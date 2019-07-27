Prosperity Bancshares: Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth Machine In The Lone Star State

In the past two decades, it has grown rapidly, both organically and through acquisitions.

Prosperity Bancshares is a retail bank in the state of Texas, with locations also in Oklahoma.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) is a Houston, Texas-based retail bank. The company operates 243 full-service locations over most of the state of Texas as well as central Oklahoma (Tulsa and Oklahoma City). Despite its widespread presence across the state, Prosperity only accounts for about 3% of deposit market share in Texas, giving it plenty of room for growth.

Source: Smart Asset

Over its lifespan, Prosperity has been the banking equivalent of Ms. Pac Man, gobbling up smaller banks one after the other. It has successfully acquired and integrated 42 banks over the past two decades. The latest addition is of LegacyTexas Financial Corp. (LTXB), an overall well-run, ~$385 million revenue per year bank based in Plano that has struggled recently, revising down guidance several times in the last year.

Nonperforming loans are very low at around 0.21% for Q2 2019. Insider ownership is relatively high at 4.9% of the shares outstanding (~$236 million). And total assets have never experienced a significant pullback in its 20.5-year history.

What's more, and what is of particular interest to me as a dividend growth investor, is Prosperity's impressive track record of rising dividends. Annual payout growth has averaged 10%+ over the last 10 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the above graph, one would never guess that we had an economy-crippling recession right in the middle of this time period. Prosperity just kept plugging along. But it wasn't just dividends that kept growing through the recession; net interest income and net income (profits) kept growing as well. Net income (the blue line below) grew at a 14.3% CAGR over the past 10 years, dipping ever so slightly during the recession.

Data by YCharts

The net interest margin has contracted in the past decade, from 4.08% in 2009 to 3.16% in Q2 2019, though the current NIM has been roughly flat since 2017.

On a per-share basis, the dip in profits during the recession is a bit more noticeable, but only a bit. The dip in EPS was similar in size to that experienced during the recession of the early 2000s. Earnings dipped again (both on net and per-share) in the mid-2010s as the price of oil collapsed. Being a Texas-based bank, the company naturally has a decent amount of exposure (both directly and indirectly) to the energy industry.

Data by YCharts

Yet it is instructive to note that the company has not been buying back its shares. That makes its EPS growth, which closely tracks its net income growth, even more impressive. Large chunks of shares are issued with each major acquisition, and it's clear that these acquisitions have been accretive as profit growth has been remarkably steady.

Indeed, EPS growth has come in at a 9.5% CAGR over the past 10 years. However, growth has slowed in the past five years to 4.8%, and from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, EPS rose just 0.85%.

What about return on assets (ROA)? This measures the net income earned on each dollar of assets. Low-single-digit ROAs (1-2%) in the banking industry are typical. Here is Prosperity's ROA (blue line below) compared to some of its fellow strong, dividend-growing regional bank peers:

Data by YCharts

The chart is a bit busy, but you can see that Prosperity's ROA is slightly less volatile than many of its peers, and it has spent a significant portion of the past decade with highest ratio. It currently has practically the same ROA as dividend stalwart and fellow Texas-based Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR).

A bit more worrisome is that return on tangible equity has nearly halved from 2009 to Q2 2019:

Source: Prosperity Bank Q2 Presentation

But this may have more to do with the amount of equity that has been issued for acquisitions than falling rates of return.

As mentioned previously, total assets have never fallen considerably in the company's history being publicly traded. Once again, it would be difficult to discern based on the assets chart when exactly the Great Recession took place. Asset growth has come in at a 9.6% CAGR over the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

As you can see below, growth of deposits and loans have been quite strong as well:

Source: Prosperity Bank Q2 Presentation

But one thing to notice is that over the past 10 years, loan growth has been 25% faster than deposit growth. As such, the loan-to-deposit ratio has expanded from 46.5% in 2009 to 62.7%.

Source: Prosperity Bank Q2 Presentation

All else being equal, a higher loan/deposit ratio gives the bank less wherewithal to handle an economic downturn, but a ratio in the 60s is still quite conservative. Many banks' L/D ratio is in the 90s. About 66% of deposits are interest-bearing, only a little higher than the percentage of deposits loaned out.

The average yield on loans is 5.09% compared to an average cost of deposits of 0.62%. About a third of loans are in commercial real estate, another 23.2% for residential, and another 16.4% for construction. Despite being a Houston-based bank, only 3.5% of loans are directly tied to energy.

Source: Prosperity Bank Q2 Presentation

As the bank's loan book grows, however, it's important to make sure that the quality of the loans is not deteriorating. In that regard, Prosperity shines. Nonperforming assets and loans in default are extremely low, and they have been this way since at least 2007. Prosperity's steady loan performance far outperformed its peer group over the past 12 years, including the tumultuous period of the Great Financial Crisis.

Source: Prosperity Bank Q2 Presentation

It's instructive to note that, partially due to the lack of setbacks that many other banks face due to poor performing loans, Prosperity has enjoyed continual growth in book value per share over its history, without any significant dips.

Data by YCharts

National banking giants like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) suffered substantial pullbacks in tangible book value in the previous two recessions. Prosperity's lack of book value volatility on the other hand is a testament to the conservative management and recession-resistant nature of the company.

Valuation

Looking at a long-term chart of price to earnings, it appears that Prosperity typically trades at around a 15-16x P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

I would rate this stock a "weak buy" at or under a 13.5x P/E ratio and a "strong buy" under a 12x P/E ratio. In terms of price per share, that means that Prosperity becomes a "weak buy" under $63.35 and a "strong buy" under $56.30.

Data by YCharts

I would prefer to pick up shares at an EV/EBIT ratio of 8 or less, which would amount to a price (all else being equal) of $56.23 per share. It's nice to see my P/E ratio target and my EV/EBIT ratio target arrive at the same price per share.

During the stock selloff in December 2018, Prosperity's stock price fell to just above this target entry price, hitting around $57.50 on Christmas Eve. This is the last time a company executive purchased shares on the open market (though there have been plenty of non-open market acquisitions since then).

Buying around $56.30 would give investors an entry yield of 2.9%. Add to that the ~10% average annual dividend raises (on the low end of what we've seen the last 10 years), plus the 5% annual multiple expansion in order to get the stock back to a 15x P/E ratio, and investors who buy in at my "strong buy" price should expect a 17.9% average annual return over five years.

Moreover, if Prosperity can continue its rate of dividend growth over the next years, that entry price would also deliver investors a 10-year yield-on-cost of 7.5%.

If Prosperity's stock price is beaten down during the next recession as it was during the Great Recession or the economic slowdown of 2015-2016, then I will be happily establishing a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.