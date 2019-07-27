Polyus: A New Short-Term Opportunity Is Coming

The new stake sale from Kerimov is coming this August. The sale is a part of Polyus' plan to increase free float to 25-30% over the long term.

Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) continues to increase gold production, which will positively affect the Q2 2019 financial results, despite the strengthening ruble. Amid significantly rising stock prices, the main shareholder once again can sell a small stake in Polyus. This will allow investors to buy some shares as the stock price will decline for a short period. The upcoming strong financial report for Q2 2019, an inflow of money from passive funds, and the expected cut in the Fed rate will provide mid-term support for the stock, so investors will likely have little time to buy the stock at a bargain price.

Operating Results Show Quite An Improvement

Compared to the previous quarter, total gold production increased by 14% to 684 thousand ounces.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The volume of ore mining amounted to 15,661 thousand tons and is 12% more than the previous quarter. In annual terms, the volume of ore mining increased by 68% due to increased mining at all existing assets. The volume of ore processing amounted to 10,901 thousand tons, an increase of 6% compared with the previous quarter. In annual terms, the volume of ore processing increased by 10%, mainly due to the completion of the ramp-up at Natalka.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The estimated revenue from gold sales amounted to $886 million, an increase of 20% compared to the previous quarter (30% Y-o-Y), with an estimated weighted average selling price of gold of $1,314 per ounce, which did not change as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The company's debt load also increased compared to Q1 due to the repayment of the derivative liabilities and dividend payout for the second half of 2018. The increase in debt is relatively significant (21.4% Q-o-Q), though considering the expected huge profits in 2019, I don't think the company will have any problems managing the debt.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Overall, Polyus has published positive operating results for Q2 2019. The company significantly increased revenue due to growth in sales. The increase in production was due to the achievement of design capacity at Natalka, which will also positively affect the results in Q3 2019. Management confirmed the plan for increasing annual gold production to 2.8 million ounces. If gold prices keep going at current levels, the company will continue to increase its revenue quarter over quarter due to both sales growth and high gold prices.

Increasing Free Float Provides A Short-Term Opportunity

Polyus intends to increase the number of free-float shares. In April 2019, the number of shares on the stock exchange rose to 20.5% after the main shareholder Said Kerimov sold a 3.8% stake for $390 million. The company's long-term goal is to increase free-float to 25–30%, Polyus CEO Pavel Grachev told Reuters.

In order to catch up to the August revision in the MSCI index and get an inflow of money from passive funds, Kerimov needs to sell the next stake in the next few weeks. The timing is perfect: due to the rapid growth of gold prices, the stock consistently hits all-time highs.

Since my last article about the company, the stock showed meaningful growth. Though the share price will move from local highs for some time, there're enough drivers to get the stock back to growth in the medium term. Impressive Q2 2019 financial results and the MSCI Russia index rebalance will be major factors contributing to the stock price growth in the medium term. Another good news for gold producers is the expected Fed rate cut. Low interest rates lead to a weaker dollar, supporting gold prices.

Source: Bloomberg

Final Thoughts

Polyus' fundamental case remains unchanged - the company performs very well amid rising gold prices. In the short term, it's a favorable moment to increase free float, which will ultimately bring more liquidity to the stock. The company will report Q2 2019 results on August 6, so stay tuned for updates.

It's also important to note that OPYGY trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange where shares are also traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.