A Quick Read On Q2 GDP First Print

Imports flat; exports way down for a 15.53% jump in the trade deficit. Boeing's troubles explain some, but not all of this.

Outside of IP investment, fixed investment is lagging badly, a continuing trend. Boeing is not helping.

As expected, consumption came in hot at 4.27% annualized, driven by steep price cuts in goods, especially consumer durables and clothing.

Headline of 2.06% annualized came in above expectations, largely because of larger-than-expected inventory buildup. This keeps happening.

First Glance

I'll have a longer, much more detailed look at Q2 later this week, followed up by a meta-review of earnings season, but I wanted to get some quick numbers to everyone.

My basic take is: meh. Everything besides nonfarm inventories came in pretty much where the data was telling us, and the final GDPNow estimates were pretty good otherwise.

Real disposable personal income per capita growth is slowing.

2019 has been a year for savings.

Cued by steep price cuts where we have seen giant wholesale inventory buildups for a year now, consumption came in very hot.

Ex-nonfarm inventories, growth for the quarter was only 0.30%, and 0.10% for the past year.

Outside of IP investment, fixed investment is lagging badly, a continuing trend. Boeing's (BA) troubles are not helping.

The trade picture continues to deteriorate, and Boeing is also having an outsized influence here.

Incomes and Wages

Nominal incomes continue to grow at a healthy clip, but wage growth is lagging (all quarterly numbers are annualized).

Personal incomes grew faster than 5% this quarter, above the YoY: accelerating.

Wage growth was a little under 5% this quarter, below the YoY: slowing.

Both private industry wage growth and government wage growth are slowing, with government bringing up the rear at 3.05% QoQ.

Manufacturing wages decelerated very quickly this quarter, from 4.58% in the YoY to 3.71% in the QoQ.

Even services wages are decelerating, now under 5% in the QoQ.

Very high growth rates in Medicare, Medicaid and vets benefits in all windows: accelerating.

The effective personal tax rate (including social insurance) may have inched up 10-20 bps in 2019.

The savings rate is well over 8% this year. That's high in the US.

The bottom line of the income tables, real disposable income per capita, dipped below 2% growth for the first time in seven quarters: slowing.

Consumption and Prices

Big acceleration in consumption, off the lows of Q4-Q1. 4.27% QoQ vs. 2.57%, with the core number even a tad hotter.

A huge rebound in goods, led by an even bigger rebound in durables - previous problem areas. Again, the core numbers a tad hotter: accelerating.

Core services consumption accelerated slightly, but still below the mythical 3%.

Prices on goods are deflating, which is what is driving the huge bump in consumption. Core goods down -1.35% in the QoQ and -0.88% in the YoY. Durables prices led the way, down -1.62% in the QoQ vs. -1.06% in the YoY: slowing.

Prices on services, led by housing, continue to accelerate, up 2.84% in the QoQ and 2.33% in the YoY: accelerating.

All together, the core inflation rate was 1.80% QoQ vs. only 1.54% in the YoY: accelerating.

Investment

IP investment continues to blow out other categories, but had an unexpectedly slow quarter. GDPNow had it pegged at 7.1% QoQ, but it came in at 4.64% vs. 7.76% in the YoY: slowing.

Nonresidential structures continued their brutal decline, down -10.55% in the QoQ vs. -4.61% in the YoY: massive slowing.

Residential structures investment is still declining, but at a slower rate: -1.55% in the QoQ vs. -2.84% in the YoY. Accelerating.

Equipment came in better than expected at 0.60% QoQ vs. 2.66% in the YoY. But if we subtract Boeing's outsized influence on this line item, it's 2.61% in the QoQ vs. 3.74% in the YoY. Still slowing, but not as bad as the top line number.

All together, fixed investment was down -0.80% in the QoQ vs. up 1.44% in the YoY. Slowing.

Whining About Inventories

I'm back again to whine about inventories. Annualized numbers:

In Q2, real GDP rose by $96.5 billion.

Of that, $82.5 billion, or over 85%, went into nonfarm inventories.

This is the fourth quarter in a row of this sort of thing. From July through June, real GDP grew by $106.4 billion. Of that, $101.7 billion, or 96% of the 12 months' growth, was added to nonfarm inventories. For reference, in the previous four quarters, only $33.0 billion was added to nonfarm inventories. That's still too high, but less than one-third of the past four quarters.

Ex-inventories, real GDP grew at 0.30% in the QoQ and 0.10% in the YoY vs. 2.06% and 2.29% respectively in the top line print. Without the massive growth in inventories, this past year was very close to recessionary.

Do you think I'll have something to say about this later in the week? It's a good bet.

Trade

The trade war is going just swell!

Exports down -5.20% QoQ over -1.54% in the YoY.

Boeing has a lot to do with that. If we subtract civilian aircraft, exports are down -2.58% in the QoQ vs. -1.07% in the YoY.

Imports were flattish in the QoQ and up 2.60% in the YoY.

That all adds up to a trade deficit growing at a rate of over 15% in both the quarterly and yearly windows.

Swell!

Boeing: Adding It Up

The civilian aircraft line items really took it on the chin this quarter. Adding it all up comes to 23.9 billion real dollars annualized. Had those line items been flat, GDP growth would have been 2.57% in the quarter, not 2.06%

More To Come

I'll dig down on all of this over and hopefully have something by the end of the week. Briefly, though, I think this caps the rate cut next week at 25 bps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.