Metals Update: Short-Covering Rebound Likely To Intensify In August

Our July target of $16.8/share for DBB becomes our August target, implying a 9% increase from its current level.

As we expect renewed downward pressure in the dollar after the July 31 FOMC meeting, we expect the short-covering rally in DBB to accelerate in August.

Despite a seasonally slow period for the base metals, refined market conditions appear to have tightened since July-start.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminum, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

While a short-covering in DBB has already started, the window is narrowing, and our target of $16.8 per share by the end of the month is unlikely to be materialized.

Despite a seasonally slow period for the base metals (resulting in weaker premiums), refined market conditions - proxied by exchange inventory flows - have tightened this month and should continue to do so.

Considering that the dollar is likely to come under renewed downward pressure after the Fed's meeting at the end of July, during which the central bank is likely to cut rates and offer an accommodative policy statement, we expect the short-covering to intensify from August, despite a seasonally slow period for the base metals during the summer months.

In this context, our July target of $16.8/share becomes our August target, implying a 9% appreciation from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Price performance

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper, aluminum, and zinc (the three metals included in DBB) rebounded over the past week amid a broad-based rebound across the base metals complex.

This came despite a stronger dollar (DXY) and a weaker global risk-taking appetite (evident in the 1% fall in global equities).

The fact that base metals have proven resilient in the face of macro headwinds is bullish for DBB.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The decline in open interest in LME copper, LME aluminum, and LME zinc over the past week suggests that the recent rebound has been driven by short-covering. As we will show below, some short-covering was overdue considering the excessively short nature of the spec positioning across the LME base metals.

While fresh buying would have been viewed as a strongly bullish signal, short-covering is a modestly bullish for DBB.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Global exchange inventories (LME and SHFE stocks) for copper, aluminum, and zinc have declined in recent days, despite an unfriendly seasonality because the summer months are tend to be associated with slowing demand from downstream metal buyers.

The fact that exchange inventories have been drawdown is a bullish signal for DBB, mainly because it means that refined market conditions for copper, aluminum, and zinc have overall tightened.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Nearby spreads in LME copper, LME aluminum, and LME zinc have loosened since mid-July, although they remain still tight with the exception of aluminum (for which the cash/three-month spread is at 6.5% contango).

The loosening of nearby spreads could signal a weakening of the present fundamental picture, although we contend that nearby spreads tend to be quite volatile.

The contango structure across LME copper, LME aluminum, and LME zinc means that DBB investors get a negative roll-yield, which offsets the gain from firmer spot prices. This is bearish for DBB.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums have come under downward pressure since the start of July, which is consistent with seasonally weaker demand in the summer months.

Because this suggests weaker refined market conditions in the physical market, this is bearish for DBB.

However, the moderation in physical demand in the summer could lead to a rebound in September, which could in turn boost premiums.

Spec positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Speculators covered their shorts in LME copper, LME aluminum, and LME zinc last week, which is consistent with 1) the rise in base metals prices, and 2) the decline in open interest over the period.

The correction to the excessively negative spec positioning is slightly bullish for DBB. Because speculators remain net short across LME copper, LME aluminum, and LME zinc, there is more room for short-covering in near term.

Conclusion

While physical market conditions in DBB's metals have softened since the start of July due to negative seasonality, refined market conditions - proxied by exchange inventory changes - seem to have overall tightened. This supports the case for further short-covering in a context where positioning is still stretched on the short side. That said, given the seasonally slow period for the base metals complex in the summer, the macro factors will play a key role. In this regard, the dollar, which has been stronger in recent days due to a weaker euro amid a dovish ECB, could resume its decline after the Fed's meeting on July 31, which is likely to cut rates and offer a dovish monetary policy statement.

Against this, we expect a somewhat flat performance for DBB until the rest of the month and a stronger rebound in the course of August. Our July target of $16.8/share therefore becomes our August target, implying a 9% appreciation from its current level.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.