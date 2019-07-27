Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

More Boeing pain

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) spun lower again after Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) spelled out the negative impact of the Max 737 grounding alongside their earnings reports. Both airlines have again extended the time frame for removing the MAX from their schedules. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company could temporarily shut down production of the MAX if its return is delayed beyond the current October forecast.

Tech earnings largely positive

The tech sector got a boost from strong earnings reports from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Cloud growth and YouTube stood out for Alphabet, while Intel satisfied investors and analysts by lifting its full-year revenue and profit outlook. Intel also struck a noteworthy deal to sell its smartphone modem business to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for a cool $1B. While Amazon missed estimates with EPS and AWS revenue, the stock was widely defended on Wall Street and only peeled back a couple weeks worth of gains.

GDP decelerates in Q2

The first reading of Q2 GDP came in at 2.1% to top consensus estimates from economists for a 1.9% rise and follow on the 3.1% gain recorded in Q1. The underlying data reveals impressive strength in the U.S. consumer, highlighted by 4.3% growth in personal consumption spending, which was the second highest over the past 16 quarters. Meanwhile, the deceleration in Q2 from the prior quarter reflected downturns in inventory investment, exports and nonresidential fixed investment.

Tesla disappoints

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell off sharply after missing Q2 profit estimates by a wide margin and raising questions on Wall Street over the path to sustainable profitability. While record deliveries were recorded and the company's free cash flow was called a bright spot, the trajectory on Model 3 demand is worrying some investors. During Tesla's conference call, the announcement by Elon Musk on the transition of JB Straubel away from the CTO position also raised some alarm bells.

China's new tech market

Shares rocketed as much as 520% on China's new Nasdaq-style board that debuted Monday, with the first batch of 25 companies seeing major gains. The Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market," is a pet project of President Xi and part of Beijing's effort to revitalize a slowing economy and sharpen its edge in the fight for global tech dominance. Firms going public on the new STAR bourse merely need registration, compared to the regulatory approval needed to list on the Shanghai A-share market.

Debt ceiling deal

A bipartisan agreement will suspend the U.S. debt ceiling until the middle of 2021, eliminating the risk that the government could miss payments as early as September, a move that would have severe economic ramifications. It will also likely push the annual budget deficit for the U.S. above $1T next year, while Congress agrees on the details of the annual budget in separate appropriations bills to avert the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown. Lawmakers further decided that no "poison pills" could be attached to that legislation, such as funding for a border wall with Mexico, or a demand for President Trump's tax returns.

What's up with Huawei?

Seven CEOs from the tech and telecom industries descended on the White House on Monday to discuss trade, national security and most importantly - Huawei. The CEOs of the companies "requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce" regarding Huawei, which President Trump agreed to, while the executives expressed "strong support" for national security restrictions on U.S. telecom equipment purchases and sales to the blacklisted Chinese company. Among those present: Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel (INTC) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Boris confronts Brexit chaos

Boris Johnson was elected leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party by a landslide victory, succeeding Theresa May, who stepped down over her failure to get parliament to ratify her Brexit deal. Johnson has said he wants to renegotiate a divorce agreement - a move the EU said is not up for discussion - but has also issued a "do or die" pledge to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. The pound already lost 2% since May announced her departure, but equity markets seem to be giving Johnson the benefit of the doubt, with a messy no-deal departure not yet priced in.

IMF trims growth projection

The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook to 3.2% in 2019 and 3.5% in 2020, both down 0.1 percentage points from its April projections. "Dynamism in the global economy is being weighed down by prolonged policy uncertainty as trade tensions remain heightened despite the recent U.S.-China trade truce, technology tensions have erupted threatening global technology supply chains, and the prospects of a no-deal Brexit have increased," the IMF said in a statement.

Sunday and drone delivery

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) will start delivering packages on Sundays starting in January, following FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) announced move to seven-day delivery as the two work to meet the demands of online shopping. UPS also announced a new drone delivery subsidiary called UPS Flight Forward and said it has applied for FAA certifications needed to expand the business. Those would allow drone flights beyond an operator's visual line of sight, at night and without limit to the number of drones or operators in command.