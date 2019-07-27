Cabot Oil & Gas: 2020 Production Growth Disappoints

Cabot should still be able to cover its dividend and generate over $200 million in positive cash flow (after dividends) in 2020 at current strip prices.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) saw its stock get hammered a bit after its Q2 2019 earnings report due to a combination of declining natural gas futures and a weaker-than-expected production growth outlook for the company. It is still able to generate positive cash flow and grow production modestly in 2020 at current strip prices, but its projected 2020 EBITDAX is down close to 20% from previous expectations (from lower production and gas prices).

Updated 2019 Outlook

Cabot announced that it now expects 2019 production growth to end up at around 16% to 18%, down from 20% before. In addition, Cabot's 2019 capex budget has increased slightly from $800 million to a range of $800 million to $820 million.

These changes are attributable to Cabot's acquisition of acreage adjacent to an eight-well pad, which allows it to increase the average lateral length per well by 39% (from 8,950 feet to 12,450 feet). The longer lateral wells provide stronger economics, but the increased time to drill and complete these wells also means that production from the eight-well pad will have minimal effect in 2019.

Thus Cabot is now projected to end up with around $1.935 billion in natural gas revenue at current strip prices in 2019 (around $2.57 NYMEX), with its hedges adding $135 million in positive value.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas (BCF) 860 $2.25 $1,935 Hedge Value $135 Total Revenue $2,070

Cabot is projected to end up with $1.743 billion in cash expenditures now, including its dividend, resulting in $327 million in positive cash flow (after dividends).

Type $ Million Direct Operations $75 Transportation And Gathering $576 Taxes Other Than Income $22 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $52 Capital Expenditures $810 Dividends $144 Total Expenses $1,743

2020 Outlook

Cabot indicated that it expects to grow production by 5% in 2020, which would put its 2020 production at around 903 Bcf (or around 2.47 Bcf per day). At current strip prices for 2020 (around $2.46 NYMEX), Cabot would be able to generate around $1.923 billion in revenue. It currently does not have any hedges for 2020.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas (BCF) 903 $2.13 $1,923 Total Revenue $1,923

With a $700 million to $725 million capex budget, Cabot would have around $1.684 billion in cash expenditures (including dividends), allowing it to generate around $239 million in positive cash flow.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $80 Transportation And Gathering $605 Taxes Other Than Income $22 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $52 Capital Expenditures $713 Dividends $148 Total Expenses $1,684

Notes On 2020

Cabot should still do decently in 2020 despite lower natural gas prices and a lack of hedges. It appears the company can grow production by 5% at neutral cash flow (while covering its dividend) in 2020 at around $2.19 NYMEX natural gas. If it didn't pay any dividends, then it would achieve neutral cash flow at around $2.02 NYMEX natural gas (while still growing production by 5%).

That being said, Cabot's preliminary guidance for 2020 was a bit disappointing. The 5% production growth includes the benefit of the eight-well pad (with first production expected in late December or early January). If Cabot had stuck to its original plan and had that eight-well pad completed with shorter laterals and with first production firmly in Q4 2019, then Cabot's 2020 production growth may have been closer to 2%.

As well, the $700 million to $725 million capital expenditure budget was a bit higher than I expected given the 5% production growth. I had estimated that level of capex to potentially result in around 10+% production growth for 2020.

Conclusion

Cabot is still in reasonably good financial shape despite gas prices continuing to fall. It is able to cover its dividend and produce around $239 million in positive cash flow at current 2020 strip prices. It should be able to cover its dividend (with no additional positive cash flow) at $2.19 NYMEX natural gas.

However, Cabot's production growth expectations for 2020 were a bit disappointing given its $700 million to $725 million budget. With this lower growth rate, it appears that its enterprise value is currently around 7.7x its projected 2020 EBITDAX at strip prices. This appears to be in the fair value range for Cabot at the moment.

It will probably take a rebound in natural gas prices for Cabot's share price to increase substantially now. The positive in this regard is that a low-cost producer such as Cabot is only expecting modest production growth in 2020 at current strip prices, while higher-cost producers will likely end up with declining production. This should restore balance to the natural gas market next year.

