Patience Is Required With Bed Bath & Beyond

Introduction

Since my last article about Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) significant changes have occurred within the company. Earlier this year, a group of activist investors (Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors GP and Ancora Advisors) lodged a proxy campaign to enact changes within the company. This pressure resulted in long-time CEO, Steven Temares, to step down on 5/13/19. The board appointed Mary Winston as the Interim CEO, while the board searches for a permanent CEO to take the helm. As of this writing, the board still has not found a replacement and hopefully a candidate is found shortly. There’s a lot of work to do with regards to cost cutting and finding a permanent replacement quickly is vital in order to start slashing their bloated SG&A expenses.

BBBY has been in a steady decline since 2015 and over $8b in shareholder value has been destroyed. This destruction in shareholder value has attracted, in my own opinion, short sellers who want to capitalize on the downtrend momentum. As of 7/15/19, the total short interest in BBBY was 64,770,710 or 50% of all floated shares. The company is subject to large short positions and this is just something you want to keep in the back of your mind if you see the share price continue downwards. Keep in mind that in the short run the market is a voting machine and in the long run it’s a weighing machine. Once the weighing machine starts to ramp up, investors who are patient enough will reap a nice windfall in the future.

Quick Earnings Recap

On July 10, 2019 BBBY reported a very disappointing first quarter result with an adjusted EPS of $0.12 compared with Q1 2018 EPS of $0.38. SG&A increased to $892,754,000 from $883,619,000 the prior year and continues to be the main drag on earnings for the company. Cash from Operations (CFO) in the first quarter was $90,087,000, which is a terrible number given their CFO in 2018 Q1 was $244,994,000. While their CFO is still adequate to support the dividend, a continued decline as such will warrant extreme concern.

Taking a step back to see how the company did for FY 2018 and adjusting for the goodwill charge, we can see the company earned a positive net income of $264,972,000. The concern, obviously, is the large decline in overall net income, operating profits and EBIT. Each line item has declined by a CAGR of over 20% since 2012 and if we extrapolate this decline into the future, the company will be out of business in ten years’ time. However, the problem with extrapolating growth into the future, or lack thereof, is that it’s only based on past performance. When investing we aim to jump in at the bottom of a cycle and pay the least amount possible for a stake in a company. Otherwise, we risk paying too much for a company and fall prey to contracting multiples.

While there are obvious problems at BBBY, the company isn’t hopeless and shouldn’t be selling as a going concern. There are two main reasons why BBBY has been a serial underperformer since 2015. The first reason is due to a dramatic increase in SG&A expenses and poor capital allocation decisions in the c-suite. Both of these problems have to ability to be corrected through thoughtful policies by the new management team.

*Produced by author from SEC filings.

SG&A Expenses CAGR of 5% since 2012

Selling, general and administration expenses have increased dramatically over the years and is eating away at the company’s profits. In 2012 the company’s SG&A percentage to net sales was 25%, today that percentage has grown to 30.6%. SG&A has shifted upwards with the bulk being contributed to higher advertising and depreciation expenses. Advertising expenses, since 2012, have grown at a CAGR of 10.78% and depreciation expenses have grown at a CAGR of 9.67%. I won’t harp on the depreciation expense numbers, since depreciation is a non-cash charge and after the company halts investments in technology this number should trend downwards.

However, the 10.78% annual compounded growth rate for advertising is alarming, especially considering the company’s net sales have only increased by a CAGR of 1.63% over the same time period. The increased advertising has failed to bring in more customers to BBBY’s stores and can only be viewed as an absolute failure. To put this into perspective, advertising as a percentage of net sales in 2012 was 2.3% and in 2018 it’s 3.85%. While that doesn’t seem like a dramatic uptick, the fact that sales are expected to come in at the lower end of $11b in 2019, that puts the company at a flat growth rate for sales over 7 years. To continue the same advertising program which has yielded in zero growth would be irrational. Apparently the old guard at BBBY never heard the below quote which is attributed to Einstein (there’s debate to whether he actually said this):

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results

*Produced by author from SEC filings.

If we can believe the new management team, one of their key near-term priorities includes resetting the cost structure, which would include advertising expenses. Given the news yesterday, which included an announcement of a 7% reduction in headcount at the corporate offices, I’m hopeful the cost structure will get a full overhaul. In addition, on the latest earnings call, Robyn D’Elia stated the company spent less in advertising in the latest quarter versus the prior year period. Let’s just say that if BBBY wants to post the same type of margins as they did in 2012, the new management team still has a long road ahead of them.

Capital Allocation Performance

For a CEO, the most important part of their job is to decide how to allocate capital. A CEO must decide to either reinvest earnings to grow the company, pay down debt or return earnings to shareholders. There are two ways in which a company can return earnings to shareholders: through dividends or share buybacks. Dividends are the more traditional approach to return cash to shareholders, but over the years’ companies have been leaning more towards buybacks. Share repurchases provide management more flexibility in terms of deciding when to start buying back shares. With dividends, the company must take cash from their balance sheet and pay those rates at a specific date in time. Management isn’t constrained in this way with buybacks.

Management can start and end the program without any timeline at all. It’s up to managements discretion when to actually purchase shares in the open market. Buybacks have grown in popularity because these events are non-taxable and benefit shareholders who don’t sell out. However, failure to properly repurchase shares will lead to a destruction of shareholder value which is the exact situation that BBBY now finds itself.

I pulled the above chart from the activist investors turnaround presentation, because I believe the graph shows perfectly how destructive the company’s share repurchase program has been. Since 2004, the company has bought back $10.6bn in stock at an average price per share of $50. What’s interesting is that the company started buying back shares in full force when the company’s share price was already hitting new highs ($43 per share in 2010). For a repurchase program to be successful and actually create shareholder value, the company needs to purchase the stock only when it’s undervalued. Buying back shares at an overvalued price will only lead to significant value destruction once the company stops their program, which is clearly evident from the above chart. Once BBBY reduced their repurchase program, to only a fraction of what it was originally repurchasing, it didn’t take long for the share price to drop below their tangible book value.

One would believe since management has been a major supporter of a repurchase program that once the share price dropped to a quarter of the level in which they were buying their stock at, that they would plunge back in and buy up as much as possible. However, this has not been the case over the past two years. When I originally initiated a recommendation for an investment in BBBY, I was under the impression that management would accelerate their program to help support existing shareholders. However, management had over objectives and failed to buy back shares in the large amount I thought they would.

I assumed, incorrectly, that management learned from their mistakes in their earlier repurchase programs by paying too high of a price and wanted to wait until the shares fell below their TBV before plunging back in. The old guard’s views on the buyback program was destructive to the company and they failed shareholders. If we assume management had followed a proper capital allocation strategy, they would have made investments in the business in FY’s 2012 – 2016 and then went on a repurchase campaign. This would have allowed the company to invest in their growth much earlier and they would have benefitted from buying back shares at today’s price instead. The reasoning for this is once a company makes investments to enhance growth, depreciation charges alone will reduce a company’s margins in the short-run and will display a weakening EPS. The market would beat down the stock accordingly and this is exactly the point where management should have supported the stock. The old guard essentially wasted $6.85b worth of shareholder money during their repurchase program from 2011 – 2015.

A Proper Repurchase Level

Looking through the company’s latest 10-Q for Q1 2019, I was elated to see that the company revamped their repurchase program and bought back 5,295,900 shares between March and June at an average price of $15.38 or a total of $81,450,942. This prudent allocation of capital lead to an increase in their tangible book value of 3.71% ($15.58 to $16.16). Now imagine if the company continues this program and uses $100,000,000 out of their $1.25bn authorized stock repurchase plan for the rest of the year. If we can assume the average cost per share remains the same at $15.38, the company would be able to repurchase an additional 6,501,950 shares and would add an additional $0.85 to their TBV.

In addition to increasing their TBV, the company can show an improved EPS by continuing this prudent allocation of capital. In FY 2018 the company earned an adjusted NI of $264,972,000. If we assume my hypothetical repurchase program for the remainder of the year will be enacted and the company matches their FY 2018 NI in 2019, that’s an increase in EPS of $0.21. Hopefully, the new management team understands that buying back shares only creates value for shareholders if the purchase is below their estimated intrinsic value.

Activist Investor Plan

In this section I wanted to highlight some statements from the group of activist investors whose pressure led to the shakeup in personal at the c-suite. In addition to the resetting the cost structure, the group of activist investors believe there’s significant hidden value that can be unlocked in BBBY. The group estimates potential proceeds from the sale of non-core assets and inventory rationalization could provide an estimated $1.9bn windfall. Which is rather significant, since the market is only valuing the company, as of 7/24/19, at roughly $1.2bn. While the management team cannot comment on any potential non-core asset sales, with the old guard out of the picture, this gives the management team a lever to pull if their current sales trend continues. Even thinking about any divestitures was unthinkable under the old management team. Reasons for that are endless, but the main driver, in my view, was nepotism. We have to remember that buybuy BABY and Chef Central were both founded and ran by Chairman Feinstein’s children.

In addition to potential non-core asset sales, the group also hopes to restructure the company’s outdated supply chain and slash the company’s bloated SG&A expenses. Management has been actively trying to trim back SG&A expenses and have made some headway. For instance, the company just announced a 7% reduction of its corporate staff which should generate future annual pre-tax savings of $30.7m. In addition to reducing headcount at the c-suite, getting rid of Steven Temares alone will free up millions of dollars a year.

Take a second to ponder these statistics. After Temares took the helm in 2003, total compensation for himself, Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein has amounted to roughly $313m. That’s an average compensation of $19m per year over 16 years. To make matters worse, the board just sat idly by while shareholder money was transferred to management. Ousting the old guard frees up millions of shareholder money that will hopefully be used in more productive means.

In addition to falling operating income margins, BBBY’s gross margins have also been declining. Since 2011 gross profit margins have dropped from 41% to around 33.8% as of 2018. Sourcing is a problem for BBBY and is an area the group hopes to revamp. According to the activists, 90% of their products are touched by a middleman which adds addition expenses to their cost of goods sold. So not only has BBBY been paying for middleman costs, the company has also increased their vendors by 283% since 2003. The company in 2003 had 2,900 vendors and today the company has around 11,000 vendors. All of these actions have contributed to the decline in margins at the company, but in my mind the area where the group can create significant shareholder value is through prudent capital allocation decisions.

BBBY isn’t Hopeless

BBBY isn’t the same company it used to be back in the early 2000s, but the company has tons of levers it can pull to create value for shareholders. A new management team who has a better grasp on the current retail environment and has a more disciplined capital allocation policy can return the company to its former glory. The retail environment is a very competitive space and requires management to adapt quickly to changing customer preferences. The old guard was slow to adapt and was more concerned with enriching themselves than acting quickly to address their shrinking margins. Once the old management realized they needed to invest in the business to address their declining margins the value destruction was already well underway. The company prioritized a repurchase program instead of investing in their future and only when it became apparent that investments were required it turned out to be a little too late.

Those who believe BBBY is destined for the dustbin of history only need to look at the company’s free cash flow. Even though margins are declining and their EPS has lead a steady march downwards, the company’s CFO has held up well and actually increased from 2018. BBBY’s 2019 CFO increased 6.82% to $918,278,000 and the company actually had a positive net change in cash for the year of $162,831,000.

With strong cash generation from their operations and a strong balance sheet, BBBY will have no problem being able to maintain their dividends. The company pays out roughly $87,000,000 in dividends per year to shareholders and their DPS has increased, since they started paying a dividend in 2016, at CAGR of 10.78%. Using their market price as of 7/24/19, the company has a dividend yield of approximately 7%. This gives patient investors a great yield to sit back and wait for the new management team to turn things around. As I pointed out earlier in this article as well, it looks as if management is already making strides in that direction. By slashing their headcount in their corporate offices and getting rid of the former CEO, the company’s SG&A expenses should start trending downwards and couple this with an overhaul of their cost structure I believe BBBY offers investors a great upside with minimum risk.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s still an adequate amount of risk involved with investing in BBBY. Total sales are expected to decline to the lower end of $11bn this year, which is a decline of around 8%. If we assume the company’s sales continue down this downward trend of 8% per year, in five years’ total sales would equate to $7.9bn. Using BBBY’s most recent adjusted NI margin of 2.2%, on sales of $7.9bn, this would result in a net income amount of around $174m. That’s a payout ratio of 50% and that’s assuming what I believe to be the worst case scenario in terms of their sales trend.

However, the downside is minimal when entering at such a low multiple which the market is now offering investors. After enacting a new cost structure, the company has the potential to achieve a EPS of $5, but I would caution against assuming the company will achieve those numbers. Let’s be conservative and assume the company has a normalized earning power of only $3 per share. Using a quick multiple valuation approach, if we use a multiple of only 5x, that would get us at a MP of $15 or a current upside potential of approximately 50%. Let’s say it takes five years to get back to $3 EPS and a multiple of 5x, that’s an 10% average capital appreciation along with a 7% dividend per year for a total return of 17% per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.