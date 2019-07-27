NextEra: How A 25X P/E Utility May Continue To Provide Alpha

Thus NEE may fully deserve its approximate 25% premium to the GAAP P/E of SPY and could be a low-risk source of long-term alpha.

It appears to be dominating the renewable energy (electricity) business and may have many decades of significant growth ahead.

Introduction - Merging three theses

This article briefly addresses NextEra Energy (NEE) from three perspectives. These are:

The "Goldilocks" investment paradigm of high P/Es and low interest rates

A company-specific update on NEE as a disruptive player

The secular trend toward renewable energy.

NEE reported a good Q2 with adjusted EPS of $2.35, a $0.04 beat, which was largely weather related. It now foresees steady 6-8% operating income gains through 2022, with an upside EPS target in 2022 of $10.75. The company advised that it may do debt refinancings this year, which will lower GAAP EPS. I am going to use consensus of $8.38 for this year's projected adjusted EPS. At a stock price around $208, the P/E on this year's adjusted EPS is around 25X. Given the range of expectations for 2022 EPS, the adjusted P/E for that year is 19-20X.

Can a utility stock really generate alpha with a three-year forward P/E around 20X?

Let's explore why this may be so. The case for considering this has three pillars. First:

Goldilocks is healthy

The children's story of Goldilocks relates to investments in her finding the hot cereal to be not too hot but not yet cold: just right. In financial terms, this comes from an economy that is growing at a low-/no-inflation rate. This allows valuations of both stocks and bonds to be high. (High bond valuations = low interest rates). I tended to favor this scenario one year ago, even though interest rates were rising and sentiment on bonds was quite bearish, as expressed in How Bonds May Be Setting Up Bullishly (Here Comes Goldilocks?).

My hesitancy about being all-in on Goldilocks came from the Fed's double-barreled tightening program, with both interest rate increases ongoing as well as liquidity withdrawal. The key bullet point in the summary read this way:

Declining rates could meet up with a good domestic economy and possibly lead to a "Goldilocks" scenario of strong returns from both stocks and bonds.

We got a bear market in the S&P 500 (SPY) in Q4, when the global economy was weakening, the Fed was talking about moving to a restrictive monetary policy stance rather than a neutral one, and both rate hikes and liquidity withdrawal began to knock the resilience from stock prices. Since then, the Fed has acknowledged that its December rate hike was ill-advised and has both lessened its degree of liquidity withdrawal and has pledged to end that program by September. With all that, the Goldilocks thesis is looking good.

This is the one-year return from NEE, SPY, a large utility stock ETF, and a large Treasury bond ETF (TLT):

This large degree of outperformance against all the above is not a one-year phenomenon. Going back to the formation of SPY, this is NEE's relative performance:

This near-doubling of the price performance of SPY comes with a higher dividend yield as well as the safety of a dominant regulated utility company, Florida Power & Light.

The above shows that in what has mostly been a Goldilocks scenario going back to the 1993 formation of the SPY ETF, NEE has provided good earnings growth, good dividend growth, relatively small maximum draw-downs and resultant short- and long-term alpha.

I propose that under most circumstances, of which I continue to favor the Goldilocks set of scenarios, NEE is not fully appreciated by Mr. Market and that therefore, it is poised to continue to generate alpha.

The next section discusses why I think this way and covers NEE in the context of what is becoming not just a political-environmental push for renewables but also an economic justification.

NEE as a well-run disruptive force

I reviewed NEE as a tech company evolving from its plain vanilla utility roots in NextEra Energy: An Undervalued Tech Company (In Disguise). The five summary bullet points are relevant today:

NEE is the world's most highly-valued utility.

The growth has come partly from its determination to improve, then expand, its Florida operations.

The biggest contributor to its sustained growth and high current P/E has been its early effort in renewable energy production.

NEE operates nationally and is the world's largest producer of electricity generated from wind and sun.

The thesis of this article is that NEE is best viewed as a high-tech, knowledge-based company with strong, high ROIC secular growth characteristics.

With these points, it is possible to understand the following part of the prepared remarks of the CEO in the latest conference call:

As we highlighted last month [referring to NEE's investor conference], with continued cost and efficiency improvements, we expect new near firm wind and solar to be cheaper than the operating cost of coal, nuclear and less-efficient oil and gas fire generation units even after the tax credits phase down early in the next decade. The combination of low-cost renewables plus storage is expected to be increasingly disruptive to the nation’s generation fleet, providing significant growth opportunities well into the next decade.

Mr. Robo has been saying for at least the past year that renewables are becoming/have become economic alternatives to both fossil fuel and nuclear energy sources. He expects this to be a continuing trend.

I think the ending point, "well, into the next decade," is far too restrained. NEE already has the dominant position globally in understanding the complicated factors involved in evaluating, building, maintaining and growing renewable energy systems. With its NEER subsidiary having a gigantic backlog of projects, and with FPL moving rapidly to a solar-centric electricity generation system, this advantage should only intensify.

I expect NEE to go global and either advise other entities (companies, governments, etc.) on how to enter the Age of Renewables and/or to take ownership and do it on its own. With that view, I think that a 50-year horizon is more like it. And in that context, a 25% premium to the GAAP P/E for the S&P 500 is small.

What about competition? The company was dismissive when asked about it in the Q&A, in response to a question from Michael Lapides: Competitors have come in and out of this market many times over our multi-decade exposure to developing wind and now solar generation resources... So if you talk to our development organization, they will see people a lot of what our Head of Development calls two guys in an Avis car having an opportunity or an edge in a particular area win a contract or two here or there... where we focused our efforts is ensuring that we maintain or further enhance our competitive advantages.

"Two guys in an Avis car." That is the ultimate putdown of the competition. For myself, I'm putting my faith in the established force, NEE.

Florida remains a growth center, both from ongoing population growth and from acquisitions. As I suggested in last August's article, the large Jacksonville utility ("JEA") may become the last important part of Florida's large east coast to become part of NEE. In response to Julien Dumoulin-Smith's question, Mr. Robo responded somewhat warmly:

Obviously, we think we could bring a lot to the table with any utility in Florida. We think – obviously, we run the best utility in the world we think. And so we think we would bring a lot to the customers of those utilities in Florida who would be interested in selling. And obviously, we serve very close to that area – very close to JEA’s area. We’ve had a terrific relationship with JEA over a long period of time. We’ve been partners with them. And so we’re going to follow it [possible JEA privatization] closely and try to be as constructive as possible.

Further, there is no reason that NEE must remain a Florida-only regulated utility. Acquisition possibilities throughout the fast-growing southeast as well as the Gulf Coast states are clear possibilities.

Thus, on a broad brush view, NEE is poised to grow both through FPL and possible ex-Florida regulated operations for a number of years. Probably more exciting for alpha possibilities from the stock is the clear potential to grow in a mid-to-high single-digit rate for many decades by leading the US, then the world into a sustainable energy/electricity future.

I think that this is worth a significant premium to that of SPY.

Risks

The company's latest 10-Q, linked to above and again here for convenience, lays out numerous risk factors. Please be aware of them before owning NEE shares.

As with so much of the Goldilocks investment story, there are fragilities to both the economic stability part of it and the restrained inflation part.

So, risks are not trivial here in my humble opinion.

Concluding comments - NEE for the long haul

Friday's Q2 GDP report had an update for Q1. Gross domestic income was previously estimated at a 1.0% growth rate; that was revised bigly to 3.2%. Meanwhile, the PCE price index was revised lower from 0.5% to 0.4%. In Q2, growth was healthy and inflation was up a bit, but yoy PCE inflation remains below the Fed's 2% target. All this is consistent with the Goldilocks macro story. For NEE, a current 2.4% dividend and 4% earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E) is anticipated to turn to about a 3.0% dividend yield and a 5% earnings yield in three years. If NEE is able to continue to grow within Florida and perhaps one or more additional states in its regulated utility businesses, continuing its best-in-class or nearly so status, that would be fine and probably deserve some premium P/E to the XLU.

The cherry on top is the NEER business, which I think can drive significant secular and only moderately cyclical growth in the US and then internationally for decades to come.

Thus I like NEE as a potential source of alpha, and of seemingly secure dividend growth, at around its current price of $208. The stock is up quite a lot over the past year, so a consolidation period or some sell-off would not be a surprise.

