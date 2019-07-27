Aqua America Update: The Calm Before The Storm

(Pic Sourced Here)

Just one month out and our recent article, Aqua America And Utility ETFs: Setting Up For A Downpour, is starting to look eerily prophetic as utilities have begun to stumble against the broader market. And while patting yourself on the back is fun, it’s hardly informative for investors who are wondering whether to stick with a formerly strong performer when the fundamental and technical pictures are hardly screaming “sell.”

Plus, we have to think that the strong resurgence by the market, and especially tech stocks, has more to do with flagging interest in utilities rather than anything we’ve written, notwithstanding the latest bump as the DOJ is reportedly contemplating anti-trust proceedings against many of the largest tech names including most of the FAANGs. Now with Aqua America (WTR) and other utilities relatively flat and the bull market on anything but steady legs, should investors stick with WTR or is it time to cash out and run? To answer that question, you must remember that passive ETFs were responsible for helping sustain the recent run-up in utilities, making companies like Aqua America anything but masters of their own fates.

A Steady Drip of “Blah”

Since our last update, WTR has seen a significant loss of momentum, with its share price losing ground over the last few weeks, and significantly underperforming the broader market, although a recent uptick has left its price relatively unchanged. That might be good enough for a sideways trending market like that of February through April, but with the S&P 500 now up 3.6% since June 19th, it’s no wonder that investors are thinking taking our advice and shifting their attention, and capital, elsewhere.

A thoughtful critic would take the joy out of our victory lap by pointing out the obvious, namely that everything about WTR was elevated when we wrote that article and not just the stock price. WTR’s strong performance in the first half of the year had already pushed its price up over 20%, but also pushed its fundamentals well into nosebleed territory with a trailing P/E of just under 50x along with very low cash reserves and relatively high debt levels.

Nor is that the only red flag at the time of our last article as even a casual technician would look at that chart of WTR we used and point out that the stock was clearly in a “rising wedge” pattern which is invariably a bearish signal which was confirmed just a few days later as the stock flatlined, falling out of its uptrend as it lost all momentum. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to investors as the RSI was trading well within to overbought levels while the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) score had been falling during the “spring of love” for utilities stocks.

Even with all that doom and gloom, the situation is hardly bleak for WTR, especially from a technical point of view. While momentum indicators like the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) have yet to turn favorable, the RSI is relatively flat in neutral territory while the CMF score has never reached bearish levels and is in fact rising. That would suggest accumulation, which we can confirm at least from ETF buyers. Throw in the fact that the stock has once again found support along its 50-day moving average and you could argue that the situation was stabilizing. And for all the doom over fundamental valuations, there’s no sign of doom over their next earnings report on August 6th while the few analysts covering the stock generally have bullish outlooks.

But does a “not bad” outlook lead to more ETF support? Only if other sectors of the market stumble first.

ETF Flows:

In our last post, we argued that WTR’s strong advance had less to do with its fundamentals or investor anxiety over a looming correction and more to do with simple rebalancing by large index ETFs which had acquired millions of new shares over the first few months of the year. 7 million to be more precise, which raised the number held by ETFs from 37.6 million at the end of 2018 to just over 44.7 million by the June 11th. That was over an 18% increase in just the matter of a few months which raised the total ETF ownership of WTR (measured by share count and including Vanguard passive funds) to just over 20% of all WTR's outstanding shares.

And what’s more is that it wasn’t new funds or even sector funds that took down the additional shares, although they accounted for some of that total. It was those vast passive index replicators and total market funds like the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) that were adding more shares to the point where those two funds alone make up more than 25% of the stocks ETF ownership. What drove these purchases? Weak performance by other holdings that led these funds to trim their weightings towards technology names as their share prices fell and utilities rose, which required then purchasing more utilities and other defensive favorites that saw their price appreciate following the 4th quarter sell-off.

Think of it as a positive feedback loop where an increase in utilities share prices along with losses for most other sectors led ETFs to increase their holdings of utility stocks while trimming others, which led to more price appreciation, more buying, etc. And the utilities sector is vulnerable to being “amped” up in a situation like this thanks to the fact that it’s a relatively concentrated and a small one with just 85 names with roughly $1.1 trillion in total market capitalization. To put that in perspective, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is almost as large as all the publicly traded domestic utilities put together.

To summarize the situation using a hypothetical simplified world, utilities stocks are uniquely vulnerable to ETF rebalancings but especially when they involve a down trending market, or inflows into sector or defensive or even equity income funds, anything that typically overweights utility stocks. What happens when that trend reverses? Still in that simplified, hypothetical scenario, the cycle would repeat up until a point when individual investors began to look for other opportunities as utilities become overvalued while other stocks with higher earnings potential become more attractively priced.

Back in the real world, WTR has seen its ETF ownership levels become relatively static as its price levels off with only a slight increase in ETF ownership from the end of June through July 23rd of just under 350k shares or a .17% increase with most of that increase again coming from a handful of large index funds. That amounts to roughly 1/3rd to 1/2 of WTR’s average daily volume since our last post.

Let the Buyer Beware:

Remember that in our simplified model, the change in ETF ownership was still sparked by an external event, whether it’s a return of risk aversion or even simple sector rotation. In a purely passive world, new inflows in ETFs would result in the funds simply buying the existing holdings in their now-permanent weights. Without active participants altering their expectations and through their buying and selling shifting everyone else’s as well, there would be no sector rotation.

And for now, the market hasn’t experienced the broad shift in expectations that would portend doom and gloom via sales of ETF shares for utility investors. In the short month since our first post on WTR, the stock return has been flat, exactly in line with the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) while the broader S&P 500 is up 3.6% and the more relevant S&P 400 Mid-Cap is up 3.1%. That narrow performance gap, along with inflows in utility sector funds and dividend funds has helped WTR keeps its large ETF ownership percentage, for now.

What will ultimately decide the fate of WTR and other utilities is whether another sector of the market begins to outperform while the market itself is flat-to-up. Since the end of 2018, IJH has seen a slight drop in its utility exposure thanks to Atmos Energy (ATO) moving to the S&P 500 while technology stocks, industrials and consumer discretionary have all gained more space in the portfolio. If any of these growth-oriented sectors continues to strongly outperform the utilities, that could lead to a trimming of utility shares from funds like IJH, but we think that unlikely. A much bigger threat comes from an undervalued and overlooked sector, healthcare.

Why healthcare? Because it still makes up a sizable chunk of IJH’s portfolio at nearly 10%, but the sector is strongly underperforming the market in 2019. The large-cap Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) is up a mere 6% this year compared to just over 20% for SPY and our own fundamental quant scores show it to be the most attractively priced sector SPDR next to XLU and the consumer staples fund XLP. And while consumer staples or energy stocks could also rally, they take up such a small percentage of IJH (currently around 2.6% each), even a substantial rally might only dent the utilities sector slightly.

Given their size, measured by how much they make up of the index, a rally by undervalued healthcare stocks could easily push the market higher and take more shelf-space away from utilities, especially if they’re providing the capital by investors fleeing the space. Even a modest rotation driven by profit taking in technology or discretionary names could start a chain reaction leading to more pressure on utilities and their share prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

