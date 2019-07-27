OneSpaWorld Holdings: 2019 IPO Is A Bet On The Cruise Ship Industry

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSW) is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided include body, salon, and skin care services and associated products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. This article provides an overview of the company and our view on where the stock is headed next.

OSW services and products. Source: S-1 filing

The company has a history going back to 1960 and was previously part of a holding company that was acquired by private equity group L Catterton in 2015. The current structure of OSW was formed as a business combination with the special purpose acquisition company Haymaker Acquisition by launching an IPO in March. OSW did not receive any proceeds from the IPO, which was instead used as a liquidity source for selling shareholders. The stock is up 32% from the IPO debut price of $12 on March 21st.

Essentially, the company provides the professional staff and resources that operate from the cruise line properties under a revenue-sharing agreement. From the IPO S-1 filing:

The majority of our revenue and profits are earned through long-term revenue sharing agreements with cruise line partners that economically align both parties and contribute to our attractive asset-light financial profile. These agreements average approximately five years in length and provide us with the exclusive right to offer health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and the ability to sell complementary products onboard the ships it serves. Under these long-term agreements, cruise line partners retain a specified percentage of revenues from all our sales onboard. This inherent alignment encourages collaboration in all aspects of our operations, including facility design, product innovation, pre- and post-cruise sales opportunities, capacity utilization initiatives and other data-driven strategies to drive increased guest traffic and revenue growth.

The company operates on 163 cruise ships in addition to 69 land-based destination resorts worldwide. Indeed, the company's operations are largely tied to the growth of the cruise ship industry with industry operational metrics like traffic trends and available passenger cruise days, "APCD," indirectly impacting growth. It's a steady path to earnings considering each new cruise ship in the industry is likely to include the OSW spa services. OSW has partnerships with all the major cruise lines including Carnival Corp. (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), and is even present on the Disney Cruise Line (DIS). According to the company, OSW commands over 80% market share with access to over 20 million passengers.

OSW cruise line partnerships. Source: S-1 filing

Financials

Taking a look at the historical income statement, revenue reached $540.8 million in 2018, up 6.7% year over year. Income from operations increased 27% to $492.3 million driven by a slower growth in costs and expenses. On the other hand, net income was affected by an increase in interest expense related to internal restructuring, given the debt previously held at the parent level was assigned to OSW during the business combination with Haymaker Acquisition.

OSW Income Statement. Source: S-1 Filing

The company subsequently released its first quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2019. Considering the predecessor's combined data with successor's consolidated results, revenues for the quarter increased 6.7% to $137.5 million. Operating income however turned negative given the significantly higher salary and payroll tax while much of this was based on executive stock compensation related to the business combination that should be non-recurring. The balance sheet position is stable with a current ratio of 2.0x. Management included the following comments, providing color in the financial release:

The productivity of shipboard health and wellness centers increased for the 2019 Combined Period as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018 as evidenced by an increase in both average weekly revenues and revenues per shipboard staff per day. Average weekly revenues increased by 2% to $60,452 for the 2019 Combined Period, from $59,033 in the three months ended March 31, 2018, and revenues per shipboard staff per day increased by 0.2% over the same time period. We had an average of 2,949 shipboard staff members in service for the 2019 Combined Period compared to an average of 2,773 shipboard staff members in service for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

OSW Income Statement. Source: 10-Q filing

Analysis

With a current market cap of $981.6 million, considering a share price of $16.06 and 61,118,298 million shares outstanding, we can resolve the following valuation metrics:

Price to earnings 2018 71.6x Price to Earnings TTM negative given non-recurring items related to IPO and business combination Price to Sales TTM 1.8x Price to Free Cash Flow 2018 15.9x EV to adjusted EBITDA 2018 16.7x

OSW valuation metrics. Source: Author estimates

The share price is up over 30% from the IPO price of $12.00 back in March, and we think the market is focusing on the trend of annual revenue growth of 6.5%. The price-to-sales ratio at 1.8x is reasonable and relative to cruise ship industry comparables between the P/S of CCL at 1.67x and below RCL's P/S at 2.3x. In terms of Enterprise Value to EBITDA, we calculate a 16.7x ratio, which is above the peer group average closer to 9x. Keep in mind that OSW does not currently have published consensus estimates.

Overall the operational trends have been positive, and excluding some of the non-recurring items this quarter associated with IPO, profitability should improve going forward. We think this is a solid company with impressive market position, but are cautious given current valuation and trends in the broader cruise industry. The concern here is how OSW can continue to grow and expand margins in light of some of the weaker trends in the industry more recently. Carnival's management made the following comments in its latest Q2 earnings release which led to a selloff in the cruise line group.

"Recent booking trends have been impacted by ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds affecting our Continental European brands. We continue to expect higher yields in our North America and Australia brands offset by lower yields in our Europe and Asia brands for the remainder of the year," says Carnival CEO Arnold Donald.

We have a neutral view on OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd at current levels, recognizing its unique market position balanced with the already strong move higher in the stock price since its IPO. The next couple of earnings releases will be important to gauge more normalized levels of earnings and operational trends. While a date has not yet been confirmed, Q2 earnings results are likely to be released in early August.

