Travelers: Continuing To Show Its Worth As A Solid Insurance Play

This was due mostly to large weather-related losses that were not caused by catastrophes, which is in stark contrast to when we have seen this before.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, property & casualty insurance giant The Travelers Cos., Inc. (TRV) announced its second quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top- or the bottom-lines. A closer look at the company's results indeed reveals that there were quite a few disappointing things here as the company reported higher than normal losses due to weather, and unlike what we have sometimes seen in the past, these losses were not due to catastrophes. It was certainly not all bad news here, though, and overall the company did show that it is a very solid insurance company and easily deserves a slot in the portfolio of any investor interested in the space.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from The Travelers Cos.', second quarter 2019 earnings results:

The Travelers Cos. reported net written premiums of $7.450 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 4.47% increase over the $7.131 billion that the company reported in the second quarter of 2018 and set a new record for the company.

The company reported a core income of $537 million in the most recent quarter. This represents an 8.70% increase over the $494 million that it generated in the same quarter of last year.

Travelers had a combined ratio of 98.4% in the quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the 98.1% that it had in the prior-year quarter.

The company had a book value per share of $97.26 at the end of the quarter. This compares very well to the $86.84 that it had at the end of 2018.

The Travelers Cos. had a net income of $557 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 6.30% increase over the $524 million net income that the company had in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Travelers managed to grow its net written premiums over the year-over-year period. This is rather nice to see as net written premiums essentially represent revenues for an insurance company. Insurance companies also bring in money from things like interest received on their bond portfolios. They also have to pay out money for things like agents' commissions and ceded premiums going to reinsurance companies for that protection. For the most part, though, the net written premiums are the money that the company has coming in from its customers that it uses to pay out its claims as well as support its operations. Thus, it was nice to see that the company set a new record in terms of net written premiums during the quarter and this should certainly help the firm grow its profitability over the coming years.

The company reports that this record net written premium growth came from the company achieving solid performance across all three of its major lines of business. It particularly highlighted the performance of its business insurance segment. During the quarter, this unit managed to achieve a 6.7% renewal premium change year-over-year, which was the highest performance of the segment in more than five years. We can see the overall impact of that solid performance here:

Unfortunately though, we can see that the segment income dropped despite the solid improvement in net written premiums. This is due to the increase in the combined ratio, which is the percentage of premiums collected that were required in order for the company to pay out the claims that its policyholders made against it. As we can see here, the unit's combined ratio came in at 101.1%, which means that even the extra premiums that the company was able to collect were not enough to cover all of the claims that were made against it.

As noted in the highlights, Travelers saw its company-wide combined ratio increase compared to the year-ago quarter. This was, in fact, one of the company's biggest problems during the quarter and was one of the factors that resulted in the earnings miss. The company notes that this poor performance was caused by higher weather-related claim payouts than last year, although the firm did note that catastrophe-related losses were lower than in the second quarter of last year. This was mostly due to the absence of any serious hurricanes or other major disasters. Unfortunately though, the fact that the company needed to pay out a higher percentage of its collected premiums to the policyholders still dragged on its results.

One of the measures that the company's management uses to measure its performance is return on equity. This makes a lot of sense as the return on equity is the effective earnings (return) that the company generates based on the initial equity capital that was contributed to the company. Travelers' management has consistently stated that it targets a return on equity in the mid-teens. Unfortunately, the company failed to achieve this goal in the second quarter as it only had a return on equity of 9.0% in the second quarter, which was slightly worse than the 9.2% that it had in the prior-year quarter. The reason for this was the same problem that we have been discussing all throughout this article.

The company has also failed to achieve its goal year-to-date. We can see this quite clearly here:

However, Travelers has managed to deliver a better return on equity in the first two quarters of this year than it did in the same period of last year. One of the leading contributors to this performance was better investment returns, which we will discuss in just a few moments. We also, fortunately, see that improved underwriting performance accounted for a portion of this improved performance. We do see that Travelers' performance lags behind what it had in the middle years of this decade or prior to that. This is certainly something that the company will need to improve on in order to achieve the goal of its management and deliver a better return to the shareholders.

One of the more interesting aspects of insurance companies is that a substantial proportion of their profits come from their investment portfolios. In contrast, the insurance side of the business usually ends up paying out nearly all of the money that it brings in through claims. As such, it is quite important to monitor the company's investment performance. This was actually reasonably solid for the company during the quarter. We can see this quite clearly here:

As we can clearly see, Travelers had a net investment income of $548 million in the second quarter, which was a nice improvement over the $496 million that the company earned in the previous one. Perhaps surprisingly though, the company's fixed-income portfolio, which accounts for most of Travelers' portfolio, was not responsible for this. As we can see above, the income from the company's bond holdings only increased by about $1 million quarter-over-quarter despite the strong performance that we have seen from bonds recently. Rather, the improved performance that we see here came from the non-fixed income portfolio, which consists mostly of equities. Overall though, this was quite nice to see as it somewhat offsets the disappointing performance from the insurance side of the business.

One of the problems that was plaguing Travelers over the course of last year was a steadily declining book value per share. This was being caused by the fact that expectations of rising interest rates, which largely transpired, caused bond prices to decline and reduced the value of the company's holdings. This has largely reversed itself this year, as I have discussed in a few previous articles that were published to this site. The fact that bond prices have been increasing has pushed up the value of the bonds in Travelers' investment portfolio along with its book value per share. This gain was actually rather pronounced as many bonds have actually regained all of the losses that they took last year. As noted in the highlights, Travelers had a book value per share of $97.22 at the end of the quarter. This was a 15.04% increase over the $84.51 per share that it had at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

In conclusion, Travelers delivered somewhat disappointing underwriting performance in the second quarter due to bad weather. However, the company performed quite well in several other areas. Overall then, we do see that the company is proving itself to be a very solid play in the insurance sector, especially as it still managed to generate an underwriting profit despite the bad weather. The company is thus certainly worth considering if you want to add an insurer to your portfolio.

