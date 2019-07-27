Two Cuts, Or Not Two Cuts - That Is The Question; A Look Ahead To The FOMC Meeting

Welcome to the weekly Tortoise credit podcast. I'm Greg Haendel, Senior Portfolio Manager at Tortoise. Two cuts, or not two cuts, that is the question. Similar to the opening phrase of a soliloquy in the so-called nunnery scene of William Shakespeare's play, Hamlet, this famous, yet slightly reworked quote may become the opening phrase of the Fed policy meeting this coming week and for many meetings to come. In today's podcast we will discuss the merits of why we believe the Fed should NOT deliver two cuts, 50bps, at the upcoming policy meeting on July 31st and why we believe two cuts of 25bps a piece are likely for the remainder of 2019.

In our podcast dated June 25, 2019, Jeff Brothers outlined why we believe the Fed would cut rates this year despite a relatively stable U.S. economic outlook, how much the Fed may cut in a single meeting and whether rate cuts would really help the economy. Since June 25th, we have received some encouraging economic data as it relates to stronger-than-expected retail sales, a strong employment report, a rebound in various manufacturing surveys, some stabilization in inflation (albeit at depressed levels), and a respectable initial look at Q2 GDP. However, the trade war with China lingers on, global growth continues to decelerate, and inflation remains stubbornly below the Fed's 2% target despite numerous efforts to reignite some modest inflation. As such, given these cross currents as well as the Chairman Powell adage "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," we continue to expect a 25bps "insurance" rate cut from the Fed on July 31st and expect another 25bps cut by year end.

Typically when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it does so in incremental and measured steps of 25bps at a time. There have been and continue to be times when rate cuts in excess of 25bps at a time, such as a 50bps cut, are warranted. This typically has occurred during pretty extreme market or economic environments whereby the markets and economy required the shock and awe of a 50bps rate cut as well as significantly looser financial conditions. As previously discussed, the U.S. economy is doing relatively well, financial markets are strong, financial conditions are extremely loose and policy ammunition is relatively limited. We believe a couple of measured 25bps a piece rate cuts this year make sense as insurance cuts to combat persistently low inflation (or prevent deflation) offset decelerating growth outside of the U.S. and combat the effects of the protracted trade war.

It's far from guaranteed a shock and awe 50bps rate cut would have any additional material effect outside of the financial markets which are already doing very well. At the same time, an excessive insurance cut of 50bps in one shot could have risks at this stage. In particular, asset prices could get further detached from fundamentals thereby creating bubbles, politicians could lose any sense of urgency to implement fiscal stimulus, the Fed could be seen as buckling to political pressure and thereby losing its independence, and we could end up using too much of the scarce resource of monetary policy ammunition that could otherwise be saved to fight future downturns. In addition, lower rates and easier financial conditions could encourage companies to further increase leverage (from an already high starting point), investors to irresponsibly stretch for yield irrespective of the risks, foreign countries to engage in currency manipulation to combat our weaker currency, and it could promote a virtuous cycle of the markets needing central bank stimulus to perform well in the future.

The financial markets and global economies are more intertwined and linked today than they have been in the past. As such, we should be mindful of the effects that slowing growth outside the U.S. have on our economy. Further, the fluid, yet uncertain, trade war with China has and will continue to modestly hurt our economy. Last, and most important, the effects of a deflationary spiral could be severe and are difficult to combat. However, we are currently operating in an environment of inflation modestly below the Fed's 2% inflation target and not in an environment of widespread deflation.

As a result, we believe the current environment warrants a measured approach to monetary policy rate cuts of 25bps at a time and we expect a total of two 25bps cuts in the Fed Funds target rate in 2019. A 50bps one-time cut at this stage, with potentially more cuts at future FOMC meetings, would risk exhausting critical policy-making tools, pose some significant longer-term risks to our economy and financial markets, and may be viewed in hindsight as a policy error.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

