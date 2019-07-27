OLEM: Take The Pure Beta Oil Trade

Over the last month, we’ve seen a bit of volatility in the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OLEM) with a year-to-date return of 18% but a monthly drop of around 3%. In this article, I am going to make the case that I believe that OLEM is in for a rally for the rest of the year based on key structural factors regarding the ETN as well as underlying fundamentals for the commodity it tracks.

The Instrument

Let’s start with a deep dive into what OLEM actually is. It has a pretty fancy name “Pure Beta”, but what exactly does that mean and what are the implications of its strategy? I’m glad you asked – let’s answer these questions and more.

OLEM is an interesting instrument in that it seeks to provide exposure to an index created by Barclays which is called the Barclays WTI Crude Oil Pure Beta TR Index. The Barclays index is one of several different indices offered by the bank and the Pure Beta Total Return variant gives unleveraged exposure to futures contracts in WTI. Specifically, the index utilizes the Barclays Pure Beta Series 2 Methodology which is a methodology which the bank uses across several different commodity ETNs.

The “magic sauce” behind this methodology is that it gives versatility for the strategy to shift exposure across the futures curve with the purpose of minimizing roll yield (even if it’s positive). This idea behind this methodology and application is that it hopefully gives a “pure” return of the underlying front-month futures contract without the nasty effects of roll yield.

So what is roll yield and why does this matter? Good question. Roll yield is the gain or loss that you earn on an investment when you have exposure across a forward curve. There’s a basic tendency in futures markets for prices at later months that prompt to trade towards the value of the front month contract as time progresses. This can graphically be seen in this image from Wikipedia.

The impact of roll yield upon the return of an index which tracks commodities markets can be severe. For example, perhaps the most popular oil ETF is the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and USO is notorious for the effects of roll. USO follows a methodology in which it simply rolls exposure from one month to the next about two weeks before expiration, and in the chart below, you can see the tremendous impact of this decision upon the ETF’s returns.

OLEM intentionally tries to avoid this situation through its methodology and gives a competitive alternative to USO that tries to actually track the price of WTI across a given time period. How OLEM does this is it intentionally rolls exposure to months which minimize roll by finding the most closely-priced futures to the front month. That way, when exposure is rolled, it will hopefully not experience much effect from contango or backwardation since the price established will be close to spot and therefore likely won’t experience roll yield. At present, here’s the WTI futures curve.

OLEM follows a dynamic allocation in that it shifts exposure at a certain window before expiry, but at present, their methodology would likely suggest that a position rolled from September futures should be rolled to February futures at expiry in that the two prices are only one penny apart right now. Due to the fact that OLEM is currently able to roll exposure with basically zero effects from roll, we can safely say that the returns of the instrument in this current market regime are largely driven by the underlying price changes in WTI. If the market was steeply in contango or backwardation, OLEM would be subject to roll yield, but the presence of a switch in market structure across the curve gives opportunities for OLEM to actually deliver a pure return at the moment. For that reason, we can largely rely on crude fundamentals as fodder for an investment thesis and not be too concerned about roll.

Fundamentals

The fundamental story for WTI has been very interesting this year as seen in the following 5-year range chart of inventories.

We started this year with a touch of weakness as crude inventories continued climbing for the first few weeks of the year, carrying forward the builds from last year. However, around the February and March time frame, bullishness entered the fundamentals as inventories began to lag the trajectory of the 5-year average.

The 5-year average serves as a good (and quantifiable) metric for oversupply and undersupply. Not only is the outright level important but also the trend in the 5-year average versus the trend in the current year’s inventories. It’s important to look for places in which the trend would say that we should be seasonally building and the market is doing something different. This situation arose around the February-March time frame when inventories essentially flat-lined and began falling against the 5-year average at a time of the year when they should have been building.

Since then, we saw a brief period in which inventories rose (largely just May) followed by incredibly strong draws since then.

The big driver behind all of these movements in inventory throughout the entire year has been imports into the United States. This has been the key swing variable in the supply and demand balance (of which inventories reflect). Here’s a chart of imports.

Imports have been historically low this year. In fact, we have imported 1.4 billion barrels of crude to-date which is the smallest to-date value reported in at least a decade.

The cause of these lower imports is no big surprise: OPEC. OPEC decided to remove supply in late December last year and continued these cuts a few weeks ago through at least March of next year. The impact upon imports can be seen when you actually look at the data by source.

This is basically the primary reason why crude oil is up this year and should be a stern warning to oil bears: don’t fight OPEC.

Going forward, the oil trade is almost a no-brainer – treat pullbacks in price as buying opportunities and hold until OPEC’s actions are complete. The statistical reason why you should do this is that while OPEC cuts remain, crude inventories will continue to be weak against the 5-year average. If the current trajectory continues, we could see inventories fall beneath the 5-year average before summer is out. When inventories fall versus the 5-year average, the price of crude tends to rise. It’s simple economics and it plays itself out in the data pretty consistently.

For investors and traders in OLEM, the thesis is pretty clear. OLEM has the opportunity to shift exposure on the forward curve right now that essentially completely removes roll yield, meaning that your investment will actually track crude oil price movements. Crude prices are most likely going to increase as inventories continue to plummet versus the 5-year average. While OPEC cuts remain, holding a long exposure to crude oil is a sound trade. It’s time to buy OLEM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.