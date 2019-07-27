Bellatrix Exploration: Vulnerable To The Decline In U.S. Natural Gas Prices

Bellatrix could end up with significant cash burn if it wants to maintain production in 2020 due to weak natural gas prices in all its markets, lower NGL prices, and a lack of hedges.

The company also has limited hedges in 2020, while it had higher risk management gains than operating netback for natural gas in 2018.

Those markets (Chicago, Dawn and Malin) have been affected by the overall decline in US natural gas prices and may not offer Bellatrix much benefit over AECO going forward.

While Bellatrix Exploration (OTCPK:BXEFF) managed to temporarily improve its situation with its recapitalization transaction, natural gas prices have not cooperated, and the company could be looking at a very challenging time in the near future. Bellatrix was previously able to offset weak AECO prices with a combination of hedges and market diversification contracts. However, now its hedges are starting to run out and those other markets are suffering from weaker natural gas prices as well.

Bellatrix mostly trades as BXE on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Pricing Weakness Spreads To Diversified Markets

Bellatrix was protected somewhat from weak AECO prices in 2018 and early 2019 by its market diversification contracts. Around half of its natural gas production until October 2020 is going to the Chicago, Dawn and Malin hubs under these contracts.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration

However, forward prices for those markets look pretty weak now. Around a year ago, Malin was at around 2.50 USD per Mcf and Dawn/Chicago were close to 3.00 USD per Mcf. Prices have come down enough that Bellatrix may realise 0.50 USD less per Mcf for its natural gas going to those markets over the next year or so.

Source: Natural Gas Intelligence

Source: Natural Gas Intelligence

Bellatrix doesn't have much in the way of hedges for 2020, so it is exposed to the weaker Chicago/Dawn/Malin pricing then, as well as continued weak AECO prices.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration

2020 With Maintenance Capex

Assuming that Bellatrix keeps production around 35,000 BOEPD, it would generate around 152 million USD in revenue at current 2020 strip prices. Due to the drop in prices in its US markets, it may realise close to AECO for its natural gas in 2020.

Type Units $USD/Unit $ Million (USD) Oil (Barrels) 643,860 $53.00 $34 NGLs (Barrels) 2,933,140 $15.00 $44 Natural Gas (MCF) 55,188,000 $1.25 $69 Other Income $5 Total Revenue $152

Thus, Bellatrix may be looking at around $27 million USD in cash burn in 2020 if it attempts to maintain production and gas prices don't improve. This does not include the $5 million USD in PIK interest on its Third Lien notes.

Expenses $ Million (USD) Production $72 Transportation $20 Royalties $16 Cash G&A $21 Cash Interest $16 CapEx $34 Total Expenses $179

Spirit River Economics

Bellatrix has claimed pretty good economics for its Spirit River wells, even at natural gas prices of 1.50 CAD per GJ (1.69 CAD per Mcf). At that natural gas price, it claims a 52% half-cycle IRR for its 5.2 Bcf Spirit River type curve.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration

However, it should be noted that also assumes certain prices for NGLs that have been much higher than the actual market prices in recent quarters. Bellatrix's assumptions for net NGL prices include 12 CAD per barrel for ethane, 25 CAD per barrel for propane and 40 CAD per barrel for butane.

This isn't that far off from 2018 prices for Alberta NGLs, which included 26.79 CAD per barrel for propane, and 32.96 CAD per barrel for butane. However, current prices for Alberta NGLs appear a fair bit lower. For example, the current Q3 2019 forecast includes 3.09 CAD per barrel for ethane, 11.96 CAD per barrel for propane and 33.89 CAD per barrel for butane. These lower prices would have a significant impact on the economics for Spirit River (and NGLs accounted for around 32% of Bellatrix's revenue in 2018).

Conclusion

Bellatrix appeared to have bought itself some more time with its recapitalisation transaction, but the outlook for natural gas prices over the next year and a bit appears to pose major challenges for Bellatrix. It still has market diversification contracts in place until October 2020, but the falling prices in the Chicago, Dawn and Malin markets mean that Bellatrix may not see a pricing advantage compared to selling its gas locally (tied to AECO) anymore.

Bellatrix also doesn't have much in the way of hedges for 2020 currently, and hedges have boosted its results significantly in the past. For example, its risk management gain for natural gas in 2018 was around 0.68 CAD (0.52 USD) per Mcf, which was 48% more than its operating netback for natural gas in 2018.

Bellatrix is also challenged by weak NGL prices. That combined with the low expectations for realised natural gas prices means that Bellatrix may end up with a fair amount of cash burn in 2020 if it wants to maintain production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.