of our business relationship and inBestia receives direct compensation for the translation of the interview.