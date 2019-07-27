European Banks: Cleaned Up And Ready To Run

Debt and liquidity risks exist, but may prove to be a minor issue when compared to leverage buildups in the U.S.

Since the global financial crisis, European banks have been the target of widespread negative investor sentiment. Poor profitability combined with risky capital ratios has caused an enduring belief in a mass European banking crisis. While it is true that many banks in Europe still have alarming balance sheets, I believe sentiment is far worse than reality, particularly when valuations are considered. With widespread negative beliefs about Europe, now may be an excellent time to make a contrarian bet.

The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) has been in one of the worst performing sectors in an already poorly performing region of the world. Since its high in the beginning of last year, the ETF has declined a startling 30%. If one uses a short euro currency hedge, this metric improves to a still alarming 23%. The primary reason for the decline was the "economic slowdown" shock last year as well as a rapid flattening of the yield curve, which has put a constraint on profit margins.

As monetary stimulus on behalf of the ECB picks back up, we expect the yield curve to revert back to a steepening cycle. Further, with the United States dollar at a high level along with growing deficits and falling interest rates, I expect the EUR/USD exchange rate (FXE) to reverse direction.

There is a large valuation gap in European banks compared to those of the United States and, with rapidly improving balance sheets, the European fundamentals are objectively strong. Further, if the yield curve reverses (as I expect) and becomes steeper, it is likely the banks in the EUFN ETF will exhibit strong performance as valuations converge. For this reason, I am recommending a long position on the ETF and its constituents.

Low Valuation With Stronger Balance Sheets

To fully analyze the fundamentals, I have created a screen from data gathered on my in-depth stock screener Uncle Stock. Most of the European banks are held in EUFN, while those in the United States can be found in KBE. I've created a metric called "Comparative Score" shown below that weights each of the metrics based on if they are a positive or negative and summed together (for example, low PE is a positive point, while low interest margin is a negative point).

Here are the results:

Data Source: Uncle Stock

If you look to the top rows, you can see the median statistics for each variable given if they are a European or American bank. As you can see, European banks had a significantly higher comparative score.

While they scored slightly lower on capital ratios, they scored significantly better on valuation metrics (dividend yield, PE, PB) and loan to assets. Overall, I would score them roughly the same on risk (though metrics are improving for Europe and falling for the U.S), but award European banks the win due to their superior valuations.

In case you are curious, here is the top and bottom ranked banks:

No wonder Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) almost merged...

In my opinion, the difference in valuation is largely due to perceived liquidity risks in Europe. However, as shown above, risks involving financial leverage are in no way endemic to Europe. Further, debt and government spending is arguably much more reasonable in Europe than in the United States.

Don't get me wrong; I actually think banks in the United States are also a solid buy as they have more upside potential than most sectors, but I think the opportunity is even greater in Europe.

Yield Curve Steepness to Come

As many know, the profitability of bank stocks can be tied directly to the yield curve in the region. Because global central banks have recently begun taking extreme measures to lower the short-end of the curve, I expect long-term rates to globally rise. This is explained in detail here.

To illustrate, here is a chart of EUFN (left axis) vs. the difference between the 10-year and 2-year ICE swap rate:

Data Source: Google Finance; Federal Reserve

As you can see the, the two assets have a tendency to revert toward each other. You can also see that the yield curve is at its support level. If one expects the curve to continue its current trend, then they should wait to buy into European banks. That said, I have recently become convinced of the opposite and expect the curve to rise again to the surprise of markets as in 2016.

To look at this relationship from a second angle, here is a scatter chart of the relationship in rate of change terms:

Note, calculations are made using 14-day differences.

Per the resulting equation above, if we assume the yield curve will rise 50 basis points (as I do, over the next 6-18 months), we can expect an 8% return on EUFN. That said, I will also use the yield curve to manage a position. If it cracks below 0.40%, then I would likely exit the position as it would imply further downside is to be expected.

It will be interesting to see if global yield curves rise from here. Most are simply concerned with their flatness and are not positioning themselves for the next historically most likely event occurrence - steepness.

Risks and the Bottom Line

"The Economy" is the major risk to investing in European bank stocks today. I for one expect the economic trend to improve in Europe relative to that of the United States, but most seem to disagree with that view. Per above, a continued decline in the yield curve or in inflation will harm the constituents of EUFN. In my opinion, a global slowdown is afoot, but a recession is not. Before the next recession will occur, I expect to see a large increase in commodity prices combined with prolonged global central bank hawkishness.

That said, I would only be bullish on very distinct sectors, particularly those that were hit the hardest a decade ago like financials and industrials. This is primarily because they are financially cleaner and have lower valuations than the top-performing sectors. This is likely because most investors expect the next downturn to look like the last, even though it was only the firms that got hit the most (and did not get bailed out) that cleaned up their mistakes.

Secondly, another risk to this trade is in the euro exchange rate. I see this as a positive more than a negative, as negative sentiment on EUR/USD has become so extreme that a contrarian move seems likely. Still, a hedged EUFN ETF does not exist, so euro-bearish investors need to manage that independently.

Overall, I expect 10-25% upside for EUFN over the next 6-18 months. In case the slowdown becomes a recession, savvy investors should keep a close eye on the European yield curve and use it as a guide to manage their position.

